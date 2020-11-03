This is a dual play – a growth as well as a modest-income stock that can be considered by investors as a long-term investment.

CF Industries has committed to manufacture green ammonia, a segment that is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 54.9% between now and 2025.

Any time you speak to people about their posture, you learn about their most recent investment activity. When someone just bought stocks, they tend to be bullish; someone who just sold is bearish. − Barry Ritholtz

CF Industries (CF), which manufactures hydrogen and nitrogen products, has been a laggard on the exchanges. As of October 30, the stock is available at $27.61, which represents a 48% discount from its 2015 high, and a 43% discount to its price a year ago.

The company is now moving to a global clean fuel economy by committing to green and low-carbon-footprint processes for manufacturing ammonia. Any stock that is connected to a cleaner and greener world is catching investor fancy in the COVID-19 disruption. CF makes UAN (Urea Ammonium Nitrate), ammonia, and granular urea for agricultural and industrial uses and seems to be staring at a bright future.

Here is my analysis of its financials and business prospects:

CF's Business Prospects in the Post-COVID-19 Age

1. Green and Low-Carbon Ammonia

The green ammonia market has just taken off. It is expected to be flat in 2020 because of the economic disruption, and then perk up from 2021 onwards.

Image Source: Markets and Markets

The global green ammonia market is estimated to grow at a massive CAGR of 54.9% between now and 2025, growing from just $11 million in 2020 to $852 million in 2025. CF is moving fast to get into this segment and it has already signed MOUs with ThyssenKrupp and Haldor Topsoe to de-carbonize its existing ammonia facilities.

2. UAN (Urea Ammonium Nitrate)

Image Source: Markets and Markets

UAN is a specialty fertilizer that delivers nutrients precisely to the plants without over-fertilizing the soil. It costs a lot higher than the regular fertilizers, though it does make up for that by improving agricultural yield and increasing the nutritional content in the soil. In the near term, therefore, regular fertilizers will probably inhibit UAN's growth prospects due to the cost factor. Analysts estimate the global specialty fertilizer market to grow rather slowly, at a CAGR of just 6.4%.

3. Granular Urea

The global granular urea market is estimated to grow at a lowly CAGR of 3.3% between now and 2027. However, if organic farming catches up in a big way, the urea market's growth can be hit further. However, if urea produced using green ammonia could be regarded as green fertilizer, then CF could gain an advantage.

CF's Financials

1. Operating Cash Flows

Image Source: CF's Cash Flow Statement

CF generates positive and healthy operating cash every quarter - and very consistently too. In Q2 2020, the company generated $426 million. What's even better is that high depreciation impairment charges ensure that the operating cash flows are greater than the net income. As of Q2 2020, CF had $563 million in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet.

2. Profitability

CF is a sector outperformer when it comes to profitability.

Image Source: CF's Financials

It is an efficient company that generates $126,000 net income per employee versus the sector median of just $15,160. An EBITDA margin of 39.14% and a Levered FCF margin of 23.99% as compared to sector medians of 15.49% and 7.69% are adequate proof of the company's operational efficiency.

3. Dividend

CF has not missed paying a dividend since 2005. It is on track to distribute $1.20 in 2020, which translates to a 4.35% yield based on its price of $27.61 as of October 30, 2020.

Given the company's prospects, I'd say that 4.35% is a terrific yield for a growth stock.

Summing Up

Positive operating cash flows generated consistently, a decent dividend yield, terrific growth prospects, a shift to cleaner and green technologies - all bullish drivers are currently favoring CF. Even COVID-19 did not impact the company's performance in H1 2020, and it seems unlikely that the virus will mess with the company going forward because it has been slotted in the critical infrastructure segment by the U.S. government.

That said, the market may run into rough weather if the U.S. election results are challenged, or if there's any civil unrest after the results. Other than this caveat, CF has everything going for it and I'm bullish on the stock in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.