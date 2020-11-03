We're at Neutral right now mainly due to a potentially disruptive market environment, but this is a stock we want to own sometime soon.

But before you nod off, this particular company is quietly achieving strong growth and we think it can be a long-run winner.

It Turns Out Boring Can Be Exciting

As everyone knows, financial application software is dull as dishwater. It doesn't change the world for the better, it doesn't let you post cat videos in a new and stylish way, and it doesn't grab the headlines. And as a result, the stocks of such companies are rarely short-term exciting opportunities.

On the other hand, financial application software has been a thing for as long as there has been software. And if we had a dataset going back to 1962 or so, we think we could show that this category of software has grown revenues and earnings pretty much every year since. This is because the demands on the CFO's desk never lessen. Be it new and complex financial reporting requirements, changing tax codes, or increasing data hunger from the CEO's desk, financial application software is the tool to which it falls to satisfy these growing demands.

Whilst long-in-the-tooth players such as Intuit (INTU) continue to grow well, assisted by acquisitions in newly emerging market segments, there are a number of relatively new-to-public-markets names that are growing particularly strongly and which, we believe, can make for solid long-term investment opportunities. We cover names such as Avalara (AVLR) and Vertex, Inc. (VERX) in that most exciting of niches, tax software, and they are most certainly candidates for long-run buy-and-hold investments. Today, we present another such name, BlackLine (BL).

BL provides much of the functionality you need to prepare company accounts and internal reports, together with other compliance analysis and reporting tools. You can read about the full set of functions here.

The numbers demonstrate what's to like about this kind of software business. They keep moving up, slowly but surely.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Revenue growth holding steady through the COVID crisis and now maybe accelerating a touch; gross margin climbing to 81%; EBITDA margins moving up to 14% as of Q3; and generating substantial unlevered pre-tax free cash flow for some time now.

The valuation remains reasonable vs. cloud peers. The market is asking you to pay 16.4x TTM revenue for 24% TTM revenue growth - and we would be surprised if forward revenue growth was much less than say 21-22% - you can see that from the TTM revenue vs. prior-year trend (a slow-burn trend that tends not to move up or down very quickly). We would also be surprised if EBITDA or cash flow margins fell, since this business model brings with it significant operating leverage. So, if you were to buy today and hold for a number of years, through any post-election craziness, change of Fed regime, etc., we suspect this one would work out just fine.

The stock chart says there could be some near-term upside too - to $106-107 maybe.

Source: TradingView.com, Cestrian Analysis

But for now we're at Neutral on the name, in truth because it seems like a risky time to be adding new name investments.

We plan to let the election dust settle, see where the land lies, and then look afresh at BL within our subscription service. It's definitely a stock we plan to own at some point soon.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 3 November 2020.

