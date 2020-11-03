In summary, with promising new global sales developments for Afrezza, Treprostinil Technosphere's FDA filing in 1H 2021, and adequate revenue progress thus far, the author projects MannKind Corporation as a "Buy" at a 2-year price target of $2.75 (+34% upside).

Mannkind has averaged an 89% 3-year CAGR bringing FYE 19' revenues to $63M with COVID-19 affected estimations for 2020 at $63.7M and an optimistic Afrezza sales influenced estimation for 2021 at $101M(+60%y/y).

Mannkind has one FDA-approved inhalable insulin formulation, Afrezza (launched 2015), undergoing a turnaround global-marketing strategy and is also developing a pipeline of eight other therapeutics, two in the clinical phase.

Graphic Source: MannKind Corporation

Introduction: What is MannKind Corporation?

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing inhaled therapeutics for endocrinology and lung diseases. MannKind currently offers one product for diabetes that is undergoing a revitalization, Afrezza (FDA Approved: 2014) with $26M in 1H 2020 sales (+39% h/h) and meanwhile developing a pipeline of 8 other therapeutics, primarily inhalable adaptations to FDA approved therapeutics. 3 years ago, MannKind was a lack-luster company with a failed therapeutic, but now, going concern is expected with great talent joining the company and new medical and commercial teams capitally infused by new partnerships/advancements.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in California, MannKind has since grown to over 232 employees with over +1K patents (expiring: 2030s) with 2019 revenues growing to $63M (126% y/y).

Products: MannKind specializes in inhalable therapeutics through its Technosphere technology, which is currently marketing one FDA-approved inhalable insulin formulation, Afrezza for adult diabetics. MannKind is also developing a pipeline of eight other therapeutics. Two of their therapeutics are in the clinical phase, including the promising Treprostinil Technosphere - Phase III for pulmonary arterial hypertension, while one new highly anticipated candidate is entering Phase I in 2021, Sumatriptan Technosphere for migraines.

Customers/market: MannKind is targeting primarily Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes in adult populations with Afrezza and is undergoing a Phase 3 trial for pediatric patients. The market size for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes is estimated roughly to reach $62B by 2022 starting from $55B in 2020 growing at a 6.1% CAGR until 2026. The diabetic devices market is also expected to show similar growth dynamics from $24B in 2020 to $28B in 2022 with a CAGR of 7.8% until 2027. For Treprostinil Technosphere, the size of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market is estimated at $6.6B in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% (until 2027) reaching $7.4B in 2022.

Management: MannKind has been rapidly developing their managerial team in the past few years starting with a fresh CEO/CFO duo in 2017 moving to a new commercial head in August 2020, Alejandro Galindo, the latter having a significant impact on reviving Afrezza through a new telehealth platform launching in Q4 2020 and digital advertising. Additionally, starting in October 2020, a new pediatric endocrinologist will join the team to assist on the new pipeline for the pediatric program, educating doctors and healthcare providers. On the flipside, announced in August 2020, the company's Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall, has resigned, potentially changing the trajectory of the Technosphere applications.

CEO Michael Castagna, PharmD, has led MannKind since May of 2017. He brings expertise in Medical, Marketing, & Sales from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and lifecycle management from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Share price change under his leadership: +134% | approx. CAGR: +27.5%

Strategy: MannKind has stated that, after a thorough analysis of what has been holding back Afrezza's sales (launched in 2014 in a since-terminated partnership with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)), it was concluded that a lack of medical data and awareness of Afrezza's insurance coverage were the primary problems to be addressed. MannKind has since made the above managerial changes, particularly with the hiring of Galindo as CCO. MannKind has also stated that they have the necessary data for their awareness campaign, they simply need to address the channels of pushing that data out through their new digital advertising and medical teams. This has resulted in increased publication, presentation, and advertising campaigns and several new sales reps, new market expansions, and new district managers.

Additionally, MannKind launched Afrezza-Assist in September 2020, a one-stop hub solution for Afrezza to help facilitate patient access to the therapy and improve patient care, a critical solution to address patient uptake of their therapy which has lagged pre 2017. Looking forward, in Q3 2020, MannKind will launch BluHale Pro, a training device and smartphone application to better understand dosage and response levels.

In terms of revenue drivers, the company is still stressing international expansion (Brazil shipments in 2019/20 and Australia/India initiations), building out collaboration/pipeline opportunities with new products, accelerating their 85 sales reps, and expanding the usages of their Technosphere platform while still maintaining their trend for reducing cash burn.

Financial position: MannKind has averaged an 89% 3-year CAGR, bringing FYE 2019 revenues to $63M with COVID-19-affected estimations for 2020 of $63.7M and an optimistic Afrezza sales influenced estimation for 2021 at $101M (+60% y/y), a key year for investors to enter positions. Cash has averaged $55M over the past 3 years, with 1H 2020 cash and investments at $63M. Total debt as of 1H 2020 was manageable at $124M near historical averages with only $5M as short-term (due within the next 12 months), highlighting minimal short-term risk. The $40M (MidCap Credit Facility) will become payable in equal monthly installments starting 2H 2021 through 2024, and another $70M (50% convertible at $2.5/share) will become due in Nov 2024.

Investment thesis: Subscription revenue companies with repeat sales always seem to excite, but MannKind has surpassed expectations. The new strategy being aggressively implemented this year is set to significantly expand Afrezza internationally and clinically with a pediatric use-case in Phase 2. MannKind is yielding excellent results with existing sales channels marking product sales with an approximate 36.5% 4-year CAGR ending 1H 2020, partially aided by price increases. Analysts seem to expect 2020 to be financially less exciting, but investors will be vigilant with new therapeutic data releases in Q3 and Q4. Analysts and investors alike seem to agree that MannKind will start showcasing turnaround like results for Afrezza and Treprostinil Technosphere in 2021 with a likely double-digit upside. MannKind is financially ready, and the author expects MannKind to continue this momentum, making MNKD a "Buy" at a 2-year price target of $2.75 (+34% upside).

Products, pipeline, and partnerships:

Graphic Source: MannKind Corporation

Approved Therapeutic: Afrezza for adult usage, with pediatric application in clinical trials

Launched initially in 1H 2015, Afrezza had a lack-luster start for what was touted by media as a breakthrough technology for diabetics. This led to the Sanofi partnership being canceled after a failure to reach higher coverage by insurance schemes due to a tier 3 categorization marking Afrezza as a significantly higher cost treatment not highly covered by co-pay schemes and approximately 2x the cost of injectable insulin, leading to fewer sales than expected.

As an inhalable insulin therapeutic, Afrezza has actually improved on what has been an existing inhalable technology without the lung issues of the older applications and with new tracking software/effect verification to assist. As a monomer versus a hexameric form, the Technosphere-based therapeutic allows for enhanced application and closer insulin tracking, aided by the BluHale Pro launch in Q3 2020, which fixes earlier issues with monitoring and training. These past few years have been publication-heavy for Afrezza, which aims to push the science out to show the results. These publications aim to solve 2 primary issues, 1) explaining to patients and doctors the higher-than-expected insurance coverage, and 2) explaining the enhanced effectiveness which earlier was not well-understood by doctors and patients. It seems to be working on a top-line basis evidenced by product sales (see below).

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - SEC Reports, MNKD

Under debatable circumstances, it seems that an improvement on livability for what is required daily self-administered premium-cost treatments would aid the successful second roll-out of Afrezza as it aims to enhance the patient perception and desire for Afrezza showcasing +35%, +56%, and +161% growth for 1H 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively. Additionally, with MannKind's Brazil partner, Biomm, having begun Afrezza commercialization and MannKind's India and Australia partners undergoing the regulatory processes in 2Q 2020, and 1H 2021, respectively, growth of product sales should continue. In summary, it seems the new strategy should be successful, but global sales numbers should be followed moving forward as well as insurance coverage.

Next Update: Nov 2020 (Q3) for Afrezza sales updates and progress on the pediatric application

Promising Clinical Candidate: Treprostinil Technosphere Phase 3 will be finalized in Q4 2020 with an FDA filing in 1H 2021

Presented as a $50M-$100M revenue opportunity, Treprostinil Technosphere is currently a Phase 3 therapeutic for pulmonary arterial hypertension ("PAH") in a $7.4B market. Formed in September 2018, the United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and MannKind partnership has led to the fast-paced clinical advancement of the dry powder formulation of the already approved treprostinil ("TreT").

Under the partnership agreement, UTHR is responsible for global development, regulatory, and associated commercial activities, while MannKind covers the manufacturing of clinical and commercial supplies for TreT. MannKind has already received an upfront payment of $45M in 2018 and 3 milestone payments through 2Q 2020. Looking forward, MannKind is entitled to an additional development milestone payment of $12.5M, double-digit royalties on net sales, and potential scope expansion for PAH with associated ca $40M payments per product and low double-digit royalties. Development activities are expected to finish in December 2021. Treprostinil Technosphere's Phase 3 is expected to wrap up in Q4 2020 with an early 2021 FDA filing.

For further updates, please see the Oppenheimer Web-conference.

Next Update: November 2020 (Q3) on progress with UTHR.

Other therapeutic updates:

Sumatriptan Technosphere for migraines will begin Phase 1 FY 2021

COVID-19 Inhalable Vaccine is under research with the application stemming from the Technosphere platform, a purposely differentiated COVID-19 therapeutic.

For more information on updates regarding science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit Presentation from September 2020.

Financial position:

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - MNKD

Revenue/profitability: Consistent double-digit growth expected to continue

Revenues excelled in the past 3 years (89% CAGR) driven primarily by increased Afrezza sales and collaboration revenue. 1H 2020 revenues were made up nearly equally of commercial product sales and collaborations/service revenues amounting to $31.3M with expected 2H 2020 revenues of $32.4 reaching $63.7M at FYE 2020 (+1% y/y growth) held down by COVID-19-related impacts. Analysts do expect, however, for Afrezza sales and collaboration revenues to increase in 2021 reaching $101.7M (+60% y/y), marking a year of potential share price increases. Additionally, profitability may be expected post-2022 if Afrezza picks up abroad and TreT sales produce as expected (royalty revenue).

Revenues can reasonably be expected to maintain continued double-digit growth in the short term with the late-stage pipeline's progress, particularly the TreT therapeutic, and the Pediatric program for Afrezza. Additionally, the global expansion of Afrezza into Brazil, India, and Australia highlights strong potential opportunities, though caution exists due to the higher premium cost basis of the therapeutic if insurance schemes remain with low-partial coverage. This should be monitored.

Balance sheet composition: Minimal risk in the short term

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - MNKD

In regards to the balance sheet and financial standing of MannKind, it seems there is minimal risk in the short-term (1-2 years), but thereafter strains on the cash basis may arise if sales and royalties lag. Total debt as of 1H 2020 was a manageable $124M, quite near historical averages with only $5M as short term, highlighting minimal little risk. The $40M (MidCap Credit Facility) will become payable in equal monthly installments starting 2H 2021 through 2024, and another $70M (50% convertible at $2.5/share) will become due in Nov 2024. MannKind has stated lightly that capital resources may not be sufficient for the next 12 months if revenues don't pick up or access to the remaining $25M MidCap Credit Facility is not reached, but it seems investors will take the brunt of the pain with potential capital raises covering cash resources if the latter is the case.

However, all in all, there doesn't seem to be any serious risk outside of maintained cash in the balance sheet that investors should be concerned with.

Valuation: Analysts are conservative, and MNKD is likely to outperform

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - MNKD

Analysts seem to have understood the COVID-19 related digression stressing only a 2% upside on a multiples valuation basis. However, what should be interesting for investors is the expectations for 2021, which is a critical year for the MannKind corporation. Analysts on average expect 2021 to have strong growth in revenues (+61% on FYE 19), but little-to-no sentiment change on the corporation as a whole, highlighting a 0% upside on base-case and a 5% weighed expectation.

The author of this article, however, believes analyst financial expectations to be conservative, even on an optimistic basis, showcasing a likely +34% stock price upside in 2021 due to the consistent progress on MNKD's pipeline, expanding global coverage for Afrezza, and an impressive new strategy being implemented by the new C-suite leadership.

Data by YCharts

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months):

MannKind's financial results conference call on November 4, 2020

UTHR general data release in Q3 2020

Treprostinil Technosphere Phase 3 results in Q4 2020

Treprostinil Technosphere's FDA filing in early 2021

Conclusion

In conclusion, it seems MannKind has been busy this year implementing its strategy at an aggressive pace for Afrezza's global expansion and after a few lack-luster years, MannKind is yielding excellent results. Analysts seem to expect 2020 to be a financially less exciting year, but will certainly be data-filled with data releases in Q3 and Q4. Analysts and investors alike seem to agree that MannKind will start showcasing the results of Afrezza and Treprostinil Technosphere in 2021 with a likely double-digit upside. MannKind appears stable financially in the short term and benefiting from a bout of growth-focused confidence from the CEO stating "double digits for the foreseeable future". All-in-all MannKind has made an impressive turnaround, and investors can expect positive upside.

In summary, the author projects MannKind Corporation as a "Buy" at a 2-year price target of $2.75 (+34% upside).

