Vale SA (VALE) reported its Q3 results highlighted by the strong pricing environment for iron ore and improving financials. Compared to the disruptions in the first half of the year due to the pandemic, production growth and normalizing conditions this quarter support a positive outlook. Vale has also made progress in moving forward from the tragic 2019 Brumadinho mining dam collapse by putting a renewed focus on safety and corporate governance while settling its liabilities. Even as macro uncertainty continues to represent headwinds, we remain bullish on Vale as one of the best plays in the materials sector with compelling value.

VALE Q3 Earnings Recap

Vale reported its Q3 earnings on October 28th with net operating revenues of $10.8 billion, up 5.3% year over year and 43.1% higher compared to Q2 which was impacted by the pandemic. The recovery in mining output along with higher iron ore prices drove a strong rebound in the proforma adjusted EBITDA to $6.2 billion, up 28.9% y/y and nearly 74% higher q/q. The average realized price of iron ore was up 26% y/y. Positive net income of $2.9 billion was also the highest quarterly result going back to Q4 2018.

The story here is a continued turnaround from not only the pandemic that affected results in Q1 and Q2 but also the financial repercussions of the 2019 Brumadinho mining incident that has cost the company nearly $8.0 billion in charges including balance sheet write-offs and over $2.6 billion in direct reparations. Favorably, the company is now moving forward as this quarter included only $130 million in expenses related to ongoing Brumadinho liabilities. Through the first 9 months of the year, net revenues are still down 9% compared to the period in 2019 although positive net income of $4.1 billion reverses a loss of $121 million in 2019.

Iron ore production climbed 2.3% compared to Q3 2019 and this has been supported by record output in its Northern System of mines, mitigating softer trends in other regions. Compared to Q2 where the company was forced to temporarily suspend or limit production due to the pandemic, iron ore production climbed 31.2% q/q as conditions have normalized.

For context, iron ore remains the most important resource representing 85% of total revenues and nearly 45% of the adjusted EBITDA. The strength in iron ore prices mitigated weakness in production of other minerals. The smaller volumes of other minerals including coal, nickel, copper, and gold are still down compared to Q3 2019, but comments by management suggest operations have stabilized in recent months.

The improved earnings and cash flow environment have supported an ongoing trend of deleveraging. The company ended the quarter with $8.8 billion in cash and equivalents against gross financial debt of $13.4 billion. Including other liabilities related to leases, refis, Brumadinho, and the Samarco events, Vale notes an "expanded net debt" measure closer to $14.5 billion. The company maintains a target of reducing that overall amount down to $10.0 billion in the coming years.

With adjusted EBITDA of approximately $15 billion over the trailing twelve months, Vale reports an adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 0.3x, down from 0.5x in Q3 2019. Considering limited debt maturities due through 2023, we see the balance sheet position and liquidity as a strength in the company's financial profile.

Finally, during the quarter, the company also resumed its semi-annual dividend payment, declaring a distribution representing BRL 12.4 billion, or approximately USD $2.3 billion. ADR shareholders were paid $0.43 per share on October 7th. According to the company's dividend policy, Vale intends to distribute 30% of the adjusted EBITDA less sustaining capital expenditures on an annual basis.

While the company does not offer revenue or earnings guidance, management explained during the conference call, they expect production output to continue normalizing through the end of the year. Also, the depreciation of the Brazilian real reduces the effective cost of capital expenditures in Brazil in terms of USD which can drive a cash flow conversion from EBITDA. Overall, the company is taking an optimist outlook in regards to its financial trends.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

While we're encouraged by the stronger earnings and improving balance sheet position, the reality here is that the company is still dependent on trends in iron ore and demand from China which represent 66% of total sales this year. By this measure, it will be important to monitor trends in commodity pricing and macro conditions.

That being said, indicators from China have been more positive recently. One of the macro takeaways this year is the stronger recovery in economic activity in China and developing Asian economies compared to the rest of the world from the depths of the pandemic. An overall better effort at controlling the virus has meant fewer disruptions compared to developed economies like the U.S. and Europe. Data from the International Monetary Fund forecasts China to be one of the few countries in the world this year to present positive GDP growth, up 1.9% and rebound strongly in 2021 with an 8.8% upside to economic activity.

China's manufacturing PMI index reached 53.6 for October, the highest level since January 2011. The survey data implies industrial companies are optimistic about the growth outlook implying strong demand for commodities including steel and iron ore. The point here is that these dynamics are bullish for Vale which is well-positioned to capture these trends and supply China as its most important market.

Indeed, the macro indicators here give context to the strength in iron ore commodity pricing at a reference pricing of $116.25 per metric ton, up 29% year to date. The combination of an improved demand outlook from China while global iron ore production was limited this year as many miners were forced to suspend output given the pandemic resulted in supply constraints. The chart below shows iron ore prices are currently at the highest level going back to early 2014.

Valuation Check

In terms of valuation, we note that Vale trading at an EV to revenues multiple of 1.7x continues to trade at a discount to iron ore peers including BHP Group (BHP) at 3.2x, Rio Tinto (RIO) at 3.0x, and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX:FSUGY) at 1.9x. Separately, Vale's forward P/E at 5.8x based on 2020 full-year consensus EPS is at a large spread compared to RIO trading at 8.4x and BHP at 13.6x. Note that published consensus estimates for Fortescue's earnings are unavailable and thus its forward P/E ratio is not included in the chart below.

While each of these miners has different business models trading on varying company-specific drivers, our take here is that the market discounts Vale given its history of disappointing investors and also reflects a greater skepticism towards its turnaround plan. The jurisdiction in Brazil also adds an element of uncertainty given higher long-term political risk. That being said, Vale is recognized as controlling world-class resource deposits offering high-grade yields and a low cash cost structure. We like VALE as the value-pick in the group.

Final Thoughts

Overall, we are bullish on VALE among large-cap iron ore stocks and see upside as financial trends gain momentum. Efforts by the company to deleverage and improve efficiencies can limit earnings volatility going forward. We rate shares as a buy with a price target of $12.50 assuming steady commodity pricing environment from here.

To the upside, a stronger than expected recovery in global economic activity indicators would be bullish for the stock driving higher demand for steel and iron ore. Monitoring points for the company include the evolution of margins and we'd like to see a recovery in production growth from the non-ferrous metals.

Risks here beyond a more serious deterioration to macro conditions include the potential that Vale faces new litigation or regulatory hurdles in Brazil from its past incidents. Weaker than expected production figures or soft cash flow generation could force a revision lower to estimates and bring renewed bearish sentiment towards the stock.

