There's this conceptual problem that all too few grasp and which we, as investors, have to be very careful of.

As junior miners go the company looks pretty good and there's no fault here that I can see at all. And yet.

The resource problem

We're all inured to the idea that resources are becoming scarcer and so should be rising in price. It's obvious, we've used the easy stuff and so the minerals we want to use in the future will come from lower grade deposits and thus necessarily we'll have to pay higher prices for them.

This is compounded when we think about newly fashionable resources like lithium - or the neodymium and dysprosium for magnets to take another current obsession.

The thing is this isn't actually how it works out. Natural resources tend to get cheaper over time, not more expensive. Something is wrong with that world view that tells us things should be getting more scarce. There was that Ehrlich Simon bet and it was Julian Simon, betting that metals prices would fall, who won.

The reason for this is that extraction technology changes over time.

Thus we need to divide junior miners into two different classes, or groups. Those that are just a new entrant into an already extant and mature market. Say, a small gold miner. Their exploitation of a new deposit isn't - except at the very margin - going to change the global price of gold. We can thus evaluate the company on the basis of how much is there in them thar hills and how efficient will they be at extracting it?

Then there are those caught up in the excitement of a new market. Yes, we've got to look at their proficiency, their ability to finance and so on. But we're now exposed also to the excitement of that new market. This being something that all too many only look at the upside of and don't consider the downside.

Lithium Americas Corporation (NYSE:LAC)

(Lithium Americas share price from Seeking Alpha)

There's nothing wrong with the base story here. The firm looks well financed, decent engineers and managers pursuing the opportunity and so on. This really isn't about the specific company nor the deposit, the point I'm making. The geology looks right as well.

My point is about the wider market, not the specifics of what is being done by this particular company.

Lithium

The problem, as far as I am concerned, is this new use in batteries. Sure, OK, more people are going to use the material. It's one of the great saviours of us all from global warming and so on. I'm even willing to believe the estimates of future usage. Although even there I'd worry a bit about how flexible those estimates might be:

But yesterday Tesla, which has disrupted more than one industry in its short existence, talked up the future of its battery operations. There were two big takeaways. The first is that the company is working on improvements that would reduce the amount of lithium needed to make a battery. That's actually a long-term trend in the lithium space, so while it's not good news, it's perhaps not particularly shocking, either. The second piece of news was more troubling: Tesla appears to be gearing up to enter the lithium mining space in an effort to control its costs. That includes new extraction methods that the automaker believes will reduce its lithium costs by as much as a third. Lithium miners reacted as you might expect, by falling sharply.

My point isn't specific to Tesla either. Sure, any new usage of something people are going to become more sparing in their use over time. They might make many more units but use less in each unit meaning that overall usage can go any way - fall, rise or stay the same.

Rather, that point about new extraction methods.

Lithium globally

I did actually write an entire book on this subject (those truly interested can get it here). We don't in fact face a shortage of lithium globally, nor of any other mineral. The Earth is a very large place, the lithosphere is thus also large. Everything is made up of no more than 92 elements, and everywhere contains some amount of those 92. Just as an example, if we get really short of helium we can just extract it from the atmosphere. Sure, it's only 3 ppm, it would be exceedingly expensive to do it but we could. In fact, if we were willing to pay the price, we could do it right now.

This carries on to everything. Your back lot contains lithium just as the North Sea contains gold. We don't mine the North Sea for gold because extraction costs more than the value gained - same with your back lot and lithium.

Another way to say the same thing is that to a miner the world is made up of dirt and ore. Ore is what is worth extracting from, dirt is what isn't, but they're both made from a subset of those same small number of elements. There simply isn't any shortage of lithium out there. What we're short of is deposits which we've the knowledge about extracting from commercially.

Technological change

This brings us to technological change. It's actually the knowledge of how to extract that is in short supply. We know how to extract gold at 1 ppm from host rock. There's lots of rock out there that is 1 ppm lithium.

And here's the thing. Until recently the world used not all that much lithium. We - the species "we" that is - supplied most of it from the easiest source, from brines. Now we desire much more of it so we're exploring the technological space - what other methods might we use to extract Li? I know of - know directly that is, not just reading about it - one hard rock lithium extraction project in Europe. Of another new source of brines.

The brines one being a good example of the next point I'm going to make. You might have heard of the Cornish lithium project. They've noted that Cornwall is largely granite and long been used as a source of tin and latterly tungsten. They've also spotted that there are geothermal flows of hot water through the rocks. Hmm, OK. But lithium dissolves in water, granite is a host rock for Li deposits, so, could these geothermal waters be a source of lithium? Sure, sure they could. After all, where do those more normal brines comes from?

And here's the bit that everyone then forgets or at best glosses over. So, we've found that geothermal brines running through tin bearing granites carry lithium. Good. But there are several places around the world where we've got tin bearing granites. The Ore Mountains in the Czech Republic are one. And yes, there's a project to extract from the brines there.

Once we develop a new technology to extract from a new formation, compound or source, then we've got the whole world again to explore for other instances of that formation, compund or source.

This isn't unusual either. Back in the 1970s there was significant worry about where more copper was going to come from. So, someone invented (well adapted a uranium mining method) SX-EW which can extract copper from oxides instead of the sulfides we previously used. And then suddenly the world was full of mountains of copper oxide this new technique could be used upon.

This being the point I really want to make

Increases in supply

When we've got a metal that has a sudden jump in demand then of course, people go off and look for more supply. Further, people consider other extraction methods, experiment and invest in them. Look, even, at lower grade deposits. And the thing is they find them.

Further, low grade deposits are much more plentiful than high grade ones. So, the invention of a method of extraction from a low grade deposit leads to a massive expansion in potential supply.

So, my concern

As I say Lithium Americas looks just fine to me from a financing, geological and management basis. Which is why I've not looked at those in any detail here. What matters in my vision is what everyone else in the world is doing at the same time.

Which is haring off looking for litium depoists and new extraction methods. How successful LAC is in the future depends not just on what they're doing themselves. Or even, mainly. It depends on the actions of everyone else in the lithium space.

Something that makes me uncomfortable. It's one thing to invest in a management team and project, rather another to find that success doesn't, in the end, depend upon them.

My view

Currently lithium is $9 a kg. LAC's extraction costs in Chile are, in cash terms, under $4 a kg. that looks like a nice enough margin but that's all dependent upon how many other people come to market with lithium production. My bet - and it is just a bet based upon observation, nothing more - is that the $9 price is fragile.

The investor view

Of course, someone does produce metal and makes a profit doing so otherwise they wouldn't continue. But the risk in any currently fashionable market is that the enthusiasm to supply over comes the demand. There simply is no general shortage of the atoms of the target elements or metal. It's deposits and technologies to extract that are in short supply. And being currently fashionable calls into being the effort to create those technologies.

I have a suspicion - and it is that, just a suspicion - that the lithium price is going to fall off into the future, not rise.

This is the worry with LAC as it is with many such junior miners. This is also the important point to consider when thinking about investment here. How much lithium are other people going to be producing in 5 years time? I think it's a lot. You might differ. But that's the base question at issue here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.