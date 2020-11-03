WPX Energy's (WPX) CEO Rick Muncrief on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Sullivan – Vice President of Investor Relations

Rick Muncrief – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Clay Gaspar – President and Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Vann – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Singer – Goldman Sachs

Charles Meade – Johnson Rice

Leo Mariani – KeyBanc

Nitin Kumar – Wells Fargo

Neal Dingmann – Truist

Gail Nicholson – Stephens

Operator

It is now my pleasure to turn your conference over to today's speaker, David Sullivan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Sullivan

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the WPX Energy’s third quarter 2020 call. We appreciate your interest in WPX Energy. Rick Muncrief, our Chairman and CEO; Clay Gaspar, our President and COO; and Kevin Vann, our CFO, will review the prepared slide presentation this morning. Along with Rick, Clay and Kevin, other members of the management team are available for questions after the presentation.

On our website, wpxenergy.com, you will find today's presentation and the press release that was issued after the market closed yesterday. Also, our Q will be filed later today. Please review the forward-looking statement and disclaimer on oil and gas reserves at the end of the presentation. They are important and integral to our remarks, so please review them.

So with that, Rick, I'll turn it over to you.

Rick Muncrief

Thank you, David, and good morning to everyone. As always, we appreciate your time today and your interest in WPX Energy. This was a uniquely exciting quarter. As we discussed on September 28, we've entered into a merger of equals agreement with Devon Energy. This is a milestone moment for WPX as we diligently work to accelerate how quickly we can accomplish the five-year vision targets we laid out last year. Progress on the merger is already underway. We've organized an integration team, which is led by a combination of highly qualified individuals from both WPX and Devon, who know the businesses inside and out.

We recognized the synergies and the redundancies between the two companies will impact jobs. We're going to be very thoughtful and respectful to people as we move through that process. Everyone understands the realities of the difficult macro environment we're in, and there's certainly a lot to be said for the viability of combining the strengths of the companies and the attractive value that adds for shareholders. With that, let's turn to Page 2.

Let me touch on some really impressive highlights that we're seeing in the second half of the year. This was another strong quarter for WPX, despite the COVID overhang in the market and its impact on pricing and demand. As you may recall, last quarter, we raised expectations for free cash flow for this year to $200 million. Thanks to our financial discipline and how well we're executing at a very high level overall, we're now raising our target by 50% as we expect to generate more than $300 million of free cash flow this year. We've already achieved our oil target of 140,000 barrels a day that we had set for December 31 because we're capital efficiency. We're raising our fourth quarter guidance to between 137,000 and 143,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Also, we continue to see great trends on the cost side of our business. We're lowering our 2020 CapEx by another $50 million and have improved our LOE goal by 14%. Finally, we're seeing some significant delineation success in the Delaware Basin with promising initial results from several recent Bone Spring wells in our Stateline position. Clay will provide more details with that shortly. Great results and positive momentum have put us in an extremely strong position as we work toward our strategic combination with Devon. As it stands today on a combined basis, we expect to be the fifth largest independent oil producer in the U S. Now let's turn to Page 3 and take another look at what that means for shareholders.

This strategic merger presents truly compelling rationale that critically delivers for the long-term. This is a high-impact transaction that brings together the best of WPX and Devon's businesses to deliver long-term value and to more readily withstand fluctuations in commodity prices. The combined strength of WPX and Devon is evidenced by the fact that the transaction will be immediately accretive to all per share financial metrics in the first year. This includes earnings, cash flow, free cash flow and net asset value, as well as return on invested capital.

With our enhanced free cash flow generating capabilities and our highly disciplined strategy, we will accelerate Devon's transition to a business model that prioritizes returning cash to shareholders over production growth. Additionally, the all-stock transaction ensures the combined company will retain a strong balance sheet and $5 billion in liquidity, including $2 billion of cash on hand. The asset portfolio will be anchored by premium acreage position in the economic core of the Delaware Basin.

And as I alluded to earlier, there's still so much more to discover across the various benches and horizons, innovation of stacked pay. Additionally, we expect to realize significant synergies from the merger to the tune of at least $575 million in annual cash flow by year end 2021. Our teams are working to close transaction as quickly as possible in order to begin executing on these opportunities that we already know exists today. Now let's turn to Page 4.

One of the most unique aspects of this transaction is the incredible value proposition it presents to shareholders. As opposed to other recent transactions, our ability to influence the shape and look of the combined company includes attractive peers that only a deal like this can.

Let's start with the free cash flow potential of the combined company, which materially enhances the results that WPX was already achieving on our front. Additionally, this combination allows us to be well-positioned for multiple expansion given the pro forma metrics of the new Devon. We look forward to competing against some larger peers, and illustrating and capturing this multiple expansion will be a priority for us.

The all-stock terms of the transaction also allows shareholders of both WPX and Devon to benefit from cost synergies and the significant upside potential of the combined company. With a business now scaled to consistently generate free cash flow, the combined entity will be able to support the implementation of the fixed plus variable dividend strategy that we discussed in the merger announcement. We're taking the best of the WPX business and the best of the Devon business and are creating a company that is poised for success, both in the current environment and over the long-term. Our shareholders will have a 43% ownership in the combined company, which as I've mentioned before, accelerates how quickly we can achieve our five-year vision targets. Now let's turn to Page 5.

I've already touched on the synergies available through the transaction. However, I'd like to reinforce how sizable they are for shareholders. The net present value of these synergies over the next five years equates to more than $2 billion of value. Let me repeat that. The net present value of these cost synergies over the next five years equates to more than $2 billion of value.

Our integration team is starting to examine how best to extract and realize this value. There are very well-defined opportunities across the board. Many of which we acknowledge will impact people at both companies very personally. The identified synergies will be derived from improvements to operating margins, reductions in G&A, improvements to the capital budget and decreasing financial costs as we look to opportunistically reduce pro forma debt. We will continue to work productively with Devon to close the transaction, which we expect to occur in the first quarter of 2021, if not sooner. We will continue to keep you updated as there's news to share.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Clay Gaspar, our President and COO, who will update you on our third quarter operation results.

Clay Gaspar

Thanks, Rick, and good morning, everyone. There's been quite a bit going on around here since our merger announcement call. Devon and WPX have come together to form an integration team comprised of leaders from both organizations. We've been making significant progress on that front, and we'll be ready for a smooth transition on day one. We're also making important cultural, organizational and process decisions that will impact the company for years into the future.

Our goals are simple. One, make the most out of this amazing opportunity to blend the best from both organizations, as well as bringing in outside ideas where we can further improve our collective game. Two, build a singular world-class culture that is driven by innovation, entrepreneurship and open communications. Three, capture the synergies that we described related to the deal and then exceed them. Meanwhile, both companies have continued to drive performance and make incredible operational strides. I look forward to sharing just a few of those with you today.

As we restarted wells and picked up operations back in the third quarter, we added two frac crews in July, one in Delaware, and one in Williston. Then we added an additional crew in Delaware in August. This allowed us to start putting wells on first sales in the back half of the third quarter. This activity created significant momentum, which has continued into the fourth quarter and has our current oil production exceeding 140,000 barrels of oil per day, two months ahead of schedule. We continue to drive down well costs, operating costs down and well productivity up. Let's turn to Slide 7 and talk specifically about our monument draw activity.

Our technical team has done considerable work on well spacing, landing and completion design in the monument draw acreage. As you know, we closed the Felix deal on March 6 and then quickly shut down operations due to the pandemic. The technical work did not stop, but we were forced to slow down the implementation of some of the changes that we knew from the beginning needed to be altered. Later in the third quarter, we started our first monument draw wells with WPX landing, spacing and completions designs. We should have initial production from those wells at the year-end call in February.

The diagram on this slide shows the difference in approach, WPX is initiating versus Felix approach on the mega pads. WPX’s approach is four wells per interval spaced at 1,330 feet to 1,560 feet horizontally and vertically offset to maximize the rate of return.

Felix was trying to test horizontal spacing, vertical spacing and landing zones in a fashion that pushed for timely info rather than ultimate returns. We are seeing significant uplift of the wider space wells at Felix drill just before handing over operations, but we see significant additional upside as we fine tune landing zones and tighten up the geosteering performance. We've also been working on operational changes that have proven to drive down costs, at the same time improve the wellbore clean-out and ultimately the well returns.

Today, our new 2-mile wells for Monument Draw are planning for just over $700 per foot and we continue to see room for improvement. This is a massive savings from what we've underwritten the deal on and the well returns continue to improve even at depressed price environment.

Let's turn to Slide 8 and talk a little bit more about Stateline. As you can see on this slide, our Stateline area, we have very strong Second and Third Bone Spring results. I've talked in prior calls about the highly economic tests we have in the Third Bone Spring. I should add that we have now tested four landing zones in the Third Bone Spring Lime, and with the additional confidence in the Second Bone, we are adding years of premium inventory that competes with our Wolfcamp A.

As we got back to operations, the team was able to see the results in the 2-miles Second Bone and Third Bone Lime wells, both inner wells delivered strong performance with the Second Bone Sand producing a 30 day average of over 3,700 BOE per day with 62% oil cut. The Fourth and Third Bone Lime wells average over 3,000 BOE per day in the first 30 days with an oil cut of 57%. On top of these strong well results, we see our D&C costs continue to decline in state area – in Stateline area. Our average cost per foot for drilling and completion in the third quarter was $600 per foot for 2-mile well. These are very impressive costs for 2-mile wells that should compete with anyone out there.

Also, the Third Bone Lime and the new Second Bone targets will benefit from our existing Stateline infrastructure already in place. This not only allows us to capture very attractive returns, but the existing infrastructure allows us to choose development pace based on optimal returns, not midstream build out timing. Compounding the incredible work that our team has done on driving down well costs, uncovering new economic inventory and improving well performance, we're also driving down operating expense. As mentioned in the release, we are materially moving down our full year LOE guidance on the back of this improved performance. Operational cost improvement dollars are some of the hardest to capture, but they are hugely impactful to the corporate bottom line because of the annuitized benefit they provide.

One last thing I wanted to mention before I hand the call to Kevin is that, even with this incredible focus on the Permian assets, we're still driving improvements in the Permian and Williston Basin. We have several highlights for Williston in this quarter and much of it in the operating expense category, but one, well pad really caught my eye. The 3-mile Omaha Woman wells were competing for space in the facilities and therefore curtailed, but still managed to average over 4,800 barrels of oil per day for the first 30 days. And by the way, these wells had a D&C cost of $360 per foot.

Now for the last time, I'll hand over the call to my good friend, Kevin Vann, our CFO of extraordinary for the financial updates.

Kevin Vann

Thank you, Clay. Clear that our operational and financial results point to a lot of momentum going into 2021. As we prepare to complete our merger with Devon. The WPX legacy will ultimately be one of decisiveness and delivering on what we say we're going to do.

This year alone, we've already generated 241 million of free cash flow and begun to stack some cash as we always said, we would. At the same time, we're reducing costs, raising our fourth quarter production target and cutting our planned CapEx even further. As I look back, we've overcome a lot of hurdles over the years to reach this point, including a complete and total transformation of our portfolio, covering approximately 11 billion of M&A activity.

I would be remiss if I didn't recognize the vast and important contributions our people have made to WPX’s success. They're the backbone and foundation of everything we've accomplished. Our people deserve their due for the courage they've shown in the face of adversity and for their creativity and foresight to counter headwinds and keep the company charging ahead. Even with this year's challenges, WPX remains a vibrant company with a very healthy balance sheet that's poised for even greater things ahead as we combine our strengths with Devon.

Let's turn to Page 10 and take a closer look at our third quarter numbers. We generated nearly 80 million of free cash flow in the quarter. As Clay indicated our well cost and production expenses are quite impressive and also a big driver of the substantial free cash flow number for the quarter. As I mentioned, we have generated over 240 million of free cash flow for the year, despite the significant decrease in realized oil prices.

Our quarterly EBITDAX of 389 million was 28 million higher this year as compared to the third quarter of 2019. On a year-to-date basis, our EBITDAX is $140 million higher than 2019. I realized we are generating more oil this year with our quarterly and year-to-date average daily production levels at over 122,000 barrels per day. However, realized prices decreased by 28% in this quarter alone. As oil prices have decreased, our focus on managing our production costs continues to be paramount in our ability to generate free cash flow. For example, on a per unit basis, LOE has decreased by 20% as Clay mentioned. These were all cost savings that we had previously communicated at the start of the pandemic. It may get lost in the macro right now, but I'm pleased to say we are achieving those costs reductions.

I mentioned earlier that one of the WPX legacies will be that we did what we said we were going to do. This is yet another example of it. Our oil production is right in line with what we had expected when we communicated to you during our second quarter call. You can see from our press release that we are planning to average 137,000 barrels per day to 143,000 barrels per day for the fourth quarter. I'm not an engineer, but I do know that we're delivering what we anticipated months ago.

More important than oil production and consistent with the drum beat that is getting stronger each day in the industry, we are focused on producing more repeatable free cash flow and becoming more capital efficient. This quarter is a prime example of it. The steps we are taking to help with this mindset change can't be ignored. Well, I guess it can’t be ignored, but we are delivering on what investors say they want to see.

For the third quarter, we are reporting adjusted net income of 60 million, which is over 50% higher than prior year. The increase in oil production and lower LOE helped drive this increase together with the overall lower DD&A rate. Capital expenditures incurred for the third quarter totaled 256 million compared to 264 million last year. And again, as Clay mentioned, we're really proud of the team and how they continue to drive well cost down.

In conclusion, I'm proud of what the WPX team has done since becoming the CFO back in 2014. It's been a privilege to be part of this team and the opportunity to help with the transformation was one of the highlights of my career. Obviously these are tough times. As a matter of fact the last 6.5 years have been tough, but WPX has persevered through it all. We have all learned a lot and demonstrated our commitment to the shareholders.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Rick for some closing comments.

Rick Muncrief

Thank you, Kevin, great job. Folks as you've heard on today's call WPX is exceptionally well positioned for success. We continue to excel strategically, operationally and financially as we work toward the close of our merger with Devon. Once again, I want to personally thank our entire organization for their dedication and tireless efforts over the past several years.

Now, a new chapter is opening. This is a high-impact transaction, by consolidating with Devon we're improving our balance sheet strength and financial flexibility that positions us to continue to deliver long-term value to shareholders through optimization of our combined operations, as well as some significant synergy capture. As we've shown, our strength is underscored by our strong third quarter earnings and continued execution on our outstanding assets.

We'll bring this strength to the combined portfolio, following the close of the transaction, which will in turn have an even larger impact for the shareholders of both companies. A few days ago, Devon announced strong results and a favorable outlook, today we did. Together WPX and Devon will be able to bring out the best in both of our businesses and we will be well positioned for the long haul.

Today's investors ask for generating free cash flow, returning some cash to shareholders, financial discipline, and an ever improving ESG performance. We look forward to delivering across the board in all of these areas. And with that operator, please open the line for any Q&A. Thank you.

David Sullivan

Operator, we're ready for Q&A

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brian Singer with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Brian Singer

Thank you. Good morning.

Rick Muncrief

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Singer

I just have one question and that is, as you look to – and as you look at the successes you've highlighted from a well performance perspective from the Stateline wells and then you’re planning process in Monument Draw, how does that impact the prioritization of legacy WPX and then Felix acreage in a combined Devon-WPX portfolio? Does that change how you're thinking about the prioritization of where drilling would take place in somewhere between maintenance 2% to 5% growth scenario?

Rick Muncrief

Yes, Brian, that’s a great question. I think the reality is we will be getting as reportable integration process, and we're trying to accelerate that is to sit down with our team, the Devon team, and make sure that we're really looking at things in a similar way. It's just going to take some time for us to really prioritize, I believe you saw the results that they announced last week, very significant, some of our Stateline wells that Clay referred to very, very strong. The monument draw is something we've been really wanting to sink our teeth into. So we're just going to have to give it a little time, let the teams work, and we'll be able to lay that out hopefully in our February call.

Clay Gaspar

And Brian, I think your question was specifically on the WPX side around Stateline versus monument draw. I'm happy to report they're getting more and more competitive every day. Stateline has the benefit of lots and lots of reps. And so we've been able to de-risk that quite a bit. As you synced on the last couple of calls around monument draw, we have moved that needle very significantly, but there's still a lot of opportunity there. As we bring on more wells in landing zones with the proper geosteering, with proper cost structure, some of these new techniques we're using, it's becoming much more competitive.

Now, the way we bake the economics in is we anticipate some additional benefit, but you have to risk that because end of the day these guys rely on us to deliver every single quarter. And so you have to think about it on a risk basis. As the monument draw risk comes down, it becomes much more competitive with Stateline. I would anticipate as we've talked before, somewhat of a balanced approach between the two areas, but that changes month-to-month and each area as they make these material improvements that jockeys position. So we have a very dynamic capital allocation process.

Brian Singer

Great. That’s it from me. Thank you very much.

Rick Muncrief

Thank you, Brian

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Charles Meade with Johnson Rice. Your line is open.

Charles Meade

Good morning, Rick and Clay, and the whole team there. I also wanted to also ask about that Delaware space, and specifically the – I believe it's Slide 7 you have there that Clay went over. I think most of us, when we look at the slide we focus on the X, Y plane. But my understanding is that a lot of this – lot of what you’ve learned about space is actually along the Z axis. And so I wondered if you could talk about whether that's in fact the case in about how confident you are in this new spacing plan that you've laid out?

Clay Gaspar

Yes, Charles, excellent observation. You're right. We talk generically about spacing and we think in a two-dimensional plane or fashion, but you're right, that third dimension that Z axis is equally critically important. And one thing you'll note from that diagram is the staggering of that Z plane. And so when you stack wells on the left side of the page, some of those show you may have 125 to 175 feet of vertical stagger, and they're stacked right on top of each other. And that's a recipe for disaster. It just – it doesn't work. And so even taking that very tight vertical spacing and offsetting by a few hundred feet, 200 feet to 300 feet can make a significant difference. So we use that piece of it. And then we also consider that dimension of the Z spacing as also an incredible component as well. So, yes, good observation and you are spot on. Sounds like our diagram worked.

Charles Meade

Got it. And then, this is may be a little premature to be asking questions along this way, but picking up on your success with the second Bone Springs this past quarter, my impression is that Devon has actually done a lot more in the Bone Springs than you guys have. And is – do you share that impression? And is it – have you had the opportunity yet to compare development concepts and perhaps turn up some new opportunities or ideas?

Clay Gaspar

Yes. I would say it's a little early to say that. We have our development concept, but here's what I'm excited about, and David Harris, on the other side shares the same excitement. They have been a very significant, and really in the Mexico side, very significant Bone Spring development players. And then magically at that geologic fault known as the Stateline, things flip over to the Wolfcamp. And so we're sitting on the Texas side, Wolfcamp developers, and then you run up into the Stateline and then things flipped back over. You noticed on our call that we highlighted the Bone Spring activity on the Stateline. Also note on their call, they highlighted the Wolfcamp activity on the New Mexico side.

So this is the whole reason we wanted to be part of this incredible basin, is that prolific sense of landing zone after landing zone. In both cases you benefit from existing infrastructure, all the synergies associated with that, you don't have to build locations, you get to reuse facilities, all the reuse, a lot of that infrastructure, compounding the incredible economics that we have. So, yes, we see it on both sides of the Stateline, and there's nothing magical about that Texas and New Mexico border that should change any of our development schemes.

Charles Meade

All right. We'll stay tuned on that. Thanks, Clay.

Clay Gaspar

You bet.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Leo Mariani with KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Leo Mariani

Yes. Hey, guys. Obviously a significant production increase, if I look at Q4 average oil, $122 and getting to $140, well ahead of schedule here, I guess we'll call it circa November 1. Just wanted to get a sense of what was driving that. Are you guys basically able just to get things moving faster in the field? Are you getting more wells turned into sales, perhaps the expected? What's kind of driving the upside in the oil production here?

Rick Muncrief

Leo, I think the bottom line is we got back to work late. They're in the third quarter and you started seeing the impact. As Clay talked about in his prepared comments, we had some great performance in both basins. And so it just a simple productivity that we're seeing from the Bone Springs and Wolfcamp, and then up in the Bakken, and those are some outstanding wells. So great capital execution, and they’re just probably a little bit better than forecasted productivity, but really good news.

Leo Mariani

Okay. That's good to know. And I guess as a result of the kind of raised fourth quarter guidance, does that in turn potentially raise the year-end 2020 oil exit rate for WPX as well here?

Rick Muncrief

Well, it could, but the bottom line is the fact is we're sitting here at $35 oil price, $37. We're going to be really thoughtful. So, it's 140,000 barrel a day range of kind of locked in there. It's probably a pretty good spot for us to be in, but we'll see. And we do have some tremendous wells in the queue to complete.

Leo Mariani

Okay. That's helpful. And obviously you guys were very successful on LOE cost reductions here. Just wanted to get a sense, do you think that vast majority of these are going to be permanent or could some of these disappear if commodity prices were to improve on the next year?

Clay Gaspar

Yes. What's interesting about it is on the LOE side, you don't see that inflation, deflation, correlation as much as what you do on the D&C side. I would say what we were forced to do and really exploring, just question everything, how do we do things differently. As we curtailed back into the second quarter, one of our leaders here in organization that came up with the term kind of protect our own. And this was a call to arms to all the employees to figure out what are we paying other organizations to do? What are we farming out that we can just – we can pick up and do? And it was really incredible the amount of work that we were able to really capture repairs, rebuilds, all those kinds of things that typically we would have in busier times kind of farmed out. Maybe we had gotten a little bit of complacency in doing so. This call to arms really allowed us to capture a lot of that back.

We also looked critically at every contract in every sourcing agreement. Certainly, there were some pricing going in when you think about some of the supply chain. But I would say, by far most of it was organizationally thinking differently about how do we do what we do. So to answer your original question, I would say most of this, we will be able to hang on to. We watched the numbers. Of course, we see it a lot more granularly than you see it. And we watched the numbers dip. We saw a little bit of give back, and we got a lot of these wells back on production, but now we've seen several months of continued improved performance. So I have a great deal of confidence that we will be able to hold onto the lion's share of these LOE savings. And as I mentioned in my remarks, don’t under estimate what the value of that really is because that pays every month, every quarter, every year, as long as you can possibly hold onto it and creates tremendous value for the shareholder to the bottom line.

Leo Mariani

Thanks, guys.

Rick Muncrief

Thank you, Leo.

Thank you. And our question comes from the line of Nitin Kumar with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Nitin Kumar

Good morning, Clay. Thanks for taking my question. We go on and start with industry consolidation. You obviously started a trend there. Since you announced your merger there's been some more deals. Some of the country has revolved around scale and where $10 billion has to be the market cap that glance your relevance. And I just wanted to get your thoughts on where do you see the A&D market going from here? Do you see more consolidation? And if there's a role for, I know it might be a little bit of an unfair question, but is there a role for the new Devon with you at the helm to play in that?

Rick Muncrief

Well, Nitin, that's a good question. We've been very public in our support of consolidation displacement in this as an industry, not only in Permian, but in the Bakken industry. So we're pleased with the trend that we feel that we played a role in getting space kicked off.

The first part of your question, as far as having a need to be $10 billion or more market cap to be investible, I heard no CEO make a comment. I really don't think that's really necessarily the case. I think there's some great investments opportunities for some companies, a little smaller than that. I do think, however, the scale matters and that's going to be very, very important. And over time, you'll see it probably even more important.

As far as the new Devon playing a big role in additional consolidation, I think right now we're still focused on making sure that we get the integration, right. We capture the synergies, they'll always be some opportunities there to look at, to evaluate, but just as we've always done and I believe Devon’s always done is there's a very high bar.

And, so we'll be thoughtful about that, certainly we do believe the scale matters, but I think what matters even more is execution and doing what you say you're going to do, and things like capturing synergies, those sorts of things. So I'd say stay tuned, but for us our focus is very much on getting the integration successfully done and get the synergies captured.

Nitin Kumar

Okay, great. That's great answer. My next one is for Clay. Clay, looking at Slide 7, this Third Lime versus this Third Bone Spring Sand, my knowledge of geology is way less than yours, man. So maybe help us out here, how distinct are the two zones? And especially as you think about, you mentioned New Mexico versus Texas, Delaware, how much of this should we be seeing up north as you get some of that acreage?

Clay Gaspar

Yes, great question. Thanks for the clarification. So we talk internally about the Third Bone lime because it is clearly litho-logically different than the Third Bone Sand. So the sand sits right on top of the greater Wolfcamp A interval, and what we're doing in the X/Y, what industry is doing in the X/Y a 100% chance that you're getting some Third Bone Spring Sand contribution to those X/Y wells, okay. So we wanted to make sure and designate this as the lime, because it is clearly different. It sits above the Third Bone Spring Sand, which is often kind of a shared resource with that upper most landing zone in the Wolfcamp.

Sometimes you'll see other industry partners land in the Third Bone Spring Sand, and you can kind of share that way as well. We've skipped over that interval. And in the lime interval, we actually have internally we term it LS-1 through LS-7 and beyond. And these are individual lime zones that we are landing in. As I mentioned, we've landed in four of those very successfully. We can see there's a lot more frac-barriers in that lime and so you stay much more contained inside that lime and what we're seeing, we've tested this very soundly.

In that Third Bone Spring lime, you are depleting – that's the depletion interval. You're not reaching into that Second Bone. And even in the lower wells, you're not getting very deep into that Third Bone Sand and you're certainly not getting into the Wolfcamp. So we've talked at many times on these calls about kind of what is the flow unit, because the last thing you want to do is go in and partially develop a flow unit, and then come back a year later and realize that you kind of screwed up the rest of the development.

That's something we were hyper-focused on and as we talk about this Third Bone lime, that's something we're very thoughtful about how we develop. So lots of testing on that, lots of individuals, a few co-developments, few – some of the science work understanding the vertical growth of the stimulation and understanding what's depleting what. So I can tell you, I feel very confident today in the approach that we're taking. We'll continue to test a little bit more on spacing, both in the Second and Third Bone lime. And then we'll be able to add that inventory number hopefully in the coming quarters.

Thank you. Our next comes from Neal Dingmann with Truist. Your line is open.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning. Rick, this has been asked around, but I just want to make kind of clarification. I guess my – it's really, the first question is just on this second half activity, really seemed you all had done just a great job. You've been maybe a bit more active than I thought you'd even be, hitting the 140,000 sort of late this year. And I'm just wondering – I guess this seems a bit different than the very slow growth plans at the new Devon. So I'm just wondering, why sort of push it into this activity so much into this merger versus maybe just, if you'd already hit that, keeping those ducks and maybe reducing rates, I'm just kind of wondering how you're sort of – if you're thinking any different about sort of the growth versus the shareholder return prospects in these days?

Rick Muncrief

You know Neal, I guess where we're at is that, we did increase from 122,000 as far as the third quarter average up to 140,000 fairly rapidly, but it was some just some phenomenal well results. And so it's not really an increase of activity. It just got back to work or base activity level that we plan. So just a performance driven as much as anything and so – but I think I’ve mentioned that, yes, we could, let it rip, we've got some great wells coming up. We could truly increase activity, which is what I think you're saying. We're not going to do that. I mean, it does make sense.

I think in this 140,000-ish range feels pretty good, could we be a little bit higher, maybe a little bit, but it's just going to be a matter of well productivity. And so we'll see how that all plays out, but, what you're touching on is growth versus free cash flow. And I think we try to be pretty clear that we want to generate free cash flow.

Neal Dingmann

Okay. And then it plays – definitely seems like, as these wells are getting these larger and large returns, is this kind of driven by stepping up, it seems like you've done the – you talked about the 3-mile, more 2-mile sort of mile, is this sort of doing these longer laterals board, what – I guess what's driving that, is that more just the optimum returns that you're seeing from these, or just that you are able to do this because of spacing, et cetera, or maybe what's sort of led to this?

Rick Muncrief

Yes. Neal in the Permian side and Delaware particular, we’re really get geared up for 2-mile development. And so that's the way we've gotten our land, arranged on a ton of trades. And if you recall, from the RKI acquisition kind of pre-acquisition their average lateral length was about 3,800 feet. So we've pushed that, just approaching, just touching 10,000 feet, we consider that a huge win.

The 3-mile development, we've done probably several dozen of those in the Williston basin. And those are kind of unique situations where you have a 3-mile development that you'd rather not do, certainly a two and an individual one. We feel very comfortable in our ability to drill 3-mile wells and that plays a part there, specifically the wells I've mentioned in Williston. I would say the real change in improvement in Permian, both in Stateline and in Monument Draw, it's just been tweaking things like landing zones, things like steering, completion design, how do we drive that efficiency, even the flow-back techniques, there's been a lot of debate on this slow back the right approach or something more aggressive.

We're kind of have some points in between and some things that we're doing along those lines to improve wellbore cleanup. And at the same time, on our some of the geochemical and geomechanical considerations down whole as well. So a lot of small knobs at this point on the Stateline area, we've got some bigger knobs returning in the Monument Draw area and we're seeing – that's why we're seeing such differential improvement quarter-over-quarter there.

Neal Dingmann

Thank you guys. And I'd like to a great chat with Kevin as well.

Rick Muncrief

Thanks, Neal.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Gail Nicholson with Stephens. Your line is open.

Gail Nicholson

Good morning, looking at the Williston as you guys move into that one-rig program. Is there anything that you guys can do to help try to mitigate the decline of the Williston assets as you move through time?

Clay Gaspar

The base decline is something that I think will be – especially in the new combined organization is going to be such an incredible focus for the company. There's a lot of things around in the production engineering world, that you're always trying to fight that. I would say the biggest needle mover is just slower activity. As we move from historically a high growth company to a low growth company, the law of numbers takes over and all of sudden your base decline just flattens materially.

So in Williston, which you would see as a base decline for year one will be significantly less in year two and three. But please note that we're looking every day at always trying to improve the day-to-day fight of drive LOE down and improve well performance, do it in an environmentally friendly way. And so that work continues. But I would say the biggest change for improving base decline is just the transition to this lower activity cadence of the new combined organization.

Gail Nicholson

Great. And then in the press release, you guys mentioned that there were some service outages that affected rates in both of the bases this quarter. Can you just clarify what those service outages were?

David Sullivan

Could you repeat that? You had some back ground noise there.

Gail Nicholson

Sorry. The dogs are barking. In the press release, you guys talked about service outages affecting production in both basins in the quarter. I was just curious on what those service outages were, if you could provide any clarity there.

Clay Gaspar

Yes. So this is midstream upsets in both basins, this is kind of just background work, but when you're concentrated to one processing facility or one gatherer, it can certainly come into play. And we happen to experience that quarter for both Williston and in the Delaware basin.

In the Williston, we've gotten that all resolved. In the Delaware basin, we have alternative outlets and now once again, flaring is down and production is back up. So we've regrouped and got that heading in the right direction.

Kevin Vann

I believe the impact were somewhere at 500 to 1,000 barrels a day range impact when you just put the two those together.

Gail Nicholson

Great. Thank you.

Rick Muncrief

Thank you.

Kevin Vann

Okay, folks, we'll we appreciate your interest in WPX today. We're extremely excited about what the future looks like. We do think the scale matters where you're talking about a stronger company and we're really, really excited about what the future holds. So have a great day and we will see you down the road.

