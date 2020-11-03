ProPetro Holding Corp.'s (PUMP) CEO Phillip Gobe On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2020 8:50 AM ET

Sam Sledge - Chief Strategy and Administrative Officer

Phillip Gobe - Chief Executive Officer

David Schorlemer - Chief Financial Officer

Adam Muñoz - Senior Vice President-Operations

Sean Meakim - JPMorgan

George O’Leary - Tudor Pickering Holt

Ian MacPherson - Simmons

Cameron Lochridge - Stephens Inc.

John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Marc Bianchi - Cowen

Chris Voie - Wells Fargo

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Operator
Good morning and welcome to the ProPetro Holding Corp. Third Quarter 2020 conference call

Sam Sledge

[00:00:38] Thanks, Brandon, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in today's call. With me today is Chief Executive Officer Philip Gobe, Chief Financial Officer David Schorlemer and Senior Vice President of Operations Adam Muñoz. Yesterday afternoon, we released our earnings announcement for the third quarter Twenty twenty. Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward looking. Statements covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act or looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. Also during today's call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable gap measures are included in our earnings release. Finally, after our prepared remarks, we will hold a question and answer session. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Philip.

Phillip Gobe

[00:01:56] Thanks, Sam. And good morning, everyone. Past several months have been difficult for everyone, given the impact of the global covid-19 pandemic on our personal and professional lives. But first, to thank all of our employees for their continued efforts and following CDC guidelines and other governmental agencies to promote a healthy and safe work environment, not only for themselves, but for our customers, supply chain partners and other stakeholders.

[00:02:27] As important, I want to once again say how much we appreciate our medical workers and first responders here in the Permian Basin for the selfless sacrifices they make day in and day out to ensure our well-being.

[00:02:42] Before we begin, discuss our results for the third quarter. I'd like to take the opportunity to welcome David Schlemmer to pro Petrovs team. David knows the whole field services space very well and most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, treasurer and secretary of Basic Energy Services. He brings with him more than 25 years of broad based experience in senior level positions in finance, technology, business process, integration, strategic and organizational planning, M&A and capital market transactions, as well as a proven track record of ensuring strong corporate governance. We look forward to David's immediate and long term contributions to Petro's success. I also want to take the opportunity to thank Naran Holiness for his dedication and hard work over the past year. Darren stepped in to provide critical leadership in our efforts to strengthen our finance and accounting operations, which has been critical in our ability to successfully navigate the impact of the global 1918 pandemic today. As important there as many contributions, including his guidance through the process that returned us to our current filing status with the FCC have helped lay a strong financial foundation for Pedro as we move to an eventual market recovery. Turning attention to the third quarter, we were clearly pleased to see an increase in customer activity levels from the second quarter, more than doubling our average active fleet count. The thoughtful and decisive steps we took during the second quarter allowed us to streamline our operations without sacrificing our ability to respond as market conditions improved, which we began to see in June and continued through the third quarter.

[00:04:36] In addition to safeguarding long term health of our balance sheet, a key factor in our decision making process.

[00:04:44] The priority prioritize protecting the core competencies of our business and providing customers unmatched execution at the well site. The strategic benefit of these efforts was evident in the third quarter as we were hired, we hired hundreds of teammates to support growing activity levels. Our ability to respond to quickly redeploy crews at historically high performance levels with minimal downtime spent on boarding these retired teammates made a significant difference as activity ramped up in the third quarter. Our best in class operational and safety performance was on full display in the third quarter, and I want to thank all of our team members for their ongoing resilience. Customers remain squarely focused on utilizing the highest quality crews available in the industry. Our team's ability to stay nimble, to quickly and effectively respond to the needs of our customers is a premier point of differentiation in this business. Our customer focused culture has allowed us to maintain market share at similar levels to the beginning of the year, which we expect to continue into 2021. To be clear, profitability is paramount and we remain fully committed to improving margins and creating shareholder value, as evidenced during the third quarter. We are pleased to once again generate free cash flow from operation. Complementing our efforts to provide best in class execution at the well site, we will continue to promote the health of our balance sheet that is as bad as it is vital to our success and will be a requirement in our sector to remain competitive. Our blue chip customers are interested in working with companies that they can rely on for the long term, both operationally and commercially. And we view our solid foundation, our solid financial position, as a key differentiator for profit growth. This is especially true as we navigate the ups and downs of the oil and gas industry, as we move our way back to a much improved demand environment in the future. With that, I'll turn the call over to David to discuss our financial performance. David? Thanks, Bill.

David Schorlemer

[00:07:04] I want to say I want to first say how excited I am to join the pro petro team. I've seen the team operate in the field and it is an impressive organization. Petro is well recognized as an industry leader that is respected by all parties in the value chain, and I look forward to working closely with our board. Philip, other members of executive management and the entire professional teams. We continue to strive for excellence, turning attention to the financial results of the third quarter. We were pleased to post higher revenues sequentially and generate free cash flow for the third quarter. More specifically, effective utilization for the third quarter was eight point five fleets, compared to four fleets in this year's second quarter. We currently expect fourth quarter effective utilization levels to remain flat with our third quarter exit rate, therefore yielding effective utilization in the fourth quarter between nine and 10 fleets. Total revenue was one hundred and thirty three point seven million versus one hundred and six point one million for the second quarter, with the increase primarily attributable to increased activity levels. Partially offsetting the overall increase was increased direct sourcing of select consumables by certain customers. In addition, we saw a twenty five point seven million decrease in idle fee revenue as we recorded six point nine million in fees in the third quarter, compared to thirty two point six million in the preceding quarter, excluding vital fees.

[00:08:40] Our revenues increased 73 percent sequentially on improved fleet utilization. We expect fourth quarter, it'll be revenue will be fairly flat with third quarter based on our current view of fourth quarter effectively utilization levels. Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization for the third quarter was ninety nine point six million versus sixty eight point two million in the second quarter, with the increase driven by higher activity levels in the third quarter. Third quarter general and administrative expense was twenty point eight million, compared to twenty point three million for the second quarter, excluding non-recurring and non-cash stock based compensation in both periods, Gené increased only slightly from sixteen point four million for the second quarter to sixteen point eight million in the third quarter. Our net loss for the third quarter was twenty nine point two million or twenty nine cent loss per diluted share versus a second quarter net loss of twenty five point nine million or twenty six cent loss per diluted share. Finally adjusted EBITDA with seventeen point four million for the third quarter, compared to twenty five point four million for the second quarter.

[00:09:59] The sequential decline in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to our revenue mix normal, not normalizing from a heavier weighting of idle fees in the second quarter. However, if we exclude the impact of identies adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially by nearly 18 million dollars, driven by a sharp improvement in incremental EBITDA margins of 32 percent, highlighting our operating leverage coming off the weak second quarter. During the third quarter, we incurred seven point nine million in capital expenditures, all related to maintenance. Capital expenditures incurred for the nine months ended September 30 was fifty nine point nine million, including eight point four million spent on growth projects in the first half of Twenty twenty. As noted in our press release, we have lowered our outlook for full year twenty twenty capital spending to below 85 million versus our previous expectation of below 100 million. This guidance would equate to capex spend in the fourth quarter of approximately twenty five million higher than our capital spending in the second and third quarters. This increase is primarily attributable to increase the activity of our equipment rotation program, as well as being prepared for potential twenty twenty one activity increases.

[00:11:25] Looking at the balance sheet.

[00:11:27] As of September 30, we had total cash of fifty four million versus 37 million as of June 30. At the end of the third quarter, we remain debt free and have liquidity of eighty six million dollars, including cash and 32 million of available capacity on our revolving credit facility. Finally, I would note that our total liquidity as of October 31st was approximately one hundred and eleven million, comprised of 67 million in cash and 44 million of available capacity on the revolver. As Philip mentioned in his opening comments, the strength of our balance sheet is critical to our success. And in my new role as CFO, I'm firmly committed to ensuring we maintain a solid financial position that provides maximum flexibility. Being debt free and generating free cash flow is a key differentiator for property, especially in this environment. We look forward to further leveraging our unique position in the marketplace as we continue to provide our customers unsurpassed quality and service in the Permian Basin, the most prolific producing region in the onshore U.S. market. Results during the third quarter reflect the unique positioning of the company that remains intact after the covid-19 crisis, No. One strong capital discipline and cash flow performance with a zero debt balance sheet and strong liquidity to a portfolio of some of the strongest customers in our industry, some of which have have and are actively participating in the industry consolidation, including a unique partnership with Pioneer Natural Resources, a leading Permian operator, and three, a passionate pursuit of industry leading operational performance in the field with impressive pumping productivity in Q3 post reactivations leading to strong sequential margin improvement. All of these attributes contributed to our impressive recovery from the prior quarter and we believe will position us for continued success in the future. With that, I'll turn it back to Phillip.

Phillip Gobe

[00:13:46] Thanks, David. Well, we've seen a meaningful recovery in activity from the low levels seen in the second quarter of the year. Our expectations of volatility and uncertainty are unchanged until there's a material increase in oil demand. We're encouraged to see continued substantial progress in both covid-19 treatment programs and vaccine development, both of which are critical to returning to a more normal environment that will more substantially stimulate consumption. This, in turn, will hopefully drive crude prices higher and promote increased development by employees both here in the US and abroad. As we navigate our course, until that time, we will remain laser focused on what we can control, this includes retaining the cost structure that is not dependent on price increases from customers to maintain or increase our returns. Over the years, we've taken pride in running a lean organization and we'll continue to do exactly that. Faced with the onset of the pandemic in the first half of the year, we escalated our efforts to ensure we not only survived, but also positioned ourselves to thrive as activity levels improved over time. Perpetual is clearly recognized for its ability to provide commercial customers unmatched execution at the well site. Key to our success and remain is remain in close communication with our customers to better understand and anticipate their needs by helping them solve their technical problems at the Web site. This approach has served us well over the past 15 years, and we believe it is now more important than ever. As we have discussed in the past, pressure pumping services and the equipment used to execute these services must continue to evolve if you want the industry to remain globally competitive.

[00:15:46] Because we fully expect to operate in the price environment that will continue to be challenged. Will require further improvement in process efficiencies, and we will continue to work closely with our customers to develop cost effective solutions in support of our mutual long term success. Regardless of the price environment, our customers expect further minimum minimization of environmental impact of well site operations to reduce greenhouse emissions and other considerations. As evidence of our commitment, we have made a significant investment in Dristan Electric Fleet technology. During the third quarter, we continue to test and develop the technology alongside our partners have called and plan to be in the field with a larger deployment in the coming days. I would note that our blue chip customer base remains extremely interested and excited about the prospects of D'Arista, and we are currently targeting to be in the market with a full electric bursting plate offering in 2021. Looking at the fourth quarter, we will continue to remain very selective on redeploying assets and crews and will only proceed with projects that meet our economic targets. Over the past several weeks, there have been several M&A announcements concerning further consolidation in the Permian. It's going public in early 2017. We've continually discussed that Permian is transitioning to a full manufacturing mode environment. Industry consolidation, especially by larger customers operating in the region, materially accelerates this process. Bottom line, we believe this would be a net positive for Petra, given our Permian centric focus and clear reputation for providing unsurpassed execution at the well site. With that, I'd like to turn it over to Brandon for questions. Thank you.

[00:17:49] We will now begin the question and answer session to ask a question. You may press star, then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys to withdraw your question, please. Press star, then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. Our first question comes from Sean Meakim with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Sean Meakim

[00:18:18] Thank you. Hey, good morning. Start off, you know, given the idle seas in the fourth quarter and they'll be comparable to 3Q, active fleets were comparable. So it sounds like margins should be fairly comparable as well. Is that fair? And could you maybe just elaborate on on October's activity levels versus the forecast average and how you see the monthly cadence in November and December?

Sam Sledge

[00:18:48] Hey, Sean, this is Sam, I'll take that one, we're. Activity exit out of out of 3Q was right around 10 feet, so we we expect to work those 10 fleets basically totally through the fourth quarter. So the guidance of nine to 10 effectively utilize fleets is probably calculating in a little bit of what we're seeing is just holiday seasonality around Thanksgiving and Christmas, which will, to your margin comment, probably provide a slight drag to profitability margins. We're still wading through some of that with a few of our customers to see exactly what that's going to look like. But right now, we're we're expecting to be taking, you know, a few days off around around each holiday that will affect margin and utilization.

Sean Meakim

[00:19:41] Got it. Thank you. That makes sense. And then looking ahead to twenty one, your customers are aiming to stabilize production off of for you 20 levels. Looks like they'll need a ramp activity up of where they're going to exit the year. Do you broadly agree with that assessment? And just curious what type of visibility you have on activity from your customers early in twenty one?

Phillip Gobe

[00:20:05] Yeah, I'll start and maybe pass it over to Adam. I do believe that the customer's activity will. Continue at least stable, maybe with a slight nod towards increasing, obviously, a lot depends on pricing right now, given our quality of customers that we do deal with, most of them are primarily hedged. So if they believe it's a short term downtick in prices, it won't affect the activity at all. So bottom line, we see steady, maybe slightly increasing activity going into twenty one.

Adam Muñoz

[00:20:41] Yeah, I would just add to Phillip's comments that, you know, we have a number, a number of RFQ out with different operators and we feel pretty positive that will, you know, maybe be able to win a couple of those. So that could lead to a slight increase.

Sean Meakim

[00:21:00] Understood. OK, thanks very much.

[00:21:04] Our next question comes from George O'Leary with Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co. Please go ahead.

George O’Leary

[00:21:11] Morning, guys. Free cash flow generation during the quarter was impressive, and it seems like October has been a good month for you all as well.

[00:21:21] I wondered if, given the higher CapEx levels, if you guys expect free cash flow, it could be positive in the fourth quarter.

[00:21:29] And maybe you can walk us just through some of the moving pieces, working capital capex, those items to help us kind of think about where free cash flow could settle out for the fourth.

Phillip Gobe

[00:21:41] Yeah, I think when you look into the fourth quarter, we think, as we've spoken about our fleet utilization being essentially flat from the x ray to the third quarter, that working capital should be pretty neutral. I think we also spoke about the capex increasing in the fourth quarter. And, you know, that's going to be in anticipation of what Adam referred to, some potential increases as we move into the first quarter. So I think that it's going to be, you know, could be below where we had seen the third quarter free cash flow. But I think we're going to try to continue to be neutral as we make those investments. And, you know, it's going to be dependent on our customers performance and activity levels expected going into the first quarter.

George O’Leary

[00:22:39] Great, that's that's helpful and then just guys, just following up on John's question, you know, he mentioned in your response indicated that profitability could be flattish. And I appreciate that there'll be some holiday downtime and you're potentially carrying costs as you added fleets back during the quarter that you weren't necessarily carrying the entirety of Q3. But I just want to make sure I understood the response rate, given the higher fleet count and likely get some some fixed cost absorption. Plus, you should have higher revenues if you have more fleets active in pricing is kind of flat line and a bottom here. Is there the potential for annualized EBITDA per fleet, if you will, to increase quarter on quarter or when you were talking about margins being flattish with that flattish with those September levels, that you just frame that profitability for us a little bit more? I think that would be helpful.

Sam Sledge

[00:23:39] Yeah, George, this is Sam. I think I think quite simply, it's going to be a little bit of a challenge to to hold or beat Q3 EBITDA levels. And there's it's it's not really in particular due to any one thing, kind of a mix of a few things. Holiday seasonality is obviously a drag on profitability whenever that happens. And as we are pretty, pretty confident that we'll have the opportunity to add a fleet or two sometime in Q1, depending on the timing of those potential Twenty twenty on Fleet adds, you could have some of that preparation work bleed into the back half of Q4, which which could prove to be another drag from a CapEx standpoint that David talked about in an OpEx standpoint, so that our our goal would be to meet or exceed the same EBITDA all levels on a perfectly basis. But it's going to be we have we have some headwinds, I think, around that. OK, that's very helpful.

George O’Leary

[00:24:42] I just sneak in one more if I if I could just on that bidding behavior front, you know, it seems like we're seeing a lot of bids in and around a similar number from the competition. And then you have a few bad actors that would come in well below that kind of that tight spread of bids. That's still the case. Or is some of that bad bidding behavior abated at all? How would you describe kind of that when you put in a bid with that scatterplot? EBITDA looks like.

Adam Muñoz

[00:25:12] Yeah, this is Adam George, I would I would say, yeah, you probably still have some of that going on. Some of that bad behavior just is the fact of, you know, the the time market we're in right now as far as the work available and being bid out for. And but we you know, we we stay pretty confident on bidding on the work on. Potential operators would still value the high performance of of the factors that we can offer and the safety efficiency that we've been providing to our current customers.

Operator

[00:25:51] Our next question comes from Ian MacPherson with Simmons. Please go ahead.

Ian MacPherson

[00:25:57] Thank you, good morning. The parsley deal, in theory, should be accretive for your share. Could you remind us your what work you've done with Poza in the past? And I don't think we're talking large ads nationwide for twenty twenty one, but what do you think your opportunity is to to grow share as you're well aligned with with at least one and more than one operator who are consolidating the base and.

Sam Sledge

[00:26:35] Yeah, and this is this is Sam, interestingly enough, we probably have a longer operating history with parsley than we do pioneer our our our relationship with parsley dates back quite a ways. We we we are not currently working for parsley today. But if if if we continue to satisfy Pioneer's needs, we think that might be an opportunity to work for work, for work on that acreage moving forward. But that that is kind of remains to be seen. But we feel confident about that, obviously very confident in our ability to operate under the under the kind of the pioneer planning and day to day operations that's been. A great partnership for us as pioneers provided a lot of value in there and their ability to be very efficient, and I think that we've we've been efficient as well. It's been it's it's been a true win win for the last couple of years.

Ian MacPherson

[00:27:32] And I assume if if, if and when activity does resume on acquired assets, that activity is not defined by your current level of minimum volume agreement with with Timir legacy basis. That would be incremental. Necessarily the case.

Phillip Gobe

[00:27:52] I'm I'm not sure I totally understand your question.

Ian MacPherson

[00:27:58] Well. Do your do your minimum utilization, does meeting your minimum framework with with Pioneer contemplate activity on additional subsequently acquired assets acreage?

Phillip Gobe

[00:28:13] I don't I don't I don't know if there's a there's a minimum threshold. It's just a number of fleets that that we are required to provide to pioneer at any given time. So it'll be mostly just dependent on their on their activity as it moves up and down underneath the acreage that they're they're operating.

Ian MacPherson

[00:28:30] Ok, follow up for me. I was going to ask also there's there's a well reasoned thesis for pressure pumping. That pricing will move when. Warm stack capacity is exhausted and we move into more expensive deployments of cold stacked equipment that will that require that higher pricing? Do you have a view on where we are in that regard and how much warmer that capacity needs to be absorbed before you guys get a pricing catalyst, whether that's the middle of next year or plus or minus around that time frame?

Sam Sledge

[00:29:11] As far as active fleet counts, getting up and people down to redeploy unused equipment, I can give you an exact number of what each of our competitors still have, you know, sitting on the fence, warm, stacked. We're just going to continue to attack that just by being just sound on our performance and continue the track work that gives us a rate of return at the current price we have. And just see where that leads us. Yeah. And this is Sam. I'll just add to that.

[00:29:44] I think I think what's hard to kind of pinpoint a.

[00:29:49] An accurate answer to that question as we sit here today is because we we we watch our competitors and our peers employ various techniques to, you know, keep costs down and keep efficiencies high.

[00:30:06] You see deferred maintenance, you see cannibalization. And then on the other end of the spectrum, you see players that are that are continually reinvesting in and keeping their equipment ready at all times. And it's and, you know, you're you're you're usually, on average bidding against somebody different with with every customer. So a little bit of a mixed bag there. But no news to you, the more the more activity there is, the more utilization there is, the more of a potential tailwind. That is the pricing just overall.

Phillip Gobe

[00:30:39] And probably the only any you know, a little note is RFQ is that we are participating in right now and do not have a shortage of better seeking that work. So I don't believe we're at that point yet, but hopefully we're getting there soon.

Ian MacPherson

[00:30:57] Understood. Fill up an semino that's on a black and white question, and I think your answer was very helpful. So I'll pass it over. Thanks.

Cameron Lochridge

[00:31:12] Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. So I was hoping we could circle back and talk about Duris, them and the ESG related kind of movement, uh, you know, call for EU related equipment at the website. Great to hear the plans you guys have in place for Dersim going forward. I think we're all happy to hear about that. How how should we think about pro Petro's equipment as it stands today? X, Neuralstem and you know, in order to stay competitive going forward, do you think any further investment in whether it's paracord dual fuel will be necessary given where the where the market's headed?

Phillip Gobe

[00:31:59] Yeah, Cameron is Philip. Obviously, we're seeing more and more refugees come out asking for.

[00:32:07] Tier four or electric fleet, you know, ESG friendly fleets, the answer is.

[00:32:16] There will be investment made, I think the real question is the timing of that investment right now, I think we feel relatively confident that most of that equipment is fully utilized. And so therefore, it will have to be new equipment coming off. We're just not I think we're in one of the better positions to make an investment and maybe we will. But I don't think it's an environment that that's going to be easy for the pressure pumpers to step up, at least in this pricing environment, to meet the demand, unless I get some type of contractual commitment to help pay for some of that cost or some pricing release. But again, I don't want to say that CSG is not here. It's here. It's common. And investment is just a timing issue. And right now, the timing doesn't look good, in my opinion, for anyone to make those investments.

Sam Sledge

[00:33:12] At Cameron, this is Sam, the only thing I'll add on top of that is just just from like a competitive perspective, having having a debt free balance sheet and the ability to generate free cash flow, even even in these depressed activity levels.

[00:33:30] Is going to be vital to having the opportunity to reinvest in the future. We are firm believers that equipment offerings are changing today and they'll continue to change as we move forward for ESG reasons, for cost reasons, efficiency reasons, kind of all the above.

[00:33:49] So so we think that that it's it's going to be almost your ticket to admission to be able to reinvest and having the ability to generate cash flow with a debt free balance sheet.

Cameron Lochridge

[00:34:04] That's I think that's fair. Thank you. OK. And then for my next question, I just wanted to ask maybe going back to the commentary around, you know, ENP consolidation there, all the deals that have been announced this past quarter, I think it kind of begs the question, you know, what happens at the service level, particularly in pressure pumping, you know, with supply and demand sitting where it's at right now, you know, whether or not Perpetual participates, I guess. I mean, that's part of my question. But really, just in general, how do you guys see that playing out going forward, D.C., a commensurate increase in M&A at the service level, or will it be more muted? Just, you know, how do you guys see that kind of going forward?

Sam Sledge

[00:34:52] So, you know, I think consolidation or just taking capacity out of the market is key how that happens, consolidation isn't the only way that happens. We're seeing a flood of bankruptcies and distressed assets. That's that's one way to thin out the market. I think from my perspective, the most difficult thing as Petra looks at whether consolidation makes sense for us is. There just aren't that many healthy pumpers out there and. You know, for us to consolidate just for the sake of consolidation does not make sense. Somewhere along the way, our shareholders have to pay for that. Having said that, that there are some things that can make sense. We have looked at a number of things and we'll continue to look at them. But at the end of the day, I don't think it feels the same to me as the MP. There's a lot more distressed companies on the service side.

David Schorlemer

[00:35:52] And I'm curious, David, just to add to that, you know, we're definitely seeing consolidation on the ENP side and a lot of the conversation is about relevance of companies with, you know, certain market cap. Greater than 10 billion has been referenced. And and they do have benefits of scale. There's no question about it. But they also want to have options. And so there's a little bit of a different dynamic that's in play for service companies. We are currently a service company that in our position, we're a very strong operator in the Permian Basin with very strong customer relationships and we're generating free cash flow. So we're going to protect that position. We're going to protect our balance sheet. But we're also going to take a look at opportunities if they arise and meet those conditions.

Cameron Lochridge

[00:36:48] Ok, got it, that's helpful, thank you. I'll turn it back.

John Daniel

[00:36:59] Good morning, guys. Question for Adam. You mentioned that you're just reading some Arcus now, which could lead to incremental work, not trying to put you on the spot, but I will. Can you say if the quoting that you're providing for those quotes is. Below or at or above, spot pricing, extra pioneer.

Adam Muñoz

[00:37:24] It's probably just going to stay the same, stayed flat of all our pricing, definitely among all the crews that we have, just to know that we can generate the return that we need to properly deploy that that fleet or the additional fleet and, you know, hire on the additional personnel. So definitely not chasing anything out there, you know, as spot spot type pricing. We feel that this is, you know, doesn't put us in a win win there.

John Daniel

[00:37:49] Got it. Let's assume you guys are blessed and have another two fleet opportunity and you want what type of, you know, fleet, make ready expenses, whatever we want to call them. What would you anticipate? That being on a perfectly basis, that's all I.

David Schorlemer

[00:38:07] John, as David, you know, we've spoken in the past about annual maintenance capex for fleets of between six and eight million dollars on an annualized basis, the number that we referenced regarding fourth quarter CapEx of about 25 million does have some anticipation of the potential of of being awarded some of these RFP.

[00:38:32] So I think that, you know, that that anticipates the potential opportunity there.

John Daniel

[00:38:41] Ok, thank you very much.

Marc Bianchi

[00:38:51] Hey, thanks for following on to John's question about a couple of feet increase in the first quarter. If that is in fact kind of the opportunity that you guys have, how how sensitive are those troops to their current commodity price? We've seen a lot of swing in in in futures here in the last couple of weeks. And, you know, I'm getting some questions from investors. If some of the guidance that companies have sort of put out there and some of the plans that some of the employees have in terms of getting to this sort of maintaining fourth quarter production levels, works with where the commodity is. So can you can you talk to how you guys see that just in terms of sensitivity?

Phillip Gobe

[00:39:35] Well, the way I would look at that more is what your customer base look like and for hours, I understand your question whether people or operators will start to get tentative about continuing the activity levels around and given that. Pricing doesn't seem to be able to stabilize at 40 or above, but again, I'll say, I think if the operators were working for a view it as a short term issue, then I wouldn't expect activity to change at all.

[00:40:07] And it might actually ramp mainly because they're hedged through that period of time. But that's speaking of our customer base. But if they viewed as a long term trend that that price is not going to get back into the 40s or the European shut on the pandemic is going to lead to a further slowing of the US.

[00:40:30] And then I think we'll see some activity start to drop off, but. The way premature to build either way on that right now, but I don't think we're getting any indication from any of our customers that there's a potential knock down and activity coming.

Marc Bianchi

[00:40:48] Mm hmm. Mm hmm. OK, good to hear. I guess maybe related to that, the rig count increase that we've seen lately in the Permian has been largely private. Is the opportunity set you're looking at? Is it skewed more toward towards privates or publics? And and do you see any difference in the way either of those cohorts would behave?

Sam Sledge

[00:41:13] Yeah, Mark, this is Sam, I think I think it's probably a little bit of a mix of both. We've had a healthy mix of both for the last few years, probably a little tilt more tilted towards the public just from a scale standpoint. But many of the privates that we work for are larger than than a lot of publics in the in the Permian in terms of acreage positions and activity levels. So there they are. They are operating very similar to public companies. So I wouldn't I wouldn't say it's necessarily more more one or the other at this point from from our perspective.

Marc Bianchi

[00:41:49] Yep, got it. Thanks to Asia-Pac.

Chris Voie

[00:41:59] Thanks for the morning. Just to check the box here, but obviously you're very committed to the Permian, especially the Midland, but just just want to check, you know, do you have any pull from customers or maybe people related to M&A for expansion outside of the Permian or maybe more so into Delaware? Just curious if there's any shift in strategy and focus, you know, especially considering that that growth in fleets in 20 going, it doesn't look like it's going to be too huge. Just curious if you would, you know, just and entertain entry into different basins.

Phillip Gobe

[00:42:34] But Delaware is part of the Permian, and we definitely have worked there, so Delaware is not off. Our view of where the Permian Basin is, we have on occasion done work outside the Permian Basin, I think we've been down in south Texas, but that's highly dependent on what the customers are willing to do in terms of commitment to activity and pricing. So we're not opposed to taking work out of the Permian. If you're talking about trying to go out and establish a presence in a new basin at this point in time. I think that's a heavy lift to try to go in and spend incremental dollars and try to wrestle work away from a, you know, a person that's been established in the basin in this pricing environment where we said, I don't view it as productive for us to do that at this time. If we had a customer that operated in one of the basins that had a large acreage position and had work, that we could make sense to establish a base of operations up there, we would definitely consider it. But at this point, I don't think we have any plans to get outside of the Permian Basin.

Chris Voie

[00:43:56] I think that's helpful and then my follow up maybe on the CapEx front, I guess you called out the fleet and then technology, you type investments depending on on demand and visibility. But just curious if we think about Twenty twenty one, should we just take the fleet count that we have in mind, maybe 12 fleets or something like that multiplied by the 68 million? Or do you have visibility for an additional chunk of CapEx with the corporate or other projects that you already have a plan for some kind?

Sam Sledge

[00:44:28] Chris, this is Sam, I'd probably just plug, you know, eight million on maintenance capex times for your activity assumptions, just like you mentioned, until we see the market shift in a way where where our our economics change.

[00:44:46] And it makes sense for us to make some of these different equipment investments, that's that's really all that that we can plan for at this time.

David Schorlemer

[00:44:55] And Chris, this David, just to add to that, just keep in mind the significant investment that we've already made. Anderson, as we mentioned, we're testing those units. Assuming those tests prove out, we're going to have a significant amount of capacity of ESG equipment that will be able to utilize with customers. And so, you know, just want to make sure we remind everybody the potential capacity that we would have there to access ESG customers.

Chris Voie

[00:45:35] Thank you.

Stephen Gengaro

[00:45:52] First to two quick ones. One you may have touched on a bit, but first one, you mentioned the sort of increased outsourcing in the quarter of some of the consumables. Is that a trend or is that do you think that's one oarfish and fourth quarter?

Sam Sledge

[00:46:09] Stephen, this is Sam, it it was probably in the third quarter more of just a customer mix as as activity ramped back up between customers that we have sourced for traditionally and and customers that have been sourcing something like sand for themselves.

[00:46:27] As as everyone is well aware, the the sand market nationwide has been very depressed. And you have spot prices that if that have. They have moved well below contract pricing in most instances, not just for us, but for many of our peers as well, and we see a lot of a lot of our customers and operators in the Permian taking advantage of this, despite this depressed spot pricing environment in the Permian regional sand market. There's probably some of that that that could persist over the medium term. But but as activity comes back up there and and spots and prices just start to grind even ever so slightly higher, we'll probably have the opportunity to to begin to source a little bit more sand. So hard to say if it's if it's just a short term blip or a long term trend. I can tell you that that is we communicate, collaborate with our customers. Are our goals to preserve the bottom line from on a on a fleet level basis. So our customers are well aware as we stay in front of them when when sourcing changes, whether it's, you know, more sourcing going our way or our customers way, we still have a return to make on our on our people and our equipment, other consumables that we are sourcing. So although it is it is something to navigate, I think I think our operations sales team has done a great job educating the customer in terms of. But what we require on the bottom line.

Phillip Gobe

[00:48:10] Another thing I might add on that in terms of customer self sourcing is I think with the pressure on for cost for the for the operators, quite often they look to their supply chain. They look at that and they look at the price of sand and what they can get it for. And then they make that decision to sell source, but the critical part of that is the logistics of it. And we have seen customers go down that path and find out that. The sand itself is not really the critical element of that cell sauciness whether you can get it to location on time when it's ready and whether or not companies factor that into their equation when they decide to sell source, it's kind of a critical issue. So. Is it a trend? Yeah, I think it's a trend, but is it a long term trend that I don't know?

Stephen Gengaro

[00:49:09] Ok, great, that's very helpful color. Thank you, John.

Phillip Gobe

[00:49:23] All right, Brandon, thank you and thanks again, everyone, we appreciate you joining us this morning. Despite a continuing challenging backdrop driven by the impacts of covid-19, petrol remain squarely focused on ensuring rumoring, ideally positioned for the current environment as alderman materially recovers in the future. Given this backdrop, as in the past, we will leverage the best team in the industry as we continue to continue to work closely with our customers, supply chain partners and other stakeholders to ensure our collective long term success. And finally, in the spirit of Election Day, we encourage all of you to get out and vote if you hadn't already done so. Thanks again for joining us. And we look forward to speaking with everybody again at the fourth quarter call. Thank you.

