Dividends are still increasing for the twelfth consecutive year with a total increase of approximately 154% since 2008.

The recent FDA approval for marketing and sale of IQOS in the United Stated will boost the company's revenues in the coming period.

Investment Thesis

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has managed in recent years to shift its reputation from a company offering unhealthy products with only a profit maximization goal to offering an alternative reduced-risk products with a well defined plan: "Smoke-free future". These reduced-risk products, named by the company as "Heated Tobacco Units (HTUs)", now constitute over 10% of the company's total shipment volume. This percentage is expected to grow in the coming quarters and the company is expected to have more attention from investors who excluded PMI previously from their portfolios due to health concerns.

We estimated the stock's intrinsic value using the discounting free cash flow model. We used assumptions regarding the expected outlook over the coming five years and tried finding their current impact on PMI's shareholder value. Our model assumptions reached a fair value price target of $81.35, thus at current market prices, the stock may represent a potential increase for its investors of 14.5%.

Business Opportunities

Over the years, Philip Morris International has diversified its distribution network which can be easily used to market its new reduced-risk products reaching the majority of its potential clients. Moreover, since the tobacco industry has high barriers to enter this market, it is nearly impossible for new tobacco companies to be established and compete with existing players.

The company's global presence decreases the impact of unfavorable laws in certain jurisdictions on the overall revenue generation capacity. The tobacco industry is a stable industry despite the decrease in the number of smokers globally.

On the other hand, PMI has the option to grow its earnings by going beyond its current product offerings and diversify its portfolio. It might enter new markets and increase its market share which can be an easy task for a multinational company.

IQOS

IQOS, the new product offered by PMI, heats tobacco and does not burn it. The company is putting all its efforts to shift consumers from combustible products to risk-reduced products where IQOS is the main driver in this shift.

Last July, the FDA has authorized the marketing of IQOS and its sale in the United States. PMI has been waiting for this decision for almost 2 years and can now expand its market reach in the U.S.

As per the latest figures released by the company, more than 10 million people around the world have successfully switched from cigarettes to IQOS indicating that the product has a strong growth potential.

Historical trends and projection assumptions

Combustible Products

Over recent years, cigarette shipments witnessed a decline in volume and revenues. This decrease was mainly due to changing consumer preferences and health awareness campaigns conducted. However, revenues of this segment are expected to remain stable in the near future as the company might adjust its pricing strategy on combustible products to mitigate the decrease in shipments' impact on the bottom line.

Reduced-Risk Products

Shipments of HTU products are expected to witness sharp increase in volume amid the expansion in new markets and due to the increasing demand for the heated options. IQOS will likely be the main driver of this segment's revenues as PMI could now increase its geographical presence in the United States after the recent marketing approval from the FDA.

By diving into the company's revenue breakdown, it is clearly visible that the share of reduced-risk products is increasing steadily which is in line with the strategic plan of shifting toward a world without cigarettes.

Revenue and Free Cash Flow projection

To account for the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the company's income generation which is related store closures, travel suspensions and business disruptions, we estimated that the year-over-year decrease in revenues during the third quarter, which was -2.60% will remain the same over the fourth quarter of 2020. Thus, closing fiscal year 2020 with total revenues of $28,762.42 Million, decreasing by 3.50% compared to 2019.

For the coming five years, we assumed a yearly growth of 6.00% in FY2021, decreasing yearly by 1.00% to reach an annual growth of 2.00% in FY2025.

In addition, we detail below the main assumptions used in our valuation model to reach the after tax operating income of PMI over the coming five years:

An average gross profit margin of 64.21%, which is the average ratio over the past four years;

Selling, General and Administrative expenses at 25.1% of revenues;

Amortization of goodwill at 0.3% of revenues;

Tax rate of 22.5%.

To continue the valuation and calculate the reinvestment amounts, we assumed the below figures to be stable over our projection period, calculated as an average percentage of revenues of the most recent four years:

Capital expenditures at 4.4%;

Depreciation expenses at 3.1%;

Change in Non-cash working capital at 2.3%.

Accordingly, we reached an expected five year projected free cash flow to the firm detailed in the below table:

Based on PMI's most recently published financial statements, long-term debt including its current portion stood at $29,338 Million. The market capitalization of the company at the current price of $71.00 is estimated at $110,567 Million using the diluted shares outstanding of 1,557 million shares.

We estimated the required return on equity by applying the capital asset pricing model. However, in order to reach a fair equity risk premium for Philip Morris, we used the revenue breakdown based on geographical operations of the company and calculated a weighted average equity risk premium of 10.48%.

Using the 5 year U.S. Treasury rate of 0.38% as the risk free rate, a beta of 0.78 and the calculated equity risk premium of 10.48%, we reached a cost of equity for the consolidated operations of Philip Morris of 8.55%.

As per the investor information presentation published in July 2020, PMI has managed to decrease its financing cost over the recent years, reaching 2.5% in 2019. Accordingly, we assumed a before tax cost of debt of 2.5%.

Therefore, the weighted average cost of capital is assumed to be 7.16%, which will be used as a discount rate to get the present value of free cash flows.

Terminal Value

Assuming a long-term growth rate of 2.00% beyond FY 2025, which is conservative relative to the potential innovation and expansion of the company, we can reach a terminal value FCFF of $191,853 Million in year 2025. By discounting the Free Cash Flows along with the estimated terminal value, the value of operating assets is estimated at $172,991 Million.

Minority Interest

The company has a minority interest of $1,847 Million which is considered as a subsidiary in the tobacco business for its investors. And since PMI's main competitor, Altria (MO), is trading at an average price to book value of 11.81, we will assume that the market value of this minority interest is $21,813 Million.

The company's cash position is $4,821 Million, long-term debt including the current portion is $29,338 Million. As such, we estimate a value per share of $81.35, making Philip Morris International undervalued at current market prices.

Important model risks to be considered

The above calculations are dependent on the below macro-assumptions:

The discount rate of 7.16% is based on current market and business conditions which might change drastically in case of disruptions in the company's operations.

The discounted cash flow model does not take into account the cyclicality of the tobacco industry that might be experienced in some markets.

Changes to applicable tax rate are not considered in the model.

The growth potential of the reduced-risk segment was neglected. However, the company might be able to benefit from current technological disruption and accelerate the conversion to a smoke-free world.

We neglected the free cash flow of FY2020 and assumed that it is already priced by market participants in the current market price.

Conclusion

In general, Philip Morris has strong brand names and was able to create new ones in the last years which might increase its bottom line profits in the coming years. The company continues in implementing its strategic plan in shifting its customers towards heated tobacco units. This segment hides a high growth potential that might lead to consolidated higher profits in the future.

We tried to value PMI based on the Free Cash Flow Model and we reached a fair value of $81.35 per share. However, this valuation can be adjusted upward once the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 impact on the economy diminishes. Finally, new investors might include PMI in their portfolios due to its ESG commitments, thus increasing demand for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There are risks associated with investing in securities, including loss of principal. As such, before buying or selling any stock, we recommend doing your own research and reach your own conclusion or consulting a financial advisor. The information contained in this article is for informational purposes only.