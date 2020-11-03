Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) CEO Angeliki Frangou on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Angeliki Frangou - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Erifili Tsironi - Chief Financial Officer

Ted Petrone - Director

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Doris. And good morning to all of you who join us on today's call. That pandemic continues to disrupt businesses all over the world. Given the volatile market environment, I'm pleased with the results for the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter, Navios Containers reported revenue of $26.4 million and an EBITDA of $5.8 million. Consumer demand in the first half of 2020 was shaped by the global economic shut downs and lock downs. However, with our system of fiscal stimulus, and now the policy measures consumer demand and container trade rebounded throughout Q3 and continues to show strength in Q4.

We believe that this improve improvement is attributable to the exit from current things and new purchasing patterns in the pandemic economy. We hope that current rates are sustainable, as they have increased by about 190% to $19,750 per day for their 4,400 TEU, the highest since 2011.

Slide 6 provides Navios Containers company highlights and NMCI maintains the right of first refusal for all containerships as the Navios Group's containership vehicle. We focus on Baby and New Panamaxes which are the two most attractive segments from a demand supply perspective, and their charter policy allow us to balance utilization and market opportunity. Additionally, our conservative leverage strategy with no significant debt maturities until 2023 strengthens our balance sheet.

Slide 7 demonstrates how pandemic economies continue to drive volumes and container rate. Obviously, GDP for the first half of 2020 was weak given the globe shutdown. However, the economic outlook for 2021 is positive. The IMF expects global GDP to grow by 5.2% led mainly by China, with an expected GDP growth of 8.2% next year. During Q3 world containers rate increased by 11% versus 2$ and containership rate reach their highest level in the last eight years. This velocity in trade has been a big driver for the current rates, and we expect it to slow down in coming quarters.

Slide 8 details our recent developments with reported EBITDA of $5.8 million for Q3m 2020 and $30.7 million for the nine months of 2020. We maintain our strong balance sheet with low leverage. About 87% of our debt is covered by scrap value over a fleet alone, so our sales value more than comfortably covers our debt. Moreover, we have no significant debt maturities until 2023. Additionally, we have seen a sizable market improvement where current rate have increased by about 190% of a year-to-date low in June. As longer period charters are now available, we fixed five vessels above $18,000 net per day for an average duration of over a year. The last time rates were recorded above $18,000 per day was in 2011.

Finally, we announced our $6 million unit repurchase program in July. So far, we have bought back over 2.1 million units or 6% of our outstanding unit at an average price of $0.80 per unit.

Slide 9 highlight our cost structure, and our expected breakeven for the fourth quarter of 2020. Navios Containers currently has 90.6% of its remaining 2020 variable days fixed on index link charters. Days contracted on a fixed rate provide for an average rate of $12,024 net per day. Our total cost which includes operating expenses, amortization of drydocking expenses, general and administrative expenses, and interest expense and capital repayments is estimated at $11,990 per day. We have 280 open and index days providing us with an expected Q4 breakeven of $11,699 per open day.

Slide 10 shows our liquidity and debt maturity profile. As of September 30, 2020, we had a total cash of $8.3 million and total debt of $240.2 million. Our net debt/ book capitalization is 53.9%. Moreover, we have no significant debt maturities until 2023 and maintain a staggered debt maturity profile.

At this point, I'd like to turn the call over to Ted Petrone, who will take us through their fleet operation overview and the industry section. Ted?

Ted Petrone

Thank you, Angeliki. Please turn to slide 12; Navios Maritime Containers of -- fleet consists of 29 vessels with an average age of 12.3 years, totaling approximately 143,000 TEU. The fleet is split between New and Baby Panamaxes is and consists of four new Panamaxes ranging from 8,240 TEU to 10,000 TEU and 25 Baby Panamaxes ranging from 3,450 TEU to 4,730 TEU.

Please turn to slide 13. Our charting strategy revolves around leveraging stable cash flow for the new Panamaxes while capturing market opportunity from the Baby Panamaxes. The recent and rapid market recovery has caused high demand for available tonnage, which is in short supply across all segments. We have recently fixed 5 Baby Panamaxes out above $18,000 net for an average period of over one year. For Q4 of 2020, approximately 91% of our fleets available days are fixed including index linked charters. We continue to monitor the market and look to try to route our fleet at current healthy levels.

Turn to the slide 15. The rebound in container trade has come much earlier and stronger than expected. The updated forecast calls for a decline of only 3% in contained to trade in 2020, which is less than one third of the April estimate of 10.6% decline. 2021 container trade is estimated to increase by 5.5%. Government's put in place unprecedented emergency monetary and fiscal plans causing a dramatic rise in economic activity in 2020 and raising forecasts for 2021. Different stimulus measures have caused recovery of consumption in the western advanced economies, at the same time that there is increasing industrial production and economic growth in China. This targeted stimulus has led to a sharp rebound in global container trade, as consumers import goods at a more essential and trade volume turned positive in August, the first year-on-year increase since December. As world trade normalizes there is an unresolved question about the strength of the market.

Please turn to slide 16. The impact of the COVID pandemic lead to severe contraction global container trade during the first half of the year. Capacity reduction starting in the spring help to stabilize rates. Falling this year already mentioned targeted stimulus packages led to an earlier than expected increase in global trade volume. Intra Asian trade in June and July exceeded 2019 levels. And the increase in transpacific eastbound trade volume push the Shanghai US West Coast index to its highest level ever at just below $4,000 per FEU as depicted in the upper right hand graph.

Containership port calls continued to recover lead by calls to the US. The tight availability of containerships and low fleet growth supports time shuttle levels as a lack of prompt vessels combined with increasing trade. Push charters to fix longer durations at higher levels.

Turning to slide 17; containership idle capacity adjusted for scrubber retrofits stood at only 1.4%, a marked decrease from the 9.2% at the end of May, as [lighter] companies increased selling and services to account for the V shaped recovery and trade. With 130 idle vessels only 11 were for retrofitting scrubbers of which nine reversals over 7,500 TEU.

Turn into slide 18. The current order book before non deliveries is at an all time low at 8% and is considerably below the average of 29% over the last two decades. Approximately 80% of the current order books is for vessels of 10,000 TEU or larger and 63% of vessels at 13,000 TEU or larger. There is no order book for the Baby and New Panamaxes.

Please turn to slide 19. Through mid October the fleet grew by 2.1% on 674,000 deliveries less than 184,000 demolitions, projected net fleet growth for the full year 2020 is only 2.3%. We also note that vessels over 20 years of age equal about 6.7% of the fleet. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, the pace of non deliveries has increased dramatically over 2019 levels. After very strong January deliveries the average of non deliveries from February through September equal 28%. This has resulted in a year-to-date non deliveries of 25%.

Please turn to slide 20. The one year time charter rate for Baby Panamaxes as published by Clocks and stands at $19,750 per day is increased by approximately 190% since its mid June low and about 43% about its level of January 1 of this year. These are the highest time charter rates the Baby Panamaxes since mid 2011, which was prior to the Panama Canal expansion.

Turn to the slide 21; post the expansion of the Panama Canal in 2016, there has been a shift in trading patterns which has caused greater need for Baby Panamaxes that have shallower drafts and shorter lengths. From 2012 to 2020, these vessels' share into our Asia for trading increased by 95%, making it the size with the highest deployment growth of vessels trading in Asian ports increased in size. Baby Panamaxes has increased by 111% on the Far East to North America deployment from 118,000 TEU in June, to 248,000 TEU in October of this year, as freight rates and demand increased significantly.

Turn to slide 22, approximately 60% of global trade utilizes 7,500 to 10,000 TEU vessels. Disruptions into container trades such as the expansion of the Panama Canal in 2016 have created favorable dynamics for certain vessel sizes that have benefited from the increased demand from redeployment across trade lanes, while their order books remained non existent. The long term fundamentals for New Panamax vessels remain positive. Thank you.

This concludes my review. I would like to now turn the call over to Navios Containers' CFO, Erifili Tsironi for the Q3 financial results. Erifili?

Erifili Tsironi

Thank you, Ted, and good morning, all. I will briefly review our unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The financial information referenced is included in a press release and summarized in the slide presentation available on the company's website.

Moving to the financial results is shown on slide 24. Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $26.4 million compared to $37 million for the same period in 2019 despite the increase in the number of available days from 2,646 for the third quarter of 2019 to 2,668 for the third quarter of 2020, the time charter equivalent rate of the fleet decreased by 28% to 9,639 per day in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 13,450 per day in the third quarter of 2019 due to the decreased market rate conditions during the second quarter of the year when some of our charters were contracted.

We expect to see a reversal of this trend, as our new charter arrangements are concluded and improved charter rates. Indicatively in Q4, 2020, we have fixed five vessels at above $18,000 per day net for an average duration of over a year. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.8 million compared to $16.6 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in EBITDA was primarily due to $10.6 million decrease in revenue and $0.6 million increase in vessel operating expenses due to the increase in number of available days. And the increase in the fixed vessel operating expenses fee as per management agreement, and $0.4 million decrease in other income net.

This overall decrease of $11.6 million was partially offset by $0.7 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses and $0.1 million decrease in general and administrative expenses. Our vessel operating expenses, excluding drydocking expenses are fixed at the end of 2021 at 6,265 per day for our Baby Panamaxes; 7,930 per day for our 8,000 TEU containers and 8,320 for our 10,000 TEU containers.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.1 million compared to $4.1 million, net income for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net income was mainly due to a $10.8 million decrease in EBITDA and $0.2 million increase in amortization of deferred drydocking special survey costs, which was partially offset by $4.6 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses, mainly relating to the lower amortization of intangible assets and the $1.2 million decrease in interest expense and finance costs net.

Moving the nine months operation; revenue for the first nine months of 2020 was $95.4 million, compared to $102.5 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease of $7.1 million was mainly due to a decrease in time charter rates partially offset by the increase in the number of available days for 7,685 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 7,905 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Time charter equivalent per day decreased from $12,768 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to $11,352 for the same period June 2020 due to the depressed market rate conditions during the first nine months of the year.

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2020 decreased to $30.7 million compared to $41.4 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in EBITDA was primarily due to $7.1 million decrease in revenue and $2.9 million increase in vessel operating expenses due to the increase in the number of available days and the increase in the fixed vessel operating expenses fee as per management agreement, and a $1.3 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses. This decrease was partially offset by $0.3 million increase in other income net and $0.2 million decrease in general and administrative expenses and $0.1 million decrease in other direct vessel expenses.

Net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $1.8 million compared to $4.6 million for the same period in 2019. The $2.8 million decrease in net income was mainly due to $10.7 million decrease in EBITDA; and $1.2 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs. This decrease was partially offset by $7.4 million decrease in depreciation and amortization relating mainly to the lower amortization of intangible assets and $1.7 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net.

Please turn to slide 25 for the balance sheet highlights, as of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents was $8.3 million. During the quarter we utilize approximately $1.8 million to acquire about 2.2 million units under our 6 million unit repurchase program. Long term borrowing including the current portion, net of deferred fees amounted to $240.2 million. We retain a comparable leverage level with financing has attractive pricing and repayment profiles. We have no significant maturities under our bank and leasing facilities until 2023.

As of September 30, 2020, the book value of our equity was $190 million. Net debt/book capitalization was 53.9%.

I'll now pass the call back to Angeliki for any closing remarks. Angeliki?

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Erifili. This completes our Q3 formal presentation. We will open the call to questions.

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you. This completes our Q3 result. Navios Containers has accomplished a lot of work and we are able to get advantage of this market. We have created the company with low level of breakevens. And we're able to reach in short duration. And that gives us the opportunity to seek our vessel today at the end of 3x what was in June. Basically because of the pandemic and reengineering that happened to the society.

Looking forward, the supply demand dynamic is positive, but we always have the question mark of how we learn it from the pandemic. Thank you very much. This completes our Q3 results.

