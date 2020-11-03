FMC Corporation's (FMC) CEO Mark Douglas On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2020 8:50 AM ET

Michael Wherley

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to FMC Corporation third quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Mark Douglass, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Sandifer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mark will review our third quarter performance, followed by a review of our business in Asia and the outlook for the rest of the year. Andrew will provide an overview of select financial results following the prepared remarks. We will take questions. Earnings released and today's slide presentation are available on our website, and the prepared remarks from today's discussion will be made available after the call. Let me remind you that today's presentation and discussion will include forward looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors, including, but not limited to those factors identified in our earnings release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Information presented represents our best judgment based on today's understanding. Actual results may vary based upon these risks and uncertainties. Today's discussion in the sport of materials will include references to adjusted EPS adjusted EBITDA just to cash from operations, free cash flow and organic revenue growth, all of which are non-cash financial measures. Please note that as used in today's discussion, earnings means adjusted earnings and EBITDA means adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and definition of these terms, as well as other non-cash financial terms to which we may refer during today's conference call, are provided on our website. With that, I will now turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Douglas

[00:02:11] Thank you, Michael. And good morning, everyone. The third quarter was an exceptional quarter for our company, even in the face of persistent challenges posed by covid-19 and severe headwinds from foreign currencies. We grew our revenue by 15 percent, organically EBITDA by 20 percent and EPS by 30 percent. This performance highlights our portfolio strength, balance, geographic and crop exposure, as well as a sharp focus on execution and cost. On the latter point, as we progress through the quarter, we saw the Brazilian system was getting off to a very slow start due to hot, dry weather, which in turn made it difficult to get the pricing we had planned to offset the headwinds. To counter this situation, we aggressively manage costs in the quarter and we're able to achieve the strong overall performance. Let me now turn to the impact of covid-19 pandemic on our business. As we said last quarter, all our manufacturing facilities and distribution warehouses remain operational and fully staffed. The majority of families, other employees continue working from home, but some have returned to certain offices and laboratories were permitted by local authorities. We have had zero covid-19 transmissions in our facilities and continue using a variety of best practices to address risks. While we saw very strong demand for our products in all four regions of the world in the quarter, there were pockets of demand reduction related to the pandemic. This impacted certain cotton and fruit and vegetable markets. We expect this level of localized disruption to continue in the fourth quarter and potentially into 2021.

[00:03:54] Following the outperformance in Q3 with our outlook for Q4, we are raising the midpoint of our EBITDA EPS and free cash flow guidance and taking these ranges, underlying demand for our products remains healthy, supplemented by market access, expansion, new registrations and an increasing impact from our pricing actions as we enter Q4.

[00:04:17] Turning to our Q3 results on slide three, we reported nearly one point one billion dollars in third quarter revenue, which reflects a seven percent increase on a reported basis and 15 percent organic growth. After removing the effects impact, our business saw double digit growth in India, Australia, Pakistan, Brazil, Germany, Italy and Canada. Adjusted EBITDA was 263 million dollars, an increase of 20 percent compared to the prior year period. EBITDA margins were twenty four point two percent, an increase of 260 basis points to the prior year, driven primarily by cost control measures. Adjusted EPS was one point 22 cents in the quarter, an increase of 30 percent versus Q3 2019. This year over year, performance was driven mostly by the increase in EBITDA, while much smaller impacts from DNA, interest expense, tax rate, non-controlling interest and count largely offset each other. Similarly, relative to our Q3 guidance, the 12 percent beat was driven almost entirely by our 18 million dollar EBITDA outperformance versus the midpoint. Moving now to slide for Q3, revenue increased by seven percent versus prior year, despite an eight percent headwind as higher volumes contributed 12 percent to growth and pricing another three percent in Asia, revenue increased 16 percent year over year and 19 percent, excluding effects partially due to favorable weather conditions in both India and Australia. Sales in India grew over 20 percent organically as the good monsoon drove demand from growers of rice, soybeans, pulses, sugarcane and fruit and vegetables in the south and central markets.

[00:06:09] Herbicide sales in Australia were up over 50 percent, led by cereals and canola. Pakistan also grew in double digits, driven primarily by insecticides in rice and Colin. In North America, sales increased eight percent year over year, driven by increased planted areas in soybeans, corn and rice, as well as continued market expansion of our fungicides Recentre and Rhyne. Sales in Canada were robust, driven by serial herbicide blends from our patented technology as well as insecticides. We broke a record in Canada this year for ACRS using precision products. And the best formulation based on an experience that controlled and by Centerin is doing very well in its first longyear. Heading into the winter, our US channel inventories are in better position compared to a year ago, which should lead to good restocking later in the fourth quarter. Sales in India increased 10 percent year over year, and there was no ethics impact. We saw strong demand for an experience that control applications for specialty crops, as well as battle delta herbicides for cereals, particularly in France and Germany. Latin America sells one percent year over year and 18 percent excluding affects growth sentiment is strong. But the season started very slowly due to hot and dry weather in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. Pricing actions across the region offset some of the currency headwind, although we expect pricing to have a larger positive impact in Q4 than it did in Q3.

[00:07:48] In Brazil, sales grew double digits organically, led by our growth in the soybean market. Due to the late start in Brazil, channel inventories are higher than normal for this point of the year for us and the industry. We fully expect this will be worked down as planting catches up now that the rains have returned. Mexico sales grew organically, but was still impacted somewhat by covid-19 related pressures on the growers that export fruit and vegetables. Sales in the Indian Zone grew significantly as conditions in that submarket improved. Turning now to the third quarter, EBITDA average on slide seven, we had very strong operational performance as a seventy million dollar contribution from volume A, 34 million dollar contribution from lower costs and a 26 million dollar benefit from higher pricing, more than offset an 86 million dollar headwind. The volume contribution was double what we had forecast, partially due to the robust market growth in India and Australia. In addition, stronger than anticipated volume growth in Brazil was also a key driver. However, this did drive an increase in the headwind in the quarter. We had significant cost savings in the quarter, well above guidance given on our last call. Approximately eight million of the 34 million dollar cost savings you see on this bridge are costs that were delayed into Q4. We had excellent cost discipline, including additional accelerated SFP synergies.

[00:09:19] Taking a step back now will turn to Slide six, as we did for Latin America last year. I'm going to highlight a region where we are seeing significant growth. Asia may be the most diverse of our four regions and therefore it is the most complicated to understand.

[00:09:35] We are currently the fourth largest crop protection chemical provider in the region, with sales of around one point one dollars billion in a 16 billion dollar market for about a seven percent market share. This region is the most seasonally balanced of the four men because it has significant markets in both the northern and southern hemispheres. We manage the Asia business in five subregions, with India and North Asia significantly larger than the other three, but we do have aggressive goals to grow in all of them. Not surprisingly, Rice makes up about 35 per cent of our sales in the region. In addition, fruits and vegetables are a large and diverse set of crops spread across all countries. Crop diversity in Asia provides numerous opportunities to grow, and it also mitigates the risk of our results being overly impacted by a poor season in any single crop. Similarly, our geographic mix in the region is also very diverse. Moving to slide seven for a look at how our Asia business has expanded since 2014, we have made two large acquisitions since then, coming over in 2015 and the Dupont crop protection business in 2017. Through these acquisitions, we added a large active ingredient, manufacturing plants in India and to active ingredient manufacturing plants in China, along with several formulation plants, R&D labs and field trial sites across the region.

[00:11:02] Total sales were about 350 million dollars in 2014, well, this year we expect to be about one point one billion. This is in part due to a fundamental restructuring of our India business, which we implemented in 2018 that enabled increased market penetration and efficiencies that improved profitability significantly.

[00:11:24] I walk through some of the subregion highlights to provide color on the crop diversity, country exposure and recent commercial activities we have in the region. The five subregions include Australia, New Zealand, South West Asia, North Asia, ASEAN and India. In the Australia and New Zealand subregion, our annual revenue is about 100 to 130 million dollars and a two billion dollar mark market. Our market access model is very large distribution of retail companies supported by our own sales groups. Australia is predominantly a cereal's market. We are therefore very excited to be preparing for our launch of ISO Flex Overwatch herbicide in 2021 crops these. Earlier this year, we began engaging retailers with a large scale demonstration program, ISO Flex is a new mode of action in cereals, and it delivers high performance athletes that are developing resistance to the other herbicides in the marketplace. The Southwest Asia subregion encompassing Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar is the smallest market of the five. But our annual revenue of approximately 110 to 140 million dollars equates to a market share of approximately 30 per cent. In Pakistan, we have a unique market access model comprised of FNC owned retail outlets selling our full range of products. This model has facilitated our growth to be the market leader. We see rapid run accidents that control expansions for sugarcane and corn applications.

[00:12:58] Moving to the North Asia region, which includes China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, we have annual revenue of approximately 290 to 320 million dollars in a nine billion dollar market. In Korea, we successfully launched a coup of a stimulant in 2019 for use in fruits and vegetables, and we are preparing to launch two new microbial bio pesticides later this year. In Japan, we see strong demand for diamonds, particularly in the rice industry box segment. In China, the market is highly fragmented, our business is focused on rice and fruits and vegetables due to the customer fragmentation. We go to market via local distribution and retail companies. The Asian subregion includes Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Singapore. In all these countries, we work through local distribution and retail companies. This is especially important in the large Indonesian market, given its fragmented geographical nature. In Twenty twenty, we also expanded our market access to additional parts of Indonesia, similar to what we have done in India. In this subregion, we have an annual revenue of about 110 to 140 million dollars in a two billion dollar market. We see stronger and stronger insect control sales for rice, as well as growth of sales on fruit and vegetables driven by little extension's.

[00:14:24] Moving finally to the India subregion, which generates approximately 370 to 400 million dollars in annual revenue for us. On slide eight, we take a deeper dove into this three billion dollar market, which has significant structural opportunities for agricultural growth. To start, it has more arable land than any other country in the world. In fact, India has 30 percent more arable land than China and nearly twice as much as Brazil. This presents incredible growth opportunities for FMC with our very strong footprint and market penetration. You can see in the center of the slide that yields are very low in India, driven by low usage of crop inputs on rice, for example, India's yield per acre is half of that of Brazil and less than a third of the yield in China on corn. India's yield is half of that of Brazil and less than 20 percent of the yield seen in the U.S.. The market is dominated by small growers who do not have the scale to mechanize their operations. That being said, there are meaningful growth opportunities as these small growers recognize the benefits of investing more in crop inputs. Moving to slide nine, India today is about a three billion dollar market for crop protection, and we see market growth of six percent through 2025, taking the market to nearly four billion dollars by that time.

[00:15:43] Insecticides make up about 45 percent of the market today with herbicides or fungicides, about 20 percent each, and plant health biologicals making up the remaining 15 percent. As you can see on the right side of the slide, the crop mix is similar to that of the Asia region with rice and fruit, vegetables making up nearly 60 percent of the market. In a market that is highly fragmented by both geography and a multitude of crops, we are there are, as we said, significant opportunities to grow. In India, we have a unique market access model. We have exclusive distribution with five major companies that are supported by sales and marketing resources to drive geographical and portfolio growth. This model is currently under expansion as we look to service all of the Indian market. FMC has developed commercial initiatives in India to expand our market share, this includes crop and geographic expansion of our Diarmaid brands such as Corrigin and Viterra, as well as a new herbicide and fungicide launches since 2018 that are expected to drive sales of 70 million dollars by 2023. And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew Sandifer

[00:16:54] Thanks, Mark. Let me start this morning with a few highlights from the income statement. eFax was a larger than anticipated headwind to revenue growth in Q3 at eight percent versus our expectations of a six percent headwind. The Brazilian real with the vast majority of this headline, followed by the Indian rupee, Argentinean peso, Pakistan rupee and Turkish lira. We got substantial pricing actions and were able to recover about one third of the headwind in the quarter. We continue to expect affect headwinds to remain at an elevated level throughout twenty twenty the pricing covering about half of the assets had wanted revenue in the year. Interest expense for the third quarter was thirty five point five dollars million, down six point one dollars million from the prior year period, benefiting from lower term loan balance, outstanding lower level rates and lower foreign debt balances. These are partially offset by higher bonds outstanding following the debt offering we completed in the prior year quarter.

[00:17:53] We now anticipate an interest expense between 150 and 155 million dollars for the full year.

[00:18:01] Our effective tax rate on adjusted earnings for the third quarter was thirteen point five percent. We now expect our full year tax rate to be in the range of 13 to 14 percent, with the midpoint consistent with the tax rate through the first three quarters of the year. Moving next to the balance sheet and liquidity. Growth at a quarter end with three point two dollars billion down three hundred dollars million from the prior quarter, with strong free cash flow leading to lower short term financing needs. We continue to carry some excess cash to the heightened uncertainty caused by the flu pandemic broke out, the trailing 12 month period was 2.5 times at the end of the third quarter or two point four times. If you consider the nearly one hundred and seventy five dollars billion of surplus cash on the balance sheet, this is consistent with our targeted annual average leverage of 2.5 times or less. Moving on to slide 10 to cover cash flow and cash deployment. Free cash flow for the third quarter was three hundred and fifteen dollars million, up more than 50 percent in the prior year period. Adjusted cash from operations was up 75 million dollars with US and trade working capital more than offset by higher EBITDA lower change in other assets and liabilities and lower cash interest. Collections continue to be strong in the quarter, surpassing our expectations, Castle editions were down 27 million dollars, consistent with our updated expectations for full year investment.

[00:19:28] Legacy and transformation spending was down 15 million dollars through the timing of expenses and ramp down of our transformation efforts.

[00:19:36] For the nine months ended September 30th, free cash flow of 148 million dollars is nearly 230 million dollars higher than the prior year period. Change in other assets and liabilities, lower cash, interest in taxes, lower capital investment, as well as growth and even above growth and trade, working capital all contributed to the year on year improvement. As we look here and we are raising our full year free cash flow guidance to a range of 475 to 525 million dollars, an increase of nearly 200 million dollars the midpoint versus the prior year period. We anticipate deploying more than 170 million dollars of free cash flow in the fourth quarter. We paid 57 million dollars in dividends on October 15th was on the 65 million dollar acquisition of the remaining rights to the fungicide to interfere in early October and expect to repurchase 50 million dollars of FMC shares. We resume share repurchases at the beginning of October, and it completed 20 dollars million of repurchases today. By year end, we will have deployed nearly 350 million dollars of free cash flow while maintaining excess liquidity throughout the pandemic. This includes the one hundred and fifteen dollars million being deployed in Q4 on the acquisition and share repurchases, as well as the nearly two hundred and thirty dollars million that will be returned to shareholders this year via a dividend. Moving next to slide 11. FMC is making good progress in both improving our free cash flow conversion from earnings, as well as growing the absolute amount of free cash flow we generate. As you can see on the left hand side of the slide, at the midpoint of our increased guidance range, we now expect improved cash conversion by 21 percentage points compared to last year, while we're on cash flow by nearly two hundred dollars million.

[00:21:24] We continue to believe that we have substantial headroom to improve further on both free cash conversion and the absolute free cash flow we generate, particularly as we complete our SFP implementation and the period of high cash spending on transformation efforts this year. On the right hand side of the stage, you can also see the breakdown of free cash flow generation by semester for the last year and this year, that is the seasonality is similar in both years with negative free cash flow in the first half of the year and strongly positive free cash flow in the second half. So an improvement in both semesters. And Twenty twenty versus Twenty twenty. Finally, a quick update on progress in implementing our new safety system. Our final Go Live is underway as we speak with the remaining 40 percent of everything. Moving on to the new system. This month. Following this, go live will have a single modern system across the entire company for the first time in our history, which will enable significant efficiencies in our back office processes. As we prepare for this final vote alive, we've accelerated more synergies that were planned for Twenty twenty one into Twenty twenty. We continue to expect total sentences of 60 to 80 million dollars from implementing the new system, but we now expect to capture 50 million dollars in center cities and twenty twenty with the remaining 10 to 30 million dollars to be achieved largely in Twenty twenty one. And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Mark.

Mark Douglas

[00:22:45] Thank you, Andrew. Turning now to overall market conditions with only a couple of months left to go in twenty twenty, we continue to expect the global crop protection market will be flat to down slightly on a U.S. dollar basis, although our view on the regions has changed slightly. The outlook for Europe continues to worsen following a hot, dry summer, and we now believe that market will be down low single digits year over year, that is flat in our prior forecast. Offsetting this, we expect the Asian market to be up low single digits versus our prior forecasts have been down slightly due to much better weather conditions in India, Australia and ASEAN. Our focus for Latin America and North American markets are unchanged, a down to low mid single digits, low single digits, respectively. All these forecasts are for their market, not at AMC, and are in US dollars. Moving to Slide 12 and the review of FMC, fully twenty twenty and Q4 earnings outlook. As I said earlier, we are raising our guidance for the full year. We are still facing significant headwinds and impacts on both cost and demand from the global pandemic. But the underlying demand for our products and our ability to control costs led to our improved outlook. FOMC full year Twenty twenty earnings are now expected to be in the range of six point forty five cents to six point fifty seven cents per diluted share a year over year, increase of seven per cent at the midpoint and six cents above prior guidance.

[00:24:18] Fifty dollars million in share repurchases planned for the fourth quarter will not impact our full year share count because the buybacks are too late in the year to alter the math for the EPS calculation. Twenty twenty revenue is forecasted to be in the range of four point seventy two to four point seventy eight dollars billion, an increase of three percent at the midpoint versus 2019 and nine percent organic growth. We believe the strength of our portfolio will allow us to deliver high single digit organic growth, continuing a multi-year trend of above market performance. EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of one point two nine five to one point three one five dollars billion, which represents a seven percent year over year growth at the midpoint. Guidance for Q4 implies a year over year sales growth of five percent at the midpoint on a reported basis and 10 percent organically led by continued strength in Asia, in addition to the global strength of our guidance business. We all focused on EBITDA growth of eight percent year over year at the midpoint. EPS growth is forecasted to be flat year over year, limited by the large positive tax adjustment in Q4 2019. Turning to slide season, full year EBITDA and revenue drivers revenue is expected to benefit from six percent volume growth with the largest growth in Asia and Latin America and a three per cent contribution from higher prices, as is forecasted to be a six percent top line headwind.

[00:25:47] We have raised our EBITDA guidance by 10 million at the midpoint, reflecting the outperformance in Q3 while recognizing the delay of eight million of costs into Q4. We now expect a higher contribution from volume growth and we are also generating higher cost savings, as well as earlier realization of some safety synergies. We now focus on ethics headwind of 247 million dollars for the full year versus 230 million dollars in our prior forecast. On a day to day basis, we are now expect pricing to cover over 55 percent of the impact of the year and pricing will come from all regions led by Latin America. Moving to slide 14, where you see the queue for drivers on the revenue line, pricing and volume are expected to drive the top line strength regarding EBITDA drivers pricing will have a larger impact in Q4 than it did in Q3. The rapper we executed very well in the quarter, both from an external perspective in driving demand across all regions, but also importantly internally by focusing on cost control and delivering critical activities that will drive our future performance. This includes preparing our goals, as I said, the continuing to drive our R&D pipeline forward and keeping priority capital projects on track. Q4 is an important quarter for cash. We are focused on cash generation as well as demand generation. We remain confident in our ability to drive above market performance once again. With that, I'll now turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Christopher Parkinson

[00:28:00] Please go ahead. Great, thank you very much. So on free cash flow conversion from there's still a few moving parts, but, you know, they're definitely in the right direction. Just given your more stringent definition, can you just give us an update on, you know, some of the key initiatives you're mentioning, as well as the low hanging fruit, which still exists for 21 and even 22? You know, just anything that could further assist in the pathway to over 80 percent conversion eventually. Thank you, sir.

Mark Douglas

[00:28:31] Yeah. Let me just give a couple of high level comments before I had to jump in on the details. You know, one of the one of the reasons you're seeing us move our free cash flow conversion and ultimately the dollars is the reason. I think one of the primary reasons is the focus we've placed on cash as an organization. I think it's important to note that all the executives and senior managers now have a free cash flow component in the long term incentive rewards for the company. And I do believe that that has helped change our view of free cash flow and how we go about delivering that for the company. So that's an important backdrop for for everybody on the call of how you think about is driving not only earnings, but also free cash flow. And you want to talk about a couple of the drivers.

Andrew Sandifer

[00:29:17] Sure. I think. Thanks, Mark. I think certainly, you know, strong quarter and year to date on cash flow for us this year. And that that very strong focus that Mark is talking to. You see that and the way we've been able to manage the growth of working capital in particular has been benefited by some deferral of cash tax items under the Kahrizak and lower cash interest based on the refinancing at lower rates that we've seen. You know, as I think about free cash flow from a big picture perspective, I think, to your opening comment, I certainly just at the level that when EPS talking about free cash flow, we're literally talking about the cash is left over to either pay dividends, buy back shares or make small acquisitions like the flu interfer femicide acquisition that we closed in October. Everything else is built into that number, all of the legacy liabilities, all of the investment that's required to continue growing the business. So we really are driving towards that. You know, what we have in terms of free cash flow that can be deployed as we looked at 2021. Certainly, you know, we fully intend to take advantage of the newspaper system, which will give us some new tools and a much better visibility into working capital to continue to drive working capital improvement.

[00:30:30] But structurally speaking, and certainly we're spending over 100 million dollars this year in cash to finish out the SAP implementation and finalize all of our transformation efforts resulting from the acquisition of the deposit business, that 100 million dollars is a tailwind to the cash flow going into 2021. Now, there's always other moving parts. You know, CapEx is a bit lower this year. So there might be you know, I certainly should expect a bit of a tick tick up and capex next year, like the legacy portion should be relatively stable. And then at the end, the remainder, we are inviting our effectiveness and organic growth and driving that increase in growth and take the cash flow. So I think people should continue to expect that we show progress on that trajectory. And we think that business should be in the 70 to 80 percent in the mid-term, but that in the long term for a free cash flow conversion. Certainly it's also not to steal too much thunder. I'm going to grab a few minutes at our upcoming Investor Day in two weeks. Although it's largely focused on R&D, we'll spend a few minutes to talk about cash flow, cash conversion and capital deployment policies in that event, as well as.

Christopher Parkinson

[00:31:38] Thank you very much.

[00:31:42] The next question will be from P.J. Juvekar City. Please go ahead.

P.J. Juvekar

[00:31:48] Yes, hi. Good morning, Mark. We just you know, you had a big impact of effects in Latin America. There was negative 17 percent. Can you go back to your hedging strategy? I know that you have elaborate and well-thought-out hedging strategy. You know, you hedges orders come in. You just described that. Are you trying to hedge your revenues, net income and just just talk us through that and what happened in the quarter? Thank you.

Mark Douglas

[00:32:18] Yeah, sure. C.J., let Andrew talk about the details of the hedging policy, which we talked about on a couple of calls previously. You know, I do think that overall, when you have these types of movements, whether it's short term volatility or a long term movement in the currency price is the most effective weapon for closing that gap.

[00:32:38] I mean, hedging obviously helps. It is important for us to understand what we believe the performance of the company will be and hedging allows us to do that. It is complicated. Make no mistake, but I think we do a pretty good job of managing that exposure. But it really comes down to the commercial groups to manage the price lists and how they move price in any one jurisdiction. And we. You want to talk about the hedging policy?

Andrew Sandifer

[00:33:02] Sure. Thanks, Mark. I think that our hedging policy, our hedging program is all designed around increasing the probability of being able to deliver against the guidance of the expectations that we set. There is no hedging program that can protect you fully from year on year changes in currency, you know, at any kind of economic basis. So we're not trying to go to zero impact. We're trying to maintain an impact within a range that we can manage through the rest of the P&L, through the pricing actions that we have. Our hedging approach, you know, has been pretty well in place for several years now. And we start from from anticipation of sales with time to get their guidance through entering in commercial terms with customers through the time we actually issue an invoice and create a receivable and allow the specific tools and levels that we hejab variety part of that life cycle. You know, we have a very high coverage all the way up to 100 percent once we have a receivable on the books. Looking at Q3 specifically, you know, when you look at what we guided at coming into the quarter, we expected that he would die about a 60 million dollar headwind from eFax and ended up being about 86 million dollar headwind from eFax. Part of that is it again, no hedging program covers 100 percent of the movement. And there were some movements beyond from what we anticipated. But the real driver was we ended up seeing some opportunities to grab more business and the mix of business in Latin America being more heavily denominated in BRL than what we had forecasted. So with that higher volume of BRL denominated sales, each one of those sales brings with it an increased amount of. So the real delta in the quarter was the impact of higher volumes. And, you know, again, I think we're we're happy with the way the hedge program is performing. Again, doesn't take all the risk off the table. Never can. But it does help us increase our ability to manage the performance of the company, to meet the expectations that we're setting.

Laurent Favre

[00:35:17] Yes, good morning. My question is on pricing in these two parts, the first one maybe, could you talk about the I guess you seem to the concern around Durbridge. Why do you think it came as a bit late to the game in some Q3 pricing as three to six? But more importantly, how do you think about pricing going into Q4 and 2021 in terms of inventories, especially in the Northern Hemisphere? Thank you.

Mark Douglas

[00:35:48] Yeah, thanks, Laura. Let's take the first one first, the two three pricing. And, you know, I said it in the script and we certainly saw this as we rolled through Q3 into into Q4. The Brazilian market was extremely stressed. We probably think that market was delayed by about 30 days in terms of planting. It was just so hot and dry, unprecedented weather that causes all sorts of frictions in the in the channel, as you can imagine, and our ability to move price to the degree that we thought it was just not as we had planned when we gave guidance in early August. So we responded to that. We had opportunities in the marketplace, especially in the soy complex, to go and move volumes, which we did very successfully, but we didn't get as much price. Now, what does that mean going forward? Well, certainly the price lists going forward for Q4, we are at a higher level because that's already been negotiated. So we do have confidence in the price that's going forward. But, you know, we covered about 55 percent of the total impact of that in the year. It's going to take us through part of next year and all the way into the next beginning of the next season in Brazil to recover the rest of that, assuming that it stays where it is today, you just don't recover those sort of increases in one season. It is just too much. And you can't expect the grower to absorb that. We will continue in Latin America to push price as we go through the season.

[00:37:23] And also we're looking at price and will be looking at price in the other regions as they come into their new season in 2021. So expect us to be expecting us to be on this all the way through next year. And then we'll wait and see where we get to in Q3 next year for the for the 2021 22 season in Latin America. On the other side of your question was channel inventories. I'll give a quick run around the world because I'm sure the other people have that same question in mind. In North America, particularly in the U.S., we feel we're in much better shape than we were a year ago. We were very explicit as we went through this year, the fact that we felt following the very poor year in 2019 in terms of weather, that we had more pre emergent herbicide channel industry that we would like. And that was the case. We've been very diligent in drawing that down this year, and we feel very confident that the levels we're at now are average levels where we can compete from a channel inventory perspective. And it should it should bodes very well for a good restocking at the end of this year. Getting ready for the US season in Q1 in Europe. I believe channel inventories are high not not everywhere, but just given the weather conditions, especially in northern Europe, I expect that herbicides, some herbicides and insecticides and certainly fungicides will be high in Europe.

[00:38:43] It's something we're going to have to watch out for as we go into the next season, starting in Q1 and in Asia. I think India is in good shape. Monsoon was very, very good. So a lot of a lot of the draw down of inventories, though not that they were particularly high. ASEAN has improved a lot. Indonesia is looking much better now, more average for us. Australia has really got back on track.

[00:39:10] Excellent season. Given the drought we've seen the last two or three years. Australia is good. I would say more inventory than we would like in China. For those of you that watch the situation, there was significant flooding during this season which did reduce demand. So we we think China is a little heavy on inventory and then moving down to to Latin America. Obviously, Brazil is the major focus there right now. Inventories are high, but that's got nothing to do with how we feel about the market growth. Sentiment is very strong. We expect acreage to increase.

[00:39:43] Once again, local prices are strong. So the market is very buoyant. It is just purely a delay in the usage of products at this point. Put it in perspective for you. I can tell you we always look at how much we're selling and what the market can take, and we have not sold more than the market can take in Brazil. So we feel very confident that once once the pricing really gets going, which is now the rains have arrived, that Brazil will be in much better shape as we enter the season.

Laurent Favre

[00:40:12] Patrick, thank you.

Steve Byrne

[00:40:23] Yesterday, Tiger in India was very interesting, and it seemed that the Indian government is pretty supportive of the subsidized crop prices in fertilizers. I was curious as to your view as to whether there's any kind of a structural reason why crop chemical use is as low as as you highlight the the the distributors that you use there, providing the agronomic advice similar to what Syngenta is rolling out in China? Or might you consider expanding your retail network that you have in neighboring Bangladesh or India? Is that a possibility?

Mark Douglas

[00:41:11] Yeah, I think you know, Steve, thanks for the question. Listen, I think it is such a fragmented market that that whole complex of offering advice and developing the market itself has been slow to uptake. I think the value of the goods now getting to a point where the growers see the impetus for improving both the fertilizer usage, crop protection, perceived quality, they're exporting more from that market. So therefore, there is more of an incentive to invest. We certainly from an agronomic advice, given the fact that our distributor partners, plus the sales and marketing force that we have there, do get agronomic advice to the growers to help them improve their yields and educate the growers on what is happening. I don't see us going to a model where we have FMC stores in India. There's a difference between the Pakistan market and the Indian market. The Indian market is just so much bigger and more fragmented. We did a lot of business prior to the Dupont acquisition through small retailers.

[00:42:22] And I can tell you, you know, a lot of people focus on the PNL for the business, but when you're going direct to retailers in places like India, you have to have a large balance sheet to support that. And we felt that was not the right way to go. So we we took the five distributor model and expanded it. But I don't see is going to FMC stores in India. I don't think that's the right model for us in that country.

Steve Byrne

[00:42:49] Thank you.

Adam Samuelson

[00:42:59] Yes, thanks. Good morning, everyone. So I was hoping, Mark, just here to reflect a little bit here today, an important part of the guidance is pretty clear about growth that is continuing versus the global crop protection market. But to get your kind of view on kind of the key drivers and the sustainability, whether it's just product, it's geographic exposure, kind of your general inventory position, how you think about your growth versus the market this year and kind of the sustainability of that.

Mark Douglas

[00:43:34] Yeah, thanks. So a couple of things. First of all, just the way you think about our business, and I know we talk about this a lot, but that geographic balance and the crop balance is very important. Plus the fact that, you know, if you think about the size of our business, we're roughly, you know, almost five billion dollars in a 58 billion dollar market. We have a nine percent market share, eight to nine percent.

[00:44:01] There is plenty of room for FMC to grow. We don't need the market to be growing mid single digits for us to grow up in the single digits. I think the whole area of how we're expanding our franchise and I'm not just talking about the Diomedes, I'm talking about the pipeline of products that coming the crops that we have. You know, I've talked before about the number of registrations that we continue to add to our portfolio, which drives that future growth. You know, you think about products this year, we have about 70 million dollars of new revenue from products that were launched this year. So, you know, that's what one and a half, almost two percent of revenue growth just from products that we're launching without the rest of the portfolio moving into new crops. So, you know, that geographic expansion is very important. Not only are we seeing that in India as we've been very deliberate in moving out to certain parts of the country where we've not had presence, we're doing it. Indonesia, we're looking at our China business in terms of which provinces we need to expand into. And then, surprisingly enough, we're still doing it in Brazil. We are looking at market access in different parts of Brazil. How do we take more share with the quality of the portfolio? So it's it's not one silver bullet. There are a number of components that we have to keep working on to continue to drive this outperformance of the market. And we we strongly believe we can continue to do that.

Adam Samuelson

[00:45:27] Great, thank you so much.

Mark Connelly

[00:45:36] Thank you. I was hoping we could come back to the ticket pricing question for a moment. You've obviously got a pretty amazing record of offsetting effects costs in Brazil over time. And it doesn't look difficult this time as Western farmers are. But your discussion of Asia, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about how pricing is evolving in that market, given that so much of that market has a historical bias towards generics and pricing has been difficult there in the past.

Mark Douglas

[00:46:11] Yeah, thanks, Mark. You can see when when we talked about the effects impact in Andrew highlighted, the BRL was one of the major impact. But there were a number of other currencies there, most of them in Asia. We do move price and have moved price in Asia this year, not as robustly as as Brazil, given the size of that market.

[00:46:33] But we do get price. I think I think what you got to think about in terms of the generic side of this business, you look at our business today. If you think about third party products, which for us are essentially how you think about the generic, how we think about generics, it's probably only about five percent of our total portfolio. So competing with generics is one thing. When you compete with the same technology, competing with what we call value in use.

[00:47:02] So the value the grower gets from using your products through either removing a pest to improve yield or productivity, that's where the real core of the business is. It is that value that the growers wish to to protect and think about it. You know, generally prices are looking better. I know people always focus on soy and corn in the U.S. markets or in the Brazilian market. But where we are around the world, you know, rice prices are not particularly bad. Sugar prices are not particularly bad. Fruit and vegetable prices are moving all over the place, given the demand has changed due to covid.

[00:47:41] But generally speaking, growers in Asia now are looking at being more profitable and therefore are willing to spend on the higher quality inputs that drive that yield and profitability. So we think of it that way rather than the generic market itself.

Mark Connelly

[00:47:58] Thank you.

Vincent Andrews

[00:48:08] Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Maybe just to get back to the Asia India discussion a little bit, just wondering, you know, sort of as you look at the growth plan there, how much of it is going to come down to, you know, continuing to penetrate your existing molecules versus, you know, is there going to be I don't want to front run your R&D day either. But, you know, is there going to be a story about some new products that are going to have good applicability there? Or is there also, you know, maybe an M&A role up opportunity in the region that might make sense? Or is it a bit of all three? Thank you.

Mark Douglas

[00:48:44] Yeah, it's a bit of the first to not necessarily the last one. I think that, yes, we do have geographic expansion and also crop expansion in India. Those fruit and vegetable markets themselves are highly fragmented. So, you know, we've talked before, as I said, about the registration profile and how we're increasing that India plays a significant role in getting our products onto more crops in different parts of the country.

[00:49:11] Certainly, I'm not going to go into all the details of the pipeline. I'm going to do that in two weeks.

[00:49:15] But, yes, the pipeline has applicability in India. I also think there are some agronomic changes going on, but we see that are benefiting us. I'll give you an example. In Brazil, the sugarcane business is highly mechanized. In India, it is not yet. There are labor shortages. So in Brazil, we are a leading provider of herbicides for the for the sugarcane market.

[00:49:40] We're now building a free emerging herbicide business in sugarcane in and in India, which is a brand new market. It used to be manually controlled and now they're using starting to use pretty much herbicide. That's a great example of a market that didn't exist a few years ago but is now growing rapidly. And we can transfer technology and knowhow from Brazil to India. And in fact, in the past in the past few years, we have had India sugar cane growers go to Brazil to see the difference between the agronomic practices. That's all investment that allows us to continue to expand our market share and our market growth.

John Roberts

[00:50:32] Thank you. Maybe just to give us a little bit of preview of your technology day. Sounds like they're having good success in the combinations of the diamonds. Maybe you could comment what percent of their dynomite sales are currently in combinations and what would you think that will be a few years from now?

Mark Douglas

[00:50:50] Yeah, John, we don't actually break out water, straight products versus water formulated products, but certainly, you know, we are having success. We talk about the of this. We just launched. We've got a couple of others coming this year. I don't think it will ever make up the vast majority of of ourselves into this space. But certainly as we fragment the market and some of the partners that we're working with, as they look at the sales, they are also likely to have a mixture of products that they will do. So it may not be that FMC has those mixture partners, all those formulated products, but our partner companies will have. So you will see a growth in that type of part of the market. But we might not necessarily have that ourselves. We will have some, obviously, because we're working on that. But I think the general market itself will continue to fragment with more formulated type products.

John Roberts

[00:51:47] Thank you.

Frank Mitsch

[00:51:57] Good morning, folks, in an impressive results here in the third quarter. So as I look at your as your results for this year and the guidance for the fourth quarter, it really looks like things are accelerating in the back half of the year. So that naturally gets my mind thinking about the first half of next year and some of this accelerated growth in your results in the back half of this year on a run rate basis probably implies a pretty good first half of 2021. Am I thinking about that correctly or how how would you handicap, you know, kind of the kind of the run rate heading into next year?

Mark Douglas

[00:52:41] Yeah, you can't you know, Frank, you can't necessarily say that the first half of next year is the same as the second half of this year, purely because, you know, you look at our growth rates in Q3 and and especially in Q4, you know, Latin America and Asia in particular play a significant role. Well, that Asia business is not necessarily as big in Q1 to Q2, not far off, but certainly Latin America is much lower in Q1 and Q2 and Q3 and Q4. So I think you've got to be careful in that, that we never look at the business sequentially. It's not something we do because we look at it from a seasonality perspective. Now, do we have traction? Yes, obviously we do, given the market growth rates. But we're right in the middle of our budgeting process at this point. Just to give you sort of a broad view of the market itself, because I don't have offensive in total internal numbers yet. But broadly speaking, you know, the market this year is is down in the low single digits. I would expect the market next year to be sort of flattish. I think Europe should improve if the season is anywhere near normal and everywhere else is is kind of looking a little stronger. Latin America looking a little stronger. I expect Asia will to the U.S. market, you know, with prices for soft commodities where they are today. China continues to buy the U.S. market should look a little better next year. We'll see. And then you've got, you know, our our long range plan. We pegged to top line growth of five to seven percent. You know, here we are through our second year. We're right in the middle of that range from a from a two year growth rate perspective. People should be thinking of FOMC delivering in that five to seven percent range and seven to nine percent for EBITDA going into next year. I don't have the exact number, but certainly our long range plan through 2023 is on track. That's how you should be thinking about it.

Aleksey Yefremov

[00:54:50] Oh, yes, thank you. Good morning, everyone. I just wanted to size the pricing versus a tax opportunity into next year for New Twenty twenty Bridge. It looks like you're covering about 100 million of the EBITDA. Is that roughly equivalent to what you expect to catch up next year?

Mark Douglas

[00:55:13] Difficult to say at this point. Like say we are certainly working with Latin America, Asia to look at where we're going to be on pricing. We haven't built that model out yet. But you're right. You know, we are we have recovered about 55 percent. We got about 100 million dollars of pricing to go. It all depends on what happens to our tax does affect stay where it is given where the election is. As the dollar strengthened the weekend after the election, all those things come into play. I think it's a little early to say there is a 100 million dollar tailwind in pricing going into next year.

Joel Jackson

[00:55:55] Hi, good morning. Mark, you and your team have been engaging with investors more on EPS the last few months when you can share some of the feedback you've heard, maybe some of the changes you might make in things you might do or you're out of your strategy from these conversations and externally and internally. Thanks.

Mark Douglas

[00:56:14] Thanks, Jill. Yeah, listen, it's a subject that is very close to my heart, you know, I I passionately believe in sustainability and a company like ours where the marketplace that we operate in, I think there are tremendous opportunities for us to to position himself as a sustainable company and a leader in this space. You will have seen we made an announcement in October. We've now put in place a Chief Sustainability Officer. We are restructuring parts of the company to put that under our sustainability office. For me, it ties so closely into the technology platform that we have and we'll talk about that in two weeks time and the technology of the day.

[00:56:59] I think the feedback we're getting is there is an appetite and a discussion around the types of chemistries that get used, the latest technologies, the more targeted technologies that are softer in chemistry. The biological approach to crop protection is also gaining a lot of traction and the combination of the two types of chemistries together. And then there is the whole the carbon footprint of companies that come into play, how we think about our waste and our utilities, they're all part of managing the company and with the expectations of the various stakeholders that we have. So I do see it as an important aspect. You will see more from us. And, you know, we're putting out some pretty ambitious goals for sustainability for the company that we will be reporting on on a regular basis. So more to come from this area.

Chris Kapsch

[00:57:58] Yeah, good morning, fairly straightforward one and sorry to touch on this already, but, you know, there's been some incremental costs associated with these disruptions from covid supply chain, expediting, you know, getting, I guess, your product closer to your customers, ahead of time to maybe even some working capital drag. I'm just wondering if you see that normalizing into the Twenty twenty one, even if so, what kind of opportunity from either a cost saving standpoint year over year or, you know, squeeze more cash out of working capital. Thanks.

Mark Douglas

[00:58:32] Yeah, you're right, we have had that drag on costs. I think we we said earlier on in the year it was about Twenty twenty billion of drag. Frankly, I don't see that going away in the near term. When you look at what is happening in Europe today in terms of sort of the second wave, we have already been extremely proactive ahead of the next season of moving material to local warehouses distributed throughout Europe rather than the lower cost model where you use centralized warehousing. We're very cognizant of the fact that things are changing in Europe. So we've been very proactive in putting those those products out into the marketplace where we know they're going to be needed and we have more of an opportunity to move them around that entails cost. Now, that cost was built into this year. So I do I just expect it to kind of roll forward. I don't I don't think you'll see a tailwind from that, given where we are. Certainly Q1 is is going to look very similar to Q4, I think. And if we see that wave growing elsewhere, we'll do the same thing in terms of, you know, logistics costs, moving products around, et cetera. So we're very much at the forefront of this where we're very proactive. We learned a lot over the last couple of years and we're applying those learnings. But they they do come with an added cost.

Michael Wherley

Thanks for all the questions I'd like to remind you about our investor technology update call in November 17th to provide an update on our R&D pipeline. That's all the time we have for the call today. Thank you and have a good day.

