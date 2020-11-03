The management also sees MicroVision clearly ahead of the competition in the field of smart glasses and AR technology.

The development of the automotive LiDAR system is on schedule and the system is, according to the management, superior to the products of the competition in all relevant points.

MicroVision continues to negotiate with essentially the same interested parties about a takeover of the company as in August, so that almost no company has withdrawn its interest.

Management remains focused on selling company at highest possible price. Between the lines, you can read that all parties are currently playing poker for the acquisition of the company.

MicroVision began the fourth quarter of 2020 with $10.8 million in cash, and the company says it is funded until April 2021.

My last two articles dealt with the two business units automotive LiDAR and Smart Glasses/AR and their technology. This article now focuses on the financial figures and the progress in the business strategy after the publication of the Q3 results. On Thursday, October 29, 2020, MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) published its figures (details) for the past third quarter of 2020, and the CEO provided an overview of future plans (transcript with Q&A including audio, on MicroVision website: audio, transcript with Q&A). These include the completion of a functional prototype of the automotive LiDAR system by March/April 2021 and the finished, saleable product for Q3 2021, but the focus remains on maximizing shareholder value through a sale of the whole or parts of the company. For the first time in many, many years, MicroVision now appears to be genuinely interested in maximizing shareholder value, which, according to the CEO, management believes is higher than many shareholders think. That is why poker is apparently being played from all sides. Accordingly, corresponding results are expected in the near future. The details will be discussed in the following by reflecting the conference call on the Q3 results. The sales process will then be examined - because it is not as if MicroVision knows the status quo as is obviously often assumed: MicroVision only knows its own position and plans, but not those of the interested parties. They are certainly playing poker, because each side wants to get the best out of it. At the same time, a prospective buyer does not know the position of the other prospective buyers or even knows who else is interested. This increases the pressure like at auctions, if a company really wants to buy, to be fast enough to not go away empty-handed. So, an offer can still come daily and not only in April 2021.

Sale of the company

In presenting the company's results for the third quarter, the CEO explained that MicroVision is still in contact or negotiating with approximately the same interested parties as in August.

In general, I would say it is the same list, pretty level.

That in itself is a good sign. Current strategic is still possible.

The company finally seems to be very focused on short-term success for the benefit of its shareholders, who have been patiently supporting the company for many years but now want to see results in the form of a corresponding share price. This now seems possible.

MicroVision is focusing on finding strategic alternatives that provide the right value for our shareholders.

MicroVision currently focuses on the two vertical product segments automotive LiDAR and smart glasses/AR when he states that the important and expected future scaling in augmented reality and automotive LiDAR will continue. MicroVision believes that it has a solid IP and technology portfolio in both verticals.

Both product segments were recently examined in detail here on Seeking Alpha, both technologically and in comparison to the competition (article about LiDAR and smart glasses). The potential sales revenue is based not only on the more than 450 patents in the USA alone, but also on the technology and knowledge of the company. According to the CEO,

"MicroVision has a long track record of delivering advanced products in augmented reality with our laser beam scanning, or LBS, technology."

The IP includes, according to the CEO,

in-house developed custom MEMS

custom optics

proprietary digital and analog silicon chips

embedded real-time firmware and software

manufacturing processes

custom automation

MicroVision has also "strategic partnerships" that allow them "to operate in a fabless model".

It is obvious at first sight that this cannot be copied quickly and easily. MicroVision continues to see the possibility of becoming successful on its own, but also sees the value of a sale for shareholders and therefore continues to pursue the sale of the company in accordance with its current strategy:

the theme is there's value and there's right value.

He added:

And it should be clear. We understand what the right value, we think, is for the company, and we intend to drive towards it.

The CEO replied to questions:

It has to be the right valuation."

He added that he hopes "that everybody does get the message that" it's not "what the value of this stuff is" and said the company value is

probably more than a lot of the shareholders probably give us credit for.

He said that MicroVision understands it, and they "do understand the inflection points, how they actually come about in technology." He added that "it takes time".

Automotive LiDAR

MicroVision now refers to automotive LiDAR as "first-generation MEMS scanning long-range LiDAR":

Source: MicroVision on YouTube

MicroVision assumes that LiDAR will become standard in all vehicles in the next few years, just as airbags already are:

This is analogous to the introduction of airbags, which eventually arrived in every car, with the help of regulation, by showing the benefits to safety.

As already mentioned in previous articles here on Seeking Alpha and as all experts agree, it is not enough to rely on one technology. Instead, all available technologies must be combined to bring the safest possible autonomous car to the market. LiDAR is one of the central components that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will not be able to do without for the approval of level 4 autonomous cars. At least not if this system is to be approved for road traffic in Europe and Tesla is currently building a factory in Europe. Therefore, Tesla is certainly a potential buyer. Tesla could easily finance a purchase through an exchange of shares. Like STM and others. The CEO continued that "both these market segments will need a suite of sensors ranging from LiDAR, radar, camera modules and ultrasonic sensors to achieve these goals."

As already mentioned, a car needs several LiDAR sensors. MicroVision assumes at least five:

Some industry projections estimate that up to 5 LiDAR sensors will be required per vehicle to achieve expected safety standards.

However, since redundancy does not hurt and could possibly be required by the authorities from level 4 on, it could be eight to ten.

MicroVision sees itself as having a clear advantage over other providers of LiDAR technology for cars, both in terms of development, the time to market and effort required for this, as they have a disproportionately higher investment ahead of them due to their technological backwardness (see the comparison of competitors' systems). The CEO looked about competitors:

"They have also publicly stated they expect to invest in developing their technology for years to come at high levels of expenses in their foreseeable future. Even with the high required investment ahead and associated risks, these new LiDAR companies are valued at market capitalization in the multiple billion-dollar range."

He believes that "MicroVision is well positioned to impact this segment with our automotive LiDAR technology and IP."

MicroVision also confirms that the systems currently available from competitors do not meet the requirements of car manufacturers, both in terms of specifications and price when he said that,

Current LiDAR sensors in the market have limitations in meeting specifications required by targeted OEM and mobility companies.

These companies expect, according to the CEO,

LiDAR sensors to deliver 200-meter detection range

low angular resolution which requires high-density point cloud

wide fields of view

capable of operating in full sunlight

small size that can blend into car styling

meet automotive reliability for 15 years of operational life

provide velocity data of objects within the field of view and

price competitive at scale.

But "most sensors on the market today are primarily mechanical scanners with small handfuls using other techniques. Cost structure, size and performance of the products on the market do not meet current or future trajectory of requirements."

The automotive LiDAR from MicroVision is different, according to the CEO:

MicroVision expects to be able to offer a solid-state LiDAR sensor that is based on highly scalable silicon wafer processing and our LBS technology.

This is because MicroVision has "demonstrated the miniaturization, reliability and scalability of their LBS technology."

MicroVision expects to maintain this lead for a long time to come because the "team is working to complete a sensor hardware capable of meeting all required OEM and mobility company specifications." This product represents their "first-generation MEMS scanning long-range LiDAR." They "believe this hardware could allow automotive OEMs, Tier 1 and pure-play Lidar companies to secure high-volume OEM business as well as provide direct sales opportunities to mobility, industrial and topography market segments."

He "believes the work to complete their long-range LiDAR hardware represents significant value to the shareholders." MicroVision has invested in R&D and product development in LiDAR technologies since as far back as 2011. He believes that their "automotive LiDAR sensor" implemented with their LBS technology will have a "sustainable strategic advantage" with

features

performance

price

reliability

and this "for several generations".

MicroVision, therefore, continues to regard its own automotive LiDAR product as "groundbreaking": Their "long-range LiDAR sensor" is expected to have a

200-meter detection range of 10% reflectance objects

dense point cloud output

new proprietary scanning technology that allows

operation in full sunlight and

be first in market with outputting velocity data in a scanned MEMS LiDAR using a 905-nanometer laser in Class 1 safety systems.

He believes that "this would be a groundbreaking product."

The prototype will be approximately the size of a VHS cassette, while the final system planned shortly after will have the size shown in the video:

Our first sensor is expected to be slightly larger than a VHS cassette in size. And (...) size will reduce significantly.

The prototype is planned for March/April and sold in Q3, so it will be generating revenue in 2021. He expects

the hardware for demonstration and benchmarking could be available in April 2021 time frame.

He also expects that "a version of this first-generation LiDAR sensor could be available for sale in Q3 2021."

He believes "this dual opportunity for both long-term and short-term revenue for the first-generation product would represent significant value to parties interested in strategic alternatives."

Consumer LiDAR

The Consumer LIDAR product line will continue to be pursued, but does not appear to be in focus at present. What is important is that the so-called "Apple LiDAR" is something different from the "real" LiDAR from MicroVision:

Our consumer LiDAR, based on - does something different that, that flash-based LiDAR may not have been able to do as well.

He still thinks that "it has a bigger opportunity. IoT products are pretty big."

Smart Glasses and AR Headsets

MicroVision continues to regard itself as a technological leader. The MicroVision Engine can be combined with any waveguide, depending on the customer's requirements. The MicroVision modules function as the micro-display engine, which is "a key enabling technology required for augmented reality headsets". OEM-controlled pupil expanding waveguides, coupled with their micro-display engines, "are required to create the wide field of view, high definition and see-through user experience required in the augmented reality segment." The focus has been on miniaturizing and optimizing all aspects of the LBS technology and hardware.

The problem is that the OEM decoupling of the waveguide development from their MEMS micro-display engine affected MicroVision's ability to invest in any specific waveguide platform. However, he believes that they "still have the most advanced and competitive technology with our micro-display engine for the augmented reality headset market."

Source: MicroVision on YouTube

But the development is not over. MicroVision already sees new versions of the engine coming, and they had already showcased current and future possibilities during the reviewing of their technology by interested parties.

The interested parties (plural) were particularly interested in a long-term use of the technology over several product generations. If a buyer plans in such a long-term way, this naturally also increases the goodwill, since the longer use of the technology allows higher sales and thus profits, which in turn justifies a higher purchase price.

… characterize all inquiries we have received in this vertical as looking at multi-generational product road maps our technology could support and are not limited to a single product.

According to the CEO, MicroVision even exceeded the expectations of potential customers: The CEO is "happy and proud to say" that they showcased their technology as potentially being able "to deliver multiple products that could be significantly more advanced than what these parties require or expected."

The fact that this product line for smart glasses and AR headsets had not yet been sold was probably also due to the fact that potential interests wanted to depress the price by hoping for financial difficulties of the company, which could now be averted. He believes that they "are in an excellent position to realize value from their technology as OEM AR products come to market."

So, it applies thus to sell this range as soon as possible and as expensively as possible:

Our objective remains to establish the appropriate value for this vertical, which reflects continued expected growth in AR market using LBS technology.

When asked, the CEO again confirmed the company's technological leadership:

The AR development, believe it or not, we were ahead.

This should be true, because after all, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) also relies on MicroVision technology.

I'm pretty confident that our position in AR is ahead of what people in the market even anticipate, anything there that people will talk about.

In addition, MicroVision depends not on alliances:

"That's the thing, right, we're so far ahead. And I'll talk about the LaSAR Alliance in a little bit. But we can get that display done. But if that waveguide doesn't get adopted, then we're still -- we have to have some level of confidence that OEM is entertaining that. And of course, we can develop or augment our module for any waveguide technology."

Licenses

It was often wrongly distributed that MicroVision had already sold IP, for example to Microsoft for the HoloLens 2. This is wrong.

With respect to our IP, MicroVision has granted very few limited licenses for use of our technology in LBS products.

This means that MicroVision continues to hold the rights to the patents and can therefore sell them as a complete package, because they sold in the past "very few limited licenses for use of their technology". This would allow a buyer to bring to the market products that cannot be imitated by the competition. This possible exclusivity naturally increases the company value.

While many shareholders assumed without reason that STM is a licensee of MicroVision, although STM was previously only a contract manufacturer and distribution partner, MicroVision has clarified this once again: "At this time, we are party to 3 licenses for our technology." These are:

The April 2017 customer has a limited license to produce specific components for use in a specific product.

Second, in May 2018, they granted a 5-year limited license to a technology company to produce display-only products that incorporate their components. That license does not include the right to use their technology and augmented reality or near-eye micro-display engine products.

Third, in 2016, they granted a royalty-bearing license to a Taiwanese manufacturer to make scan beam display products. They have received immaterial royalties under this license agreement. As they have not received nor expect to receive material royalties from this license, they do not expect to extend this license beyond its current expiration date in 2022.

About STM, the company said that sometimes they get questions about the "STMicro co-marketing agreement. That agreement is about promoting each other's products, and that does not include a technology license."

The CEO added further that,

"ST and MicroVision have a very close relationship. They've been our MEMS wafer partner for several generations of our products. And in the past, we had our analog ASIC with them, which is now obsolete. We work with them collaboratively but as a fab partner, and both parties are very good in maintaining boundaries on our IP."

Thus, the topic STM might be finally clarified. STM is also not allowed to sell MicroVision components directly as he confirmed, too. Nevertheless, there is a very good relationship with STM.

MicroVision itself has all the necessary technologies and does not require an alliance.

The CEO also made clear that a major advantage of MicroVision is that it can offer everything from a single source, and potential customers do not have to work with alliances that complicate everything because they develop everything required in-house.

Finances

Finances are a "dark side" of MicroVision. Microsoft, still referred to by MicroVision only as an "April 2017 Customer", apparently ripped MicroVision off in 2017, so that MicroVision had to finance the development of the projector for the HoloLens 2 to a large extent, without ever being able to recoup the costs due to the small quantities of the HoloLens 2 via sales of the projection module. Microsoft, for example, paid only $539,000 of royalty revenue, which was added to the $10 million prepayment.

Even with increasing numbers of units for HoloLens 2, no contribution to earnings is expected. This is not a surprise, however, but has been known for a long time. The statement from MicroVision:

When the prepayment is exhausted, the April 2017 customer will begin making cash payments for royalties due.

...will probably never happen, as the prepayment is still $8.2 million. Even though these are shown as liabilities in the balance sheet, MicroVision has already stated in previous conference calls that no scenario is conceivable that they would have to be repaid.

For the fourth quarter and possibly the beginning of next year, MicroVision expects to spend approximately $5 million, with most of this amount to be spent at the end of this year or the beginning of next year:

So all these items give us an expected Q4 cash usage in operations plus capital expenditures of around $5 million, plus or minus $300,000.

Much of that will be late in the quarter, and it is possible that some will fall into Q1.

However, these expenses are already covered as MicroVision had $10.8 million available in October: $5 million at the end of the third quarter and $5.8 million raised through sales of shares.

This means that MicroVision will be cash rich until the end of the first quarter in 2021:

Adding the $5.8 million to the $5 million we had at September 30, we believe we have sufficient cash to fund operations through the first quarter of 2021.

If MicroVision has not been sold by the end of the year, MicroVision may sell additional shares, estimated at one to two million shares.

Outlook

MicroVision sees its own advantage especially in the fact that MicroVision can bring a finished product to market very quickly on the basis of its own many years of experience and existing components and know-how, while the competition is still discussing how these could be brought to market maturity

Sale of the company - we only know MicroVision's official assessment, not that of the interested parties

Even though there might be interested parties, such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), who could buy the company as a whole, the conference call was mainly about the separate sale of the two areas, AR and automotive LiDAR.

Everything is ready in the AR area, and this could be bought up on a daily basis. Why should interested parties lose time unnecessarily?

This also raises the question of why STM is founding its own alliance instead of buying this area from MicroVision. Maybe STM cannot afford the purchase. And probably, the purchase makes more sense for a manufacturer of end products such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft, Google or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

In addition, there is of course the problem that all divisions use the same basic technology - so a way would have to be found to ensure that all of them could continue to use it if the divisions were to go to different buyers. This includes not only the right one, but also the further development of the basic technology, for example, for higher resolution, size reduction, etc.

One might infer from the CEO's assessment that the interested parties need a working prototype for testing that no sale of this division can take place before April 2021.

However, this is a misconception.

Because it is not the case that MicroVision knows the status quo, as is obviously often assumed: MicroVision only knows its own position and plans, but not those of interested parties. No buyer will seriously disclose their own plans, so that MicroVision can play interested parties off against each other and achieve higher prices. This cannot be the case. All interested parties are certainly playing poker, because each side wants to get the best out of it. A prospective customer does not know the point of view of other prospective customers or even knows who else is interested. That increases the pressure like with auctions, a company really wants to buy to be fast enough to not go out empty.

So, an offer can still come daily and not only in April 2021.

It will also not be the case that there is nothing to show in the automotive LiDAR product line until the end of March 2021 and the product is ready the next day. This is not how product development works.

Development is done step by step, and there are interim results almost every day, and there will be significant milestones that MicroVision will reach from time to time by then. Of course, MicroVision can show these to interested parties. These interested parties, which should be top tier companies, are not incompetent either, but certainly have their own experts. These experts will be able to assess at an earlier stage whether the product will meet the expectations. Interested companies will make their decisions based on this and not on MicroVision's assessment.

However, there is another important unknown factor for the interested parties: Who is bidding? What plans do these companies have? Just as MicroVision shareholders are not given names, all interested parties should not know the names of the other interested parties. And neither should their plans.

Thus, every interested party runs the risk of being late. Because someone else could be quicker.

It therefore seems unlikely that interested parties will wait another six months before submitting a bid. It is then only open whether this will meet MicroVision's expectations.

MicroVision certainly knows the wishes of the interested parties. But not their plans for further action. The interested parties are certainly aware of MicroVision's expectations. But not who else is interested. In particular, the interested parties do not know the other interested parties' time and financial plans and other positions, for example, what their critical point is from which they would like to take over the company.

So, in the end, everyone knows exactly: Nothing!

This applies all the more to shareholders who stand on the sidelines and only receive general information from MicroVision, whereby MicroVision only knows if there are interested parties (which is the case), but also does not know their plan.

As a result, the shareholders only know that there are several interested parties. These are probably all large companies. That is credible.

MicroVision has had almost only top tier companies as customers

If one reads through the list of MicroVision's customers, with the exception of Ragentek, these were only the really large corporations of their time. From early Motorola to more recent times Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft. It is therefore very credible that the list of interested parties mainly includes top tier companies probably the size of Sony or Microsoft.

Corporate culture of interest and decisiveness not predictable

Even if the interested parties are probably only top tier companies. This does not mean that decisions take a long time.

There may be large car manufacturers where evaluation and deliberation go on forever until many departments make a recommendation.

However, there are companies of this size, such as probably Tesla, where purchase decisions can be made spontaneously from one minute to the next.

Therefore, the time aspect cannot be estimated. Especially since it is unknown in which stages of their considerations the interested parties are. In addition, it comes that - as already mentioned - each prospective customer must fear to come too late.

Conclusion

Not much is known. What is known is that MicroVision has enough money for the foreseeable future to continue development as planned.

What is also known is that practically none of the original interested parties has backed out. In addition, these are probably mainly, if not exclusively, large companies like former customers. MicroVision has three options to significantly increase the value of the company:

Continuing the company as before and bringing automotive LiDAR to the market itself,

Separate sale of the product lines

Sale of the whole company.

All three will certainly lead to success due to the technologically superior products. This is especially true since MicroVision is not dependent on one product line, but has many, all of which are located in future markets (with the exception of display-only projectors).

It is also very clear that MicroVision wants to maximize shareholder value. However, the company should not play too high a poker game. Anything above $5 per share should be considered. Because the time aspect is also important for shareholders. After such a long period of time, many certainly do not want to wait for further years to see success.

Further, it is clear that nobody knows the positions and plans of the interested parties. Neither MicroVision nor the shareholders.

So, it is also clear that every day that a prospective buyer waits, he runs the risk of being late, because a direct competitor may acquire the company or parts of it beforehand, putting him at a great disadvantage in future markets.

As, for example, with the LiDAR system, where there are no comparable products on the market.

This means that every day, an offer for the whole company or parts of it can be made. Likely sooner than later.

It remains exciting for shareholders. Daily, a takeover can come if the price is right.

