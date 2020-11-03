Investors likely view Mondelez as a bond-proxy and are therefore happy to overpay for the stock. Once this corrects, we would become very bullish on owning shares.

We don't doubt the strength of the company's brands, we believe they have significant value, however the share price currently discounts overly optimistic growth and operating margin assumptions.

Mondelez is a global leader in snacking, it owns multiple chocolate and biscuit megabrands including Cadbury, Oreo, BelVita and Toblerone in addition to popular gum brands Trident and Stimorol.

Thesis

We believe Mondelez's portfolio of brands is extremely strong, however the stock price currently discounts 10-year Revenue CAGR of 3.5%p.a. and a 18% Operating Margin - figures which we believe are overly optimistic as the company has not come close to these numbers over the last decade. We do not doubt the strength of the brands, rather we are long-term bullish on their prospects for the business and would look to own stock at lower prices, we estimate close to $40 per share represents good value with a margin of safety. In the near-term, we are bearish given the current valuation which we feel is stretched due to investors underestimating the likelihood of long-term interest rates rising to more normal levels around 2% and the consequences of this on an applicable discount rate applied to Mondelez's cash flows.

Company Overview

Mondelez International (MDLZ) is a food and beverage company which manufactures and markets packaged food products, including snacks, beverages, cheese, convenient meals and various packaged grocery products. Mondelez is one of the world's largest snack companies, it owns multiple of billion-dollar brands including the Cadbury, Milka and Toblerone chocolates, BelVita and Oreo biscuits, Trident gum, Halls mints, and Tang powdered beverages. The portfolio of brands includes global, national, and regional brands, many of which are over than 100 years old. Chocolate and Biscuits (cookies, crackers, salted snacks) account for bulk of sales.

Source: 2020 Investor Presentation

Mondelez was previously owned by Altria (MO) and Kraft Heinz (KHC), in October 2012, Kraft and Mondelez split the companies through a spin-off.

Mondelez has over 125 manufacturing and processing facilities in about 45 countries with ~110 distribution centers, about half of which are in North America. The company sells its products in over 150 countries. Its new product development is conducted out of technical centers located in Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, the UK, and the US.

Products

Mondelez's portfolio of food and snack brands are organized into five product categories, the largest two being Biscuits (cookies, crackers, and salted snacks) and Chocolate, which together account for about 75% of sales. The remaining product categories include Gum & Candy (~15%), Cheese and Grocery (over 5%), and Beverages (~5%).

Source: 2020 Investor Presentation

Mondelez sells its candy, snacks, and beverages through supermarket chains, wholesalers, warehouse clubs, distributors, mass merchandisers, convenience stores, drug stores, and other retail food outlets. Products are distributed through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouse, distribution centers and other facilities.

Strategy

Mondelez has been focusing on its core brands that appeal to changing consumer tastes as a key element of its growth strategy. It launched healthier versions of many of its iconic brands, including Oreo and Ritz. The company has recently introduced new brands designed to appeal to Millennials and others who prefer healthier snacks like Good Thins and Vea. It expects healthier snacks (they call "well-being") will make up half its product portfolio in due course.

In 2019, Mondelez began to operate under a new strategic plan that builds on its strong foundations including its portfolio of iconic brands, its market leadership, innovation and scale in global footprint, marketing and distribution capabilities. The margin expansion witnessed in recent years allows the company to make ongoing investments in its product portfolio. Management's plan to drive long-term growth includes three strategic priorities: accelerating consumer-centric growth, driving operational excellence and creating a winning growth culture.

Source: 2020 Investor Presentation

Mondelez built out its snacking portfolio organically as well as through acquisitions. In 2018 and 2019, it announced investments in its network of technical centers, which develop new products that respond to evolving consumer tastes. It has a robust database of consumer research that details not just what snacks are popular, but when and how snacking takes place.

Mondelez has divested non-snacking businesses in recent years, with the sale of its Kraft-branded cheese business in the Middle East and Africa to Arla Foods of Denmark in 2019, and is looking to sell its Philadelphia cream cheese business. It also combined its coffee assets into joint-ventures, resulting in it owning stakes in Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and JDE Peet's (OTCPK:JDEPF):

Source: 2020 Investor Presentation

Mondelez has a #1 or #2 position in the segments it operates in, with significant scope for further penetration. It is well positioned to drive sustainable growth and earnings over the long-term with significant runway ahead given its exposure to growing categories and favorable trends:

Source: 2020 Investor Presentation

Valuation

Our 2-stage DCF model utilizes the following base-case assumptions:

Revenue growth of 3% p.a. over the next 10 years, with 2% terminal growth - above current 10-year yield which is depressed at below 1% given extraordinary market conditions. Our growth assumption is well-ahead of the company's historical 5 and 10 year growth rates of -5.2%p.a and -3.1% p.a. respectively. Long-term 15% Operating Margins vs current 12.7% - whilst we expect margins to improve over time, we have to be reasonable and not deviate too far from a relevant comparable group median:

We value cash and marketable securities at book value and use a Black-Scholes model to value option compensation plans.

Our DCF indicates the shares are ~25% overvalued:

Source: Author's calculations

Valuation sensitivity highlights indicates that the market is baking-in around 18% operating margin with 3.5% revenue growth over the next 10 years. Whilst this is not impossible, it is not very likely given what the company and peers have accomplished: Source: Author's calculations

We believe that the market today is applying too-low a discount rate on the expected future cash flows of Mondelez which contributes to the stock's overvaluation.

Conclusion

Whilst we love the brands, we have to acknowledge that no matter how good a company or its assets, the returns we achieve as shareholders are dependent on the price we pay for those shares. At it's current $53 price tag, this portfolio of high-quality brands needs to go on sale for us to become bullish. At around $40, we see sufficient margin of safety to buy and hold shares for the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.