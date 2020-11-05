Time To Abandon The 100 Minus Age Retirement Rule

We present three higher yielding asset classes which we use as bond replacements.

However, it isn't sustainable and needs to be adjusted in today's yield-less world.

The 100 minus age rule between stocks and bonds has worked great in the past.

Historically, investors have allocated a significant portion of their net worth into bonds.

A popular rule for investors is that they should invest 100 minus their age into stocks, and the rest into bonds. So, if you are 70 years, you would have 30% in stocks and 70% in bonds according to this rule:

The idea behind this rule is that stocks and bonds mix well together, with stocks generating high total returns, and bonds earning income and stabilizing the portfolio.

When you are young, you don’t need much income and can afford to take higher risks. But as you get older, your ability to take risks goes down and you need to build income streams to someday retire. Therefore, your allocation to bonds should gradually increase over time.

While this allocation rule worked great in the past, how does it apply to today’s environment?

Interest rates have dropped to 0%. Treasuries (IEF) pay barely more than that. And corporate bonds (VCLT) offer just enough to cover inflation after taxes.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, retirees cannot rely on them anymore to generate sufficient income in retirement.

Some market observes have suggested that the "100 minus age" rule should be modified to "110 or 120 minus age" to take the lower interest rate environment into consideration. Our average life expectancy also has risen over time so this makes sense.

However, it still does not address the bigger issue: You cannot afford to commit a large portion of your portfolio to investments paying you zero after taxes and inflation:

source

It puts retirees at great risk because it forces them to look for higher-yielding alternatives, which may come with much greater risks.

As an example, over the past few years, many income investors were seduced by the high yields of MLPs (AMLP), BDCs (BIZD), and mREITs (REM). They have often been touted as ideal bond replacements because of their high yields, often reaching up to 10%.

In hindsight, these vehicles have done very poorly. As the pandemic hit the market, distributions were slashed and share prices collapsed:

Data by YCharts

MLPs, BDCs, and mREITs may make sense to a higher risk-tolerant investor as part of the equity portion of the portfolio, but clearly, these are not good bond replacements. They don’t provide defensive income and won’t stabilize your portfolio.

What would be the best bond replacements in today’s yield-less world?

At High Yield Landlord, we heavily invest in three asset classes to earn defensive income with lower volatility. We believe that they are the best substitutes for bonds in a diversified income portfolio. Below we discuss these three asset classes in greater detail:

Net Lease REITs

REIT stands for "Real Estate Investment Trust." Many of them are doing poorly in today’s environment and some have even cut dividends. This is particularly true for retail and hotel REITs which are hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

Even then, most net lease REITs have kept increasing dividends through this crisis. The three largest net lease REITs, Realty Income (O), W.P Carey (WPC), and National Retail Properties (NNN), have increased dividends for more than 20 years in a row. This includes the years 2000, 2008, 2009, and 2020.

What makes them so resilient?

Net lease properties are different from traditional property investments in that their leases are structured to generate consistent and predictable income even during recessions:

Long Lease Terms: Net leases are commonly 10-15 years long. Therefore, the rent payments are set for many years to come and do not change during times of crisis. Many net lease REITs don’t have any lease renewals for years to come.

Predictable Growth: Net leases also include pre-agreed rent increases of 1%-2% per year in most cases. Therefore, even during recessions, rents keep rising.

No Landlord Responsibilities: All property expenses including the maintenance are paid by the tenant, which protects the landlord.

Strong Tenants: Most net lease properties are leased to convenience stores, quick-service restaurants, and other service-oriented tenants. They commonly have a 2-3x rent coverage ratio which leaves significant margin of safety during recessions.

source

The only way out of a net lease is if you go into bankruptcy, which is always the very last option of businesses. And even then, good net lease properties commonly continue to receive rent payments because it's an essential business expense that comes ahead of interest payments.

Over the years, high-quality net lease REITs have consistently achieved high occupancy rates with minimal lease defaults, even during times of crisis:

source

Right now, you can buy several high-quality net lease REITs at their lowest valuations in 10 years. The market fears them because of the pandemic, but rent collection rates already have returned to near 100%, and dividends are on the rise.

NNN and WPC both yield more than 6%. These dividends have been steadily rising for 20-plus years, and we think that they will keep rising for many more years to come.

They are ideal investments for retirees who need dependable income investments in today’s yield-less world. They are more volatile than bonds, but their income is sustainable and growing over time, which affords superior inflation protection.

Real Asset Backed Preferred Shares

Preferred shares have many similarities to bonds but pay materially higher yields.

They have a fixed dividend rate that is senior to common dividends.

They are cumulative, which means that all missed payments remain owed.

They have a set par value in case of liquidation.

Some preferred shares are highly risky and unsuitable for retirees, but then others are very safe and still offer high income.

source

We invest heavily in preferred shares of real asset companies such as REITs because of three main reasons:

Low Leverage: REIT balance sheets are the strongest they have ever been. The average loan to value is 35%, and therefore, the preferred shareholders enjoy a large common equity buffer.

Cash Flow Resilience: The cash flow generated by real assets is contractual in nature and very consistent and predictable.

Tax Rules: REITs must pay out 90% of their taxable income in dividends to avoid paying corporate taxes. Therefore, they are highly incentivized to pay the preferred dividend even when times are tough.

Today, we have 25% of our Retirement Portfolio invested in eight different preferred share opportunities, and we have not suffered a single dividend cut or suspension in 2020. We believe that this income stream enjoys bond-like resilience, but we are able to earn a 6.5% average yield with them.

What would be a good example?

Urstaft Biddle Properties Series H preferred shares (UBP.PH) currently trade at a small discount to par value and offer a 6.5% yield. Urstaft Biddle Properties (UBP.PK) (UBA) is a defensive grocery store-anchored shopping center REIT with low leverage and a great management team. The management owns more than 20% of the common equity and so they are highly motivated to pay the preferred dividend as otherwise, they cannot receive common dividends themselves. We are confident that the preferred dividend is sustainable here, and as the shares return to par value, investors are set for 8%-9% annual total returns over the coming two years.

source

Property-Backed Private Loans

Finally, we think that investors are doing a disservice to themselves by only investing in publicly traded alternatives. The liquidity and convenience often come at a steep price in the form of lower yield.

If you are investing for the long run, you can accept some illiquidity to earn a higher yield. Today, there exist many private lending platforms that allow individual investors to earn anywhere between 8 and 12% yields on 6-18 months loans.

At High Yield Landlord, we recommend two specific crowdlending platforms that specialize in property loans. I have invested in these for years and consistently earned a ~10% annual yield. These loans aren’t risk free, but they are much safer than comparable 10% yields earned in the equity market:

Margin of Safety: The borrowers commonly put 30%-40% of their own equity on the line, which they would lose if they don’t repay the loan on time.

First-Rank Mortgage: As the lender, we have a first rank mortgage and can foreclose on the collateral and sell it to recoup principal + interest in case of a default.

Personal Liability: The borrower is generally personally liable for the debt. It motivates them even further because they cannot easily get off the hook.

The collateral is commonly a single-family house that needs some fixing and the borrowers are real estate fix-and-flippers.

You cannot earn a perfectly safe 10% yield, but even after accounting for 1%-2% of losses each year, the average returns remain highly attractive. So far, I have not lost any money by investing in these loans (For a more detailed overview, you can read our crowdlending articles at High Yield Landlord).

Bottom Line

Today, it isn’t sustainable to put a large allocation into bonds, which pay close to nothing. Investors must find suitable bond replacements for their portfolios to generate resilient income.

At High Yield Landlord, we believe that select net lease REITs, real-asset backed preferred shares, and private loans can provide 6%-8% income that is sustainable even during times of crisis.

Our Retirement Portfolio is heavily invested in these three asset classes and has not suffered a single cut in 2020.

What Are We Buying? We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share our Best Ideas with the 2,000 members of High Yield Landlord. For a Limited Time - You can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! Join us today and gain instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are also offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN; O; WPC; UBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.