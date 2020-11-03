Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) as an investment option at its current market price. While I have concerns about the broader market right now, I believe selective buying will offer rewards for the remainder of 2020. SDY is a more defensive option than the S&P 500, and offers exposure only to companies that are dividend aristocrats. With the broader economy facing a tough climate, I want exposure to companies that have weathered past storms and have proven themselves. SDY also has a fair amount of consumer exposure, which I view positively because we are approaching the holiday shopping season. While COVID-19 is clouding the outlook, up to this point the U.S. consumer has shown an ability and willingness to spend. This could help drive further gains through December. Finally, given the corporate challenges in Europe and the potential for dividend cuts or eliminations on that continent, I believe SDY could pique the interest of foreign investors looking for reliable income streams.

Background

First, a little about SDY. The fund's objective is to "match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. This index screens for companies that have also followed a policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years". If a stock meets this criterion, it is included in the fund and then weighted by yield. The fund currently sits at $95.07/share and yields 2.98% annually. SDY has been a favorite of mine for a long time, including during my review back in August. At that time, I noted I was increasing my exposure due to its defensive nature, but I expected modest gains in the months ahead. Looking back, this call was quite accurate, as SDY has delivered a gain just under 1%, but slightly outperformed the S&P 500, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we approach 2021, I wanted to take another look at SDY to see if I should adjust my rating. After review, I continue to see merit to owning this fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

Consumer Exposure Has Been Helping

To begin, I want to take a look at some of the underlying exposure SDY has. Specifically, I find the consumer-oriented exposure attractive, which seems counter-intuitive given the ongoing pandemic. However, despite headwinds facing the consumer, such as continued lockdowns and heightened unemployment figures, consumer spending has been surprisingly high. This is an important metric to monitor for SDY because the fund has almost a fifth of its assets in either the Consumer Staples or Consumer Discretionary sectors:

Source: State Street

While the ongoing pandemic does present a challenge in consumer-oriented areas, I actually like this exposure for a few reasons. One, the Staples sector is made up of goods consumers need, as opposed to more discretionary items. This helps provide some stability to the fund, even during down times. Two, the Discretionary sector has been supported by stimulus measures, improving employment figures (off the lows in Q1), and an upcoming holiday season. As a result, both Staples and Discretionary sectors have performed well in the past three months, as measured by the performance of the S&P 500 against the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) and the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC), shown below:

Source: CNBC

My point here is that I don't feel the need to avoid consumer-oriented sectors, even though they face a difficult environment. While I would have expected Staples to hold up reasonably well, Discretionary is actually helping to lead the market, and SDY allows investors to capture a little bit of this exposure.

Of course, this is past performance, but looking ahead I continue to like what I see. The reason being is that spending on goods, as opposed to services, has actually eclipsed pre-pandemic levels. While spending on services remains well below the highs set in Q1, spending on goods has moved markedly higher:

Source: Bloomberg

The takeaway that I see is that spending on goods has been strong, and it is showing no signs of letting up for the time being. With the holiday shopping season underway, I expect consumers to keep up a high level of spending, regardless of the pandemic. Shopping online has made a big surge of late, and companies within SDY's portfolio, such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Target Corporation (TGT) have made great strides to improve their e-commerce options. Therefore, I see SDY's reliance on the U.S. consumer as a positive.

Staples Offer Some Defense, Which I Find Useful Now

Shifting to a more macro-look at our current investment climate, I want to emphasize that I expect generally modest returns by the end of the year. The COVID-19 pandemic is nowhere near resolved, we may see some post-election volatility, and 2021 could bring in some legislative changes that investors are going to have to contend with. Thus, my bullish take on SDY is one in relative terms. I expect the market to face some volatility in the remainder of the year, and see SDY as a candidate to help smooth out the ride.

To support this view, let us take a look at the broader economy. In the prior paragraph I noted how consumer spending has held up well, and the market as a whole has also recovered most of its pandemic losses. Further, investors are likely aware that Q3 GDP numbers came in at historic levels, which sounded like great news. Therefore, why I am cautious on equities in the near future? One of the reason is, while Q3 GDP numbers were indeed impressive on the surface, they were less impressive when we consider the benchmark for the comparison. What I mean is, Q3 numbers were an increase over Q2, which was one of the weakest quarters on record. Therefore, the strong gains in Q3 are not really a sign of underlying strength, but rather a testament to how poor Q2 was, as the graphic below illustrates clearly:

Source: JPMorgan Asset Management

My takeaway here is simply that things are getting better, but we are coming off an extremely destructive period. So, while progress is good, we are a long way from "back to normal". Yes, consumer spending on goods has rebounded, but the prior paragraph showed service-oriented spending is way down, and GDP figures for Q2 illustrate clearly how damaging the pandemic has been.

Looking ahead, I like SDY because dividend aristocrats are time-tested. They have increased their dividends during all economic cycles, telling me that they are well-positioned to handle difficult time periods, like the one we are in now.

Financials - SDY Avoids The Biggest Banks

My next point looks at the Financials sector, which is actually SDY's largest individual sector by weighting. This is a sector that has performed quite poorly in 2020, and will suffer the same fate in 2021 unless we see meaningful progress on COVID-19. However, while I am avoiding boosting my exposure to Financials broadly, such as through sector funds like Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), I do not share the same concern for SDY's exposure.

This is due to a couple of reasons. One, popular Financial-specific tickers like VFH are heavily concentrated, and typically concentrate on the largest banks. In fact, VFH has about 1/5 of its assets in either JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), and Bank of America (BAC). Therefore, my reluctance to choose a fund like VFH right now, which is Financials-specific, is partly driven by the concentration risk within the fund itself, as opposed to a bearish view on Financials as a whole.

Further, I expect the major banks to face an increasing level of regulatory scrutiny coming out of the pandemic, and especially if we see a change in tone out of Washington post-election. Finally, the largest banks have been some of the biggest beneficiaries of pandemic-relief efforts, which is masking some of their underlying pressure. To illustrate, consider that while capital levels at the largest banks have risen, the levels would not be nearly as impressive without regulatory relief, as seen below:

Source: Bloomberg

I relate this back to SDY in a few ways. One, the Financials exposure is more diversified, with SDY holding roughly a dozen names in the sector, and only one holding having more than 2% exposure. This eliminates some of the concentration risk that VFH suffers from. Two, the fund's actual holdings include regional banks, insurance companies, and financial analytics firms. Therefore, while I view the omission of the major banks positively, I also view the fund's holdings in a similarly positive way because the companies do not overlap much - in terms of services offered and clients served.

Sustainable Dividends Could Draw European Investors

My final point again touches on the sustainability attribute of SDY's dividends, and why I find this so critical for 2021. While this has been a core reason for holding SDY for the long term, I view it as especially relevant now for a few reasons. One, as readers are probably aware, 2020 has seen a plethora of dividend cuts, suspensions, and eliminations, as corporations face shrinking revenues and profits. SDY, defined by its core objective, only holds companies that have maintained and increased dividends for at least 25 years, so a company that took action against its dividend would be removed when the fund re-balances. This means investors are able to avoid exposure to those companies who resort to cutting their income stream when the economic cycle turns against them. Again, while this is always something I view positively, its relevance now is amplified given the number of dividend adjustments we have seen across the market this year.

Two, I see dividend demand coming from investors outside of the U.S., especially over the next calendar year. A reason for this belief is that investors, particularly in Europe, often receive a fair amount of their total return from the dividend income offered by equities. Stocks in jurisdictions like Western Europe (i.e. the U.K.) often see higher yields but less capital appreciation than U.S. stocks. As a result, European investors are highly vulnerable to cuts to dividend streams from European companies. With new COVID-19 cases spiking across Western and Southern Europe, the pressure on corporate cash balances will be very harsh in Q4. This could lead to further dividend adjustments in the new year, rather than a return to normal.

This is an important point to highlight because, without attractive dividend streams, European stocks do not have as much to offer. In fact, according to data from Bloomberg, the total return for European stocks would actually be negative since 2000, if dividends were not included, as illustrated below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that investors outside the U.S. may be drawn to sustainable dividend streams, especially from Europe. These are investors accustomed to seeing a bulk of their total return come from dividends, so cuts in this area will have a disproportionate impact. For those investors, they may look to U.S. equities, but broadly speaking, U.S. corporations are also under pressure. This reality could force a push into dividend aristocrats, since these are the companies whose dividends are least at-risk. If this thesis pans out, SDY will be a primary beneficiary.

Bottom-line

SDY has been one of my core dividend ETFs in 2020, and that will remain the case in 2021. It has seen dividend growth this calendar year (through Q3), sports a 3% yield, and has exposure to companies in the Financial and Consumer sectors that I find attractive. With the potential of future demand from dividend investors in Europe, I believe SDY will register gains going forward. Therefore, I remain long SDY, and encourage investors to give this fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDY, WMT, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.