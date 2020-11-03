Winston Gold Corp. (OTCQB:WGMCF) is a high-grade gold mining company nearing production with operations based in the prolific Winston Mining District in Helena, Montana. The low-risk jurisdiction of the U.S. provides investors a very safe investment opportunity with little political risk. The company went public in 2016 on an IPO of $569,750 and has since grown to a market capitalization of $30 million.

Management consists of the best of the best people. Joseph Carrabba, a former Newmont Mining director and geologist, is the executive chairman of the company and a major shareholder owning roughly 17.4% of the company on April 29th, 2020. Large insider ownership (60% insider ownership) typically signals confidence in a company's prospects. Murray Nye is the company CEO and has an excellent track record in bringing mines to production. He developed a similar and highly profitable, Drumlummon underground narrow-veined gold mine, also near Helena, Montana. Drumlummon had a 50x return on investment over a few years for early investors who sold at the peak in 2011. Many employees from the Drumlummon mine have transferred to Winston Gold Corp. to continue their endeavour; this group includes the mine engineer, mining superintendents and environmental advisor. The company's chief geologist came from Barrick's (NYSE:GOLD) Cortez mine. The mine engineer came from the Pogo gold mine in Alaska. The mill superintendent/metallurgist came from Sibanye-Stillwater's (NYSE:SBSW) platinum-palladium mine in Montana. So, they have a very skilled team.

The following chart shows the Winston property with its multiple veins: the Custer vein, the Edna West vein, the parallel gold vein, and the block 93 gold vein. There is no NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate on these veins, which is the main risk in valuing this company. Gold grades are on average between 10 g/t to 15 g/t. There are about 500 historic drill holes on the property, and little work has been done below 400 feet, which means there is excellent exploration potential at depth on the property.

The main mine on the Winston property is the Custer Mine, which contained one of the longest mine veins in the world in the last century. This property has been leased by Winston Gold Corp. until 2034, and the company has an option to purchase it for $2 million. To the south-west, the company drilled out the parallel vein and the block 93 vein in recent years. Historic drill holes from 2014 also identified 8 veins on the Edna property which were never drilled before.

The company has its own assay lab on the Winston property, which is crucial in order to optimize ore grades. It will also reduce the time of exploration drilling. It is highly unusual for a junior miner to have a lab onsite. This on itself provides tremendous value to the company as it will be able to quickly grow its reserves and resources.

The upside in this company comes from the near-term production potential of the project, which is already fully funded and nearing completion. The access tunnel (Carrabba tunnel, see picture above) has already been developed, and the 3 veins are fully connected and are now being developed. The Paradine Mill has been secured on a lease contract and is located 35 miles from the mine. The cone crusher and the jaw crusher are being installed with production to commence this month. The total cost of this project was $10 million.

When cash flow really starts coming in next year, Winston Gold Corp. will be very profitable and can grow rapidly with a yearly growth potential of 50% based on the timeline below. The mine will start with a production rate of 150 tonnes per day next year, quickly rising to 350 tonnes per day after a year. The AISC will be around $900/ounce with a gold recovery of 94%. Latest test work on development ore showed that the grade was around 7.54 g/t, which means that the production ore will be much higher at around 10 g/t to 15 g/t.

When we calculate the EBITDA and apply a conservative multiple of 5 to that at current gold prices, we are looking at a company producing 30,000 ounces of gold per year with a market cap of $138 million by next year. Today, the company trades at a market cap of just $30 million. So, there is plenty of upside in this company and, based on my calculations, should be an easy double in a year. The company is also considering to pay a dividend when operations are running.

From a balance sheet perspective, the company has $2.3 million in cash and about $1 million in debt. The cash burn is $500,000 per month. Even though production will start this month, cash flow will only start to come in in the second quarter of next year because it takes approximately 60 days turnaround to sell the gold concentrate. It also takes time to test and optimize the mill. This means that one last private placement is needed in the coming months to bridge the gap to free cash flow.

From a capital structure perspective, the company has $27 million in warrants outstanding, maturing on average in 2024-2025. The amount of warrants is pretty high and could lead to significant dilution. However, these warrants typically get exercised at the last moment, so there isn't a lot of overhang in the near term.

On a final note, small miners have inherent risks associated with it. First of all, Winston Gold Corp. doesn't have a compliant NI 43-101 technical report. This means that future production estimates could be overstated if the company can't find enough reserves and resources. Second, the company doesn't earn cash flow yet and still has to bridge the gap between losing money into earning money. Failure to secure funding during this time could result in liquidity problems. Lastly, the production ore could have less than expected gold grades and/or less than expected vein widths, which could result in lower production ounces and higher AISC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WGMCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.