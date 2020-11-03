PCTEL (PCTI) is expected to announce its third quarter earnings numbers later this week. Bottom-line consensus (non-GAAP) comes in at $0.08 per share which if met would be $0.06 behind the $0.14 reported number in the same quarter of twelve months prior. PCTEL definitely interests us as a potential earnings trade as it is a low-priced stock and is also very cheap (valuation), is profitable, and has no debt. However, its options are not liquid enough to get quality fills, so options remain out of the equation. Therefore, if we decide to trade PCTEL pre-earnings, it will be an all-stock trade.

As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares have been in a tight trading range over the past two decades. Strong long-term support is evident round the $4 level and shares are presently oversold on the RSI momentum indicator. The 50-month moving average has just crossed over the 200-month average which usually is a bullish sign.

However, on the daily chart, the drop-off in buying volume since June of this year has been quite apparent and is worrying. We use volume trends as predictive indicators of share-price action. Suffice it to say, despite the fact the PCTI is trading at multi-year lows, it would seem that investors have not been queuing up to buy this stock lately.

Whether this bearish volume trend comes to a halt when Q3 earnings are announced in PCTEL remains to be seen. Fundamentally, what we look for in our long plays are:

Companies that return sizable returns on capital. We see this being played out if return on invested capital as well as return on equity metrics are above average.

Companies that have attractive valuations where the company in question, for example, is trading well below its historic valuation multiples.

Companies that really look after their shareholders (usually through dividends, special dividends, and share buybacks).

Although PCTI has significantly improved its profitability metrics over the past 5 years, its ROE of 5.16% still trails the sector median by a small margin. We can state the same about the company's return on total capital of 2.96% versus the 4% median in this sector.

Management has been doing its best to reduce costs by reducing salaries as well as capex and other discretionary spending. Despite the lower top-line number in Q2, gross profit margins came in higher for measurement products as well as antenna products. Therefore, the question here is how much more costs can be taken out of the system. Analysts who follow this company, for example, expect a bottom-line number of $0.29 for the year. Does this number include a run-rate of $1+ million of operating expense (which we saw in Q2) being taken out of the numbers over a quarterly basis? We will get insights into this in the upcoming Q3 earnings report.

There is no doubt that PCTI is cheap but shares at present are not trading at a significant discount to PCTI's 5-year averages for example. Yes, PCTI's cash flow and earnings are significantly cheaper than the company's 5-year averages, but the company's assets and sales are on par with their averages over the past 5 years.

Metric PCTI Sector Median PCTI 5Y Average P/E 25.5 33.28 40.6 P/S 1.1 3.1 1.1 P/B 1.3 3.75 1.3 P/C 7.3 16.72 13.5

In terms of shareholder compensation, the number of shares outstanding of 18.5 million has not moved much over the past five years. The same could be said for the dividend as the payout has risen from $0.20 per share per year to only $0.22 over this time frame. Although management talked up the strength of the balance sheet and the lack of any debt on the recent earnings call, shareholder equity has dropped about 30% over the past 5 years. Yes, there remains ample cash flow to pay the dividend at present but the firm's net-worth is shrinking which is a worrying sign.

Therefore, to sum up, the play here from our perspective is to wait and see if PCTEL comes back down to test its lower multi-level support levels of approximately $4 a share. If we continue to see significant margin improvement and strong profitability at this point, PCTEL may be a strong buy at that time. Wireless technology is definitely the future, but the jury is out on how demand will be affected over the near term. Let's see what Q3 earnings numbers bring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.