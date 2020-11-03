Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the top-performing precious metals stocks year-to-date, but has suffered a sharp correction with the recent drop in metals prices.

The good news is that, while the stock price has weakened, the company's earnings estimates have continued to climb, which has significantly improved the valuation.

Based on the recent climb in earnings forecasts, Wheaton Precious Metals is now on track for an earnings breakout year in FY2020.

Given the company's strong technical picture and recent margin expansion, I believe any pullbacks below $43.25 would provide low-risk buying opportunities.