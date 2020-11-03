The company is debt free and generating free cash. We think investors with a moderate risk profile should consider Select before earnings are released tomorrow.

We think the company has a good chance of exceeding analyst estimates for Q3 based on the tripling of frac spreads last quarter from the Q2 bottom.

Introduction

This article on Select Energy Services (WTTR) continues our series of oilfield microcap tickers that might be due for a rebound. Like many others in the microcap oilfield space, their valuation has experienced significant compression over the last couple of years. They are an excellent company in the bargain basement with names that you are probably more familiar with.

Source

We decided to give them some coverage as a recent selloff in OFS companies has created an entry point for investors willing to exhibit a little patience. Patience, being the time it takes for shale drilling and fracking to mount a serious comeback. Something that must happen next year if we are to have a prayer of maintaining the output of WTI.

In an ascending market, which we had until late August, the stock has shown uplift toward $7 a share, implying a strong upside from present levels. Within the last year it has been above $9, but let's not get ahead of ourselves, that was in an 800+ rig market. We think as we head back toward a 400 rig market in the next year, the stock could appreciate significantly.

Now their fortunes are not tied to the rig count as much as they are the frac spread count. As we have noted in a couple of recent articles, active frac spreads tripled in Q3, setting the stage for what might be a pretty decent report from WTTR tomorrow when they announce their results. Investors with moderate risk profile should carefully consider taking a position before then to maximize long-term returns.

The thesis for Select

Select's fortunes are tied directly to fracking. They are in the business of managing the millions of gallons of water used to carrying proppant into fissures created in the subterranean rock by pressure pumping-fracking. They are the acknowledged leader in this business with high tech solutions that attract key clients. They are also in the business of compounding chemical formulations to enhance reservoir flowback properties.

Select

The more fracking there is going on, the greater their business volumes in both water management and chemical sales. We think there is a good chance that active frac spreads will total over 200 by Q2 of 2021, a 60% potential market rise in the next six months.

Liquidity

The most critical metric to evaluate any OFS microcap is its ability to survive to better times. Select ticks this box with a strong balance sheet. Nick Swyka, CFO, comments on their liquidity profile:

We now have over $166 million of cash on hand as of the end of the quarter, with zero debt and a fully undrawn revolver providing for overall liquidity of $262 million. With the downturn, we swiftly cut back to effectively zero net CapEx for the quarter, which benefited our cash flows in tandem with significant collections from our accounts receivable balances.

Source

Forecast for Q3

Having generated $56 mm in free cash flow in Q2 on revenue of $97 mm, a sequential decline of 65%, WTTR was able to top up their war chest. Losses were reduced to $56 mm from Q1 where a $276 mm impairment was taken. Water services revenue was off 65% to $76 mm, and chemicals declined to $21 mm. Some of this cash generation was the result of eliminating capex, reducing SG&A by 30% QoQ, shrinking their national footprint by half, and reducing staffing by 60%. In short serious cost cutting to reflect the decline in the market. Finally, during the second quarter, WTTR bought back 1.14 million shares for approximately $3.8 million at an average price of $3.36 per share.

It's worth noting that through most of Q2 frac spreads were far below present levels. Which sets the stage for some optimism about Q3 results as noted above.

Nick Swyka comments as to positive signs for Q3:

We are seeing a modest recovery in purchases in the Bakken and our Northern Delaware pipeline volumes should see an incremental increase as well in the third quarter. These developments should drive sequential revenue growth and a return to double-digit margins in Q3.

Risks

There are risks associated with any microcap, particular one in a secularly challenged industry. Exogenous forces can impact the company, destroying value through no fault of their own. It is forces such as the global oversupply of crude, the raging pandemic, and perhaps political pressures from a change in administration that is adverse to the industry, to which I refer in using the word exogenous.

Investors should not only do their own due diligence in deciding if WTTR fits their risk profile, but an examination of the macro environment for energy is in order.

Your takeaway

All of that said, I think WTTR represents a reasonable risk/reward at present levels. I don't see much risk in this stock at all really, except for having capital tied up in the event the stock doesn't move in the timeframe specified. With the share price at March lows, the company's balance sheet protects investors from much downside. Additionally, their cash position presents the potential for value accretive acquisitions.

Holli Ladhani, WTTR CEO, comments:

We believe we will see the shale upstream landscape continue to consolidate into fewer, larger, well capitalized and more disciplined organizations with many smaller players being consolidated or exiting the market. These surviving operators will be keenly focused on driving toward a more efficient and sustainable shale development model. We'll continue to pursue opportunities to grow organically, and we will evaluate investments in technology and accretive acquisitions that support our long-term strategy.

WTTR is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 2.26 on an annualized run-rate basis. A ratio that's even more secure than this relatively low multiple implies as there is no debt to consider.

WTTR supplies an essential service to the fracking industry and applies expertise and logistics that solve problems for operators. In my experience this is a combination that's rewarded over time, and as the industry picks up into 2021, shares of Select should move higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WTTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.