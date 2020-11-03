Onvansertib can be scalable to other indications beyond CRC, such as prostate cancer, AML, and pancreatic cancer.

Onvansertib is a differentiated third-generation PLK1 inhibitor, with the potential to be best-in-class compared to other PLK inhibitors.

Cardiff Oncology recently published data of Onvansertib in second-line mCRC for the KRAB+ patient population, highlighting an efficacious profile.

CRDF shares have been steadily increasing since late Q2, with catalysts including robust clinical data of Onvansertib in mCRC, as well as complete corporate restructuring and re-branding earlier this year.

We are initiating coverage of Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) with a "VERY BULLISH" rating at a 30 PT. We project a worldwide peak sales north of US$1B for mCRC indication only.

Investment Thesis

We are initiating coverage of Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) with a "VERY BULLISH" rating at a 30 PT. Based on the company's compelling clinical data for mCRC and its strong financial position, I see this stock's pullback as a low-risk entry for investors.

Source: Y-Chart

Company background

Source: Picture from the Company Website

Cardiff Oncology (Formerly Trovagene, Inc) is a California based clinical-stage biotechnology company with Onvansertib, indicated for various solid tumors and hematology conditions. Cardiff in-licensed Onvansertib in 2018 from Nerviano Medical Sciences, which is a CDMO that develops pre-clinical and clinical assets for licensing means. Before Cardiff licensed Onvansertib, it was already in the clinic, and Nerviano conducted extensive pre-clinical trials.

Currently, Cardiff has three trials underway:

2nd line KRAS positive mCRC: Onvansertib + FOLFIRI +/- Bevacizumab mCRPC: Onvansertib + Abiraterone Acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) : Onvansertib + Decitabine

Source: Company IR presentation

Investment thesis: Sound Science? Onvansertib Efficacy?

Colorectal Cancer

Source: CRC incidence in three major target regions - Biomedtracker

* Incidence: Number of new cases of the disease in the one-year time interval

Currently, colorectal cancer (CRC) is the runner-up in cancer mediated mortality in the U.S. Cardiff has focused its efforts on KRAS mutations and its role in CRC. Individuals presenting with CRC have a 5-year survival rate < 10%, demonstrating a strong unmet clinical need for therapeutic intervention. Approximately 50% of all patients presenting with CRC carry the KRAS mutation, with PLK1 overexpression in tumor cells, contributing to the misregulation of checkpoint functions. This signifies the potential for PLK1 inhibitors to serve as a target for anticancer therapy.

Mechanism of Action of Onvansertib

Source: Company IR presentation

Onvansertib is a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor. The PLKs have the role of maintaining DNA integrity and are associated with cell cycle progression. Of the five PLK members, PLK1 presents with a potential target for anticancer therapy, with classification to lead the next generation of antimitotic agents. PLK1 is responsible for regulating multiple functions in mitosis (peak levels in M-phase), including cytokinesis, apoptosis, centrosome maturation, microtubule dynamics (i.e., protein phosphorylation), and checkpoint recovery.

It is important to note the “ideal” circumstances surrounding PLK1 as a means of the target in cancer therapy; Its highly specific expression in only dividing cells and a relatively high degree of expression in tumor cells compared to healthy tissue signifies the importance PLK1 may have in anti-cancer therapy.

Clinical Landscape

Onvansertib is being studied as a second-line agent, with potential for synergy with current kinase inhibitors. The basis of entry to using Onvansertib as a means of therapy includes the failure of patients to respond to first-line treatment with FOLFOX (fluoropyrimidine and oxaliplatin) with or without Avastin. It is important to note that Onvansertib is not being positioned as a competing agent amongst the first-line agents. Cardiff is focused specifically on second-line treatment, which is where our revenue projections will come from.

To guide the reader's understanding, we have created an algorithm on how the clinical landscape will look after the approval of Onvansertib.

Source: Made by the author based on currently available NCCN guidelines (2018) and recommendations from the Up-to-date guidelines.

The algorithm on the left presents the current metastatic colorectal cancer landscape, and the right algorithm indicates the post-Onvasertib landscape in 2024.

Onvansertib announced impressive clinical data

Source: ESMO Presentation - Sept 2020

On September 17, 2020, Cardiff announced updated results during the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020.

Presented below are some of the key takeaways for investors.

Efficacy

Response Rates

Onvansertib showed a superior Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 36%, which is substantially greater than other standards of care treatments where it showed ORR between 3.7% (ML1817) to 19.8% (VELOUR). To show Onvansertib’s strong stance within the current landscape, we have summarized the efficacy and safety data of other standards of care medications for second-line CRC.

Source: Image created by the author with data from ClinicalTrial.gov and study publications.

Durable Response

73% (8 out of 11) patients demonstrated durable responses >5.5 months, ranging from 6 to 12+ months.

If we extrapolate from this data, we can see that it's durable response is superior to standard of care treatments that showed 4.1 months (ML-18147 trial) and 6.9 months (VELOUR trial on FOLFIRI + Aflibercept) of median progression-free survival (mPFS). However, it is important to keep in mind that several limitations exist in the Onvansertib study, which presents with difficulty in comparing data points in parallel (i.e., small sample size compared to ML-18147 and VELOUR trials, as well as single-arm nature of the trial design). With this stated, our stance is still “cautiously” optimistic as this data shows promise for later stage results.

Source: ESMO Presentation - Sept 2020

Safety

Source: ESMO Presentation - Sept 2020

Onvansertib showed stronger safety data compared to the other standard of care treatments.

Only 9% of adverse events were grade 3 or 4, and none were attributed to Onvansertib and resolved within 2.5 weeks.

were attributed to Onvansertib and resolved within 2.5 weeks. No major or unexpected toxicity has been attributed to Onvansertib.

There was a presentation of 5 cases with grade 3/4 neutropenia (~40% of total patients (n=13)). Though, it should be noted that other standard of care treatments for second-line mCRC exhibited similar data. Roughly 38% of patients exhibited neutropenia, as shown during the VELOUR and RAISE trials that studied FOLFIRI + Anti-VEGF (Aflibercept or Ramucirumab). In fact, both trials showed higher grade 3/4 adverse events (64-79%) in comparison to Onvansertib.

One downside of oral administration would be gastrointestinal side-effects related to cell death in the intestines; 15% of the patients had abdominal pain. However, we are not worried about this because it is a very common adverse event for oncology treatments; usually, Loperamide is given as supportive care in instances such as this.

Compliance

An important distinguishing characteristic of Onvansertib to keep in mind is its oral route of administration, serving to be advantageous for management and intermittent dosing. Anti-VEGF (Aflibercept or Ramucirumab) and FOLFIRI treatments are administered intravenously in comparison. This will be discussed in more detail later in the report.

Competitive dynamics

Several other companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen, and Mirati Therapeutics, are actively developing agents that target KRAS.

However, we view Onvansertib as a superior candidate as it has wider coverage in KRAS mutation. Onvansertib covers (G12D, G12V, G12C, G13D, G12A, G12R, G12S, Exon 3, and 4) whereas, BI-1701963 only covers G12 and G13, and MRTX849 and AMG-510 cover only G12c+ mutations.

Source: Company IR presentation

This signifies Onvansertib’s strong position in the total addressable market (77-93% of the total KRAS population), compared to MRTX849 and AMG-510 with a total addressable market of 5-8% of the total KRAS population. Even if those two competitors do develop better clinical data (efficacy and safety) than Onvansertib, due to their narrow indication only focusing on a smaller KRAS patient segment, we believe they will not be able to take Cardiff's market share. For those agents to compete with Onvansertib, competitors would need to initiate additional trials targeting other KRAS subtypes, that will take an additional 2-4 years for them.

An important point to mention regarding Amgen's recently announced data on AMG-510's Phase I/II CodeBreaK 100 trial is the lackluster performance in the CRC group; the median progression-free survival was merely 4.0 months (range, 0.0+ to 11.1+).

Presently, we believe Onvansertib is the clear front runner with best-in-class potential.

Onvansertib differs from the previous generation of PLK1 inhibitors

One SA author pointed out concerns regarding the side-effects of the other PLK1 agents that failed previously. However, because of the unique advantages of Onvansertib, we believe Onvansertib will not show the same level of adverse events that the previous generation of PLK1 inhibitors have shown.

Volasertib (BI-6727)

The most notable failure in the PLK space was Boehringer Ingelheim’s Volasertib. The phase 3 POLO-AML-2 trial of Volasertib underwent combination therapy with LDAC in newly diagnosed AML targeting patients who presented as ineligible for intensive induction therapy did not meet the primary endpoint. The results showed that the percentage of patients with an objective response was higher with volasertib plus LDAC than placebo plus LDAC, though the difference was statistically not significant. The main reason for this was the negative trend driven by fatal infections (16.6% vs. 5.1%), likely due to Volasertib's dosing regimen; the therapeutic window was too narrow.

GSK461364

GSK's PLK1 inhibitor GSK461364 reported several problematic drug-related grade 3 or 4 events across schedules included neutropenia (10%), thrombocytopenia (10%), and leukopenia chest pain (3% each).

TAK-960

Takeda suspended the development of TAK-960 for the treatment of solid tumors due to company R&D project prioritization, not because of side-effect or efficacy concerns.

Why is Onvansertib different than those two agents?

Onvansertib has superior PLK-1 selectivity and favorable PK/Route of administration:

First, PLK-1 selectivity over PLK2/PLK3

Onvansertib is significantly more selective against PLK1, and because PLK2 and 3 are expressed more widely across various tissues, Volasertib and GSK461364 have shown a higher degree of adverse events.

Onvansertib (NMS-P937) PLK1 5000-fold selectivity over PLK2/PLK3 Volasertib (BI 6727) PLK1 6- and 65-fold greater selectivity against Plk2 and Plk3 GSK461364 PLK1 more than 1000-fold selective against Plk2/3

Source: Selleckchem - PLK selectivity

PLK 1

PLK 2

PLK 3

Source: Human Protein Atlas

Secondly, favorable pharmacokinetics

Source: Medbullets - Therapeutic Window

An important pharmacokinetic concept that investors should know is the therapeutic window. The therapeutic window is a zone where a drug is effective and also safe. If the plasma concentration of a drug drops below this window, the drug loses efficacy. On the other hand, if the plasma concentration overshot higher than the therapeutic window, unwanted side effects emerge. Keeping this concept in mind, Onvansertib has several advantages over other agents:

Oral route of Administration

Volasertib (BI 6727) and GSK461364 are administered intravenously, whereas Onvansertib is administered orally. The slower intestinal absorption of the drug has a "smoothing" effect on the peaks of concentration, which decreases concentration-dependent adverse effects.

Source: IV vs. PO (oral) dosing

As intravenous administration showcases 100% bioavailability and higher Cmax (maximum concentration observed) with shorter Tmax (time of maximum concentration observed), it has strong potential to increase the likelihood of a patient experiencing serious adverse events.

However, this would depend on Onvansertib's variability of absorption and first-pass metabolism. The oral (PO) route of administration usually has an increased risk for a sub or supratherapeutic exposure if the absorption and first-pass are highly variable.

Based on the available information, and considering Onvansertib's robust efficacy data and similar adverse event profile compared to the standard of care, we would recommend patients to go with the Onvansertib.

Shorter Half-life

Another disadvantage of Volasertib is its long half-life over 111 hours. Onvansertib has a shorter half-life of 20-30 hours, which means Onvansertib gets eliminated and excreted faster than Volasertib.

Source: Picture from A Guide to the CICM First Part Examination and Deranged Physiology

A shorter half-life is more favorable to manage side effects by keeping patients within the therapeutic window to balance efficacy and safety.

Catalysts

Upcoming catalysts projected to occur within the next 1-4 years include:

2020 Q4 Updated data on AML Phase II trial Completion of Phase Ib and initiation of Phase II for 2nd line KRAS+ mCRC Early 2021 Phase 1b data readout for 2nd line KRAS+ mCRC Phase II data readout of Abiraterone-resistant CRPC Late 2021: Late 2021: initiation of Phase II study for 2nd line KRAS+ mCRC Initiation of Phase II study for Pancreatic cancer Late 2023 or Early 2024 Approval of Onvansertib for 2nd line KRAS+ mCRC

Company Valuation: rNPV Model

Source: rNPV model created by the author

Valuation Summary

We valuated Cardiff Oncology using a risk-adjusted discount cash flow model with a discount rate of 17%. We assumed Cardiff would go through a randomized Phase III study with an interim ORR analysis starting around late 2021, with approval in 2024.

We utilized a disease prevalence model to account for prevalence, incidence, diagnosis rates, and treatment rates in the US, EU, and Japan. We have assumed the price of Onvansertib to be US$100,000/patient at the time of commercial launch (2024). We used probability estimate parameters to account for clinical, commercial, financial, and regulatory risks. This probability is based on data compiled by previous industry studies and statistical analysis.

We calculated a 12-month target price of US$30. The valuation solely focused on Onvansertib for second-line mCRC indication. Any favorable clinical development for other indications would add an upside to the current model/thesis.

Risk factors

Clinical trial failure

Cardiff Oncology's valuation is focusing on a single clinical-stage asset. If there is any failure or negative readout during the trials, it may significantly impact the stock price driving it down 30-70%. Cardiff Oncology should be considered as a high-risk, high-gain small-cap biotech play for educated investors.

Dilution of shares

if further public offering occurs, it can dilute the shareholder's shares significantly. However, we see additional public offering unlikely based on Cardiff's cash balance around US$100M after the recent follow-on offering. Considering Cardiff's quarterly cash burn rate of US$4M, we see this sufficient enough to fund its operation until 2023/24.

Conclusion

Cardiff Oncology is currently undervalued and presents with a 50% upside with mCRC indication alone. Based on the company's compelling clinical data for mCRC and its strong financial position, we see this stock's pullback as a low-risk entry for investors. Cardiff's fundamental has never been better with strong clinical data, a robust balance sheet, and numerous catalysts lined up. We plan on buying shares of Cardiff Oncology in tranches on any weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRDF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.