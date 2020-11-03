Investors Real Estate Trust's (IRET) CEO Mark Decker On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2020 9:50 AM ET

Mark Decker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Anne Olson - Chief Operating Officer

John Kirchmann - Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Santos - Piper Sandler

Gaurav Mehta - National Securities

Rob Stevenson - Janney

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Amanda Sweitzer - Baird

Jim Sullivan - BTIG

Buck Horne - Raymond James

I would now like to turn the conference over to President and CEO of IRS, Mark Decker. Please go ahead.

Mark Decker

[00:00:42] Good morning, everyone. Priority file this form. Thank you for the third quarter yesterday after the market closed. Additionally, our earnings release in the supplemental disclosure package have been posted to our website at A.R.T. Apartments dot com and filed on Form 8-K. It's important to note that today's remarks will include our business outlook and other forward looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions on our results in twenty twenty, including views and assumptions related to the potential impact of the covid-19 pandemic. Our quarterly report and other SEC filings lists certain factors, including those related to the pandemic, that could cause our actual results to be materially different than our current estimates. Please refer to our earnings release for reconciliations of any non gap information which may be discussed on today's call.

[00:01:34] Joining me this morning is Ann Olson, our Chief Operating Officer, and John Kirchmann, our CFO. I'd like to start by welcoming our team who's on the line, and thank them for the incredible efforts undertaken to make every day better for our customers, Twenty twenty has been a wild ride, but our team has done a fantastic job of providing a strong and consistent experience for our residents. And we're certainly fortunate to be focused in our geography and on our customer base who are seeking a great home at a reasonable price point. Our business continues to prove resilient as we maintain occupancy and push rental rates when possible. Our primary investment markets, the Twin Cities in Denver, are experiencing more volatility than the remainder of our portfolio. We expect that our thesis of Minneapolis providing stable growth and Denver providing more dramatic growth will play out as the recovery progresses, with renters still seeking growing urban markets containing strong employment and amenities, early indications show Minneapolis standing pat, while Denver is seeing outsized in migration from some of our largest U.S. cities. We've also witnessed firsthand the combined effects that covid shutdowns and social unrest are having on the urban core. Our five assets in the core of the Twin Cities in Denver, comprising roughly 14 percent of our energy over the next year, are hampering the overall performance of those portfolios. For example, our Minneapolis suburban portfolio has a weighted average occupancy that is two hundred and seventy basis points higher, and new chief lease rates in the suburbs increased three point one percent versus a decrease of sixteen point eight percent in the quarter. The impact of the economic downturn on our Twin Cities and Denver markets are balanced by the strong performance of our secondary markets, where we are achieving strong revenue gains across Montana, Nebraska and the Dakotas. Our market and product diversification, both by suburban, urban and price point keeps us well positioned during the economic crisis and will help us as we continue through recovery. Transactionally, we had an active quarter, we sold four of our least efficient assets in Grand Forks and acquired a four hundred and sixty five home community in Denver.

[00:03:50] With this purchase, we now have scale to achieve operating efficiencies there. What's been surprising so far in the early days of this recession is the combination of deteriorating fundamentals and strong liquidity for multi-family product everywhere. Over the last several cycles, when there was a recession, the secondary and tertiary markets suffered disproportionate drop in liquidity. In fact, the opposite has occurred today as some of the largest and most liquid markets face greater economic and regulatory uncertainty, a reversal of the prevailing trends of the last 20 years. We were able to take advantage of this in the sale of our Grand Forks assets, where we were happy with the pricing, achieved a sub five percent cap rate on our trailing 12 months and a Y, and when we consider the high capex associated with these older assets, the true economics are even better.

[00:04:41] As we monitor the investment opportunities in Minneapolis, Denver and Nashville, it's notable that overall transaction activity has significantly decreased since the inception of the pandemic. Across the U.S., multi-family transaction volume was down 68 percent in the second quarter and 50 percent in the third quarter, compared to the same period in twenty nineteen.

[00:05:01] We feel great about our ability to invest in Denver, where transaction volume was down forty three percent in the third quarter has the dearth of opportunities, has heightened competition and pricing continues to trend upwards from pre covid expectations. We've also somewhat altered our position on ready liquidity, deploying the cash we had on hand last quarter into the Denver acquisition, but maintaining a keen eye on our commitments over the next twenty four months and keeping capacity for difficult times and opportunities. Twenty twenty required a significant rewrite to our plans, and we are prepared to meet the continued challenges ahead. However, our game plan hasn't changed. We remain focused on increasing our exposure to strong markets, improving our per share metrics and extending our financial flexibility and liquidity. With that, I'd like to have and please take us through the operating update.

Anne Olson

[00:05:54] Thank you, Mark, and good morning. As the pandemic continues, its effect on our results, while not dramatic, are compounding. 72 percent of our portfolio losses have been priced since April 1st. And during the six month period ending September 30th, new leases price 60 basis points lower than the prior year comparable period, while renewals increased two percent. Despite leasing activity being dampened by the economic downturn during the third quarter, we believe we were able to stabilize rents and increase occupancy, resulting in revenue growth of one point one percent over third quarter twenty nineteen. Our efforts to optimize revenues were led by 90 basis point higher occupancy in the third quarter compared to third quarter 2019 and our same-store weighted average occupancy for the quarter was ninety four point four percent. One metric we track closely is revenue per unit, which incorporates rents and occupancy. And our revenue per unit increased from 28 per unit as of September 30th, 2019 to 11 04 per unit as of September 30th this year. While the second quarter saw a significant drop in traffic due to covid shutdowns, our third quarter traffic was up 26 percent year over year and our strong occupancy enabled enabled us to hold our new rents flat and achieve 60 basis points of increase on renewals in Q3. Notably, we saw an increase in renewal rents in September of one point four percent. And our preliminary October results indicate that stronger renewal rents may continue as we achieve the two point one percent increase for the month.

[00:07:24] As with our peer companies, our results are a story of markets, as Mark mentioned, the impact of the pandemic and social unrest has hit our denser urban markets harder than the rest of the portfolio. During the third quarter, we saw new lease rates in Minneapolis and Denver decreased seven point two percent and eight point nine percent respectively, compared to third quarter twenty nineteen. This was offset by significant gains in Billings, Omaha, St. Cloud and across our North Dakota markets, markets with less regulation related to covid precautions and until recently, lower covid infection rates. In the third quarter, we realized strong collections with ninety eight point eight percent of expected residential revenue collected and just 24 rent deferment requests across our portfolio. Year to date, we have deferred a total of two hundred and fifty one thousand dollars in rents, with only 59000 of those amounts remaining to be repaid. We did see a slight uptick in deferral requests in October, with 15 requests for an aggregate rent deferral of twenty one thousand or fourteen basis points of expected residential revenue. Collections in October remain strong and ninety eight point five percent year to date through September 30th, our revenues have increased two point one percent and net operating income has increased one percent over twenty nineteen. Well, this has been a challenging year for a rise by five efforts. We remain optimistic about the opportunity to increase margin across our portfolio. Challenges include flat revenue growth due to the impact of the pandemic wage pressure, health insurance costs and of course, the significant increases our industry has experienced in real estate taxes and insurance expense.

[00:08:57] In spite of these are optimism remains due to opportunities and value add revenue optimization and controllable expense management. As we've been monitoring expenses directly related to changes in operations due to covid protocols, we believe there will be opportunities to manage these more closely as our new reality stabilizes into Twenty twenty one. Despite lagging second quarter traffic and economic uncertainty, we continued with Value-Add commentary and unit renovations within nine communities in our portfolio this quarter. During the quarter, we completed one hundred and ninety five unit renovations and we're achieving our underwritten premiums with an average return of 18 percent. Upon leasing, our unit renovation focus remains on our Minnesota and Nebraska portfolios, with 66 percent of the renovated units located in Minneapolis and Rochester and the remaining units located in our Omaha market. I mentioned the compounding effects of the pandemic at the top of my comments and would be remiss if I didn't know the effect on our team members. Our team continues to show remarkable resilience and commitment to our customer experience. Well, during the second quarter, we focused almost entirely on the safety of our residents and team by coming together to do the right thing. This galvanized our team and we have been able to sustain that through the third quarter. I'm grateful every day for our team's dedication to our mission. And now I ask John to discuss our overall financial results.

John Kirchmann

[00:10:17] Thank you, I am. Last night we reported core FFO for the quarter ending September 30, Twenty twenty of 94 cents per share, a decrease of five cents, or five point one percent from the third quarter of twenty nineteen.

[00:10:32] The decrease in core FFO for the quarter can be attributed to lower analy of one point nine million dollars, primarily due to the impact of dispositions in the third and fourth quarter of twenty nineteen and the second quarter of twenty twenty, offset by reductions in Gené and interest expense YEAR-TO-DATE. Core FFO is unchanged from the prior year at two dollars and seventy six cents per share.

[00:10:59] Turning to our general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30th, Twenty twenty Gené decreased by 10 percent or one point one million dollars to nine point seven dollars million compared to the same period of the prior year. The decrease is attributable to decreases in compensation related to open positions, consulting fees and travel and conference costs directly impacted by covid-19 interest. Expense of twenty point six million dollars decrease by 11 percent are two point six dollars million for the nine months into September 30th, compared to the same period of the prior year, primarily due to the replacement of maturing debt with lower rate term debt and lower average balances on our lines of credit.

[00:11:50] Year to date, property management expense of four point three million dollars decreased two hundred thousand dollars, or four point six percent, compared to the same period of the prior year. Casualty loss was ninety one thousand dollars for the three months in mid September 30 Twenty twenty compared to one hundred and seventy eight thousand dollars for the same period of the prior year. The current quarter's loss includes six hundred and ninety five thousand dollars related to hail damage incurred during the quarter on a Rapid City portfolio offset by a five hundred and thirty two thousand dollar reduction in the prior quarter loss related to our overall portfolio for the nine months. In mid September 30, Twenty twenty casualty loss was one point three dollars million, compared to nine hundred and eleven thousand dollars for the same period of twenty nineteen. Approximately two million dollars in capital expenditures are expected to be spent over the next 12 months to replace the impacted assets from these two events with with seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars expected within the next quarter.

[00:12:58] Turning to capital expenditures, which are highlighted in page 16 of our supplemental same-store capex for the nine months ended September 30, Twenty twenty was seven point two million dollars, a 60 percent increase from four point five dollars million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in CapEx was related to a delayed start up projects in 2019 due to adverse weather full year. Same store capex is expected to fall in the range of nine hundred to nine hundred and twenty five dollars per dorje, which has increased from our prior outlook due to an additional seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars for for a full roof replacement as a result of the aforementioned hail damage. In Q3, Value-Add spin was four point two dollars million as compared to one point nine million dollars in Q3 2019 for the nine months in September 30, Twenty twenty value has been lost ten point four million, compared to three million for the same period in 2019. During the quarter, we issued one hundred and forty five thousand common shares through our ATM program at an average net price of seventeen dollars and fifty five cents per share for total proceeds of ten point two dollars million year to date, we have issued eight hundred and nineteen thousand common shares at an average net price of seventeen dollars and twenty three cents per share for total proceeds of fifty seven point five dollars million.

[00:14:31] The proceeds from these shares were used to help fund the Park House acquisition. Looking at our balance sheet, our total liquidity as of September 30th was one hundred and thirty two dollars million, including one hundred and fifteen dollars million available under our unsecured line of credit and seventeen dollars million in cash. As of September 30, Twenty twenty, we had apartment community communities representing approximately 10 percent of pro forma analy that are not pledged under the unencumbered asset pool. This unpledged asset pool has a total value of two hundred and twenty three million dollars, which allows for an additional hundred and thirty four million dollars of liquidity. Under the terms of our line of credit. Looking to the remainder of Twenty twenty and Twenty twenty one. As of September 30th, we have thirty five million dollars of debt maturities and twenty seven million dollars remaining to fund under our construction and mezzanine loans for the development of a multifamily community in Minneapolis. We believe our current liquidity is sufficient to cover our foreseeable capital needs while allowing us to pursue opportunities in our target markets of Minneapolis, Denver and Nashville.

[00:15:50] Further information on our liquidity can be found at page 11 of our supplemental. As we look ahead to Twenty twenty one, we continue to evaluate the impacts of the current pandemic and economic crisis will have on our business into next year, this includes continued pressure on the topline as the impact of the remaining 20 percent of our leases signed pre covid are renewed, are replaced with post Cauvin leasing activity, as well as the potential headwinds expected with expenses, including having our common facilities open throughout all of twenty twenty one higher self-insured health care costs as a result of delayed medical procedures during the pandemic. Increased costs associated with materials and other measures adopted to keep our communities safe, increase insurance costs as a result of continued catastrophic losses suffered by the insurance industry and the potential for higher real estate taxes, estate, state and local governments seek to close budget shortfalls caused by the covid related shutdowns as we continue to navigate the pandemic. We remain encouraged by our Q3 results, which reflect the work of our dedicated team members who every day live our mission of providing great homes. With that, I will turn it over to the operator for your questions.

Our first question today comes from Daniel Santos with Piper Sandler.

[00:17:41] Our first question today comes from Daniel Santos with Piper Sandler.

Daniel Santos

[00:17:47] A good morning, thanks for taking my questions, my first one is is more of a big picture question. Clearly, the team has done a great job of pivoting the portfolio to focus on key Midwest markets. And I think the case for owning, some will say less. Sure, markets like Billings, where revenues were up over seven percent, is pretty clear. But as you said, your long term strategy is to expand in larger markets like Minneapolis and Denver, which are seeing better but similar pressures as some of the coastal cities. So I was wondering if you could give us some more color on how you're thinking about expanding in those markets versus maintaining your exposure to smaller markets, which are clearly bright spots in the portfolio.

Mark Decker

[00:18:28] Yeah, that's a great question. No, thanks. Listen, I think our our driving focus continues to kind of be around or not kind of continues to be around markets that have real depth and and real observable job and income growth. I mean, that is ultimately the long term secret ingredient to a good apartment, cash flow growth. So I think we have absolutely, I think, been positively surprised with the positives surrounding the smaller markets where we have diversity and I'll confess, probably more open minded to having some slice of diversity in markets like that in the future than we might have otherwise been. But another way to get that is, is just to make sure you you identify really good submarkets in some of those larger markets where you have some good supply type constraints and things like that. So I don't think it changes our overall view, although we're certainly happy we have the diversity we do.

Daniel Santos

[00:19:32] Got it. That's that's helpful. So my next question, you know, whether it's rent collections, renewal spread's occupancy, your portfolio has been relatively stable throughout what I'm assuming most people would say has been a pretty disruptive year. What would you say? The biggest drivers of that stability is that affordability is that the portfolio mix is your urban suburban ratio.

Mark Decker

[00:19:55] Yeah, I think my in my view, it is the mix of both market and by suburban and urban. So when, you know, we have talked a lot and I know you've been in some of these investor meetings where we've talked about how Minneapolis' sort of feels to us like the most fully developed version of our investment thesis around urban and suburban and and A and B, and it has really performed well.

[00:20:22] But but obviously, our portfolio is definitely being lifted by those secondary and tertiary markets. I don't know. And you want to add something?

Anne Olson

[00:20:29] Yeah. I think one of the big drivers which we commented on and is pretty clear is compared to our public peers, you know, the less regulation around covid precautions and the more open economies have really benefited us throughout the Midwest. Yeah, that's a great point.

Daniel Santos

[00:20:46] Got it. That's it for me, congrats on the quarter.

Mark Decker

[00:20:50] Thanks.

[00:20:52] Our next question comes from Gaurav Mehta with national securities.

Gaurav Mehta

[00:20:58] Thanks. Good morning. You talked about the decline in you and the new range for your urban markets at seven point two percent and eight point five percent. I was hoping it should maybe touch upon how different you are on a month to month basis to see the trends version, or did you see that stabilize in some of your urban markets that you're seeing weakness?

Mark Decker

[00:21:26] Monegros, weigh you?

Anne Olson

[00:21:28] Yeah, good morning, good question. We do watch the month to month trends, you know, really closely, and particularly on the renewal side. I think across the portfolio we're seeing a stronger trend in renewals. You know, we were at one point four percent in September. Our preliminary October numbers show two percent up on renewals. When we look at the urban markets, you know, the hit has been kind of a little bit more consistent where we're down in those markets, you know, pretty consistently. So we're not seeing much of a trend yet.

[00:22:01] Besides that, we are down more in those markets than in the suburban markets, but nothing that yet shows that we're on our way back up out of the out of negative new lease growth in Denver, Minneapolis.

Mark Decker

[00:22:18] Yeah, I mean, as a portfolio, we feel like we we are stabilizing right now, but with some markets improving but.

Anne Olson

[00:22:26] Yeah, we're definitely seeing the improvement, the trend improvement on both new lease rents and particularly on renewals in the suburban markets. But those urban markets, we don't yet have a trend line to say if we think it's going to start picking back up or not.

Gaurav Mehta

[00:22:42] Ok, can you remind us what's the portfolio mix between some suburban women in the portfolio?

Mark Decker

[00:22:51] Yeah, the we really have five assets that are urban that comprise about 14 percent of our. If you look on a go forward basis. So three in the Twin Cities and two in Denver.

Gaurav Mehta

[00:23:07] Ok, having Mark in your prepared remarks, you talked about transaction volume being down for the multifamily sector. Maybe talk about, you know, who are the buyers and sellers that are transacting in the market? What kind of profile they have? Is it any different than the people that were transacting people within your market?

Mark Decker

[00:23:27] Yeah, I think for the I mean, obviously, multis, a big market and there are lots of participants and most of them live outside of the public markets and I think we're seeing that reflected in the transaction volume. So, you know, if anything, there's there's probably been a marginal add to the investor pool in light of what's happening in other sectors.

[00:23:49] So if you ran a you know, maybe ran an opportunity fund in January, you probably had the ability to do multifamily in your fund, but you didn't actively do it because you were looking at other sectors and you might you might be considering multi more than you were otherwise. We're definitely seeing that. But in terms of who's who, who do we find in the in the bidding room, so to speak? I mean, it's it's the same groups we saw before. I just say there's varying levels of conviction. So I think there are still some groups who don't want to be the first person at their investment committee to talk about any anything. We actually took the opposite approach and really were active this summer trying to shake some things loose. We found in most instances we chased things into other people's arms, but. But, you know, I would say it's it's the same group plus a few extras.

Gaurav Mehta

[00:24:48] Ok, thanks, Greg.

[00:24:54] Our next question comes from Rob Stevenson with Danny.

Rob Stevenson

[00:24:59] Good morning, guys. Mark, how are you guys thinking about dispositions over the next few months, especially if there's a push for 10 thirty one assets ahead of year end? And how much are your dispositions over the last few years have been to 10, 30 one buyers.

Mark Decker

[00:25:13] Yeah, the answer is we would be we'll always be opportunistic, I mean, everything in the portfolio has a buy it now price. And so if we can find someone, those prices aren't all. They all require exuberance to get there. But but in general, we're always trying to call from the bottom, so. And add to the top, so in terms of what have we sold, the ten thirty one buyers, I mean, two assets, right? Yeah. So a couple of years ago, we sold two small assets worth about six million bucks to a buyer in Rochester. The balance, which is over two hundred some million of 40 to 50, probably is all Venta and non ten thirty one buyers.

Rob Stevenson

[00:26:03] Ok, so it's not big impact, you guys.

Anne Olson

[00:26:06] Yes, fires may have used 10 30 one, but it wasn't part of their strategy or pricing, but, you know, larger institutions or private equity funds that would be using 10, 30 when we lost a couple of the summer to 10, 30 one virus where we were we were down to a small pool of buyers and found ourselves just bidding against someone who wouldn't stop raising their price.

Mark Decker

[00:26:27] And we found out after it closed. Hey, you know, that person was not going to stop in the realm of reasonableness. So good for you for stopping, I guess.

Rob Stevenson

[00:26:38] Ok. And how are you guys thinking about redevelopment spending and how the recent returns been trending over the last few months, do you put that on hold, given that you may not be able to get returns in the near term that you want? Do you do it now anyway on vacancy while you can anticipation the Twenty twenty one will be, you know, able to jump those rates up. How are you guys thinking about that today and wherever the returns spend?

Mark Decker

[00:27:04] Yeah, I mean, we have enough active projects that we can throttle up and down a little bit, I mean, obviously we're restrained by turnover. But, you know, our our plan is to continue to make those investments provided they continue to hit the returns.

Anne Olson

[00:27:18] Yeah, I think, you know, we've been we were very careful, particularly at the beginning of covid, to say, do we need to stop? And what do the market research to see if the premiums would hold up? Because obviously, every time we make an investment, there's a risk. And whether or not it's going to last for what we what we wanted it and what we found, particularly in some of our markets where there are supply constraints is and our occupancy is high, is that there's still a lot of demand for products and that there's a lot of demand for renovated product. So, you know, we continued kind of on the same plan. I think we'll hit the spend that we estimated to head this year for value add and, you know, feel really good about some of the opportunities. When you look at our portfolio, for example, I noted, you know, we have some renovations going in Rochester.

[00:28:04] That is a fairly large rental market compared to the size of the overall market and and not a lot of new supply. So while they have gotten some new supply, you know, we have a really good opportunity to kind of draft behind that. And we're not seeing, you know, a ton of new buildings going up that would compete with with the renovated product. So we do still have some good pockets of opportunity that we want to chase down. We're being very careful and, you know, with the comp side to make sure that it will compete in the market and that we think that we can get the rent premiums that would justify the spend.

Rob Stevenson

[00:28:41] Ok, and then and how successful you guys been in terms of pushing your lease expirations into the second and third quarters? I mean, what percentage of your leases you guys now have rolling in the fourth quarter and then the first quarter where things may be a little bit more challenging?

Anne Olson

[00:28:58] Yeah. So, you know, since the beginning of in the second and third quarter, 72 percent of our leases roll. So we feel pretty good about that. You know, now that in this instance, that means that 72 percent of our leases have price during covid and we only have twenty eight percent in the third or in the fourth and first quarter. So, you know, I think our exposure is good.

[00:29:20] We are constantly tweaking it to match what we see in traffic patterns. That'll take a little bit more time. Obviously, the traffic pattern this year was off pretty significantly, given very little traffic in Q2 and higher traffic in Q3. And we're seeing higher we saw higher traffic in October than last October as well. So, you know that that expiration profile may want to move. We're never going to be done trying to identify exactly where it should be as the market moves. But we feel pretty confident about the amount of leases in the second and third quarter and the opportunity that that will bring next year as we head into the summer months and with hopefully a better recovery on the economic side.

Rob Stevenson

[00:30:00] Ok, and then last one for me. Any markets where you've been seeing incremental deterioration in September and October, market condition was.

Mark Decker

[00:30:11] I don't think so, I mean, I think the theme, the most prevalent theme in our portfolio for certain is just the core versus Suburban in the Twin Cities in Denver.

[00:30:22] I think we probably, you know, when when it first came about. I suggested that we just roll everyone flat in hindsight, you know, we probably didn't need to do that, so we probably stifled some economic revenue growth there. But, you know, that's kind of that's over now.

[00:30:46] And we're and we're really, you know, we're we're getting rental increases where we can and really focused on staying staying full and keeping pricing power for when things get a little better.

Rob Stevenson

[00:30:57] Ok, thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

Mark Decker

[00:30:59] Thanks, Rob.

[00:31:01] Our next question comes from John Kim with BMO Capital Markets.

John Kim

[00:31:07] Thanks. Good morning. You guys mentioned social unrest in your core urban markets, and I think you quoted a 17 percent decline in new leases in Minneapolis, an urban core. How much of this do you think is due to safety concerns and people looking to flee the cities with the discussion of defending the police versus, I guess, new supply or other economic factors?

Mark Decker

[00:31:31] I wanted John, thanks. I think it's really mostly about covid. I mean, the the just vacancy of the city just exacerbates the issue, the safety issue, which which I which obviously Minneapolis has been in the headlines more than we want to be on all of those items, but.

[00:31:54] I think it's really the kind of the second derivative, the first thing is covid and and when people get back into the office.

[00:32:02] You know, I think things will definitely improve to me now, you know, you're you're living at our place in the north. We've called freight yard and you've got a killer apartment and you can walk to the river. And you used to go to walk to one hundred restaurants and bars and now you can walk to 20 restaurants and bars and someone just stole your bike. So, you know, your your your marginal input there is not positive because you can't go to any of the sports things you went to or not. So, you know, I would say it's it's obviously a big issue for the cities and in general and in North America. And it's certainly an issue here. But I would say if if everyone were back, if Target and the other large corporate users in the city said, hey, we're coming back to the office tomorrow because we have a therapeutic or whatever we we have, it makes us all feel safer in the office. I think a lot of that would turn pretty quickly.

John Kim

[00:32:56] Ok, there's been discussion of compressed cap rates in many markets, including Denver. Can you comment on the cap rate on the park? Nasdaq was just assets that you purchased and what you're leasing strategy is because I think it's a relatively new building.

Mark Decker

[00:33:12] Yeah, so we bought that on our MARSAT going in roughly four to four and a quarter cap, so we've historically given twenty five basis points ranges. Obviously that's in our judgment, will hopefully be a trough year number. So our first 12 months of cash flow will hopefully be. The lowest, and certainly they've been affected by covid, so we underwrote really no rent growth in year one and modest rent growth in year two and three. So trying to be conservative, but for sure, I mean, looking in Nashville, we are seeing things trade in the mid 3s, so we haven't gotten anything to pencil there. So, yeah, I'd say that cap rates are definitely have come in. I would certainly suggest that everyone should be mindful that it's on cash flows. It's not clear to me and it isn't the case for us that we've lowered our long term return expectations. So I guess if if you're looking to buy something and sell it in two or three years, it's a hard time to buy something. Right now, if you have kind of a five to 10 year timeline in your mind, and then I think you can make sense of it. And in fact, you probably some of these markets look more appealing to you than they might have before. And it's also the case that with some of the regulatory risk, you know, in California, New York and elsewhere, that that those are markets that take a lot of investment dollars. And as you, you know, deemphasizes is a marginal dollar, leaves that market and goes into a market like Nashville or Denver or many, which, you know, together those markets in a high year would have 10 billion of volume out of one hundred and eighty billion of total volume.

[00:34:55] You know, when you when you push that marginal dollar out, you know, it's it obviously helps compress returns and rates are another big factor there. So I've read a bunch of the same things. In fact, some of them maybe you wrote, but a lot of the commentary I would agree with cap rates have definitely come in.

John Kim

[00:35:17] Are you a buyer in Nashville if pricing remains in the 3s or are you willing to pivot to another expansion market?

Mark Decker

[00:35:28] I mean, we're a buyer as long as it's accretive and we are a long term believer in the asset, and I guess you could possibly count on some modest dilution if you feel really strong about the outyear growth. But in general, we don't have a lot of happy agreement in our boardroom when we come with those kinds of ideas. So we're focused on on per share cash flow growth and how we do that. So, I mean, one of the things that we've really liked about having Nashville in our world, as I've talked about before, is that it opened our opportunity, set up 50 percent because we were previously really mostly hunting in the Twin Cities in Denver and now it's Twin Cities, Denver, Nashville. So it gives us some better perspective.

[00:36:12] But if that market continued to long term, just not be open to us, I guess we have to consider I don't believe that that'll happen. But, you know, we'll have to see.

John Kim

[00:36:25] And a question for me is, I think you provided an October update as far as renewals up two point one percent and the collection rate, but I was wondering if you could also provide an update on occupancy as well as the new lease rate growth.

Anne Olson

[00:36:42] Yes, our new leases in October, these are preliminary numbers because we're, you know, just a couple of days at the end of the month and things are still getting entered, but our weighted average occupancy today is 90 to eight. And our new lease rates in October look like they were about.

[00:36:58] I'm sorry, sir. Ninety four. Nine. Sorry. I'm sorry about that. And our new lease rates were down one point one percent.

[00:37:08] So we're still are seeing a little bit of a decrease. That's only on about 200 leases for October. So it's not a huge volume, as we talked about earlier. You know, our expiration profile is much lower in these winter months.

John Kim

[00:37:22] So 94, make sure you get 94.

Anne Olson

[00:37:24] Yeah, 94 and I'm sorry.

John Kim

[00:37:27] And that's weighted average for October at Ford Month and.

John Kirchmann

[00:37:31] That's for tax weighted average, same store.

John Kim

[00:37:36] Ok, thank you. Thanks, John.

[00:37:42] Our next question comes from Amanda Sweitzer with Baird.

Amanda Sweitzer

[00:37:47] Thanks. Good morning. Just following up on a transaction market, have you guys started to see any price discovery in the urban course of your target market? And then has your thinking changed at all in terms of where you want to be within those target markets, apart from some of the comments you made earlier about avoiding pockets with higher supply?

Mark Decker

[00:38:07] Yes, good morning, Amanda. Yes. I mean, I can give you a story of recent activity there. There was an asset in downtown St. Paul that was for sale that, you know, rough roughly.

[00:38:18] It was, you know, nice rehab of an old building. It was rumored to be for sale last summer. We really liked it. I think, you know, the price talk last summer was call it 60 million bucks. It has come to market. I don't know if it's been put under agreement, but I believe the price tag was around forty five dollars million, which would have been something like two hundred a door. So well below replacement cost. The asset has some interesting, unique physical aspects because it's a converted office building. So there are some there's a lot of commercial, a lot more commercial space than you might like. But the point is, you know, people's perspective on downtown St. Paul has changed a lot from a great market with some nice little. Pockets of great activity going on and lots of things to do to, you know, now eco labs out of the office and they're going to be and certainly other major employers are as well.

[00:39:19] And so what we're seeing in our own property is folks who took an apartment, you know, maybe they worked four or five days a week and lived in our apartment and then had a cabin in Wisconsin as their primary residence are just living there. So, you know, when some of those employers come back, we expect they'll be living with us again. And until then, they're not.

[00:39:40] So when I look at when we looked at that asset.

[00:39:44] And we priced it in that 45 million dollar range, you know, it's pricing at mid six to high seven, kind of unleveraged IRR with pretty reasonable assumptions.

[00:39:55] But you're really betting on downtown St. Paul, which just doesn't feel great right now because there's just not a lot of there's just not a lot of activity in the city. So, again, we're having a hard time convincing ourselves to buy into the theme we're already seeing and the things we own in the downtown area where people are less excited about living there because there's just less you know, people pay a premium to live downtown if all the things you pay a premium for aren't available. You know, the premium doesn't make a lot of sense. So, I mean, that's one small, for instance, where I can tell you, we we looked at it pretty covid and post. I think directionally, you know, that owner and most owners are in a spot where they don't need to sell. I mean, that that owner doesn't need to sell. If they do, you know, they've gone from hitting a home run to a double. I mean, they did a really good job turning that property. And but they're only going to sell if they have a good thing to put the money into because they could probably hold out. And do better later.

Amanda Sweitzer

[00:41:03] That may be helpful, Amanda, no helpful anecdote and then can you just stack rank as you think about the balance sheet stack, like how you think about sources of acquisition, capital, the day between covering up, selling additional assets or issuing equity via the ATM.

Mark Decker

[00:41:19] Yeah, we would stack rank, levering up the lowest and and be sort of dispassionate between sales or ATM or capital raises, again, focusing on doing our best to maintain or extend our per share kind of earnings power.

[00:41:39] So we're not uncomfortable where we are with leverage today, I'd say we're comfortable, you know, one of the key things we're focused on is maintaining access to the private placement market, which we certainly have access to that today if we want it. So that's you know, that's a big governor in our mind.

John Kirchmann

[00:42:01] Yeah, Amanda, I would just add, you know, I think the park house is a good model for the type of acquisition that we like to do. We raised close to 60 million on the ATM.

[00:42:15] Shed some pretty inefficient assets for excellent pricing for about 40 million, and then we're able to transact on a hundred and forty five million dollar assets in a great market.

Amanda Sweitzer

[00:42:32] That makes sense. Thanks for the time.

Mark Decker

[00:42:33] Thanks, Amanda.

[00:42:37] Our next question comes from Jim Sullivan with BTG.

Jim Sullivan

[00:42:43] Yeah, thanks. Just a first question for you, and you talked a little bit about the value program earlier and, you know, given what's happening with Cafritz in the markets tightening and tough to sometimes get across the finish line on properties you might like, I'm just curious what the scope is for expanding that, you know, say over the next, you know, six to eight quarters. I think he used the word that you were careful about the underwriting. And, you know, you're pretty ambitious are targets. You've hit it what you have done so far. So what kind of scope is there for you to increase that, you know, given, you know, maybe the lack of attractively priced acquisitions?

Anne Olson

[00:43:35] Yeah, that's that's a great question and I think one where we're thinking a lot about we are actively looking at and underwriting more value add projects within our portfolio. It's an important part of our budget process each year that we talk with our community and regional managers about where they see opportunities, what they what they're hearing, you know, where how much more rent they think that they could get. You know, they're the ones who are interacting every day with the prospects and and hearing, well, I didn't like your kitchen or, you know, I want to go to a nicer building with a better clubhouse or, you know, what those amenities are. So, you know, we can do all the research on the market caps and all the underwriting, but we also use the time during our budget season to really touch base and hear what our community leaders think could be beneficial for their communities. And the value add process for us goes everything from renovating units to looking at amenities to, you know, how we can create efficiencies by in investing in infrastructure or technology within the communities to make them better. So I think, you know, our plan is to consistently do 10 to 15 million dollars of investment a year. And we feel like we have a pipeline forward to do that. So, you know, it is going to expand over time because that amount will compound. You know, these projects take two or three years.

[00:44:53] So if we if we outlay a 10 to 15 million dollars of investment in year one and 10 to 15 million dollars in year two, you know, in your over time, we're we're we're building on that because, you know, it takes two to three years and most interest is just spend that spend that money. So I think we do have a pretty good opportunity. And one thing that we're going to be really cognizant about, especially given the trend right now, is in our markets that might be smaller. We often see little or no supply. And so what is the opportunity in those markets to really push rents or move to the top of the market in rent? So markets that we have not quite gotten to look at yet, but where we see really strong growth over time, including markets like Billings or Rapid City, our North Dakota portfolio has been really well situated after some of the dispositions we've done there. So there could be some opportunities there to refresh and stay at the top of the markets in those areas where we see very little supply.

Mark Decker

[00:45:54] Yeah, I'm just going to circle back and add to something I said earlier, because I mentioned Middlebury's in Nashville and I've already gotten several notes about it, so I should qualify. That is for the nicest, newest stuff in Nashville.

[00:46:07] That's that's not a market wide cap rate. That's if you want a new product that's just come off lease up and things like that. So sorry, Jim, just to tack on that general thought.

Jim Sullivan

[00:46:20] No, no problem. I appreciate that. I guess the other part of the value question, though, given the compression in cap rates and what we'll call secondary markets, is that achieving that yield on cap spend, combined with the cap rate compression only expands, presumably the value creation opportunity that you're perceiving in doing this.

Anne Olson

[00:46:45] That's that's right and yes, I think we and we're thinking about that closely, you know, one of the questions that we ask for every Value-Add project is, you know, with respect to the risk return profile is where are the cap rates? Where do we believe our Navy is? You know what what would if we just sold that opportunity to a value add, you know, buyer who will underwrite the the returns on the value add and kind of pay you for that? You know, we always do that analysis, too, to think about, you know, what is the value we're going to create versus the value we could get for the asset to allow someone else to take on the risk of the value.

Mark Decker

[00:47:24] And yeah, and the real challenge, I think, is you can't spend any money and you can't spend earnings per share or people can measure it. So I think one of the natural questions that I feel like you're dancing around is why aren't you selling more stuff?

[00:47:39] And the answer is, you know, we certainly consider it. We will consider it. The the Grand Forks sale really was opportunistic and not something that we had planned. When we got to the game a year. We were really surprised to see the level of interest in those assets when we launched, you know, in June in kind of a new world.

[00:48:00] So it's definitely on our mind constantly. And something we talk about an investment committee along with these value ideas, you know, all the time.

Jim Sullivan

[00:48:12] Thanks for that and then a pushover, Jonah, cos you made a number of cautionary comments about areas where there where you're concerned about potential cost increases, most of those items that you mentioned, John, I think I'm right, are really fall into the category of not uncontrollable. We particularly we're talking about real estate taxes and insurance. And I just wonder if you can give us some kind of ballpark guesstimate in terms of the increases that you might be facing in twenty one in percentage terms versus what you've had to face already this year.

John Kirchmann

[00:48:54] Sure. And good morning to you. I would say they fall into two buckets, the first bucket are really items that there were savings in this year because of covid closing commentary facilities are self-insured health care costs, people not being able to get into their physicians. So those are going to be returning to normal levels in the future. So that would be the first bucket. And then, as you mentioned, an uncontrollable bucket. We have had some initial discussions on insurance premiums and are getting feedback. You know, that we should expect savings in 10 to 20 percent range for increases. And we are out with brokers now getting bids and locking that down. And we will definitely have that locked down by the time we come on this call next quarter. But indicative pricing, you know, despite pretty big increases last year, if you recall, we had a premium increase in of, you know, 25 to 30 percent last year. So less coverage. I mean, the quality is more. It's more or less. That's right. With, you know, higher aggregates and more restrictive deductibles. So so it was a little surprising to us, you know, that initial price. And once again, I don't have final pricing to share, but that's what we're hearing from our brokers and real estate taxes. We have not seen any price increases yet. And that may be, you know, longer term. But it so happens most our markets will send out their valuations really in the next four to six weeks. So, you know, once again, we'll have a much better feel of what those increases are when we come on the call next quarter. But it's something we're concerned about. But we have no visibility yet as to what those increases are.

Mark Decker

[00:51:01] Yeah, I mean, I think on the bright side there, Jim, a lot of our portfolio has been, I'll say, market to the state of the art, because almost half of our portfolio has been purchased in the last few years. So, you know, if you have owned an asset for a long time, you know, you're going to get market increases if you just transacted on it. It's really hard to argue that it's not worth what you just paid for it. So we feel like we have relatively up to date taxes, which is not a positive because it means we're sort of getting taxed at the full level. On the other hand, it should lessen our exposure to sort of surprises like we had last year in Rochester, where that is the case, where we had ABO's on those assets for a while. And then on the insurance front, I mean, you know, I guess the good news for us is that everyone is affected by that. You know, having insurance is just an area where the underwriters did a poor job making money in most of the mid teens. And they've really been trying to claw that back while also licking their wounds from a bunch of other really large losses kind of across the globe. So if you have a piece of real estate where someone is sleeping and living for, you know, an entire 24 hour period as we do and hotels do and, you know, senior housing and so forth, your insurance is going up because there's just been poor experience there from the insurance community to really appreciate that detail.

Jim Sullivan

[00:52:27] And then just a final question for me. When you talk about the the acquisition opportunities, I'm just curious, even though you may hesitate to commit capital to some of the urban markets, but I just wonder whether you're seeing any signs of distress with developers who are struggling to achieve their objectives, you know, in this market and potentially, you know, those assets might be coming on the market or are available. What might be, you know, pretty attractive pricing if looked at from a long term perspective.

Mark Decker

[00:53:05] Yeah, I do think that is I think the areas of most opportunity are in the downtown markets and deals that are at least up for certain are an area where I mean, we've seen several large national merchants who have large equity partners in multiple deals in multiple markets lower their exposure. And, you know, if that asset was par par with February 1st, you might be able to buy that asset in the ninety three to ninety seven territory today. And you're you're know you're obviously taking a more risk on the lease up another area where we've seen a similar theme as something that did get leased up, but its last seven months of lease up is in the last seven months.

[00:53:52] So they filled the asset but they probably did it or certainly did it at rents that were lower than they expected. So, you know, the cash flow stream is in place that you're buying may be there may be some better opportunity for that to grow relatively quickly once we get to firmer ground in terms of the recovery. And I mean, listen, we would we would absolutely pursue either of those types of scenarios and we're underwriting those things every day. We do believe in urban centers long term. It's just a question of how much risk are you getting paid for the risk, it's not clear that you are at this point. I think it is much clearer in the asset in the area or the example you just described of, you know, new asset in a market. You understand that feels a little bit better.

Jim Sullivan

[00:54:45] Ok, great. Thanks, guys. Thanks, Jim.

Our next question comes from Buck Horne with Raymond James.

Buck Horne

[00:55:00] Hey, thanks. Good morning. You just made my questions, especially insurance costs. I did have one point. I was maybe I'm a little slow in picking up the clarification here, but just on the casualty loss in the quarter, just help me understand. So the 90 I guess the ninety one thousand or so that flowed through the income statement, but there's an ad back in the core FFO for five hundred forty thousand. Just what was what was the what was the difference between those two figures again?

John Kirchmann

[00:55:30] Sure. So the 90s house is really comprised of we had a little over 600000 or maybe 700, almost 700000 lost this year are this quarter. We also had a reversal, a change in the estimate from a prior quarter loss. So that's what shrinks that number in the current quarter. And you know why the net is ninety thousand dollars. As far as the advocate core FFO of that, the loss, the incident we had this quarter, that we had a loss, some of that was a portion of that loss was the write off of an existing asset. So we have to do a complete roof replacement. So we write that asset off and that that's a non-cash transaction and we add that back to our core FFO, OK? And then as we spend that. Yeah. And then as we spend the replacement cost, you'll see that go through our capital expenditures.

Mark Decker

[00:56:37] But you need to know that somewhere might dance, dancing. Jeff, Kyra, are smiling because we had a lot of discussion on that.

Buck Horne

[00:56:44] But just just wanted to clarify, make sure I understand the moving parts. I appreciate that. And the other piece of the equation for me was just the DNA run rate. You guys have made a lot of progress controlling those expenses. Obviously, some of that related to, you know, just post pandemic world we're in. I'm just curious, you know, some of the costs you kind of outlined that were potentially going to come back to you next year, you know, is that going to affect the run rate where you're at now or how sustainable is this current estimate run rate?

John Kirchmann

[00:57:22] Yeah, so as I mentioned in my comments, some of those are due to open positions. We do intend to fill those open positions as part of covid and, you know, part of some cost constraints and just had difficulty interviewing and evaluating the positions. You know, we have we've held those open, but a lot of our team members have, you know, been pulling double weight. And so the plan would be that we would rehire those also, you know, to a lesser extent and twenty twenty one, you know, travel conference, all those type of costs, low return. But, you know, we don't think we'll go back to pre covid levels in twenty twenty one of those areas. So, you know, we're still going to get some savings there. I mean, you know, Jenas been a focus of ours from day one. So, you know, while the pandemic and some decisions we've made have contributed to reducing those costs, you know. As a we don't see those, you know, returning to pre covid levels in Twenty twenty one, you know, once you apply inflation factors, if that makes sense at all, like if you took our twenty nine, twenty 19 costs, applied inflation factors to Twenty twenty one, you know, we do anticipate keeping some of those savings.

Buck Horne

[00:58:57] All right, sounds good. Thanks. That's all for me.

Mark Decker

[00:58:59] Super, thanks.

I would like to turn the call back over to Mark Decker for any closing remarks.

Mark Decker

[00:59:11] Thanks. Thanks, Ali, and thanks, everyone, for your time and interest in it. We wish everybody a safe and healthy holiday, and if you haven't already, get out and vote. Thanks so much.

[00:59:23] The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation, you may now disconnect.