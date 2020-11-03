There is also little doubt that the deal team did a disservice to AMD investors.

AMD and Xilinx are not a great strategic fit in traditional terms but there seems to be enough here for the AMD-Xilinx deal to work.

Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) announced acquisition of Xilinx (XLNX) is not intuitively obvious. It is not one of those strong strategic fits that jumps at investors. AMD's main line of business are CPUs and GPUs which primarily go into PCs, servers, and game consoles. Whereas, Xilinx's programmable chip business is highly diversified and has no overlap with AMD's product line. The companies are not direct competitors and neither do they have similar sales force or field support or channels. The product types and life cycles of the companies are also entirely different - while the name of the game at AMD is high volume and rapid obsolescence standard products, Xilinx products are low volume long life cycle custom products.

Xilinx datacenter business is being touted as the main reason for the deal but, as the table below shows, it is a small $106M business in the most recent quarter. Certainly not supportive of the $35B sticker price.

The segment with most sales, AIT, is not even relevant to AMD. So, what gives? Why would AMD want to do this acquisition?

Likely Drivers Of The Acquisition

AMD stated scale and breadth of products as one of the key reasons for the acquisition. As can be seen from the image below from the M&A presentation, product depth increases outside of the key PC and gaming segments.

In a more analytical sense, here are the likely reasons why AMD may be pursuing this acquisition:

First and foremost, despite its small size, the primary driver for the acquisition seems to be the datacenter business. AMD has been working with Xilinx closely on the datacenter front since Zen. The relationship continues to expand over time. When AMD announced Zen2 server products, Xilinx was there with compatible PCIe 4 accelerator cards before anyone else. While Xilinx's datacenter revenues are small, they are growing rapidly. The partnership with Xilinx is crucial for AMD to counter Altera solutions from Intel (INTC) and Mellanox SmartNIC solutions from Nvidia (NVDA). Xilinx SmartNIC and programmable products, in combination with AMD CPUs and GPUs, form an attractive proposition for datacenter customers. While AMD and Xilinx may continue to work together and deliver these products, AMD may be seeing the acquisition as necessary for tight coupling of the solutions and to secure its future. What if Nvidia or Broadcom (AVGO) or Marvell (MRVL) move to acquire Xilinx? AMD may have felt the need to acquire SmartNIC intensifies since Nvidia bought Mellanox and given Nvidia's recent acquisition announcement of ARM. (It is somewhat ironic that Mellanox uses Xilinx FPGAs for some of its SmartNIC solutions). With Nvidia planning to integrate ARM with Mellanox IP, AMD may see the need to offer similar products to attract customers. If AMD goes ahead with the acquisition, the bar for players other than Intel and Nvidia to address datacenter market will be even higher. Xilinx brings to the table a highly programmable set of products that emerging datacenter customers seem to prefer. Field programmability allows datacenter customers to reconfigure the functionality of the servers in the fly - this is especially important in rapidly evolving application space like machine learning. Similar programmability is possible with CPUs and GPUs but that class of solutions comes at substantial additional cost and power compared to an FPGA. Similar to what Nvidia may be planning with ARM, AMD could see Xilinx as a platform to spread its CPU and GPU IP and increase the footprint of x86 and Radeon ecosystem. Xilinx Versal ACAP (Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform) is shaping up to be a game changer for many high complexity solutions including in the datacenter space. Currently ACAP uses ARM but considering Nvidia's announced acquisition of ARM, AMD could push its x86 CPU and Radeon GPU IP through ACAP and similar platforms. Substituting ARM with x86 enables customers to stay with x86 compatible codebase and reduces future supply risk from Nvidia ARM. AMD can also expand the scope of its Infinity Fabric interconnect technology through Xilinx. Outside of the datacenter, Xilinx customer base in WWG and ABC sectors (see image above) could provide a growth driver for AMD Ryzen, EPYC, and Radeon products. Last but not the least, the acquisition is only possible because of the large market cap AMD has gained over the past few years. At $100B market cap, AMD may only need to dilute about $30 or $35B to acquire Xilinx. While not trivial, $30B deal to increase chances of success in a key market is a type of risk that AMD could take today.

AMD identified some of these synergies in its M&A presentation.

It is unclear which one of these vectors, or a vector not discussed here, is dominating AMD's need to acquire Xilinx but early indications are that datacenter strategy may be driving this acquisition.

Synergistic And Cost Reduction Elements

Operationally, Xilinx is a different beast from AMD. Consequently, Xilinx can and should be run largely as an independent company except in areas where there is close collaboration with the CPU/GPU side of the business. This reduces the scope for synergies, but a few key opportunities do exist. AMD claims $300M in cost synergies. Here are some of the key areas where the impact is likely to be significant.

The biggest synergy in operations likely comes from the supplier front. AMD can consolidate Xilinx volumes on the wafer and packaging front to get better pricing from suppliers. Especially on the wafer front, AMD may be able to get considerably lower prices at TSMC (TSMC) for leading edge capacity than Xilinx can. It would not be surprising if Xilinx margins move up several hundred basis points under AMD. The resulting impact on overall AMD margins could be meaningful.

On the sales and support fronts, there are likely to be some operational synergies between AMD and Xilinx in key segments such as DCG and WWG. While these are unlikely to be large, a few million in annual savings is possible.

On the design front, there could be synergies in procuring and using shared tools and shared IP. Operationally, some of the foundry and packaging interface operations could be consolidated for greater efficiency. A few tens of millions of savings may be possible.

As far as administrative overhead goes, some of the financial reporting and public company overhead can be reduced potentially saving a few million dollars.

Overall, the primary synergies are likely to be on the fab front with more moderate gains on opex and SG&A.

Financial implications

Based on the guidance provided in the most recent quarter, Xilinx calendar Q4 revenues could be around $775M whereas AMD Q4 revenues could be around $3B. However, this immediate quarter numbers are not very meaningful as it is unlikely that a merger can close in less than three quarters.

Given the current growth vectors, it is likely that, by the time the acquisition closes in late Q3 or early Q4 2021, AMD will be posting $4B+ quarters whereas Xilinx may be posting $800M to $1,000M quarters. At this level, Xilinx is likely to be less than 20% of combined company's revenues. Unless AMD can find way to rapidly grow the Xilinx 20% of the business, Xilinx could become a growth drag on the Company in 2022 and beyond. The exception here would be if Xilinx enables a much faster take rate of AMD CPUs and GPUs - that could help make up for slow growth in the Xilinx part of AMD.

On the plus side, Xilinx sports higher gross margins than AMD currently and the gross margin gap is likely to remain by the time the merger concludes. Xilinx can provide a nice gross margin boost to AMD which will be seen positively by investors. Assuming Xilinx business does not deteriorate significantly, the deal should be accretive in terms of earnings.

However, the deal should be measured by the numbers when it closes and not when the deal is announced. And, with this lens, AMD is giving out far too much equity for what it is getting in return. Given the growth discrepancy between the companies, AMD is committing to significantly overpay for Xilinx and the deal team did a disservice to AMD shareholders.

In terms of the deal itself, AMD does not have much cash on the books and deal needs to be financed primarily with equity or debt or convertible debt. Given Xilinx's strong balance sheet, healthy historic margins, and historically low interest rates, a debt fueled deal could have made sense. However, it is understandable that AMD management was averse to accumulating debt.

Cultural Fit

AMD and Xilinx are historically based out of San Francisco Bay Area and share a similar entrepreneurial product driven culture. Xilinx CEO Victor Peng hails from ATI (the GPU company that AMD acquired) and subsequently became a Vice President at AMD. Not only is there some amount of cross pollination between AMD and Xilinx over the years but there is also an existing relationship between the companies to address the data center market.

While the nature of developing, selling, and supporting FPGAs is different from dealing with standard and semi-custom products, culturally, there does not appear to be any major fit issue.

Summary

While the deal itself is not an obvious one and has some warts on it, it does make sense on several vectors. With this acquisition, it appears that AMD is aiming to be a total solution provider to datacenters akin to Nvidia and Intel. This could pay off well with more rapid adoption of AMD products into the datacenter. Time will tell.

In the meantime, AMD stock has taken a to be expected hit due to poor deal terms. Thankfully for AMD investors, the Company's core x86 and GPU prospects are very strong and the Xilinx deal is but a small hiccup on the way to long-term growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Short NVDA

Also have a Volatility position in INTC

Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the gravest errors made by many investors.

Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.