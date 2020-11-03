Investors should avoid the stock until the company proves the investment strategy is paying off or the cash is put to work.

The company still has $1.3 billion in cash and investments on the balance sheet from the Altria Group investment.

Cronos Group has jumped over 10% in the last couple of trading days based on excitement over a Biden presidency.

While the North American cannabis market has been very volatile over the last couple of years, the actual markets in the U.S. and Canada have seen significant sales growth. The one major player that hasn't even really launched the business is Cronos Group (CRON). The stock is interesting due to the large cash balance from the Altria Group (MO) investment, but Cronos isn't investable until the company actually gets aggressive on selling products to customers.

Image Source: Cronos Group website

Going Nowhere Fast

Cronos made a big splash back in 2018 when the company obtained a large $1.8 billion investment from Altria for 45% of the company plus a warrant to acquire an additional 10% of the stock for $1.0 billion. The move was supposed to create an industry giant in the cannabis space, yet the company is one of the smallest players in the industry and still holds $1.3 billion in cash and short-term investments nearly two years later.

Considering the Canadian cannabis LPs overpaid on acquisitions and overbuilt production facilities, maybe Cronos was somewhat wise to not invest most of the cash in the early days. Yet, the company only generated $9.9 million in quarterly sales for the June quarter while other industry players are topping $100 million now.

Data by YCharts

Cronos Group has generated steady growth in the last couple of years, but the analyst revenue estimates for 2021 are only ~$100 million. While focusing on the limited revenue base would be natural, the biggest issue here is the business being built for a far larger scale eating into the large cash balance.

For Q2, Cronos Group officially generated a negative gross profit of $3 million. Excluding a $3.1 million inventory write-off, the company eked out a meager $0.1 million gross profit.

My biggest issue with the large Canadian LPs has been massive global ambitions while not having the sales and margins to chase regulated markets in Canada, the U.S., and global areas like Germany and Israel. Cronos Group doesn't have the same scale as Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) or Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), but the company has the same spending issues in relation to the derived revenues.

During Q2, total operating expenses soared to $31.8 million. One doesn't need to be a CPA to realize that those levels of expenses are excessive for a company unable to generate meaningful revenues or gross profits. In fact, operating expenses are more than 3x revenues.

Taking out some minor stock-based compensation of $2.5 million along with some additional accounting expenses for the 2019 restatement, the adjusted EBITDA loss was $27.0 million, double the $13.4 million from last year. Cronos Group has escalating EBITDA losses with no signs of leverage in the system.

Source: Cronos Group Q2'20 earnings release

Unproductive Assets

So far, Cronos Group has made significant investments without a lot of return while still having plentiful financial assets for future investments. The stock has an EV of only ~$765 million, but the valuation is actually expensive for a company not even generating $10 million in quarterly revenues.

Cronos has a global platform and just shipped medical cannabis to Israel and started up the acquired CBD business in the U.S. The company has major plans for fermented cannabinoids in late 2021, shipping CBD extracts from Columbia and several clinical research projects, but the lack of revenues is a real issue. Until the company starts generating meaningful revenues from these operations, the market will only see this global platform as an indication of wasteful spending similar to peers.

Source: Cronos Group Sept. presentation

The company continues to reinforce this focus on developing intellectual property via research partnerships and developing brands for the long term. Per CEO Mike Gorenstein on the Q2 earnings call:

...my focus and the Company's focus are on creating long-term shareholder value by developing disruptive intellectual property and building iconic brands. I always encourage long-term thinking, especially in today's economy and environment. Cronos is truly building a business for the future. Our value will come from technology breakthroughs and branded sales that will help establish relationships with our consumers.

While Cronos has $1.3 billion in cash and the potential for another $1.0 billion investment from Altria, the company needs to show how the development of leading brands and intellectual property actually leads to sales. Even the additional investment appears highly unlikely at this valuation with the stock at only $6.

In the latest quarter, the Rest of World results (includes Canada) only grew $56K from the last Q2. All of the brand building and research spending didn't contribute to any sales growth in an established market with substantial growth. All of the revenue growth for the company came from the U.S. CBD business that didn't exist in the last Q2.

Source: Cronos Group Q2'20 earnings release

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock has jumped to multi-month highs due to some excitement over a Biden win in the U.S. Presidential election. Investors need to avoid this stock on any excitement regarding U.S. elections as Cronos Group isn't invested in the areas of the U.S. standing to benefit from wins by Democrats.

The bigger issue remains the failure of Cronos Group to actually launch a business with meaningful sales and growth. Until the company invests the $1.3 billion cash and investment balance or starts generating meaningful revenues from the current strategy, the stock is one to avoid and watch from the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.