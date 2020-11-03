I would gladly consider MDLZ as a worthy substitute or complement to PEP, especially at a current-year P/E that I find far from stretched.

All major geographic segments saw revenues rise on the back of stronger price and volume, while the company did a good job managing costs.

Mondelez's third quarter results were very clean, even if not good enough to attract investors looking for more robust growth.

Mondelez (MDLZ) has reported third quarter results that were very clean, even if not impressive to investors looking for more robust growth. The company exceeded top- and bottom-line expectations by a decent margin: by $190 million on sales, the widest beat of the past five years at least, and one penny on adjusted EPS.

The company's numbers reinforce my views that Mondelez is a reliable performer in a mature and highly competitive sector. I think that the stock deserves the attention of income-seeking and growth investors alike, partly due to its diversification features.

Consistent performance

In my opinion, the best word to describe Mondelez's performance in the third quarter and throughout this turbulent year is consistency. While the company itself has pointed out that "there is still some divergence between markets" and that "conditions vary" within emerging countries that were more heavily impacted by the coronavirus crisis, I was impressed with a few key metrics.

First, all main geographic segments experienced organic revenue growth of no less than 3% (Latin America) and just about 6% (North America), within a tight range. As the graph and tables below depict, both volume and pricing contributed just about equally to top-line performance. To me, this is a sign that the company's product portfolio is likely competitive and well-balanced -- with the exception of gum and candy for now, due to COVID-19 decreasing demand for on-the-go snack options.

Second, the rest of the P&L looked very robust, even though pandemic-related costs exerted some pressure on profitability. Volume leverage and pricing strength helped on the gross margin side, while opex containment boosted adjusted operating margin by a very respectable 70 bps YOY.

The EPS beat of only a penny would have likely been much better, if not for an effective tax rate that looked extraordinarily high this time -- see non-GAAP P&L below. On a pretax basis, Mondelez's earnings increased in the low-to-mid teen range, which I find very encouraging.

To be fair, the stock price dipped slightly into negative territory during Tuesday's trading session, following the release of the company's earnings report, when the stock market in general had a strong day of performance. It is hard to pinpoint one specific item that may have displeased investors, especially considering that guidance for 2020 has been reinstated near current consensus estimates.

Buy the dip

Mondelez continues to deliver the goods. However, investors seem less-than-excited about the stock for reasons that are not quite clear to me. The graph below shows that MDLZ has been the weakest name within its peer group over the past month, while shares remain about 9% below the all-time high set in February 2020.

I remain bullish on this stock for a couple of reasons. First, and even though robust growth should not be expected of a company in the packaged foods industry, Mondelez stands out for delivering consistent results that are often better than its peers. The second reason speaks to portfolio strategy, and matters at least as much to me.

Over the past 20 years, the monthly returns of MDLZ have been correlated with those of the broad market (SPY) by a factor of only 0.4. This is to say that the stock has played an important diversification role, partly due to a business model that is less sensitive to the ebbs and flows of the economic cycles.

Primarily for this reason, I like stocks of well-managed packaged foods company, which is why I own PepsiCo (PEP) in my All-Equities SRG portfolio. However, I would gladly consider MDLZ as a worthy substitute or complement to Pepsi, especially at a current-year P/E of less than 21x that I find far from stretched.

