Throughout this year, there have been a number of worries regarding communications giant AT&T (T). Both revenues and earnings are forecast to decline in 2020, and cash flows were pressured in the first half of the year. With the company also having a very large debt pile, there are some out there who believe the company's sizable dividend is unsustainable. Fortunately for investors, that's not really the case, and in fact we could be hearing next month about another dividend raise.

Although the company reported a revenue decline in Q3, the top line number came in nicely ahead of estimates as wireless subscriber growth impressed. Perhaps the best news was that guidance for free cash flow was raised, as the dividend payout ratio forecast for the year was decreased from the 60% range to the high 50% area. In the table below, you can see some key cash flow data for the past three years, with a comparison of this year's first nine months against last year's same time period.

(Source: AT&T quarterly earnings reports, seen here)

The first thing that might stand out is that free cash flow so far in 2020 is down about $1.11 billion over the first nine months of 2019. While that is certainly true, the year over year decrease was $3.24 billion after Q2, so the third quarter of this year outpaced its prior year counterpart. AT&T expects full year free cash flow of at least $26 billion this year, so we'll see in a few months where things turn out.

With that dividend payout ratio being less than 60% on an annual basis, the company has been working to reduce its massive debt pile. In the last two quarters, net debt has come down by $5.2 billion, and further deleveraging is expected moving forward. As more progress is made, interest expenses will come down nicely, helping improve net income as well as cash flow.

The other part of capital returns is the buyback. The company spent over $5.4 billion to repurchase shares in Q1 of this year, but things have basically stopped since due to the coronavirus. Management has prioritized debt repayments, but the share count is still down slightly this year. It would not surprise me to see repurchases begin again over the next couple of quarters, and a lower share count is obviously good for the dividend.

In most recent years, AT&T has declared its next quarterly dividend in the second or third week of December. I do not see a reason why that timeline should change, so we are only about 6 weeks away from getting that important news. In the table below, you can see the dividend that was detailed in that late year announcement, along with the important dates for investors.

(Source: Seeking Alpha AT&T dividend history, seen here)

Do you notice a pattern here? Each year, the quarterly payout for common shares was hiked by a penny. I don't think there's a reason to think we'll see anything other than a one cent raise this year, unless the company wants to reward investors in these tough times. Based on a Monday morning trading price of $27.23, a new dividend at this rate would equal $2.12 on an annual basis, which would be an annual yield of 7.79%. You certainly won't find that yield in any US fixed income instruments currently, as even the 30-Year Treasury only gets you 1.63% right now.

Beyond the dividend, analysts are currently expecting a rebound in AT&T's results next year, with both the top and bottom lines forecast to increase. An improving business combined with the solid dividend and debt pile progress are likely the main reasons why the average price target on the street represents more than 18% upside from current levels.

In the end, AT&T investors should not fear the company's dividend at the moment. In fact, there are multiple reasons to believe that the quarterly payout will be hiked next month. Results have struggled this year thanks to the coronavirus, which isn't necessarily a surprise, but cash flows remain strong and debt reduction has definitely started. With a projected penny per share raise leading to a nearly 8% annual yield in this low interest rate environment, the communications giant is likely to remain an income investor favorite for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.