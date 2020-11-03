All Weather Dividends: 11 Presidential Election Day Buys, And 3 Stocks We're Selling

In the 7th edition of our model all weather dividend portfolio, we buy 11 stocks and sell 3.

It hasn't changed our strategy, but has generated a new set of opportunities.

The presidential election has caused much volatility in the markets.

Introduction

Within a few days, we’ll know who the next American president is. It is interesting, that we are far more involved in following political races in the US, than we are in France or the UK; two countries in which we are citizens but no longer residents.

It does make sense. A significant part of our wealth is invested in the US. Our business draws American members first and foremost. While neither of us has stepped foot on American soil since 2010, we both follow the news with a vested interest.

However, our expectations for the election outcome (which we will not discuss here) do not change the way we manage our portfolios.

When you manage an all weather dividend portfolio, you set it up for success in all environments.

While this does mean that there will be periods of underperformance, because of dramatic overshooting and undershooting of some sectors, we are confident that the method, which has proven itself to us in all market environments, will continue to prevail.

The portfolio tracks the investment of a fictional $100,000 and $2,000 per month of extra contributions. Not all of the $100k was invested the first month, so for the first 5-10 months, portfolio additions will be larger than $2,000

So our Election day purchases, are not closely tied to any election outcome. They focus on dividend stocks which offer a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential, while maximizing dividend safety.

Since the inception of the model portfolio, none of our all weather picks have reduced their dividend. Two of our early fair weather picks did cut their dividend, and we exited them at a profit.

We will present the portfolio's performance for the past month, then introduce our latest transactions (using the closing prices for the 30th of October). We'll then give a summary of the portfolio's investments and cash positions, an overview of the diversification and of expected dividends, before finally presenting an overall table summarizing the portfolio's holdings.

Performance in October

The portfolio was down 1.8% in September (excluding dividends). The S&P 500 (SPY) maintained its gap with the portfolio during the month.

The All Weather dividends portfolio is now up 8.88% since inception, while the S&P 500 is up 14.62% since the 15th of May, when we started tracking the portfolio.

Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total 2020 9.14% -1.32% 3.35% 3.71% -3.95% -1.80% 8.88%

The portfolio yields 4.79% relative to the S&P 500’s meager 1.75%. Yet adjusting for dividends received still leaves the S&P 500 (SPY) outperforming by 4% in 6 months.

When it comes to investing, many money managers know that different sector & style exposures will lead to vastly different performance, especially in the short term.

We will not see too much into it. The portfolio’s goal is to generate a long term stream of stable and growing dividends, the secondary one is to beat the S&P 500 on a risk adjusted basis over a decade.

As such, moving forward we will present performance against two benchmarks: the S&P 500, and the iShares US Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The ETF tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend index, which includes 100 dividend yield weighted stocks which pass the following screens:

Dividend-per-share greater than or equal to the five-year average dividend-per-share.

A five-year average [earnings] dividend coverage ratio of greater than or equal to 167%. [ie: payout ratio equal or less than 60%]

Paid dividends in each of the previous five years.

A non-negative trailing 12-month earnings-per-share (EPS).

A float-adjusted market capitalization of at least US$ 3 billion (US$ 2 billion for current constituents).

A three-month average daily volume of 200,000 shares (100,000 shares for current constituents)

The ETF yields 4.3%, and its construction provides both a value and a quality bias through its rules.

These are two attributes which we integrate in our portfolio. As such, measuring the portfolio against this index, will measure our value as dividend stock pickers. Against the S&P 500, more generally as investors.

During the past 6 months, the portfolio and DVY have traded very closely. As of October 30, DVY outperforms the portfolio by 0.7%. When you add dividends to the mix, the gap is reduced to 0.5%.

For all practical reasons, these performances are the same.

While we do present short term performance, we know from our experience of managing our dividend portfolios for years, that it is meaningless. We could very well go on to underperform for the next two years, and ultimately overperform over the next 5 years. The opposite is also possible.

Our conviction however, is that in time the combination of quality and value that our all weather strategy achieves, will produce superior risk adjusted returns.

Latest transactions

Buys:

This month, we initiated positions in 5 new all weather stocks, 3 new fair weather stocks, and increased our position in 2 other stocks.

The table below provides the full list.

Ticker Num Shares Price Amount Type Broadcom (AVGO) 6 $ 349.63 $ 2,097.78 All Weather Enbridge (ENB) 72 $ 27.56 $ 1,984.32 All Weather JP Morgan Chase (JPM) 20 $ 98.04 $ 1,960.80 All Weather AbbVie (ABBV) 23 $ 85.10 $ 1,957.30 All Weather Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 14 $ 137.11 $ 1,919.54 All Weather Amgen (AMGN) 5 $ 216.94 $ 1,084.70 All Weather Arbor Realty (ABR) 42 $ 11.82 $ 496.44 Fair Weather Nexstar Media (NXST) 6 $ 82.40 $ 494.40 Fair Weather Oneok (OKE) 17 $ 29.00 $ 493.00 Fair Weather Trinity (TRN) 26 $ 18.84 $ 489.84 Fair Weather Corning (GLW) 15 $ 31.97 $ 479.55 Fair Weather

Here is a summary of the reasons for buying the all weather stocks:

Broadcom was covered this month in our article on tech stocks. The stock has been growing its dividend aggressively, While generating plenty of cashflow to cover it. The company pays out just shy of 60% of FCF. Its current yield of 3.7% makes it a bargain. Just consider the growth of the income generated on $10,000 invested at current prices, assuming a constant yield, yearly dividend reinvestment, and a 10% dividend growth rate: Souce: mad-dividends.com (AVGO dividend growth simulation)Our rule of thumb for a great dividend is one which can generate 10% of the original investment in dividends over a decade. AVGO would get you there in 8 years if the dividend grows at 10% per annum, or in 10 years if the dividend grows at 7% per annum. This price is a great opportunity to gain exposure to this high quality stock.

Enbridge was also highlighted in our high yield high dividend growth list, as it was in our recent energy article. The stock generates stable cashflow, and yields a well covered 8.85%. Historically, ENB has gone from a low yielding investment in 2014 and before, to a higher and higher yielding stock. If you believe like us, that the current Oil problem is more cyclical than it is secular, this could be a fantastic opportunity to snatch up some ENB. Source: mad-dividends.com (ENB MAD Chart)

JP Morgan Chase (JPM) was also mentioned in two of our articles this month, the high yield high growth article mentioned above, as well as our analysis of 10 of the most popular dividend stocks on Seeking Alpha. The bank is one of the best of its asset class, and alongside Bank of America (BAC), forms a beautiful duo of dividend stocks to own in your portfolio.

We mentioned Abbvie in our high dividend high growth article. The high yielding dividend aristocrat is out of favor, yet its dividend is well covered, and the stock is deeply undervalued. Just look at our MAD Chart below. The pink and light blue ranges show the prices at which ABBV would trade if it yielded within its “fair” range of yields (between the 25th percentile and 75th percentile yields for the past decade). Source: mad-dividends.com (ABBV MAD Chart)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). We often used the case of JNJ to describe how our model portfolio was different than our individual portfolio. Since April, we believe JNJ has been slightly overvalued to overvalued. Following the recent sell-off, it is now slightly undervalued. JNJ is not a screaming buy yet, but we would rather buy JNJ at a good price, than not buy JNJ at all. If and when the stock becomes seriously undervalued ($125 and below), we will add more to the position. Source: mad-dividends.com (JNJ MAD Chart)

We also added more to Amgen. The case for AMGN was made in our article titled “Amgen is heading for $220 but could be worth $400”. Well I was right about the $220. Amgen is now trading at $216, and offers great value at this price. Source: mad-dividends.com (AMGN Mad Chart)

Here is why we bought the fair weather stocks:

Arbor Realty (ABR) once again increased its dividend. We increased our exposure to the stock. The management team at ABR is phenomenal, and the stock still yields 10.5%. The stock still hasn’t recovered from its absurd fall. We don’t believe there is any reason for ABR to yield less than 9%. In fact we think 8% would be fair given the risks involved. Source: mad-dividends.com (ABR Mad Chart)

Source: mad-dividends.com (ABR Mad Chart) Nexstar Media is an under-covered gem which yields 2.7%, has been growing the dividend at 20% per annum, and only pays out about 10% of Free cashflow. It has room to grow the dividend very aggressively over the next 10 years, and has a very shareholder friendly management team, which has generated industry leading returns for years. A return to its historical fair range of dividend yields could give capital returns of 40% to 90% over the next few years to supplement the fast growing dividend. Source: mad-dividends.com (NXST Mad Chart)

Oneok (OKE). Since including OKE in the portfolio at inception, we were playing a game of “wait and see”. This last quarter, OKE generated enough distributable cashflow to cover the dividend 1.3x. We always viewed the company’s operations as capable of covering a dividend, even amid an adverse scenario. The extra capacity which came online this year proved this. We are now increasingly confident that OKE will maintain its dividend. Note, OKE yields 13%. OKE was in this position back in 2016, yet it pulled through. Obviously there is always some risk associated with a stock yielding this much. Management has mentioned that if they fail to reduce leverage, the dividend will be viewed as a source of cash to do so. They have also said that they don’t believe this to be necessary given the current situation. There is risk, however we believe the market is mispricing it. Source: mad-dividends.com (OKE MAD Chart)

Source: mad-dividends.com (OKE MAD Chart) Trinity (TRN). We mentioned this one in our recent article on high growth high yielding stocks. The company is extremely shareholder friendly, produces ample cash to support the dividend. The company leases and sells railcars, which will act as an inflation hedge, were the US dollar to loose more value in 2020. Its yield of 4% significantly undervalues the company given its 25% FCF payout ratio, and 20% 10 year dividend CAGR. Source: mad-dividends.com (TRN MAD Chart)

Source: mad-dividends.com (TRN MAD Chart) Corning (GLW). The case for Corning was made in our article on tech stocks. It is a well diversified tech stock which has been growing aggressively, and is historically undervalued. Source: mad-dividneds.com (GLW MAD Chart)

Sells:

This month, we sold part of our positions in 3 utility stocks. In the lead-up to the US election, our utility positions, which were good value when we bought them months ago, have become overvalued.

Company Num Shares Price Amount DTE Energy (DTE) 10 $ 123.42 $ 1,234.20 WEC Energy (WEC) 12 $ 100.55 $ 1,206.60 Southern Energy (SO) 19 $ 57.45 $ 1,091.55

1. DTE Energy was the largest utility position in our portfolio. During the past 10 years, its fair dividend yield range was between 3.2% and 3.96%.

Source: mad-dividends.com (DTE Mad Chart)

The stock now yields 3.28%, while the portfolio’s shares were acquired at an average yield of 3.96%. Based on valuation, it makes sense to lighten up the position, locking in a 20% gain in 6 months, in a “safe” sector.

2. WEC Energy is back up at $100, 19% up from the value of shares purchased. Our history of buying and selling WEC on SA is well documented having purchased just below $80, sold at $100, and purchased again at $84.

It has been historically overvalued for the past two years, yet it now trades extremely close to its all time low dividend yields, so we are discharging 50% of the portfolio’s position.

Source: mad-dividends.com (WEC MAD Chart)

3. Finally Southern Energy (SO). While the stock has only appreciated 10% since our purchase, it is now historically overvalued. We are discharging 50% of the position.

Source: mad-dividends.com (SO MAD Chart).

Buying when stocks are historically undervalued and selling when they are historically overvalued is a tactical operation which we do to boost returns.

Our big assumption is that in our environment of high quality dividend stocks, over time they will continue to generate shareholder value. At times they will be in favor, at other times they will be out of favor. Our yield on cost for WEC was 2.98%. Booking the gain is like taking 6 years of dividends today, which can be reinvested in a historically undervalued stock.

Summary of portfolio value & cash

In this section, we will give summaries of the cash position, as well as the value of the portfolio's all weather and fair weather components.

On top of the $2,000 monthly contributions, we aim to invest $8,000 to $10,000 per month until the portfolio becomes fully invested.

Cash Summary

Cash before end of month transactions: $23,612.37

Total invested this month: $13,467.67

Dividends received in October: $307.13

Total Proceeds from Sells: $3,532.35

Monthly contribution to portfolio: $2,000

Cash still available: $15,984.18

Total invested cash: $97,162.99

All Weather Summary

Number of All Weather stocks: 31

Market value of All Weather stocks: $85,761.4

Fair Weather Summary

Number of Fair Weather stocks: 19

Market value of Fair Weather stocks: $13,775.22

Total Summary

Number of stocks: 50

Market value of the portfolio: $99,536.62

Yield on Cost: 4.8%

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

Diversification

The largest positions are PFE, O, BAC, CVX & VF Corp respectively. DTE got kicked out of the top 5 to position 6 following the sale of a quarter of the position.

Looking at sector diversification next, we can see some clear changes from last month.

Utilities are down, while financials, energy & healthcare are up following this months transactions.

The diversification is quite different to that of the S&P 500. It also differs significantly from the iShares Dividend Select ETF, which is interesting given the high correlation in performance.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While both are overweight financials, DVY is a lot more exposed to the sector. the All Weather portfolio has a larger healthcare, tech and REIT exposure. The DVY ETF includes no REITs.

Next month's dividends & 12 month projections

Turning towards income, after receiving $307.13 in October, the portfolio can expect to receive $142.67 in November.

During the next 12 months, the current portfolio is expected to generate $4805.24 (up from $4216.68 projected from early October) in dividends. Of course this amount will be greater because of future investments.

Current portfolio holdings

As always we include our massive data table with data on all of our current holdings.

Company Sector Stk Stgth Div Stgth Quantity Avg Cost Total Cost Market Value Realized Gain Unrealized Gain Dividends Received Total Return Yield on Cost Dividend Yield Ann Dividend Weight Pfizer Inc.(PFE) Healthcare 58.73 88.64 137 $ 36.67 $ 5,024.21 $ 4,860.76 $ - -$ 163.45 $ 31.92 -$ 131.53 4.15 4.28 1.52 4.9% Realty Income (O) Real Estate 35.35 71.59 76 $ 52.51 $ 3,990.76 $ 4,397.36 $ - $ 406.60 $ 88.73 $ 495.33 5.35 4.85 2.81 4.4% Bank of America (BAC) Financials 37.04 83.51 176 $ 22.77 $ 4,008.06 $ 4,171.20 $ - $ 163.14 $ 48.60 $ 211.74 3.16 3.04 0.72 4.2% Chevron (CVX) Energy 53.39 90.64 56 $ 89.40 $ 5,006.48 $ 3,892.00 $ - -$ 1,114.48 $ 85.14 -$ 1,029.34 5.77 7.42 5.16 3.9% V.F. Corporation(VFC) Consumer Discretionary 44.9 70.28 57 $ 53.27 $ 3,036.24 $ 3,830.40 $ - $ 794.16 $ 54.72 $ 848.88 3.68 2.92 1.96 3.8% DTE Energy (DTE) Utilities 81.63 87.19 30 $ 102.20 $ 3,066.14 $ 3,702.60 $ 212.16 $ 636.47 $ 40.50 $ 889.13 3.96 3.28 4.05 3.7% Iron Mountain (IRM) Real Estate 53.28 68.61 142 $ 27.95 $ 3,969.54 $ 3,700.52 $ - -$ 269.02 $ 87.83 -$ 181.19 8.84 9.49 2.47 3.7% Amgen (AMGN) Healthcare 74.35 77.18 17 $ 242.71 $ 4,126.14 $ 3,687.98 $ - -$ 438.16 $ - -$ 438.16 2.64 2.95 6.4 3.7% International Business Machines (IBM) Information Technology 65.53 96.93 33 $ 119.86 $ 3,955.38 $ 3,684.78 $ - -$ 270.60 $ 40.75 -$ 229.85 5.44 5.84 6.52 3.7% AT&T (T) Communication Services 66.5 93.71 136 $ 29.38 $ 3,995.12 $ 3,674.72 $ - -$ 320.40 $ 70.72 -$ 249.68 7.08 7.70 2.08 3.7% Texas Instruments (TXN) Information Technology 91.93 88.91 24 $ 127.16 $ 3,051.92 $ 3,470.16 $ - $ 418.24 $ 14.40 $ 432.64 3.21 2.82 4.08 3.5% 3M Company(MMM) Industrials 80.14 89.94 21 $ 142.62 $ 2,994.95 $ 3,359.16 $ - $ 364.21 $ 51.45 $ 415.66 4.12 3.68 5.88 3.4% T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Financials 80.09 88.87 26 $ 115.91 $ 3,013.68 $ 3,293.16 $ - $ 279.48 $ 32.40 $ 311.88 3.11 2.84 3.6 3.3% Philip Morris International (PM) Consumer Staples 58.86 65.58 44 $ 69.56 $ 3,060.44 $ 3,124.88 $ - $ 64.44 $ 104.28 $ 168.72 6.90 6.76 4.8 3.1% Altria Group (MO) Consumer Staples 47.65 91.57 81 $ 37.38 $ 3,027.75 $ 2,922.48 $ - -$ 105.27 $ 137.70 $ 32.43 9.20 9.53 3.44 2.9% Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) Communication Services 80.77 98.14 56 $ 35.92 $ 2,011.52 $ 2,365.44 $ - $ 353.92 $ 25.76 $ 379.68 2.56 2.18 0.92 2.4% Union Pacific (UNP) Industrials 77.91 93.57 13 $ 151.24 $ 1,966.12 $ 2,303.47 $ - $ 337.35 $ 25.22 $ 362.57 2.57 2.19 3.88 2.3% Snap-On Incorporated(SNA) Industrials 94.39 90.54 14 $ 147.13 $ 2,059.82 $ 2,205.42 $ - $ 145.60 $ - $ 145.60 2.94 2.74 4.32 2.2% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Materials 97.87 95.53 20 $ 98.26 $ 1,965.20 $ 2,179.80 $ - $ 214.60 $ 12.50 $ 227.10 2.54 2.29 2.5 2.2% Broadcom Inc.(AVGO) Information Technology 86.67 35.17 6 $ 349.63 $ 2,097.78 $ 2,097.78 $ - $ - $ - $ - 3.72 3.72 13 2.1% Essex Property Trust Inc.(ESS) Real Estate 44.96 75.73 10 $ 200.79 $ 2,007.90 $ 2,045.90 $ - $ 38.00 $ - $ 38.00 4.14 4.06 8.31 2.1% Prudential Financial Inc.(PRU) Financials 40.19 69.12 31 $ 63.52 $ 1,969.12 $ 1,984.62 $ - $ 15.50 $ - $ 15.50 6.93 6.87 4.4 2.0% Enbridge Inc(ENB) Energy 18.35 77.6 72 $ 27.56 $ 1,984.32 $ 1,984.32 $ - $ - $ - $ - 8.85 8.85 2.44 2.0% JP Morgan Chase & Co.(JPM) Financials 48.5 80.34 20 $ 98.04 $ 1,960.80 $ 1,960.80 $ - $ - $ - $ - 3.67 3.67 3.6 2.0% AbbVie Inc.(ABBV) Healthcare 61 62.23 23 $ 85.10 $ 1,957.30 $ 1,957.30 $ - $ - $ - $ - 5.55 5.55 4.72 2.0% Johnson & Johnson(JNJ) Healthcare 71.38 86.26 14 $ 137.11 $ 1,919.54 $ 1,919.54 $ - $ - $ - $ - 2.95 2.95 4.04 1.9% PepsiCo Inc.(PEP) Consumer Staples 64.36 88.59 14 $ 138.60 $ 1,940.40 $ 1,866.06 $ - -$ 74.34 $ - -$ 74.34 2.95 3.07 4.09 1.9% Federal Realty Investment Trust(FRT) Real Estate 26.46 79.6 26 $ 76.30 $ 1,983.80 $ 1,788.28 $ - -$ 195.52 $ 27.56 -$ 167.96 5.56 6.16 4.24 1.8% Regions Financial Corporation(RF) Financials 61.81 81.42 99 $ 10.13 $ 1,003.09 $ 1,316.70 $ - $ 313.61 $ 30.69 $ 344.30 6.12 4.66 0.62 1.3% WEC Energy Group Inc.(WEC) Utilities 71.93 90.13 12 $ 84.80 $ 1,017.60 $ 1,206.60 $ 189.00 $ 189.00 $ 15.18 $ 393.18 2.98 2.52 2.53 1.2% HP Inc.(HPQ) Information Technology 72.37 92.31 62 $ 15.94 $ 988.18 $ 1,113.52 $ - $ 125.34 $ 16.92 $ 142.26 4.39 3.92 0.7 1.1% Southern Company (SO) Utilities 60.82 77.97 19 $ 52.54 $ 998.26 $ 1,091.55 $ 93.29 $ 93.29 $ 24.32 $ 210.90 4.87 4.46 2.56 1.1% Exelon Corporation(EXC) Utilities 71.91 56.87 27 $ 37.80 $ 1,020.49 $ 1,077.03 $ - $ 56.54 $ 4.97 $ 61.51 4.05 3.84 1.53 1.1% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.(HII) Industrials 72.04 75.41 7 $ 151.46 $ 1,060.22 $ 1,032.36 $ - -$ 27.86 $ - -$ 27.86 2.72 2.79 4.12 1.0% Arbor Realty Trust(ABR) Real Estate 69.2 57.66 85 $ 11.64 $ 989.65 $ 1,004.70 $ - $ 15.05 $ - $ 15.05 10.65 10.49 1.24 1.0% Principal Financial Group Inc(PFG) Financials 42.89 95.16 25 $ 40.02 $ 1,000.54 $ 980.50 $ - -$ 20.04 $ 14.00 -$ 6.04 5.60 5.71 2.24 1.0% ONEOK Inc.(OKE) Energy 46.44 88.82 32 $ 30.59 $ 978.85 $ 928.00 $ - -$ 50.85 $ 14.03 -$ 36.82 12.23 12.90 3.74 0.9% Omnicom Group Inc.(OMC) Communication Services 59.77 96.37 19 $ 52.65 $ 1,000.40 $ 896.80 $ - -$ 103.60 $ 18.85 -$ 84.75 4.94 5.51 2.6 0.9% Evercore Inc. Class A(EVR) Financials 99.19 74.48 10 $ 49.25 $ 492.50 $ 795.40 $ - $ 302.90 $ 11.60 $ 314.50 4.95 3.07 2.44 0.8% Valero Energy Corporation(VLO) Energy 30.07 86.17 17 $ 62.47 $ 1,061.96 $ 656.37 $ - -$ 405.59 $ 16.66 -$ 388.93 6.28 10.15 3.92 0.7% Insperity Inc.(NSP) Industrials 95.34 90.08 8 $ 65.49 $ 523.92 $ 612.64 $ - $ 88.72 $ - $ 88.72 2.44 2.09 1.6 0.6% Unum Group(UNM) Financials 67.25 99.95 30 $ 16.83 $ 504.90 $ 529.80 $ - $ 24.90 $ - $ 24.90 6.77 6.46 1.14 0.5% Flowers Foods Inc.(FLO) Consumer Staples 88.23 60.04 22 $ 22.75 $ 500.50 $ 518.76 $ - $ 18.26 $ 4.40 $ 22.66 3.52 3.39 0.8 0.5% NASB Financial Inc(OTC:NASB) Financials 79.01 89.29 8 $ 60.00 $ 480.00 $ 496.00 $ - $ 16.00 $ - $ 16.00 3.67 3.55 2.2 0.5% Nexstar Media Group Inc.(NXST) Communication Services 78.29 78.99 6 $ 82.40 $ 494.40 $ 494.40 $ - $ - $ - $ - 2.72 2.72 2.24 0.5% Trinity Industries Inc.(TRN) Industrials 51.47 90.03 26 $ 18.84 $ 489.84 $ 489.84 $ - $ - $ - $ - 4.03 4.03 0.76 0.5% Employers Holdings Inc(EIG) Financials 38.94 71.45 15 $ 32.52 $ 487.80 $ 480.15 $ - -$ 7.65 $ 3.75 -$ 3.90 3.08 3.12 1 0.5% Corning Incorporated(GLW) Information Technology 62.49 87.66 15 $ 31.97 $ 479.55 $ 479.55 $ - $ - $ - $ - 2.75 2.75 0.88 0.5% Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Industrials 85.17 80.81 17 $ 29.40 $ 499.80 $ 458.66 $ - -$ 41.14 $ - -$ 41.14 3.67 4.00 1.08 0.5% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.(CCOI) Communication Services 28.38 59.15 8 $ 65.91 $ 527.28 $ 446.40 $ - -$ 80.88 $ - -$ 80.88 4.13 4.87 2.72 0.4%

Conclusion

The market remains polarized. Part of what we see is extremely overvalued. Another is extremely undervalued. We decide to take the deal of exchanging patience for great prices, since we get paid juicy dividends in the meantime.

One last word...

