The CET1 ratio continues to increase (thanks to a lower amount of RWA and the bank not having paid a dividend yet), further improving the balance sheet.

Introduction

Banco Santander (SAN) has seen its share price erode over the past few years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the bank hard. The loan loss provisions are higher than last year, and in the second quarter, the bank had to record a 10B+ EUR impairment charge. The bank returned to profitability in Q3 2020 but warned 2021 may remain weak. A mixed bag.

The situation seems to be improving, and the net income is a good start

Back in July, I argued the huge net loss was caused by an impairment charge on the intangible assets. Although this leads to a net loss, this impairment charge was hiding the relatively strong underlying result in a tough second quarter with a loan loss provision of approximately 3.1B EUR. Excluding this impairment charge, Santander would have remained profitable.

This also meant we could reasonably expect the Q3 results to be substantially stronger than the Q2 results despite continuous pressure on the interest margins. And indeed, Banco Santander returned to writing black numbers again thanks to a robust net interest income and lower, but still elevated loan loss provisions.

Source: financial statements 9M 2020

The net interest income actually increased in the third quarter, by 0.8% (a bit surprising considering the 1% reduction in the total assets of the bank). Meanwhile, the higher net fee income (+6.1%) was a big help to offset the lower gains on financial assets and lower dividend income. The main reason for the income beat was the conversion from a loss related to the equity accounted entities and other expenses as a loss of 533M EUR in Q2 2020 was converted into an income of 182M EUR in Q3 2020. This resulted in a total income of 11.1B EUR, up 6% from Q2 2020, while the operating expenses decreased by 0.8% to 5.08B EUR.

After taking the provisions of 400M EUR into account (an increase of 160M EUR compared to Q2 2020), the pre-tax pre-loan loss provision was approximately 5.61B EUR in Q3 2020 compared to 5.1B EUR in Q2 2020. A sharp increase, but as mentioned before, there was a massive swing in the result of equity-accounted investees, so Santander shareholders shouldn't get too excited just yet. The loan loss provisions also decreased sharply on a QoQ basis: whereas Santander had to record a provision of 3.11B EUR in Q2, this decreased to 2.54B EUR in Q3. Still 10% higher than the average of 2.25B EUR per quarter in the first nine months of 2019.

In any case, this resulted in a net income of 2.05B EUR, of which 1.75B EUR is attributable to the common shareholders of Banco Santander. This results in an EPS of 0.097 EUR per share in the third quarter. A good result.

The CET1 ratio remains fine

The net income should also provide a welcome boost to the capital ratios of the bank so I wanted to dive a bit deeper into the CET1 ratio as of the end of September.

And indeed. Retaining the net income allowed Santander to boost its CET1 ratio by 14 bps to 11.98%. That's approximately 0.68% higher than as of the end of September a year ago.

Source: financial report

Although the total CET1 capital decreased by approximately 1B EUR to 66.5B EUR, the higher CET1 ratio is caused by the total amount of risk-weighted assets which decreased by about 2% to 555B EUR. The combination of a higher CET1 ratio with a lower requirement as the regulator has relaxed the requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure banks would continue to provide their vital role on the credit markets.

Source: company presentation

Additionally, the non-performing loan ratio decreased to 3.15% (from 3.26% in June) while the coverage ratio increased to 76% (up from 72% in June). So there are fewer non-performing loans, and those that no longer perform have a much higher coverage ratio. And that's another positive trend.

Source: financial results H1 2020

This means Santander should be fine in the foreseeable future as the CET1 ratio increase to 11.98% already includes the higher loan loss provisions. The pre-loan loss provision income should continue to be able to cover future loan loss provisions, and that will be necessary as Santander is guiding for a slightly lower loan loss provision in 2021 before the situation normalizes in 2022.

Investment thesis

It's not easy to be a shareholder of Santander these days, but there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. The loan loss provisions in the first nine months of the year have increased to almost 9.6B EUR, up from 6.75B EUR in 9M 2019. This is a bit better than I had expected, but perhaps that's also due to Santander expecting more pain in 2021 as it sounds like the bank is using the gradual approach rather than taking one large write-down. Fine with me, and as long as the underlying banking income is able to cover the loan loss provisions, I'll stay put.

Santander seems to be an eternal underperformer, and that's disappointing. But the Q3 results indicate the core earnings of the bank remain intact, and I continue to hold my position and could add on weakness.

