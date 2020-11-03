Hurricanes Impact U.S. August Oil Production

The STEO provides projections for the next 13-24 months for US C + C and NGPLs production.

by Ovi

All of the oil (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIA's Petroleum Supply monthly (PSM). After the production charts, an analysis of three EIA monthly reports projecting future production is provided. The charts below are updated to August 2020 for the 10 largest US oil-producing states.

August's US production dropped by 401 kb/d to 10,579 kb/d from July's output of 10,980 kb/d. August's drop was largely the result of a big drop of 453 kb/d in the GOM due to hurricanes. This can be seen in the August on-shore L48 production which increased by 33 kb/d from July to August to 8,932 kb/d.

The US continued to add rigs in October. The rig count increased by 10 to 221 in the week of October 30. The rig count reached a low of 172 rigs in the week of August 14. Since then, 49 rigs were put back into operation even though WTI has been close to $40/bbl during that time and on October 30, December WTI futures contract settled at $35.79/bbl.

Listed above are the 10 states with production previously greater than 100 kb/d. Over the last few months, both Utah and Louisiana fell below 100 kb/d but are retained for consistency. These 10 accounted for 9,002 kb/d (85.1%) of US production out of a total production of 10,579 kb/d in August 2020. The only significant increase (>100 kb) came from North Dakota.

On an MoM basis, August US production was down by 401 kb/d while on a YOY basis production was down by 1,244 kb/d.

Texas production decreased by 49 kb/d to 4,687 kb/d in August.

While rigs in operation dropped from March to August 14, production began to rebound in June from the May low of 4,403 kb/d. In the week of August 14, the Texas rig count bottomed at 86. During the week of October 30, 8 rigs were added. A total 120 rigs were operational during the week of October 30.

August output was 1,155 kb/d day, an increase of 126 kb/d over July. August's output kept North Dakota as the second-largest oil-producing state after Texas.

The North Dakota rig count has held steady at 11 for the last three weeks in October.

August's New Mexico production increased by 27 kb/d to 1,015 kb/d. New Mexico added two oil rigs in the week of October 30 for a total of 46.

From a low of 359 kb/d in May, Oklahoma's production rebounded in July to 478 kb/d. However, August production dropped by 18 kb/d to 460 kb/d. Oklahoma added 3 rigs in October. In the week of October 30, 14 oil rigs were in operation. In January 2020, 50 oil rigs were in operation.

Colorado's August output decreased by 7 kb/d to 444 kb/d. Colorado's oil rig count dropped from 4 to 3 in October. In January, 18 were in operation.

It is not clear whether the low price of oil has lead to a slow decline in the number of rigs or whether it is related to the stricter drilling rules in force or possibly a combination of both. Regardless, Colorado appears to have entered a steady decline phase after its major rise that started in January 2017.

California's slow output decline has accelerated since February. August production was down by 7 kb/d to 381 kb/d. Over the last 6 months production has dropped at an average rate of 7.7 kb/d. During the last 23 weeks, California only had 3 rigs in operation.

Alaska's August output was flat at 444 kb/d. Typically August shows an increase but not always.

Wyoming's production in August increased by 4 kb/d to 241 kb/d. During the month of October, Wyoming added 2 oil rigs. In the week of October 30, 3 rigs were in operation, down from a high of 20 in January 2020.

Utah's production bottomed in May 2020 at 71 kb/d and rebounded to 90 kb/d in August. Three oil rigs began operating in Utah in October. No Rigs were in operation from weeks 18 to 41.

Louisiana's output dropped by 17 kb/d in August to 85 kb/d. In January 2020, on average, 22 oil rigs were operating. During the week of October 30, 13 oil rigs were in operation, a decline of 1 since September. At the low point in drilling activity, August, 9 rigs were operating.

Production from the GOM fell to a new low of 1,196 kb/d in August, a drop of 453 kb/d due to hurricanes. If the GOM were a state, its production would rank second behind Texas.

Updating EIA's Three Oil Growth Projections

1) Drilling Productivity Report

The Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) uses recent data on the total number of drilling rigs in operation along with estimates of drilling productivity and estimated changes in production from existing oil wells to provide estimated changes in oil production for the five principal tight oil regions. The charts are updated to November 2020.

Above is the total oil production from the 7 basins that the DPR tracks. Note that the DPR production includes both LTO oil and oil from conventional wells/fields.

According to the October DPR report, LTO oil and conventional oil output bottomed in May 2020 at 6,883 kb/d. The projected output for November 2020 is 7,692 kb/d, down 78 kb/d from October.

The contribution from three of the DPR/LTO basins is shown in the charts below.

Permian output in November is projected to be 4,365 kb/d, down by 17 kb/d from October. Since the May low, the Permian has added 481 kb/d but the increases are slowing.

After bottoming in May, Eagle Ford's output is expected to reach a local peak in July and then begin to roll over. In November, EF output is projected to drop by 34 kb/d to 1,014 kb/d.

After the Bakken's two big output drops in April and May, output began to bounce back in June. In November output is projected to be 1,163 kb/d a decrease of 22 kb/d from October.

2) Light Tight Oil (LTO) Report

The LTO database provides information on LTO production from seven tight oil basins and a few smaller ones. The October report updates the charts to September 2020.

September's LTO output is expected to decrease by 14 kb/d to 7,133 kb/d from August's 7,147 kb/d. Note that the October report has increased the August estimates from the September report by approximately 190 kb/d, raising the August estimate from 6,957 kb/d to 7,147 kb/d.

Permian output in September is projected to be 3,815 kb/d, an increase of 14 kb/d from August. The October report has revised the Permian output for August up by 231 kb/d.

The Bakken's September output is expected to be 1.173 kb/d, an increase of 7 kb/d from August.

The Eagle Ford basin is expected to produce 962 kb/d in September. Output in September decreased by 12 kb/d from August. August output was revised down by 72 kb/d, 1,046 kb/d to 974 kb/d in the October report.

Conventional oil declined in the On-shore L48 to 1,785 kb/d in August. A drop of 127 kb/d from July.

3) Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO)

The STEO provides projections for the next 13-24 months for US C + C and NGPLs production. The October 2020 report presents EIA's oil output projections out to December 2021

The October's STEO report output projection is very similar to the one that appeared in the September report. From October 2020 to February 2021, output is projected to be approximately 125 kb/d higher than was expected in the September report. Note that the October STEO is not projecting any meaningful output increase after November 2020.

The October STEO is projecting an average WTI price from July to December of close to $41.00. From August to September, WTI has been close to $40/bbl. However, on October 30, December WTI futures contract settled at $35.79/bbl.

