Want Wealth? Time To Unlearn Some Accepted Truths

If your retirement plan is to liquidate your portfolio, you need a new plan.

We love to complicate things, don't we? Often the simplest explanation is the correct one. Fewer assumptions mean less room for error.

When it comes to discovering wealth creation and generation, the mistakes many make is from the lessons they've had drilled into them. We like to complicate the process.

We have simple mantras:

Save more

Spend less

Earn more income

Generate strong returns

Simplify your life

Yet the process behind these steps we like to make as complicated as possible it seems. You know me. You've seen my work. Know my mindset when it comes to the market.

I like to keep it simple. I use the Income Method to generate outstanding income from the market that survives all cycles in the market.

Boom or Bust, income is a must. Try repeating that when the market screams upward or collapses downward. It might just stop you from panic selling!

We Think We Know the Unknowable

The market is only open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Eastern Time. Yet news networks talk endlessly about the market 24/7. They don't want to have empty airtime, but it creates an environment where you feel you must always be endlessly vigilant.

This leads to a feeling of knowledge. You think you know what's coming. You've been told all the various risks, at hyper speed, in little sound bites. This prompts you to act on a feeling of confidence in unknowable future events.

The more you adjust your portfolio, the more big players can take advantage of you. They benefit in a number of ways. Brokerages make money from every trade you conduct, either through commissions or selling trading volume to market makers.

The news makes money by stressing you out. The more stressed, the more you watch, the more commercials they can get you to watch. That's how they make money.

So what do they make you think that you know? The future. Not literally, but emotionally yes.

Have you ever hesitated in buying a security because you know it's going to dip?

Have you ever loaded up knowing it will skyrocket tomorrow?

Acting on things we think we know often leads to issues. We're trained to think like traders. Trading causes other issues like tax bills, or distorting a healthy diversification that leads to missing out on opportunities. We might know our 10 picks are best and massively increase the risk profile of our portfolio because we know it's the best.

We need to unplug from the news cycle and short-term thinking. Wealth generation is a marathon, not a sprint. Short-term bets often do not lead to lasting wealth generation. Have you ever tried to sprint a marathon? Some can do so successfully, but the vast majority do the best pacing themselves and thinking in a long-term perspective.

Dis-engage From News Cycle Thinking

The key to wealth is getting in the right mindset. I frequently discuss the key difference between being rich and being wealthy. Banks and brokerages love to push the narrative, and unfortunately, many of your peers have bought it, that being rich is a must to have a successful retirement.

Wealth begets riches. Riches do not beget wealth. You can have a safe full of gold coins doing nothing for you but requiring storage and dust. Meanwhile, you can own with the same dollar value, a bond portfolio that produces 5%-7% yield. Which is better to fund your retirement?

Static wealth - the value of your assets at any given time, aka riches. Functional Wealth - the size of your income stream, aka wealth. Understanding the difference between these aspects of wealth is essential.

The news cycle mindset actively focuses on static wealth - "The market is in a correction," "this stock will double in a year!" or "get out now before this stock collapses."

Imagine if the news focused on dividends, they wouldn't have nearly the same content levels. But your life doesn't need constant trading to generate wealth. You need to unlearn your mindset of rapid activity. The more you play with your portfolio, often the more damage you do.

Dividends are not exciting on a daily basis. They are exciting whenever you get them, don't get me wrong there! Boring is exciting when it comes to wealth development. Steady, consistent, regular dividends produce long-term wealth. That abundance of income that overcomes your expenses produces a steadily growing net-worth that produces riches.

Don't Sell the Farm When You Can Cultivate It

The biggest mistake I feel countless readers are going to make is using the plan for retirement that requires you to slowly liquidate your portfolio each year.

Some advocate withdrawing 3% of your portfolio annually. This means you depended too heavily on your ability to create static wealth that your functional wealth can't meet your needs.

Imagine for a second there was a farmer who owned 100 acres. He worked hard his whole life to make his farm orderly and successful. As he got older he decided to slowly sell off his property, only 1 or 2 acres here or there. Over time his farm produced fewer crops because he had less space to grow them. This in turn forced him to sell more land to keep his income the same. The cycle only keeps getting worse and worse until he has no land and no crops.

This is what happens to most retirement accounts. They hope and pray their reduced balance can offset their withdrawal but each withdrawal reduces its production power. You're trying to squeeze higher returns from less capital.

It's foolish.

Instead, we should change out the crops we grow on our acreage to ensure that we produce ample income and keep the total land the same. Over time, we might buy more land or simply enjoy the fruits of our labor. Why liquidate our assets to live when our assets should be put to work to support us? The current model for retirement savings is not only backward thinking, it's counterproductive.

Wealth has a historical basis toward recurring income created over long periods of time. Only in modern times have we tried to flip the equation assuming you first must be rich to then become wealthy. This method has consolidated wealthiness to a select few who were able to achieve a higher level of net worth. I'm telling you this doesn't have to be the reality for you or anyone anymore. Returning to a classical understanding of wealth development will help reset your logical thinking of money and finance.

Yes, if you're rich you can easily have wealth from assets producing income. That's a given, but it's not a requirement.

Today can be the day you lay down your shackles and fears given to you by the news cycle mindset, and realize that to become wealthy means unlearning the lessons they try to teach you. You cannot know the unknown, but you can follow the timeless methods of developing wealth.

I created my Income Method as the driving philosophy for High Dividend Opportunities to enable a clearer path to wealth development. Find high-quality, dividend-paying securities, gather up strongly-covered baby bonds, bonds and preferred stocks, and craft a portfolio that will work as hard for you as you worked for that money. If you build it right, regardless of the market cycles, you will have the income you need to live and thrive. Let your excess income generate more capital to reinvest to keep your income flowing.

It's a revolution against the backward thinking of current wealth development and a return to a classical, historical methodology. You can do it too. I believe in you.

