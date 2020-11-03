Fastest Climbers - October 2020

~Tim Murphy

I wanted to get this out before the end of the day - apparently there's something going on in the United States that may be newsworthy. CNN just announced that 100 million votes already have been cast - impressive in normal times, let alone during a pandemic. The highest voter turnout was in 2008 with 57% - no doubt that record will be passed well before polls close tonight. I’m sure I will be joining most of you in tracking the results tonight and then, possibly, over the next few days or weeks (circa 2000).

The S&P dropped 4.6% overnight when it was announced Donald Trump won in 2016 - but as we all know, the markets then recovered very quickly and continued the bull run. As I type, futures are up this morning, following the same pattern from yesterday. A welcome reversal for permabulls who saw the worst week since March last week. We’ll all have one eye on the election results and one eye on the futures tonight and tomorrow morning.

This month we welcomed two new services - Biotech Value Investing by Andy Jones and Best Short Ideas by Bears of Wall Street. Welcome aboard! For the third month in a row, we added another $250K+ service, totaling 15. We also added three $48K+ services, bringing the total to 53. With Thanksgiving at the end of the month, stay tuned for some Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale campaigns. As per usual, here's our list of fastest climbers, as ranked by the net increase in recurring revenue for the last 28 days of the month.

Highlights include:

Avi Gilburt rode the waves of his success to knock off From Growth to Value from their three month reign atop the list - congrats to Avi (and his team) and From Growth to Value for another stellar month.

Trapping Value launched Conservative Income Portfolio on Sept. 30 and had a very strong start, adding dozens of satisfied subscribers.

Stock Waves continued their consistent presence on the list, an impressive six straight months!

Cestrian Capital had a very successful price hike campaign, several subscribers locked in the lower legacy rate before the Nov. 1 increase.

Michael Gettings continues to impress - making the list for six of the past seven months.

Great to see long time services by Colorado Wealth Management Fund , Beth Kindig , and Gold Mining Bull return to the top 20.

And lastly, congrats to Financially Free Investor, who joins the list for the first time since I’ve been tracking in April.

