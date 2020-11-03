According to Transocean's own calculations, the company will have to rely on credit facility by the end of 2022 even if it raises debt secured by newbuild drillship Deepwater Titan.

Transocean (RIG) has recently released its third-quarter results and held its conference call, providing investors and traders with a chance to take a look at the current situation in the company which many believe will be one of the few survivors in the current crisis of the offshore drilling industry. Without further ado, let's take a look at the results and Transocean's comments.

Transocean reported revenue of $773 million and GAAP earnings of $0.58 per share. The GAAP earnings were driven by the $449 million gain on "restructuring and retirement of debt", which is due to the recent debt tender offer which was completed in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Transocean announced another cash tender offer which is capped at $200 million so it will not bring big changes to the structure of the company's balance sheet.

Transocean finished the third quarter with $1.38 billion of cash on the balance sheet, $7.79 billion of long-term debt and $640 million of debt due within one year. The company generated $81 million of operating cash flow as it benefited from its long-term legacy contracts. Operating cash flow was mostly in line with the operating cash flow in the second quarter, which will likely provide some hope for the bulls that the worst is already behind the company.

During the conference call, Transocean stated that its revenue will likely decline to $710 million in the fourth quarter due to lower fleet-wide activity. This is not surprising given the fact that the company had to remove several rigs out of the active fleet.

In a recent development, Transocean decided to cold stack the semi-sub Development Driller I, which concluded its contract with Chevron (CVX) in October 2020. Transocean did not see follow-up opportunities for the rig and decided to avoid warm stacking costs. In my opinion, the cold stacked rigs in general will not find work in the upcoming years due to weak demand and oversupply of active rigs, and many of them will never work again due to high reactivation costs which only get higher as time goes by.

In another fleet development, Transocean decided to move the harsh-environment semi-sub Transocean Barents from Canada to Norway as the activity in Canada was low. While I'm rather optimistic about demand for harsh-environment semi-subs in Norway, Transocean Barents will likely spend months without work.

In the conference call, Transocean stated that it would take delivery of its two newbuild rigs as it had a commitment with the yard and the final payments for the rigs were already delayed several times. Basically, Transocean will be forced to spend significant capex on these rigs regardless of the state of the market. Currently, drillship Deepwater Titan is scheduled to start a long-term contract with Chevron in the first half of 2020, while Deepwater Atlas has no firm commitment.

In this light, Transocean's liquidity forecast looks bleak. In the earnings call, the company stated that it expected to finish the year 2022 with liquidity of $1.1 billion - $1.3 billion, which included $1.3 billion available under the credit facility and the potential securitization of Deepwater Titan, which, according to Transocean's estimates, could bring $350 million - $400 million. Put simply, Transocean currently expects that it will run out of money by the end of 2022 even if it raises debt secured by Deepwater Titan. In this situation, Transocean will surely try to securitize the other newbuild, Deepwater Atlas, but the success of this attempt will depend on whether the rig will get a good long-term contract by that time. In addition, Transocean will be adding debt to a pile of debt, which does not bode well for the company's ability to deal with the debt wall in 2023 - 2025.

Also, Transocean's CEO Jeremy Thigpen stated that several rigs may leave the active fleet if the company fails to find suitable contracts for them. Transocean does not have "oldtimers" in its benign fleet (with the exception of Deepwater Nautilus (2000), which is on contract with Petronas until January 2021), so we are talking about rigs that would have been viewed as potential cash generators under normal conditions.

As always, Jeremy Thigpen sounded optimistic during the earnings call and stated that activity should pick up in the second quarter of 2021. This view is shared by peers and I would not dispute it. However, it's hard to believe that the fleet of work-starved rigs will immediately get good cash-generating contracts during the first post-pandemic contracting wave. More, the timing of the end of the pandemic is completely unclear, especially in the light of recent developments. At this point, the outlook for oil is getting worse, not better, and OPEC+ will likely be forced to extend production cuts for the beginning of 2021 just to keep oil prices at current levels. In my opinion, this is a negative catalyst for contracting activity in the offshore drilling space.

Transocean's shares reacted positively to the third-quarter report. I believe that the fact that the company does not have any immediate bankruptcy threats contributed to this price action. That said, the long-term outlook keeps getting more challenging. Rigs are leaving Transocean's active fleet - and it will need additional rigs to deal with its debt by the time it gets to the end of 2022. Most of the cash flow is fixed in legacy contracts - they provide great support, but there is a limited number of opportunities to improve this cash flow outside of the two newbuild rigs. In order to push its debt further to the right at the end of 2022, Transocean will have to demonstrate a viable business model to its creditors. Thus, the company is reliant on a major improvement in both the contract activity and dayrates by this time. For now, things are moving in the wrong direction.

In my opinion, the longer-term risk of bankruptcy is increasing quarter after quarter. Speaking about the share price, it may rally on speculation, but the fundamental situation is very challenging. At this point, I do not see how Transocean will ultimately manage to avoid restructuring unless there is a very material improvement in the offshore drilling market. The previous crisis after 2014 has indicated that the offshore drilling market needs a lot of time to heal. While the scrapping and cold stacking of modern units in the drillship space may help, the competition from restructured peers will likely be significant and put pressure on dayrates for the contracts signed in 2021. As the time goes by, rates will improve as utilization of the active fleet increases, but the key question is whether Transocean will be able to survive with the current capital structure until these "better days". I think that the odds of a disappointing outcome continue to increase, and I'm longer-term bearish on Transocean.

