Investment Thesis

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) may be one of the easiest ways to gain exposure to U.S. consumer cyclical stocks, but it's far from being your best option. XLY is a bloated ETF with just a select few of its holdings doing the heavy lifting. As I will show, long-term revenue growth and margin patterns do a tremendous job predicting the future market leaders and I encourage investors not to be weighed down by investing in this ETF, which is full of many predictable underperformers.

ETF Profile

XLY is designed for investors looking for targeted exposure to the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary stocks. As of October 27, 2020, XLY holds 60 stocks within 10 industries - four of which make up 83% of the total. The top 10 holdings comprise 2/3 of the ETF while the other 50 contribute the remainder. The ETF has a Gross Expense Ratio of 0.13%. Source: State Street Global Advisors XLY Profile

ETF Analysis

In the last five years, XLY has matched the S&P 500 in risk-adjusted returns as measured by the Sharpe ratio. It has significantly outperformed its equal weight option but has been dragged down by too many underperformers. The fact that there exists such a large performance discrepancy between XLY and the equal weight ETF (RCD) indicates it's worth doing a deep dive into each of XLY's constituents to determine what's driving the results.

I've classified XLY's 60 holdings into four segments of 15 stocks based on their current Index allocations. On the assumption that sales growth and margin consistency drives share price performance, I then analyzed each segment's 10-year growth patterns to separate the good from the bad. Let's now take a look at the following trends for each of these four groups over the last 10 years:

Revenue Growth

Gross Margins

EBITDA Margins

Operating Margins

In the chart above, notice that the annual revenue growth of XLY's current top 15 holdings (Segment 1) has consistently been the highest. The remaining three segments have not consistently managed double-digit growth.

Notice how the first segment's gross margins have been improving every year since 2010. The growth isn't huge, but it's consistent. While the second segment's growth has been impressive, the bottom two have been flat at best. This is an indicator that these companies have limited pricing power.

The top two segments show clear and consistent EBITDA margin growth until this year while the bottom two segments have flat or shrinking EBITDA margins. It should come as no surprise that in 2020, the top two segments have significantly outperformed. Falling revenues and gross margins coupled with increased expenses paved the way for such a range of performances among XLY's constituents.

Operating margins include the cost of capital investments, and again the top two segments are the most upward-trending. These companies also have performed the best this year, while the bottom segment is the clear outlier.

Why XLC Isn't The Right Addition To Your Portfolio

Normally I'm a fan of sector ETFs like XLY. Since sector allocation is one of the most important things investors should get right, being able to customize your portfolio at a low cost is very attractive. However, the differences between XLY's components are just too stark. The 60 stocks may share the same sector but that's about it. There are wide-ranging differences between them, and you end up with a few stocks contributing the lion's share of the performance while the remaining ones drag it down.

A Better Solution

For most investors, XLY is an ETF that will supplement their portfolio's U.S. exposure to the Consumer Discretionary sector, so diversification usually isn't the chief objective. A better solution would be to skim the index for a few select stocks to increase your exposure rather than be weighed down by the predictable underperformers. By predictable, I suggest looking to invest in companies which exhibit the following characteristics:

Above-average revenue growth rates: look for companies that have 10Y average revenue growth rates in the double digits and have positive TTM revenue growth. Growing gross margins: look for companies with stable or upward-trending 10Y gross margins. These are the ones who have pricing power, especially if their margins haven't dropped much into 2020. Consistent EBITDA and operating margins: companies with margins bouncing around each year are less predictable and can be a sign of some underlying problem either with the company itself or the industry. Instead, look for margins which are increasing slowly and steadily.

Out of XLY's 60 constituents, only five passed my screen. You can click on each of the tickers and navigate to Seeking Alpha's Financials section to see the metrics I believe are most important.

Amazon (AMZN): Internet & Direct Marketing Retail PulteGroup (PHM): Household Durables D.R. Horton (DHI): Household Durables Lennar (LEN): Household Durables Tractor Supply (TSCO): Specialty Retail

Final Thoughts

XLY makes sense for investors who currently have no exposure to the U.S. Consumer Discretionary sector, but little sense otherwise. If you're an investor who is already in an index ETF tracking the U.S. market such as VOO, you're better off supplementing it with a few individual stocks rather than replicating the entire sector.

If you need targeted exposure, make sure it's targeted to the stocks you actually want. Normally with sector ETFs, this isn't much of a problem but in the case of XLY, the differences among its constituents are just too hard to ignore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.