But it discounts that a blue wave election could lead to a pause of additional liquidity by the Federal Reserve.

As I have said in multiple webinars, I believe the election today is a more consequential binary event than most others give it credit for. Here are the three scenarios I'm considering in order of likelihood:

Comfortable Biden win with Democrats taking Senate and maintaining House (about 60% likely).

Close Biden win with Republicans holding Senate (about 25% likely).

Close Trump win with Republicans holding Senate (about 10% likely).

Close Trump win with Democrats taking Senate and maintaining House (about 5% likely).

The rally yesterday and today makes me believe that the stock market is anticipating a blue wave Biden win with the Democrats taking the Senate. This is a "buy the rumor, sell the news" scenario in my opinion.

If Biden wins, which I see as highly likely, then I fear that the Federal Reserve uses that as an excuse to dial back liquidity a small bit. As we saw in June, the stock market cannot handle even a mild reduction in liquidity. With outflows from stocks, this truly is a Fed liquidity driven stock market right now as traders use leverage to offset outflows.

As such, I'm adding to my S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) put positions. In addition, on the rebound rally in oil and oil stocks, per my article No Debate, Most Oil Shale Is Doomed I'm adding puts on the SPDR Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP).

Adding Puts On SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

For a more detailed description of my fundamental views, please read the recent A Second Wave Correction Could Send Stocks Down 30% and other articles from the past year including my 2020 forecast which has been fairly accurate so far: 2020 Outlook: Euphoria To Despair.

In addition to that thesis, I add to my concerns (shared in webinars) that the Fed could use a Biden win as a mechanism for pulling back the reins on liquidity as it did before the June correction. My belief, in line with the longer-term time frame charts below is that the S&P 500 could suffer about a 30% correction from the recent highs.

This megaphone or broadening wedge is an extremely dangerous pattern as described by multiple technical analysts in the media lately. I have been tracking it for a few years now. If the Fed pulls back on liquidity even a little, in the face of the broader selling of equities we have been seeing, that could trigger a very sharp and fast correction, not dissimilar to March 2020 and the end of 2018.

TradingView Chart Link

I'm not alone in my view that the market has a very weak technical floor. Here is a chart from ForexAnalytix.com which does a morning trading webinar every day. In their potential scenario, we could in fact be entering a longer term bear market. I have discussed this as well several times in articles here on Seeking Alpha and in my free Friday webinars (details in blog).

On the shorter-term time frame, the stock market rally today should be met with skepticism. Even with a blue wave, fiscal stimulus is months away from actually penetrating the economy and a change in tax regime could trigger selling before year-end.

This chart shows that SPY has filled a gap and hitting resistance levels. I see almost no chance of new highs in the short term unless the Fed puts the hammer down on the accelerator, which I see as very unlikely.

TradingView Chart Link

I'm buying puts at multiple levels on SPY for January. In a rising market today, be aggressive by setting buy limits below the bid by a nickel or two.

Adding Puts On SPDR Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP)

My thesis on fracking stocks remains the same. Oil shale E&Ps are in big trouble and the gas shale companies are zombies. The rally Monday and Tuesday in shale stocks and energy in general is on the misconceived notion that Russia is somehow going to convince OPEC to slow down on adding supply. That won't happen. By spring, OPEC will be adding significant oil supply to quench and demand bump from a rising economy.

The only current demand holding oil prices up a bit is from China as they put oil into storage for their teapots which have a production restriction being lifted in coming weeks. Simply put, Chinese demand, while rising, is well supplied by a massive hoarding of oil the past several months.

Read the thesis on shale here: Here's Why Oil Stocks Are Priced For Armageddon.

And the recent update here: No Debate, Most Oil Shale Is Doomed.

From a charting perspective, the two-day rally in oil stocks is a gift for short sellers.

TradingView Chart Link

A Biden victory could be a catalyst for the resumption of the downtrend to about $30 which would match the March lows. Remember our underlying thesis on stocks for the 2020s. If the Millennials don't want it, then we don't either. Millennials are not buying oil stocks and Boomer money is slowly trickling out. Institutional money is pouring out.

As such, I am adding to my XOP January $40 puts. I think an argument can be made for adding a lower strike price as well, something at or around $35 strike price. Again, remember to enter orders at the or slightly below the bid today and monitor closely.

As always, keep your trades small single-digit percentages of your portfolio. These are hedges, not outright speculations (which we don’t do).



Disclosure: I am/we are long XOP, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own January puts on both SPY and XOP.