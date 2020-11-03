"Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble." ― Warren Buffett

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is a chemical company that provides industrial gases, along with the related equipment and applications expertise to use the products. APD is a global company operating in 50 countries with customers in more than 30 industries, including refining, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The business provides a solid combination of stable earnings and attractive growth propositions.

Fueling growth strategy

APD took advantage of recent market dynamics to fuel its growth strategy, issuing $5 billion in debt in the second quarter given favorable terms. Proceeds will help fund a carbon-free hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia and a coal-to-methanol project in Indonesia. APD believes these projects will propel more growth than could be created by share buybacks.

Part of the proceeds will also be used to pay down debt coming due in the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. As a result, APD is not overleveraged despite the large debt issuance, with net debt ending the second quarter under $2 billion and reasonable compared to $12 billion equity. APD also maintains an appealing dividend yield of 1.9% and has a proven track record of dividends increases as graphed below.

Source: Company materials

Earnings

Strength in pricing has been positive for the company despite some weakness in demand, mainly attributed to COVID, but not a material drop in demand with only single-digit reductions. This led to slightly lower earnings in the most recent quarter, with second-quarter EPS of $2.01 down nine percent from the prior year.

Full-year earnings estimates at $8.41 per share call for a small rise compared to the $8.21 reported in 2019, and given current circumstances, notching an increase seems like a win. Growth is expected to build with estimates for 2021 at earnings of $9.84 per share, resulting in 17 percent growth.

Valuation

With the growth in earnings, APD commands a higher multiple with a forward PE ratio of 28.1. The stock is up over 17 percent year-to-date, but is in some ways better off, having taken advantage of the market conditions to secure debt funding it always needed, at a much lower rate currently than would have otherwise been paid. With a stable underlying business and solid growth prospects, I think the stock has further to run.

Risks to ownership

Weak global economic conditions can negatively impact demand. Having an internationally diversified business represents risks that any individual market could be negatively impacted but also represents an opportunity in that weakness in one market tends to be offset by strength in other markets.

APD’s growth strategy depends on execution of large projects. The projects are inherently complex, and difficulties executing could weigh on company performance. However, the company has a solid track record managing such large, complex projects.

Summary

APD provides a unique opportunity for future growth while paying a solid dividend yield in the interim. The company is fortunate to be positioned in an industry with these opportunities and smart enough to monetize the prospects.

*Like this article? Don't forget to click the Follow button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.