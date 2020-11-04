Article Thesis

MPLX (MPLX) is a major midstream player in North America. Its operations have been very resilient during the current crisis, recently showcased by very convincing Q3 results. And yet, the market is pricing MPLX like it was a company in run-off mode. This provides an attractive buying opportunity, as investors can lock in a high dividend yield, while there is potential for meaningful share price gains on top of that.

We see that many natural-gas-focused midstream companies are trading at very inexpensive valuations. This is true for MPLX as well, which is valued at less than 8 times forward earnings, while its price to cash flow multiple is below 5. Shares also offer a dividend yield of 15%, which is well above the industry average.

Resilience Among This Crisis

The current coronavirus-induced crisis comes with large medical consequences, but it also has a large economic impact on the global economy. Not all industries are feeling the same headwinds, however, as the impact is quite different depending on what company one looks at. Many tech companies, for example, are seeing increased demand for their products or services - Zoom Video Communications (ZM) comes to mind.

Other industries, such as tourism, air travel, hospitality, are seeing their revenues drop to levels not seen in decades, as this crisis is threatening the existence of a range of companies in these fields.

Oil companies have come under a lot of pressure as well, as output has declined, while oil prices are at a rather low level as well. Combined with weak refining margins, this has resulted in steep losses for many oil companies, both independent and integrated. The market somehow believes that every energy-related company must be enduring large problems, but that is not true. Looking at the midstream sector, we see surprising resilience from a range of companies, including Enterprise Products (EPD), Enbridge (ENB), and MPLX.

MPLX is a mostly natural gas focused midstream company, its main activities include gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids. Natural gas demand is, compared to oil demand, quite resilient. Less air travel, less commuting, etc. all lead to lower oil demand, but natural gas demand is not impacted by these measures. Natural gas is mostly used for heating, cooking, and electricity generation, and these do not depend on economic activity to a large degree, which is why the trend for natural gas consumption looks like this, despite the pandemic:

If you look at this graph, you wouldn't be able to pinpoint when the pandemic started, as consumption in 2020 basically looks the same as it did in previous years. This is, of course, good news for natural gas producers, and in recent weeks, they have benefited from steadily rising natural gas prices:

Natural gas prices are higher than they were one year ago, which is, of course, great news for natural gas producers, as they can sell more or less unchanged volumes at higher prices, which is beneficial for revenues and margins. This, in turn, means that MPLX's customers don't have to worry about financial problems too much, which makes it very likely that MPLX will continue to get paid usual rates - despite the pandemic.

This resilience of the natural gas industry as a whole, and of midstream player like MPLX, is clearly visible in the company's recently-released Q3 results. Revenues came in at $2.25 billion for the quarter, down just 1% year over year. Even better, however, its EBITDA and net profits were actually up year over year, as costs declined by a larger amount than revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2020 totaled $1.34 billion, up 5% year over year, and net profits totaled $670 million, up 6% year over year. If you would ask any random person how they believe MPLX - a midstream company - fared during the most recent quarter, is this what they would expect? I think that most wouldn't expect this level of resilience versus both the virus crisis and the global recession - which makes the recent performance all the more remarkable.

Q3 also was not an outlier, as adjusted EBITDA is also up on a year-to-date basis, compared to the same period of the previous year, with adjusted EBITDA coming in at $3.9 billion during the first three quarters of 2020.

MPLX's Dividend Looks Safe

When one looks at a stock and sees that its dividend yields 15%, the first reaction shouldn't necessarily be delight. Oftentimes, there is a reason why the yield is that high, e.g. a dividend cut is likely, or the company is in substantial problems.

Sometimes, however, the market is also mispricing stocks due to reasons such as lumping in stronger stocks with weaker peers, or a sector being out of favor. MPLX is yielding 15% right now, but when we look at the facts, the dividend yield actually looks sustainable. There is no guarantee that the company will not cut the payout - that could always happen. But based on cash flows, balance sheet leverage, and expectations for 2021 and beyond, MPLX will likely be able to sustain the payout at this level.

This belief is based on several factors. First, the dividend is well-covered by distributable cash flows, and coverage has actually been improving in recent quarters. The company has generated distributable cash flows of $1.07 billion during Q3, up 5% year over year. Since the dividend has only grown by ~1.5%, the dividend coverage ratio has increased slightly, to 1.44, for the most recent quarter.

Second, leverage is not at a threatening level at all. Based on the EBITDA that MPLX generated during the last four quarters, its net debt to EBITDA ratio stands at 4.0, which is not at all too high for a midstream company with long-living assets and low maintenance capital requirements.

Third, and this may be the most important factor, MPLX will be able to generate free cash flows even after growth spending and dividend payments starting in 2021. Management has reduced growth capital spending meaningfully this year, and the same will hold true for 2021 and beyond. This is due to the fact that past projects are coming online, thus not needing further growth spending, such as the 1-million-barrels-per-day Wink-to-Webster pipeline in which MPLX holds a 15% stake. Getting permits for new pipelines has also become quite hard due to increasing regulation, which has resulted in lower growth spending across the whole industry.

Lower growth spending, combined with strong and growing cash flows, are the reason for management's expectation that the company will have surplus cash flows in 2021, even after all capital spending and dividends are accounted for. This surplus cash can be used for reducing debt, or for other purposes, such as buybacks. In fact, MPLX has announced a $1 billion buyback authorization that will allow the company to retire about 6% of its shares at current prices. Since MPLX will not have to pay dividends on every share that it repurchases, the cash-on-cash return on those buybacks will be very attractive. A dividend cut can never be ruled out, but it seems unlikely that MPLX will cut its dividend, due to the reasons mentioned above. This makes the stock look attractive for income investors, as it is not easy to get a yield this high that is at least relatively sustainable.

Takeaway

The market sometimes isn't looking too closely when selling off specific stocks. In this case, MPLX got lumped up with everything else that is energy-related, and the stock has dropped by more than 30% in 2020. Looking at the facts, however, we see that the underlying performance was quite attractive - profits, EBITDA, and cash flow went up, and the dividend coverage ratio has improved.

We think that a dividend cut is rather unlikely (although it cannot be ruled out), and combined with a quite low valuation - shares are trading at less than 5 times distributable cash flows - this makes MPLX look attractive. To top things off, the company has a solid balance sheet and billions in liquidity, and its customers are doing well with natural gas prices at a one-year-high. At Cash Flow Kingdom, we like a range of natural gas infrastructure stocks, as they are relatively resilient in this crisis, and MPLX is one of the stocks that look quite attractive right here.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, ENB, MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.