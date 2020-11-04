Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) has been one of the companies I occasionally have written about. Until last year, I held a single symbolic share of the company. In a broader restructuring of my portfolio, I sold all airline shares I owned by the end of 2019. I sold my shares of Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines (DAL) and JetBlue.

At the time, COVID-19 wasn’t yet identified as a new virus and my reason for selling my airline portfolio was because the way I viewed it there always was something dragging down share prices. Over the years those headwinds included terrorism, stiff competition with Gulf carriers, depressed yield on international routes, reduced economic growth prospects, Brexit implications and capacity expansion in excess of growth to win market share in domestic markets. The only thing really missing was the pandemic. I can pat myself on the back for selling the airline portfolio with the knowledge I have now that shares of Air France-KLM are nearly 70% lower. Reality, however, is that even in the darkest of scenarios such a price decline was never something I expected.

In this report, I want to address some turmoil within the ranks of KLM in the recent days and why that fills me with confidence that I will probably never own (again).

A difficult marriage (2004-2015)

The tale of Air France-KLM is a very somber one. After 9/11, the airline industry ended up in a crisis that subsequently led to consolidation. While KLM had a longstanding relation with Northwest Airlines, by 2004 KLM was deemed too small to survive in the long term and merged with Air France. That's where things got off to a wrong start. This actually was a merger of equals on paper, but Air France shareholders owned 81% of the new airline group and Air France was significantly bigger than KLM. While the agreement was that both airlines would retain their brand and would be independently controlled, in reality the scale of both airlines was such that it has always looked as if Air France owned KLM Royal Dutch Airlines while this was not the case. The result was that there always has been some desire to control KLM from the airline group headquarters in Paris.

Especially in recent years that brought a lot of friction as Air France was unable to align unions and slash costs as it was facing stiff competition on its network, primarily from the rise of low-cost carriers and increased competition on the international network. More than once that ended up in strikes flashing the airline group’s results and things went pretty far and hit a low when employees attacked board members of Air France as new layoffs were looming to make the airline more agile.

Air France and KLM: Two different worlds (2015)

Air France and KLM seemed to be in two different worlds. Air France had an incredibly hard time restructuring the airline, while it wasn’t much easier for KLM, but the Dutch counterpart actually was able to make painful but necessary arrangements with unions. So, in that aspect both airlines were operating in vastly different worlds. However, you can’t really blame employees for it. The unions in France were organized smaller and fractioned, while the Dutch unions were united, allowing them to have a strong seat at the negotiation table without having to call for strikes, costing the airline hundreds of millions of dollars. Those words, however, did collide as Air France unions considered the growth of low-cost carrier Transavia and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to be occurring at the expense of Air France, forcing steep job cuts. It created some hostility, and whereas Air France felt strongly that growth of KLM and Transavia should be transferred to the hub in Paris, KLM was trying to prevent that Air France-KLM would get a grip on the cash it was generating. I’d say it make sense to grow an airline that's operating efficiently and have that airline keep its money, especially since its employees made sacrifices to achieve the efficiency gains.

Power struggle: Smith vs. Elbers (2018)

For Pieter Elbers, CEO of KLM, the reward of his efforts to realize significant cost reductions within KLM was the appointment as deputy CEO on group level. However, the new group CEO Benjamin Smith wanted a seat at the KLM board in return for that and that's something that Elbers was unwilling to grant as it would increase the influence of the group on the airline’s strategy and previously that group had tried to funnel cash from KLM to the group level. So, Pieter Elbers was resisting that. It resulted in friction that eventually led to Benjamin Smith trying to get rid of Elbers. Elbers has been widely recognized by the industry and stakeholders as the driving power behind KLM’s successful turnaround. So a forced departure was considered a weakening of KLM, and with KLM, Schiphol as a mainport and subsequently the Dutch economy would suffer.

Disagreement between France and The Netherlands (2019)

The position of Elbers being shaky while successfully leading KLM to a restructuring really raised doubts on the Dutch interests would be promoted. With KLM as the main airline on Schiphol and Schiphol being a major hub in Europe and its mainport function to The Netherlands, the Dutch State decided to acquire a stake in Air France-KLM matching the stake of the French State. It should prevent the erosion of KLM and the Dutch interests as French unions seemed to be having an extremely strong resistance against making necessary cuts while it desired to transfer growth from the more efficient KLM to the less efficient Air France, and on group level there was the willingness to upstream cash from KLM to the group. By matching the stake, the Dutch State was looking to increase its presence on the board but also send a clear warning sign to the French State and the group headquarters. It led to another feud, this time between France and The Netherlands.

Saving Air France-KLM (2020)

The paragraphs above really shows that the Air France-KLM merger has been a problematic one and for me that always was a reason to only hold a single share and I owned that share as a symbolic support to KLM, which has a key for Schiphol, the Dutch economy and aviation-related education in The Netherlands. Realistically, there is no good reason to own shares of Air France-KLM and that already was the case before the pandemic.

Because KLM has such a vital importance to the Dutch economy, during the pandemic the Dutch Secretary of Finance announced it would be loaning €1B to KLM and would act as the guarantor on loans in the amount of €2.4B. In August, the first tranche of the loan was sent over in August but before the second tranche could be sent over KLM needed to send in a plan on how it would restructure. That plan had to include reduction in staff costs.

KLM struggles with pilot union

KLM had to negotiate the terms with eight unions. The exact outline had yet to be determined but would include a 15%-20% trim to the wages. KLM and the unions initially assumed that the duration of the temporary reductions and austerity of the labor conditions would last until 2022, but Secretary of Finance Hoekstra emphasized that the austerity should hold until the loans were fully paid off by 2025.

The pilot unions wanted to renegotiate for labor conditions after 2022 and when it became clear that the austerity was demanded until 2025, the union also wanted to commit to that but it had to commit to a secret agreement between KLM and the government. I can sympathize with the pilots unions on that point.

However, another point I heard from KLM pilots is that they didn’t want to commit until 2025 because even if the market would recover, the pilots would still be stuck with the sober labor conditions until 2025. That really is a fallacy in my view, since there's no realistic scenario in which KLM can repay the loan earlier than 2025, so the sober labor conditions are in place until 2025 and market recovery shouldn’t be reflected in improving labor conditions for KLM staff since before the labor conditions should improve, the loan should be repaid. Since we are talking about loan guarantees and state aid that is backed by tax payer’s money. So, while I do sympathize with the pilots when they said that they didn’t want blindly sign, I cannot sympathize with the pilots when they want their labor conditions to improve if the market recovers for the simple reason that the loan will not be repaid by that point, and even if by some miracle it does happen, then it would also open up the negotiations to improve labor conditions. There even have been some theories that KLM would pay back all loans with the exception of €1 to keep the state aid element alive, keeping the sober labor conditions in place. I think that's not how KLM has negotiated with unions in the past years. It ignores the market reality of a very early improvement and it ignores that the pilot union put the jobs of people in a chain much bigger than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines at risk by refusing to sign, because KLM would have gone bankrupt if no agreement would have been reached and the damage to stakeholders would be much bigger than five years of sober labor conditions.

The pilot union has agreed to the terms while I was writing this report and that's not a surprise, but the pilot union has shown itself from its worst side, while I can partially understand their approach. In the end, however, we are still talking about taxpayer loans and guarantees that KLM needs to survive and KLM pilots have been earning far better than European peers while relatively they hand in less than for instance their peers at Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF).

Conclusion

The governance of Air France-KLM and the difficult relation between Air France and KLM gives very little reason to invest in Air France-KLM. KLM was one of the bright spots with strong alignment with the unions and that rendered the airline very efficient in restructuring to market realities, but when survival was at stake and taxpayers’ money was involved the pilot union showed itself from its worst, putting themselves above all others while people in other industries are losing jobs left and right. On top of that comes that somewhere in the communications KLM and the government have shown themselves to be incapable of providing clear communications at the moment the future of a company is at stake, and that's not the kind of company I want to invest in apart from the financial difficulties. What I disliked about Air France for years, an egocentric approach that unions had, is now what I observed at KLM at the darkest hour.

