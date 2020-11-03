Investment Conclusion

Overall, we are pleased with Shake Shack's (SHAK) F3Q2020 performance. Although the quarter was unprofitable for the company, financial outcomes improved sequentially across all metrics. Retail sales, revenues, and margins expanded dramatically during the period. Even on a year-over-year basis, although results declined, the shortfall in F3Q2020 was substantially lower than that experienced over F2Q2020. Given the solid quarter-over-quarter performance, it is clear that customer demand for SHAK's product remains strong and that the decline on an annualized basis is a function of restricted access due to Covid-19 conditions and not based on systemic issues with the business. With a view to increase customer access to its product over the pandemic and beyond, the firm is in various stages of rolling out adaptations to its stores and is accelerating its geographic expansion plans.

Short term, over the next couple of quarters, we expect strong advancement in retail sales, as SHAK adds curbside delivery, walk-up windows, drive-up windows, and designated in-store order pick-up areas, to additional restaurants. Based on these initiatives, digital sales are likely to continue to ramp and customer demand increases dramatically, in our judgement. In addition, on a sequential basis, we anticipate margin expansion due to higher retail sales, easing of Covid-19 related spending, lower delivery commissions because of decline in delivery orders, and lower volatility in commodity pricing. Considering the leverage derived on sharply higher retail sales and margin expansion, we expect significant growth in profits over the upcoming quarters on a sequential basis.

Overall, near term, although we don't expect a surge in financial performance, outcomes are likely to continue to improve consistently on a quarter-over-quarter basis. In our judgement, SHAK will have to wait until later next year (when we project pandemic conditions will ease due to continued improvement in mortality rates associated with Covid-19) to deliver a rebound in retail sales to levels experienced prior to the viral outbreak. At that time, out of the gate, SHAK's retail sales are likely to jump, as its restaurants at major airports and sports stadiums that have been closed since the pandemic, reopen for business.

Longer term, we expect a rapid and complete recovery as Covid-19 recedes. From there on, based on the company's excellent product, rapid menu innovation, restaurants located in high traffic areas with potential for significant brand visibility, recent expanded access initiatives, technologically driven strategies to increase same-store sales, and plans to accelerate geographic expansion, we expect substantial growth in retail sales, and based on the leverage it creates, considerable margin expansion, and higher profits and free cash flow. Consequently, we're confident that SHAK will meet and exceed our annual 10-year growth estimates of 25% for retail sales and 16% for operating cash flows as percent of revenues.

Given that F3Q2020 results have not altered our long-term outlook on SHAK, we remain constructive on the company. Adjusting for quarterly change in the shares outstanding figure, we arrive at our slightly revised new 1-year price target of $93/share versus the prior $95/share for SHAK. Reiterate Buy rating. (Please go through our initiation report "Shake Shack: Strong Long-Term Growth Outlook On Excellent Product" for our long-term opinion on the stock).

F3Q2020 Results Summary. For the quarter, SHAK reported revenues of ~$130 million (-17.3% compared to F3Q2019) ahead of analyst expectations of ~$125 million, and loss per share of $0.15 (-46.9% on a year over year basis) beat consensus estimates of -$0.25. Excluding extraordinary items, loss per share would have been $0.11, representing a decline of 42.3% from F3Q2019. In addition, compared to the same quarter last year, same-store sales decreased by 31.7% over the third quarter. Net loss for the period was ~$6.1 million reflecting a decrease of 53.5% over the previous year's same quarter. Restaurant margins of 14.8% expanded by 12.6% on a sequential basis but decreased by 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. The bright spot in the F3Q2020 financial performance was the successive decrease on a month to month basis in the same-store sales decline figure which came in at -21% on a year-over-year basis for October.

Significant Improvement In Sequential Margins. Restaurant margins for the quarter were 14.8% versus 2.2% in F2Q2020 and 23.1% in F3Q2019, reflecting an increase of 12.6% on a quarter over quarter basis and a decrease of 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Restaurant margins for F4Q2019 were 20.4%, a decline of 210 bps from the F4Q2018 figure. Over FY2019, restaurant margins came in at 22.3%, a decrease of 300 bps over FY2018. Gross margins for F3Q2020 eroded to 31.8% from 37.7% over F3Q2019. Operating margins in the period were -4.9% versus 5.4% over the same quarter last year. Profit margins for the quarter were -4.3% compared to 6.6% in F3Q2019. However, sequentially, margins expanded sharply over the course of the pandemic, as illustrated below.

Margins Improved Significantly On A Sequential Basis Over F3Q2020

Source: TIKR.com; Seamist Capital Presentation, November 2020

We expect restaurant margins to continue to improve over the next few quarters based on our projection of: significant offset in delivery orders by either in-store transactions or the higher margin order ahead and pick-up transactions, greater stability in commodity pricing, and considerable decrease in Covid-19 related spending.

Digital Channels Drove A Majority Of Transactions. Orders placed through SHAK's website/proprietary app or third-party channels accounted for 60% of the company's retail sales for the period. In addition, the number of customers that placed orders for SHAK's food through digital media for the first time, increased from 800,000 until the end of July to 1.4 million in October. Further, considering that although 80% of the firm's dining rooms are open, digital sales continue to be derived at a run rate of 90% of the high point in May, it appears that digital sales are sustainable. Furthermore, although SHAK has not shared customer acquisition data related to digital orders, digital transactions are nevertheless valuable for the company because they're typically associated with increased order frequency and higher check values.

SHAK Leaning On Menu Innovation To Support Retail Sales. With a view to drive customers to its stores, during the third quarter, SHAK introduced Hot Chick'n Bites, Hot Spicy Fries, Hot Spicy Cheese Fries, and relaunched the Pumpkin Shake, for a consecutive third year. The company plans on adding three holiday shakes to its beverage line-up, bringing back Christmas Cookie and adding Chocolate Spice and Candy Cane Marshmallow. By 2021, SHAK expects to launch a spicy Korean style fried chicken sandwich. Moreover, the company is currently piloting a new vegetarian option called the Veggie ShackBurger in limited markets. Considering that product is a key driver of SHAK's customer demand, the firm's rapid menu innovation strategy is highly favorable and likely to drive significant customer traffic to its restaurants.

Expanded Access Could Develop Into Key Growth Driver. With a view to adapt its restaurants for social distancing, SHAK continues to update its facilities for curbside delivery, and order pick-up from walk-up windows, drive-up windows, and designated in-store locations. In addition, the firm plans on rolling-out its first of several drive-throughs over the next year. Curbside delivery is available at 70 of the brand's restaurants, and given that it accounted for one-third of orders placed through the company's mobile order and pay app since its launch, the feature appears to be successful, which bodes well for SHAK's potential drive-through business. We believe customers will view the expanded access options as an excellent alternative to delivery and increasingly utilize the options in significant magnitude to purchase food from the firm's restaurants. Therefore, the expanded access options are likely to develop into the next leg of growth for SHAK, in our opinion.

SHAK Accelerating New Unit Development To Benefit From Brand Momentum. The company plans on expanding its geographic footprint by roughly 30 to 34 restaurants in FY2020, comprised of approximately 18 to 20 company-operated and 12 to 14 licensed restaurants. For FY2021, SHAK is targeting between 35 and 40 company-operated and between 15 and 20 licensed new restaurant launches. In addition, the firm is finalizing plans to equip between 5 and 8 of its restaurants with drive-throughs over the next 24 months. Considering the rapid development strategy, it appears that SHAK remains confident that its business has the ability to sustain and expand customer demand over the near term and long term.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F3Q2020, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$192 million and zero long-term debt on its balance sheet. In addition, SHAK has available for use the entire $50 million it can borrow under a revolving credit facility. Given these factors, we believe the firm is unlikely to renege on its debt-related commitments over the projected course of the pandemic.

Bottom Line

The key takeaway from third quarter results is that despite the losses suffered, based on the continued improvement on all financial metrics on a sequential basis, customer demand for SHAK's product remains strong. Longer term, SHAK is being developed into a premium company that offers innovative gourmet food at relatively affordable prices through restaurants located in top-tier real estate. Given the current landscape of premium burger restaurants, there does not appear to be a burger chain that offers at a significant scale, the type and quality of food, ambience, and convenience, as SHAK. If the firm continues to deliver excellent innovative food and significant convenience at reasonable price points, we believe customers will continue to appreciate the value proposition SHAK offers and keep flocking to its restaurants.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.