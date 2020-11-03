iStar Inc. (STAR) CEO Jay Sugarman on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Fooks - SVP, IR & Marketing

Jay Sugarman - Chairman & CEO

Marcos Alvarado - President & CIO

Jeremy Fox-Geen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Stephen Laws - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to iStar's Third-Quarter 2020 earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions].

At this time for opening remarks and introduction, I would like to turn the conference over to Jason Fooks, Senior Vice President of Investor Relation and Marketing. Please go ahead sir.

Jason Fooks

Thank you, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review iStar's third-quarter 2020 earnings. With me today are Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Marcos Alvarado, our President, and Chief Investment Officer and Jeremy Fox-Geen, our Chief Financial Officer.

This morning we published an earnings presentation highlighting our third-quarter results, and our call will refer to these slides, which can be found on our website at iStar.com in the Investors section. There will be a replay of the call, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. The replay is accessible on our website or by dialing 1 (866) 207-1041 with the confirmation code of 7947936.

Before I turn the call over to Jay, I'd like to remind everyone that statements in this earnings call which are not historical facts will be forward-looking. iStar's actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements, and the risk factors that could cause these differences are detailed in our SEC reports. iStar disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as expressed and required by law.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to iStar's Chairman and CEO, Jay Sugarman. Jay.

Jay Sugarman

Thanks Jason. We spent the third quarter continuing to focus on our three core strategies; building our ground lease business, recapturing capital from legacy assets and strengthening our balance sheet. As a result adjusted earnings were solid. We extended our debt maturities even further and the legacy asset portfolio continued to shrink but our primary goal remains highlighting the embedded value of iStar's ground lease platform and asset portfolio and positioning ourselves for expanded growth in the ground lease ecosystem. As we mentioned on Safeholds earnings call we are beginning to see some pickup in transaction activity in the real estate markets and a concurrent pickup in ground lease opportunities. Safehold and iStar are well-positioned to continue providing innovative ground lease capital to building owners and we are finding new ways to meet our customers’ needs as we push further and deeper to reinvent the sector and increase the market's understanding of its potential. Safehold recently closed its first core multi-family transaction in Seattle as part of a custom tailored Safestar transaction and we're working with new customers across the country as we expand our capabilities.

With regards to the existing portfolio we continue to see certain sectors struggling with COVID having a major impact on operating performance. Theaters and hotels have been hard hit and we put one of the few remaining entertainment retail loans in our portfolio on NPL status though we remain senior to significant equity and subordinated debt and do not currently expect any principal loss in that position.

On the other hand, we saw positive developments in our largest net lease exposure in the entertainment sector. Bolero as the company significantly bolstered their liquidity position and generated operating results that exceeded our expectations on both a revenue and EBITDA basis. As a result we executed a comprehensive amendment to two of our master leases to defer some rent in return for eliminating a sizable forward capital commitment that no longer fits with our ground lease focus strategy. The net benefit to our long-term master leases with Bolero is a tenant in a much stronger position with growing momentum and what now appears to be the firepower to outrun even some of the more pessimistic COVID forecasts.

And with that as a quick overview let me turn it over to Jeremy now to go through the details. Jeremy?

Jeremy Fox-Geen

Thank you Jay and good morning everyone. My comments will refer to the earnings deck we published this morning on our website. Turning to slide 3 which highlights our performance this quarter against our strategy. Safehold continues to demonstrate strong performance both in terms of the business and the value of our investment which now represents a $1.2 billion unrealized game.

Since Q2 Safehold closed an additional $105 million ground lease investments. We strengthened our balance sheet by refinancing $400 million of unsecured senior notes extending our debt maturity profile. And we continue to simplify our business by monetizing our legacy asset portfolio with $21 million of dispositions reducing that portfolio to 13% of our total asset base.

Into slide 4 with more on Safehold. Safehold sore an uptick in origination activity through the quarter which bodes well for the future. With over $200 million of potential ground lease investment undersigned that is of intent in addition to the $105 million of closed transactions I just mentioned. Its portfolio of ground leases was $2.9 billion at quarter end and it continued to collect the 100% of its ground rent highlighting the safety of its cash flows during these stressed economic times.

Since the third quarter of 2019 our investment in Safehold increased by $1.3 billion which includes that $1.2 billion unrealized gain. During the first three quarters of the year Safehold stock has appreciated by 56%.

Slide 5 details how we strengthened the balance sheet and improved our credit metrics. During the quarter we refinanced $400 million of 5.25% senior unsecured notes during 2022 and extended our weighted average corporate debt maturity profile for 4.5 years with no corporate debt maturing for just under two years. As at quarter end we had $88 million of cash and $330 million of available capacity on our revolver. Year-over-year our unencumbered asset based increased by $1.1 billion to $4.6 billion. Our unencumbered assets to unsecured debt ratio improved to 2.2 times. We are levered 1.2 times debt to adjusted equity based on Safe's market value and we remain primarily an unsecured borrower as unsecured debt represents 68% of our total debt.

On slide 6, we provide an update on the legacy asset portfolio. During the quarter we sold $21 million of legacy assets taking total sales proceeds over the past year to $183 million.

Over the past year we've reduced our legacy assets by 14% with most of that reduction concentrated within our short-term legacy asset portfolio which is down 25% taking that balance to $285 million. In our long-term legacy portfolio the entirety of our $69 million of sales with transactions in Asbury park and Magnolia Green where we have seen continued steady sales through the COVID period.

Slide 7 shows our investment activity for the quarter. During the quarter we had a total of $148 million of investment activity including $8 million of open market purchases of Safe stock, $117 million within our loan portfolio and our net lease joint venture and $9 million of development CapEx. In addition, we repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of Star stock during the quarter for $14 million.

On slide 8 you see our portfolio overview. Rent collections remain consistent with the prior quarter. Safe which represents 34% of our portfolio based on its market value collected 100% of its ground rent. Excluding Bolero we collected 98% of rent on our net lease portfolio consistent with the second quarter. We received 92% of our interest payments due within our real estate finance portfolio. Unpaid interest is due to a single loan on a large entertainment and retail property which we classified as a non-performing loan at the end of the third quarter and we collected 80% of rent at our operating properties which represents only 5% of our portfolio.

As Jay mentioned Bolero reached a comprehensive deal with all its capital providers to ensure sufficient flexibility to manage through the business disruption created by COVID. As part of that deal we agreed to defer approximately 60% of the rents owed for nine months starting October 2020 for a total of $23 million. This deferred rent will accrue with interest and will be repaid over two years commencing January 2023. As part of the agreement we terminated a $55 million forward commitment to purchase additional bowling center.

Slide 9 details our results for the quarter. We reported a net loss for the quarter of $2.1 million which is a net loss of $0.03 per share and adjusted earnings of $22.1 million or $0.29 per share. Year-to-date we reported a net loss of $46.9 million which is a net loss of $0.61 a share and adjusted earnings of $29.8 million or $0.39 per share.

On slide 10, we present our book value per share which illustrates the value created through Safehold but not recognized in our reported financial statements. Including Safe's market value as of September 30, our common equity value per share is $24.58 and when adjusted for depreciation, amortization and CECIL allowance our common equity value per share stands at $29.08. The current stock price represents a substantial discount to this value.

In conclusion, we saw consistent performance from our diversified portfolio and significant embedded unrealized gains from Safehold. Moreover we've seen an uptick in Safeholds origination activity and pipeline which should enable us to continue to scale the business.

With that let me hand it back to Jay.

Jay Sugarman

Thanks Jeremy. Well with 2020 almost behind us we're pleased the growing value creating our Safehold platform and shareholdings has more than offset the negative impacts of COVID on other parts of the portfolio. As the numbers continue to show iStar's embedded value is well above the current stock price. So we'll work to show more investors while the success of our ground lease strategy has created an attractive entry point in iStar with a compelling value proposition and significant upside. Okay operator, let's go open it up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jade Rahmani with KBW. Please go ahead.

Jade Rahmani

Thank you very much. I'm just looking at the income statement. The other income line was up sharply to $25.6 million from last quarter's $10.3 million and a year ago $18.3 million. Can you give any color on what drove that increase?

Jay Sugarman

Sure. We actually had a nice pop in one of our cold storage assets in terms of its value that we were able to recognize. So that was most of it.

Jade Rahmani

Is that recurring income or was that a one-time item?

Jay Sugarman

Well it's a position that came out of our preferred freezer portfolio that we sold and the company that acquired it and that we now have a small interest in has done great. So they have been able to consistently increase the value of our position but I can't say it's a recurring contractual occurring but we really like the position and think there is more upside there.

Jade Rahmani

Could you quantify the size of that position maybe in terms of book value or some other metric?

Jay Sugarman

Yes. It's in right around the $16 million range right now.

Jade Rahmani

Okay. Great. The entertainment retail loan on NPL what time horizon would you expect for recovery and I believe you said you don't expect any principal loss because you're in the senior mortgage position.

Jay Sugarman

Well, I think we're restricted from talking about it during these negotiations but what I would say is the asset is open and COVID is the primary cause of this temporary, what we expect to be a temporary hit. So if you think COVID sort of runs its course in the next 12 months, I think that that's the period we need to get through and out the other side and as I mentioned I think it's more situation where the equity and the subordinated capital need to decide exactly how they want to create that runway but until they have a clean runway set up we thought it was right to put it on NPL.

Jade Rahmani

Any other concerns in the loan book? There is about $185 million of hotel loans? There is $84 million of land loans. There is $168 million of condo.

Jay Sugarman

Yes. So I think the loan book is actually doing better than we thought so we feel good about that. I would say the hotels are the one place that again the COVID impact has been outsized and certainly outside the realm of typical ups and downs. So feeling okay about that because again we think when COVID is passed those are good solid assets but I think I said it last quarter the longer COVID goes the more variability comes into our projections.

So right now we're kind of anticipating 6 to 12 months of still pretty hard conditions out there and so we think our sponsors have the wherewithal to make it through there but a little bit out of our hands right now in terms of both COVID timing and just how long these sponsors can stand in and continue to support these assets but we haven't taken any additional reserves. So we still think we're in good shape but I would keep our, we're keeping our eyes on certainly the hospitality side.

Jade Rahmani

Okay. Are there any loans that you might be interested in looking to monetize? I saw a commercial mortgage alert in July reported that there was a med loan on the New York hotel totaling around $50 million net, I think in Brooklyn that iStar was looking to sell.

Jay Sugarman

Yes. Again we kind of like most of our positions but there are plenty of places to trade one thing and get into something even better. We certainly continually explore that in our net list book and our finance book but it's all fairly calibrated to here is the price at which we can take capital from one sector and put it in another and make a lot more money. I think as Jeremy said we bought stock. We reinvested in some of our net lease asset areas but mostly we're reinvesting into a ground lease business that we think is fantastic. So slowly but surely we will try to get rid of a lot of the legacy assets and reinvest them into this ground lease ecosystem and but we're, we have no real urgency to do that, no pressure to do that I think we've moved out our liability structure very-very nicely. So all these are almost purely discretionary decisions and if we get prices that we like we'll make that trade and if we don't we'll play on.

Jade Rahmani

And just thinking about the capital position with $88 million of cash and over $400 million of liquidity, how are you thinking about iStar's capacity to make new investments?

Jay Sugarman

Yes. We think the capital is there to be invested and we certainly have a plan to put it to work over time. We also see significant capital flexibility in the rest of the balance sheet. If we wanted to create incremental capital we could do that. So our goal right now is to put that capital to work in the areas that we think are most beneficial for shareholders and fit our strategy most closely and we're laying that plan out for 2021 as we speak.

Unidentified Analyst

And are you able to draw on the credit facility to fund additional investments in Safe?

Jay Sugarman

Yes. Dollars are fungible but that credit line is available to us right now in full.

Jade Rahmani

Okay. And just last question would be if you could give any color on the core multi-family deal in Seattle? Maybe you mentioned the SafeStar nature of it but also the 200 million [plus] what kind of transactions you're seeing traction on?

Jay Sugarman

Marcos you want to talk a little bit about Seattle and the pipeline.

Marcos Alvarado

Hey Jay. So the Seattle transaction was a class A newly constructed super high quality asset and sponsor where we were able to offer a one-stop capital solution as the assets loan matured. So it's a stabilized asset plus 90% occupancy, collections actually at 100%, so surprising in this volatile environment but where the asset is located across the street from Apple and Facebook, it adds up a little bit as to why the assets performance is so strong and so we were able to create a ground lease for Safe that was great for Safe and a high quality unlevered high return for Start.

On the safe pipeline side as we said on the Safe call, a lot of positive traction over the last two months. We're seeing a lot of multi-family transactions. Primarily they're mostly new sales surprisingly pretty close to pre- COVID values and our product both with new and repeat clients across the country has scaled pretty dramatically. So we're excited about the prospects going forward for Safe.

Jade Rahmani

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Stephen Laws with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Stephen Laws

Hi good morning. Jay, I guess I wanted a touch on buybacks. I know you talked to in the press release you had a comment about getting more market participants to recognize that the value of the platform and on a mark to market basis I think you guys bought back about 9% of the company last year and 9% last year in the first half but on a market to market basis the stock's cheaper at Star today then, can you talk about your appetite to increase that stock repurchase to signal the value there? It looks like the leverage numbers you guys cited in the deck declined pretty substantially. So can you maybe talk about how you look at use of capital between buying back Star investment from Safe and potential increases in the dividend?

Jay Sugarman

Sure Stephen. It's really two things. One we have been a consistent buyer as you know. We do believe iStar stock price is significantly undervalued and if we can capture some of that discount for remaining shareholders that's always a good trade and one we've executed on pretty consistently but I mentioned in the more investors and getting people to really see this buying stock in and of itself hasn't really moved the stock. We've seen that pretty consistently. It's an excellent investment for capturing some of that value but I think the big way to unlock the real delta between where it's trading what we think it's worth used to go tell this story now that it's getting simpler, now that we've created a really strong balance sheet you've seen some of the positive things we've done over the last two years to really try to put a very simple story out there that frankly gets simpler every day and had COVID had not stepped in here, I think we'd be telling a different tale but we probably need to go out and make people understand the components of value where we're headed, how we're going to get there and why this gap in value really shouldn't exist and we think that's probably even more important than simply buying what we're allowed to buy in the marketplace is to really get more people to just look at what is and where we're going and I think if you understand the Safehold story you'll get even more excited.

So we've got work to do on that front. There is a relatively concentrated shareholder base at iStar and we think there's a lot more people who would be interested if they understood the story.

So once we come out of black out here, I can certainly think we're in a strong position to tell a story that lots of different kinds of investors will understand but as I said I think it's not only a compelling value proposition but when you understand this ground lease reinvention that we have started and have really become the leader in, I think you'll see that there's a lot of upside even beyond where we are today at Safehold and that all translates back to Star too. So no one silver bullet but we think between buying in mispriced securities and telling the story in a simpler cleaner way. As time goes on, we'll definitely will narrow that gap.

Stephen Laws

Great, thanks for the comments on that, Jay. Well, switching to the short-term legacy assets, $285 million. Can we talk about the timing around resolutions there, clearly COVID I think extended now everything for everyone and curious to get an update now that for six seven months passed.

And maybe get a reset on expectations of monetization's and asset resolutions around the short-term legacy portfolio?

Jay Sugarman

Yes. It’s some days are good days and even some are frustrating. We've had a lot of those assets under contract and some people did fall out. And they did it because they're just probing to see we'll sell at a lower price or whether they did it because they too have concerns about how long COVIDs going to go.

We continue to make progress and our team is doing a great job in terms of these. These assets are in a position where they can go to market, we put them onto market, we've seen good traction in that short-term pool on a number of assets but some of them have extended closing timeframes that are conditioned on getting something from a municipality.

And what we've seen is COVID has really slowed down anything that needs to go through the government channels. For a while they weren't even meeting, then they started to go to Zoom meetings but it feels like it takes two or three Zoom meetings to get done what used to get down in one council meeting.

So, we got some time push back on a couple of those assets. But again I think most trying to think almost all of them we are either in market or getting ready to go to market. It's just the closing timeframe and some of those will be pretty expensive to be as much as 12 to 18 months on a few of them.

So, like what our team is doing there. I would say on the long-term stuff, we're actually pretty pleased where things have shaken out and Magnolia continues to be a top seller in that market. And Asbury, I would tell you the climb of sales has been quite good.

I think we sold six units in October which is really good for us. But Asbury summer was very muted, our hotels ran it a fraction of their typical summer numbers although we had a couple of good weekends in there towards the end of the year.

So, a little bit of a mixed bag in terms of a muted summer across all of Asbury but the Asbury Ocean Club's doing really well and we actually have a couple of parcels a land that we think are headed for sale or pretty competitive bidding.

So, can't really tell you the future until we get this COVID thing under control. It really does make business much harder. And I think it just put psychologically a little bit of a cap on how much we can get done. But again if we can ground the -- I want to use that term, if we can solve this problem by December of 2021, that's kind of how we're budgeting and thinking about our moving forward.

Stephen Laws

Great. And you touched on Asbury there but the hotel exposure in the finance portfolio, can you talk about any updates there and what you're seeing with those investments?

Jay Sugarman

Well, those are tough. We're in almost a dual squeeze which is demand is falling off. A lot of market supply was in the pipeline and is still coming online. So, there is a period of pain here and we're starting to see the dependents call for three, four, five, years before they get back to 2019 levels.

And that's again a function of both. And I think the demand side, the Zoomification of business -- and then the supply side which we can't stop on it dire and so there's still stuff in the pipeline that's coming forward. We rely on our sponsors who are typically well capitalized to see the near term issues is something we can get through.

And our basis in most cases is one we feel quite good about but this is not going to be an easy period for the hospitality world and in particular sectors I think they're going to have a long road to get back. But we have more of ours or kind of bread and butter hotels and I think they stand probably the quickest recovery.

And so, we're just hanging on with our sponsors trying to help them get through this and get to the other side because we think most of them will.

Stephen Laws

Great. And lastly Jay, more positive outlook I guess on growth let's say and also kind of combined originations on a STAR safe financing. Can you talk about the pipeline there on new investments, are you seeing any strength in certain regions or certainly in our property side, kind of how is that building now as we head into the end of the year?

And is there any seasonality along that. Should we expect any deals that want to close before year-end or go into next year, whether or not's critical or tax reasons or simply annual budgeting issues?

Jay Sugarman

I'll put it on back to Marcos again but I think if we say, we put a real push on multifamily post Labor Day. We felt like we had a really good solution for a lot of folks. And we have continued to try to press them to more places for more customers.

I think that's really the story of 2021 that's coming, is our ability to now that we've done this for three years to be able to sit with the customers then what do you need and then find a solution for them that is good for them and good for us.

And these kind of win-win solutions are why we're so excited about this business because I think what we're actually doing is providing an entirely new area for people to cap alliance the ownership of buildings. And it really looks to us like one post one equals more than two.

So, we win they win and ultimately I think the overall real-estate market win. But Marcos, I don’t know if you have any more color for Steve.

Marcos Alvarado

Yes, back over to what you said, Jay. If you look at the save pipeline, the majority of it is what I would call sub-urban entire growth business friendly demos. And very selective on that urban, and you're right we got to cover all that the public multifamily routes. And we can see their same store and year-over-year numbers and the urban markets are pretty ugly.

So, I think there is a difficulty across the market whether you're providing ground around this capital or equity capital in some of these urban markets. So, we've seen success in some of the higher growth, more stable markets.

On the net lease side, continuing to see in on the cold storage side made an investment there. We also made an investment in the past quarter in the life science's space, we're seeing that in the pipeline. So, a lot of logistics life science on the net lease side.

Stephen Laws

Great, Marcos, Jay, thanks very much for your comments. I appreciate it.

Marcos Alvarado

Thanks, Steve.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jade Rahmani with KBW. Please go ahead.

Jade Rahmani

Thank you. I wanted to ask a bigger question, a bigger picture question just around New York and the office sector. In general, I believe for Safe's portfolio, yes New York is close to about 40%.

Now are you changing how you look at office deals, how you underwrite office deals. I think last quarter Jay announced he has that there is a 15% reduction in the typical lease time. And I think a lot of companies are differing their decisions and we know that companies are evaluating strategies for supplementing their day-to-day market footprint with satellite offices.

And attract state areas, for example in suburban markets. I wanted to hear what your thoughts are on New York and if you're changing how you underwrite office deals.

Jay Sugarman

Let me say it's really high level than many markets can talk about some specific viewpoints. But the tension between urban living and suburban living has been going on for a long time. It comes in little bit of cycles, that we're clearly on a cycle where the benefits of living in a vibrant active walkable location like in New York are unfortunately not available.

So, we definitely see a little bit of the pendulum swing the other way right now. But Jade, as you know we think about that business in decades. These are 99-year instruments. And if you ask if whether our view has changed on major cities in our country suddenly becoming obsolete, we will believe that.

And so, in the near-term because we are super senior and low in the capital stack, we don’t have to quite make a call on what's happening to lease terms today. And tomorrow, well we'll have to make a call on this are these really as capable of providing with kind of environment where a large percent of the population will want to live.

And we still think that's the right thesis for a long-term business. We're certainly not abandoning urban cities and would never abandon New York. But this will go through cycles as well. Good leadership tends to make city shine. And we're not certainly hoping coming out of COVID.

Top quality leaders can step in and really help make this COVID impact as short as limit the pain as much as possible. But New York's going to go through some pain and we're seeing at San Francisco, seeing at LA and policies will have to reflect that and while lots of people love living in the suburbs.

I think lots of people love living in an urban environment. And I don’t think that's necessarily changed in any systemic way. I think and we do have to recognize some of those impacts. And we do change our underwriting, so the markets can tell you it's a slued process and we certainly go and have our head in the sand.

But we also again are trying to make long-term decisions not trying to pick what's going to happen in the next couple of quarters. Marcos, I want to, I mean you want to give on a little more detail on how our underwriting is --.

Marcos Alvarado

No, I think and your -- sorry Jade. I think this high level thesis has opened another good rise of decisions because we're not making three year feds in time-to-time markets. So, we're still believers in major markets.

And not granular basis Jade, in our underwriting approaches, I was taking a mark-to-market that I would call more a lender like in sort of bit of approach. And certainly office markets depend you know office assets depending on the market, our net effective rents in our underwriting can be down 20% to 25% on a mark-to-market basis.

It doesn’t mean that we don’t think that those rents will ultimately recover. And each asset in an individual location and who its sponsor is and the quality of the asset and is it in the has it bucket versus the has not bucket as it relates to quality.

So, there is a lot that goes into our calculus. But we are believers and I'll add just one personal tid bit. We've been back in the office since Labor Day abiding with the social distancing regulations and I can tell you I feel much more productive.

I don’t know if it is the kids not running around in the background or just us being able to kind of pop down the hall and talk to somebody, it just feels much more productive and much more efficient.

Jade Rahmani

And if you talk that office rents in New York City were going to be down 20% and that it would take three to five years to get back to their prior period. What would be the impact to purchase price in the ground lease, the 35% ground lease? Is it down by a similar magnitude?

Marcos Alvarado

Yes, not necessarily. Because there's the cost of capital component here and hardly the assets that we invest in are pretty high quality and there's still people chasing yield across the world in the no yield world.

So, one could argue that cap rates are actioned potentially down for the overall real-estate market. And we've seen some similar trends occur in Japan, in Europe and potentially the U.S. is in a similar sort of cycle of lower yields given what's going on in its spending at the federal level.

So, it's hard to know, I will tell you we orient ourselves around a few things, replacement cost, land value, coverage, percentage of CPD, this is going to be a general comment, Jade because it's every asset is different.

But I would say are around these proceeds are probably on the same asset down of 10% 15% the more they were before.

Jade Rahmani

Okay. And if you thought that the average lease duration, I think something we work brought to light in the market was the anachronistic nature of some office leases in a hyper changing tech enabled world signing a 10 years to 15 years lease with ever growing net is a big commitment for companies to make.

If you thought the average lease to ration was going to be down into the five to eight year range from 10 years previously, how would that impact your underwriting?

Marcos Alvarado

Hey you know, I don’t think it necessarily impact does as much to me that the supply demand shift. Today there is no demand and obviously if you're a company you're preserving your optionality before making a decision. Which is why to your point in reference is there is a kind of short-term lease renewal happening.

People just not from it and also waiting to see where they can get a bargain, can they get into a building they could have never gotten into. So, I think this is a natural cyclicality that you see. And I expect the demand to come back.

And when demand comes back and it's in the landlords favor, you see lease terms go back to being longer, your CPIs going low, you'll see free rent going lower. But we're at the beginning of that and that could take a long period of time to recover.

Jade Rahmani

Thank you. I appreciate your thoughts on that.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] One moment while we wait for further question. -- Mr. Fooks, we have no further questions.

Jason Fooks

Okay great, thank you. And if anyone else on the call should have any additional questions with today's earnings release, please feel free to contact me directly.

Tiffany, would you please give the conference call the instructions once again, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this conference will be available for replay after 1:00 PM Eastern today through November 17 at midnight. You may access the AT&T executive replay system at any time by dialing 1866 207 1041 and entering access code 79 47 936.

Those numbers again are "1866-207-1041" and entering access code "79-47-936."

This does conclude our conference for today. Thank you, for your participation and for using AT&T Conferencing Service. You may now disconnect.