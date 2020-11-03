History tells us that volatility is mean reverting, and so is their core business.

CBOE has had two headwinds for most of 2020.

Image by skeeze from Pixabay

The men on the trading floor may not have been to school, but they have Ph.D.'s in man's ignorance. - Michael Lewis (Liar's Poker, 1989).

Introduction

In my last research piece on Seeking Alpha, I profiled Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII), a US defence contractor, which has sold off because of the upcoming presidential election. Since publishing the piece on the 22nd September 2020, HII is up +6.2%.

Today's research is another opportunity that has arisen because of the US election and the heightened level of risk investors are pricing surrounding it. Followers of my work would know that a few months ago, I started an Interview Series, where I explore a particular topic of interest. In the second edition, I conducted a crash course in Market Data providers and exchanges. If you haven't read it yet, it's a good primer in giving context to today's investment research as I will look at CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE).

Elevator Pitch:

CBOE stock has fallen due to an elevated volatility environment. This is a headwind for the company's core business in VIX futures and S&P 500 options. Falling transaction volumes in CBOE's products have transpired for 6 months in 2020, but this is not permanent. Stock repurchases by the company are accretive at these levels. The CEO has shown his cards also by purchasing stock in the open market. Volatility is mean reverting, and I believe transaction volumes will increase when VIX levels retrace. Investors have an opportunity to own a franchise business in the exchange industry below intrinsic value.

The Company

CBOE operates as an option and future exchange. The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and volatility products based on the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

CBOE's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

Exchanges are the backbone of financial transactions, and there is only a handful of them (that are pure-plays):

Data by YCharts

As seen from the chart above, CBOE's stock price has fallen sharply in 2020, and over the last five years, lags its peer group substantially. This is predominantly because their products and services differ from the other companies, and so, the market treats each company differently over short time frames. This gives opportunity to investors who can look beyond the short-term and capture some mean reversion.

CBOE stock also trades more volatile than the other exchange companies, but its underlying operations are less volatile than what the market often prices in:

Data by YCharts

So, you may wonder why this is so?

Well, the answer is 40% of CBOE's revenue comprises VIX futures and S&P 500 (SPY) options trading. The revenue of these products depends on the market's appetite for speculating and hedging market risk. When market volatility is high, volumes of such products can fall as speculators, hedgers, and carry traders move to the sidelines as the costs of positioning are expensive. When volatility subsides, they become more interested again and exchange volume returns.

The market is reactive to the fall in revenues because of this part of their business. You can see this during the "Volmageddon" event of February 2018 where CBOE stock price fell sharply and didn't recover for most of the year unlike other stocks:

Data by YCharts

CBOE stock fell further in the second spike in volatility in December 2018 caused by Federal Reserve tightening interest rates, which caused the S&P 500 to sell off nearly 20%.

But once the event cleared - due to dovish comments from the Federal Reserve and lower for longer interest rate expectations - a low VIX prevailed for 2019 and CBOE stock performed well:

Data by YCharts

Note, it didn't beat the market, as stocks like Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX), and Apple (AAPL) have lifted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) for the last few years. But it diversifies a portfolio from being overweight from such companies.

Election Volatility and CBOE

The 2016 presidential election had a large increase in VIX going into November:

Data by YCharts

The increase in volatility levels and VIX prices weighed on CBOE's stock price just as we are seeing now:

Data by YCharts

The difference between election years 2016 and 2020 is COVID-19. And so, with two major events transpiring this year, it has suppressed VIX trading volumes throughout because all year investors have priced-in higher volatility during November, even while stocks were recovering in June. CBOE stock, therefore, has had to deal with two headwinds all year:

Source: Vixcentral.com

The result of this has given rise to opportunity for investors as once the election event passes, the VIX spot price will probably come down, as the forward curve above is telling us.

Q3 2020 Earnings

On 30th October, CBOE reported Q3 earnings. The highlights were:

Diluted EPS for the quarter of $1.01, up 7 percent

Net revenue for the quarter of $292.0 million, down 1 percent

EBITDA margin¹ for the quarter of 72.6 percent compared to 65.2 percent in 2019

The company paid cash dividends of $45.8 million or $0.42 per share during the third quarter of 2020 and utilized $41.8 million to repurchase 0.5 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program at an average price of $89.92 per share. In addition, through October 29, 2020, the company used $32.2 million to repurchase 0.4 million shares at an average price of $82.73, resulting in approximately $255.9 million of availability remaining under its share repurchase program as of October 29, 2020.

The capital allocation of management stands out to me. Very few companies tend to repurchase shares at their 1-year lows, and at the same time, reinvest for growth as seen by their acquisition this past month:

Source: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. 2020 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The other interesting part to note is there is a shift in the underlying economics of their business to one that has recurring revenue and is non-transactional:

Source: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. 2020 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

This tells us that even though the market treats CBOE as a trade on higher VIX in the short term, the business risk is slowly moving away from that simple inverse relationship.

Insider Activity

Outside of management making opportunistic share repurchases, there have also been stock purchased by the CEO in the open market.

SEC FORM 4/A

Valuation

The fall in stock price has resulted in one of the lowest valuation multiples in a decade:

Data by YCharts

If we consider the overall fundamentals of the company, a business that has a long runway for growth, a ROIC > 10%, and EBITDA margins 65%, a fair multiple would be around 12x EBITDA minimum and likely 15x EBITDA:

Source: Export Fundamental Data for U.S. and International Stocks - QuickFS.net

Source: Author

It's important to note, this is an estimate of the business's intrinsic value today. If the company grows EBITDA in subsequent years and allocates capital, effectively intrinsic value will grow over time.

Risks to the Company

Equity investors have traded the company based on muted cash flows for 2020 and discounted a return to normalcy in the next year, despite the VIX futures curve telling us future volatility will mean revert.

The major risk to the thesis is elevated VIX levels for 2021 and further, but most of this is already being priced-in. While the presidential election will pass, if it is not a clear victory, then a contested outcome will raise VIX levels, and CBOE may trade lower in the short term.

Looking beyond the presidential election, one would then need to consider if COVID-19 is going to cause further volatility in markets next year, resulting in transaction volume being lower for longer. Further, black swans would also prevent a recovery in S&P 500 option activity and VIX future volumes for the company, as traders and hedgers tend to use these products when they are less expensive.

Conclusion

CBOE has traded down in 2020 because of an elevated volatility environment. This was first brought on by COVID-19, but investors for many months kept VIX futures priced higher than average because of the November presidential election.

Investors have priced-in falling transaction volumes in CBOE's products, but incorrectly extrapolate this as a permanent impairment of cash flows. This misses the fact that volatility itself is mean reverting. And therefore, the transaction volumes at CBOE will return when VIX levels retrace. This gives an opportunity for long-term investors to own a franchise business in the exchange industry below intrinsic value.

