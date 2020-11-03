Over the last 10 years Siemens has outperformed GE significantly.

General Electric (GE) is a controversial stock on Seeking Alpha, with both supporters and detractors alike outlining the many reasons for both positions.

I have written nine articles on GE including - negative ones like "GE: How Alstom And France Ate Jeff Immelt's Lunch" and positive ones like "GE CEO Larry Culp: The Right Guy For The Right Job At The Right Time."

My current position on GE is negative with a myriad of problems facing them that will, in my opinion, cause ongoing concerns and problems going forward. I outlined those problems here "General Electric: Black Swans Are Falling From The Sky."

In this article, I will discuss the similarities between GE and another industrial giant Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). Siemens is a German company that, like GE, has operations worldwide and is about the same size in revenue. But in terms of investment potential, I rate Siemens higher than GE.

Here are seven reasons why Siemens is a better choice than GE at the moment.

1. Financial metrics show Siemens performing at a much higher level than GE

Both companies were severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis, especially in the second quarter of 2020. But Siemens seems to have recovered much faster mainly due to the fact they do not have airplanes dominating their product lines.

Airlines and any business associated with airplanes have and will continue to be hurt by the pandemic for at least the next year and perhaps longer.

Note that last quarter Siemens' Gross Margin actually grew from 33% to 36% compared to the TTM numbers while GE contracted 25% to 16%. That's impressive in a world dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ditto for free cash flow and EBITDA comparisons.

Advantage Siemens.

2. Power products

GE is famous for its huge line of power products including just about everything a power company would need. This would include entire power plants for gas, steam, and nuclear. See here for more details.

Here's former CEO Jeff Immelt showing off a giant GE turbine.

Siemens does almost exactly the same thing, producing entire power plants just like GE. As you might imagine, they are worldwide competitors in that market.

In 2018, GE wrote off $23 billion of goodwill in its power division mostly because of the Alstom purchase in 2015 (see Bloomberg here).

Here's an example of Siemens' turbine. Looks pretty much the same, doesn't it? But no $23 billion write-offs.

Advantage Siemens.

3. Planes, trains and automobiles

As we well know, GE has a huge presence in the airplane market both as an engine manufacturer and as the biggest airplane lessor in the world. Both these lines of business have taken a huge beating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a picture of parked planes at Orly Airport in Paris. I count 35 parked and 12 at the gates.

And some people who know a lot about the airplane business are very pessimistic about the future.

IATA (international Air Transport Association): Global passenger traffic (revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) will not return to pre-COVID-19 levels until 2024, a year later than previously projected. Source: IATA

And Boeing's CEO in the latest earnings transcript:

As we look to the medium and long term, we see our original prognosis, more or less, still holds. Consistent with IATA and other industry groups, we still expect it will take around three years for travel to return to 2019 levels and a few years beyond that to return to long-term growth trends. Source: Seeking Alpha

Doesn't sound like a good time to be manufacturing airplane engines or leasing airplanes.

Siemens, on the other hand, sells "digitization" products for manufacturing and plant automation services for airplane-related businesses. They neither manufacture engines nor lease airplanes.

See Siemens aerospace products here.

GE spun off their locomotive business to Wabtec and currently has little or no train business.

Siemens is big in rail cars and related businesses. See here.

Advantage Siemens because it's not in the airplane business.

4. Software and services

GE has been developing software since the 1960s. In fact, at one point they made their own brand of mainframes and developed their own operating system - GECOS.

Currently, GE's most important software product is Predix, a manufacturing and control system GE has been using for decades. I thought they should spin off their software unit because of the much higher PE ratio software companies get to compared to industrials. I wrote an article about that idea in 2015 "5 Reasons Why General Electric Has Much Bigger IoT Potential Than Intel Does." Unfortunately, GE never did that so Predix and the other software products currently lie hidden somewhere in the bowels of GE.

Siemens on the other hand has a robust, well-known software product line that includes a recent hook-up with the world's third-largest software company SAP (NYSE:SAP) (see here).

Advantage Siemens.

5. Medical equipment

GE has a well-known series of products for the medical market including cat scans, x-ray equipment, and ultrasound equipment. Last year they sold their pharmacy division to Danaher (NYSE:DHR) for about $23 billion. See here.

Siemens also has an extensive medical product line including cat scans, x-ray, and ultrasound equipment.

Here's the two CT Scanners. Once again, look a lot alike.

Advantage: neither.

6. Other GE problems

GE has had ongoing concerns with its LTC (Long Term Care) portfolio of reinsurance it kept when it spun-off Genworth Insurance.

In 2018 GE had to write down $6.2 billion to reserves and add another $15 billion in reserves over the next seven years, thus another $21 billion worth of costs.

Then on Oct. 5, 2020, the SEC notified GE via a Wells Notice it was investigating the $6.2 billion write-offs and may take regulatory action against GE (see Reuters here).

So GE has had recent major problems in power, LTC and accounting irregularities. None of those items bodes well for future price performance.

7. The chart for the last five years shows the difference

Even with COVID-19, Siemens has managed to increase its stock price by about 50% while GE's price has sunk 70%.

That pretty much says it all.

For two companies with so much in common Siemens shows a clear advantage over GE. GE's seemingly endless problems have driven its price down to levels not seen in almost 30 years.

Source: MarketWatch

Unless you see GE as a turnaround prospect, which I do not, then Siemens is the better choice for a conglomerate-like stock pick. Once COVID-19 is behind us, Siemens products and services should thrive while GE seems to be endlessly mired in one financial crisis after another.

