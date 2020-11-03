We dissect the situation and tell you why there may be a chance for the bulls to salvage this.

We took a neutral stance of GrafTech International Ltd. due to our belief that the low multiples were deceptive.

When we last covered GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF), we had one clear message. While the stock looks like a value play, the pain has not yet ended. Specifically, we said,

If it can convince customers to defer some volume while paying for the rest and reduce its own costs up the chain, it can position itself for the next bull market. If the long-term price is indeed over $9,000 per MT, then GrafTech can definitely triple from here. In that sense GrafTech does present an asymmetric opportunity. We are watching this from the sidelines as we don't believe the trauma is over.

Source: GrafTech: One For The Believers

GrafTech's Q3-2020 earnings certainly helped validate our stance. The stock took a dive post results and has now spawned a yawning gap with the materials sector ETF (XLB).

Data by YCharts

We decided to see if we were closer to the end of this underperformance and whether we could make an honest investment out of this.

Q3-2020

GrafTech showed a steep revenue decline in the third quarter, and earnings per share declined by about 40% from last year.

Source: GrafTech Q3-2020 press release

Free cash flow fell to a similar extent.

Source: GrafTech Q3-2020 Presentation

Some investors may feel that COVID-19 situation warrants cutting the company some slack for a 40% drop. We would agree in general. But do remember that GrafTech had repeatedly boasted of Long-Term Agreements or LTAs which would negate any problems during a recession. In fact, after Q3-2019, GrafTech had shown this slide, suggesting that they would deliver 142,000 MT under LTAs.

Source: GrafTech Q3-2019 Presentation

Based on the Q3-2020 release, the company will fall woefully short of this.

For the remainder of 2020, we anticipate our full year LTA sales volumes to be above the midpoint of the expected range of 100 thousand - 115 thousand MT.

Source: GrafTech Q3-2020 press release

2021 numbers will come in at about 100,000 MT, about 20% lower than expected. Hence, LTAs appear to have failed exactly where they should have succeeded. On the other hand, and this is important, without them, the company might have already been looking to be delisted. Current spot prices for their product are 40% lower than what they got on their agreements.

Due to favorable mix in the quarter, the average price for our non-LTA business increased slightly to approximately $5,700 per MT. However, as anticipated, we believe the general spot price of graphite electrodes continued to trend lower during the third quarter.

Source: GrafTech Q3-2020 press release

If you reduce their revenues by about 40%, net income becomes a net loss.

Outlook

While the first part of this article may seem like an obituary, we are not ready to write off GrafTech just yet. Our rationale is based on extremely strong and improving trends in steel production. China is producing and consuming it with a vengeance, and we should start to see spot prices firm up.

Source: Bloomberg

China's production appears to being hoarded domestically as well. Exports continue to dive.

Source: Morgan Stanley

US demand is improving as well, and prices are firming up.

After gaining some traction during the second quarter, steel prices again came under significant pressure in July and August on demand weakness. However, HRC prices started to recover in September and are on an upswing this month. Prices have surged past $600 per short ton on U.S. steel mills' back-to-back price hike actions and a recovery in end-market demand, especially in automotive. According to SteelBenchmarker, the benchmark prices for hot rolled band steel hit $616 per net ton on Oct 14, up roughly 9% from $564 net ton two weeks ago. Lead times for steel delivery at U.S. steel mills remain extended (indicating healthier demand) while steel scrap prices are on the rise. Improving demand coupled with tight supply due to production disruptions and mill outages are likely to lend support to HRC prices through the final quarter of 2020.

Source: Hellenic Shipping News

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) expects a Democratic clean sweep, with GDP surging almost 6% in 2021. Steel demand amplifies at high GDP rates, and we could see a massive swing. This would put EAF Steel spot prices back to the $8,000 level, in our opinion. GrafTech has also got its priorities straight, and debt is being reduced at a healthy clip.

During the third quarter we reduced our debt by approximately $150 million. After quarter end, we further reduced our debt by an additional $60 million, bringing 2020 debt reduction to $313 million through the end of October. We will continue to prioritize balance sheet flexibility and expect to use the majority of fourth quarter incremental free cash flow to reduce debt.

Source: GrafTech Q3-2020 press release

If the rebound occurs on schedule, GrafTech should make it and likely double from here.

Conclusion

Investors should look beyond the low P/E and realize that net debt to EBITDA (Q3 annualized) is almost 2.5X, which is high for a super-cyclical company. At current spot prices, without the benefit of LTAs, we would likely see Net Debt to EBITDA breach 5X. So, the P/E is what you should look at, after you have looked at everything else. We have a mild bullish slant here because we think GDP will rush higher in 2021. But this is not for the faint of heart. We regularly rate the risk levels of cash secured puts and covered calls that we sell in our service, and this essentially maxed out our risk meter one every option.

If you are playing this, you have to get the 2021 GDP outlook correct. Anything other than a blistering 5% plus pace and this company could be in trouble.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility and outperform in bear markets? Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler. Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio. We are offering the next 20 subscribers a 20% discount to try our method risk-free!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.