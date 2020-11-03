This Recovery Is About To Get Much Harder For The Next President

The only thing left to do is follow the underlying trends and wait for the results to see which president will inherit the maturing recovery - it gets much harder from here.

The economy is split, and the next president will enjoy an ongoing manufacturing upturn but will be challenged with a hesitant consumer and impaired service sector.

The economy continues to show positive momentum, but the gains are slowing as we return closer to baseline growth.

Virtually all countries experienced a major bounce in Q3 GDP. Europe had a bigger decline in Q1 and Q2, and thus a larger rebound in Q3.

The historical pattern in which deep recessions are usually followed by steep recoveries is known by economists as "the Zarnowitz rule."

The next president will inherit an economy in recovery, but a rebound not evenly distributed among sectors. The industrial sector has enjoyed growth not seen since 2018, and strong momentum is expected to continue for the next several months. The service sector, historically the bedrock of the US economy, has experienced a generational shock, with consumption in Q3 down over 7% compared to a year ago.

While economic momentum remains positive for the next president, mostly carried by the industrial sector, the gains are slowing. After a recession comes a recovery. The larger the decline, typically the bigger the rebound. This phenomenon is known as the Zarnowitz rule. After the initial "snap-back," the economy generally falls back down to trend economic growth fairly quickly. While economic gains have continued through October, the economy is quickly reverting to pre-trend growth. The harder part of the recovery is ahead.

As we move into 2021, we are likely to see an economy that is still about 3% below 2019 levels. The manufacturing recovery will persist as long as the restocking process continues. The service sector will continue to struggle, faced with numerous challenges. Colder weather, continuing waves of COVID, and varying social distance measures will weigh on the service sector.

Regardless of who wins, it is important to understand the underlying trends and the state of the short-term economic momentum. The long-term structural trends are daunting challenges that will impact any president.

The next president will inherit an economic recovery, but a rebound that is starting to lose momentum. The initial bounce from a deep recession is more powerful than a traditional economic bounce, so it will be critical for the next president to continue this momentum. It is important for the next administration to start tackling some of the structural trends, particularly the public and private debt burden, that is hindering trend economic growth.

The Bigger The Drop, The Bigger The Rebound

The 33% bounce in Q3 GDP was celebrated as a record quarter. Undeniably, a 33% annualized rate of growth is quite remarkable. There are two key points to note. First, real GDP growth in the US is reported on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate or SAAR. In reality, Q3 GDP increased by 7.4%, which translates to a 33% annualized rate. Secondly, the Zarnowitz rule tells us that larger economic rebounds follow larger economic declines. As such, the major jump in economic growth was more or less a reflex from the shutdown in economic activity.

In year over year terms, US growth bottomed at -9.0% while the EU fell to -13.9%. Spain suffered particularly with real GDP falling 21.5% year over year.

Real GDP Year over Year (%):

Source: Eurostat, BEA

The Zarnowitz rule tells us that the bigger the decline, the bigger the rebound. The 33% rebound in US real GDP growth was significantly less than the 58% rebound in Europe and 85% jump in Spain.

Real GDP: Quarterly Change, Annualized Rate (%)

Source: Eurostat, BEA

Inclusive of the major rebound in Q3, Spain had the largest rebound but still remains 9.1% below the Q4 2019 GDP level. Larger declines come with larger rebounds, but the reflective jump does not make-up everything that was lost.

Real GDP: % Change From Q4 2019

Source: Eurostat, BEA

Now, both the US and EU economies have to continue clawing back lost economic growth. The major rebound, however, is already in the rearview mirror.

After a 33% jump in Q3, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q4 sits at 3.4%. A 3.4% increase in Q4 GDP (SAAR) will leave real GDP more than 2.5% from the 2019 peak with a growth rate rapidly approaching trend potential.

The Easy Gains Have Been Made - The Gains Are Slowing Down

Aside from real GDP growth slowing from 33% in Q3 to an expected 3.4% in Q4, there are other monthly data points that suggest gains are still positive but predictably losing steam from their reflexive bounce.

For example, after losing nearly 21 million payrolls in a single month, the US economy added more than 1 million jobs in the following four months. September was reported to have a gain of 661,000 payrolls, and the estimate for October is another 600,000 payrolls.

All Employees, Total Nonfarm (Thousands): Monthly Change

Source: BLS

The economy is still short more than 10 million payrolls relative to February 2020. If the gains continue to slow from here, we are looking at a multi-year recovery process in the labor market.

The BEA reports how much of total personal income comes from wages and salaries. As of September, roughly $9.3 trillion in personal income comes from wages.

Prior to COVID, wages and salaries were increasing at roughly $32 billion per month. When job losses spiked, wages and salaried income declined. As payrolls are added back, income from wages and salaries is rising again, but the monthly increases are slowing back to pre-COVID levels.

Personal Income: Wages & Salaries (Billions)

Source: BEA

Wages predictably fell during a significant rise in unemployment. In the United States, the economy has automatic stabilizers, like unemployment insurance, to increase or stabilize personal income as wages decline. When employment returns, government transfer payments subside, and the economy is ideally able to ride through an economic storm with less volatility in household income.

This recession was unique in that personal income per capita rose as opposed to remaining stable or declining as unemployment benefits were enhanced, and households received direct economic payments.

As employment returns and wage gains slow, real personal income per capita is declining and reverting back to the prior trend.

Real Personal Disposable Income Per Capita:

Source: BEA

Real personal income will continue to decline as the blend shifts from enhanced transfer payments to wages. In last month's figures, it was expected that government transfer payments would have declined again as fewer people are registered on jobless claims, and most stimulus from the CARES Act expired.

Instead, government transfer payments remained virtually flat in the month of September due to a $247 billion monthly increase in the "other" category, which a special note clarified was for the "Lost Wages Supplemental Payments" program.

If Congress cannot pass a new economic stimulus until 2021, the household sector income will likely continue to trail off, further reducing the momentum of the economic rebound.

While these stimulus measures are only short-term solutions at best, they add to the growing debt overhang, which weighs on future economic growth.

As a result, any stimulus measure geared at increasing household income without an accompanying increase in labor productivity is at best borrowing growth from the future.

A Tale Of Two Economies: Manufacturing Vs. Services

The next administration will be tasked with a two-speed economy. Over the last several decades, the US economy has shifted towards a services economy and away from an industrial economy.

Currently, due to social distance rules, a change in consumer behavior, and a general hesitation about public mobility, consumption in the United States has shifted dramatically towards goods and away from services.

For example, consumers may be foregoing consumption in restaurants and instead have opted to buy a new grill (durable good) and cook at home.

We have seen a massive shift in the economy with goods consumption over 10% higher than January 2019, while services consumption remains lower by more than 5%.

Change In Consumption: Services vs. Goods

Source: FRED

An increase in goods consumption has a stronger economic effect than services consumption due to the restocking process. Durable goods have an inventory and manufacturing process, while services generally have no inventory.

As consumer preferences shifted to goods, inventories were depleted and had to be restocked with new orders, jumpstarting a global industrial upturn.

We can see this upturn below via the growth rate in the new orders to inventory spread or "book to bill ratio" from the ISM report.

The growth rate in the book to bill ratio leads the broader industrial production process by several months.

ISM New Orders To Inventory Spread:

Source: ISM

A continued increase in the growth rate of the book to bill ratio implies the restocking process is not yet over, and the manufacturing sector momentum is likely to continue for the next president.

Further confirmation of the growth in the manufacturing sector can be seen by the growth rate in the price of industrial materials. The CRB publishes an index of raw industrial commodities, and the direction of the price growth is an early warning sign for the direction of the industry that uses these supplies.

While supply constraints are causing an increase in the price of some commodities for non-demand related reasons, coupling a rise in industrial materials with a rising book to bill ratio is a welcomed sign for future manufacturing momentum into the new year.

CRB Raw Industrials, Growth Rate (%):

Source: CRB

The manufacturing recovery continues, and reliable leading indicators give us confidence that the momentum will remain positive through the new year.

However, the service sector is much choppier and can turn more abruptly based on a resurgence of COVID cases, government-imposed social distance rules, a willing change in consumer behavior, the cold weather, and much more.

For example, the chart below shows the smoothed year over year growth rate in seated dinners reported by Open Table. In April, seated dinners bottomed at virtually -100% year over year before rebounding through September.

Through a combination of colder weather, tighter restrictions in some areas, and an increase in COVID hospitalizations, mobility data for the more consumer-facing service sector has flattened.

Open Table Year over Year (%) Seated Dinners: United States

Source: Open Table

In the Tri-State area, COVID hospitalizations are well below the peak in April but have nearly tripled in the past 6-8 weeks.

The trajectory of COVID hospitalizations changed course at the end of September, coinciding with the flattening or decline in mobility data.

Tri-State Area COVID Cases Currently Hospitalized:

Source: The COVID Tracking Project

Seated dinners in the Tri-State area have flattened and started to decline for the reasons stated above.

Open Table Year over Year (%) Seated Dinners: Tri-State Area

Source: Open Table

The irregularity of a recession focused on services rather than manufacturing cannot be overstated.

Real services consumption virtually never declined on a year over year basis, and now, inclusive of a record Q3 rebound, services consumption is still down more than 7% year over year.

US Real Personal Consumption Per Capita: Services

Source: BEA

The next administration will enjoy a strong manufacturing upturn that is likely to continue for the next several months but will be faced with a very impaired service sector.

The economy is moving at two speeds. Manufacturing continues to power forward while the service sector lags behind. Together, the economy is converging roughly to trend economic growth, still with a steep economic hill to continue climbing.

The focus should be on the service sector and how to improve growth in this area, even with necessary social distance requirements. The manufacturing upturn will fizzle once the restocking process is complete as manufacturing is highly cyclical.

The economy will then rely on the service sector to provide the historical stability of growth.

Summary & Outlook

The next president will face very dire structural economic trends. The long-term annualized growth rate in real GDP per capita, the standard of living, has fallen from an average of 2.25% to just 1.12% in the last 25 years.

Real Per Capita GDP: 25-Year Annualized Growth Rate (%):

Source: BEA

Since 1990, had the economy continued to grow at its prior 2.25% annualized pace, real GDP per capita would be nearly $72,000 today, roughly $17,000 higher.

The Wealth Gap: Source: BEA

A growing unproductive debt burden is the most pressing issue weighing on these long-term trends.

In the short-term, however, the next president will face an uphill battle with the economy.

An economic recovery is underway, started by a record bounce in Q3, but the gains are starting to fade closer to trend economic potential. The Zarnowitz rule tells us that we should no longer expect any miraculous rebounds in growth, we will now have to work for all the gains in the economy as the reflexive post-recessionary bounce is mostly complete.

The two-speed economy, distinct from historical precedent, should be a focus in the new year. The manufacturing rebound will only provide limited support to an impaired service sector.

This recovery is about to get much harder for the next president. While the next administration will certainly have an influence over the direction of the economy, these underlying trends set the stage for what the next president will inherit.

