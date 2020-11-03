However, the risk factors remain significant enough to carefully consider the company's current position on other fronts before investing in its stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc. (HBI) is still reeling under the effects of COVID-19 on the apparel retail industry. Even as core reporting segments continue to show YoY net sales declines, the newly introduced PPE (personal protective equipment) line of products has been able to offset overall revenue decline and remains the star of the Hanesbrands show. The valuation is certainly attractive, as is the current dividend yield of nearly 4%; nevertheless, a deeper look at performance and financials reveals a considerable degree of risk underlying the stock.

Thesis: The risk factors discussed in this article seem to outweigh the benefits of relatively low valuation and the promise of revenue growth recovery. Wait for Q3 results before you decide to pull the trigger on HBI.

Overall Results for Q2-20

Owing to the highly elevated sales of face masks and medical gowns, the company posted net sales of $1.74 billion for the second quarter, beating analyst expectations by $570 million but coming in lower than the prior period by 1.3%. Net sales would have declined by a much wider margin of 4.4% had it not been for a quick move on the part of the management to pivot its production and supply chains to create PPE products to fulfill government contracts and for general retail.

Just the PPE segment alone, which is included in the Innerwear and International segments, reported revenues of $752 million for the quarter. Moving into Q3 and beyond, the tailwinds for this segment will likely be prolonged by the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in core markets such as the United States and Europe, the latter of which is going into its second wave of lockdowns this month which, for reference, is the second month of the fourth quarter. The recent FDA approval granted to Hanes Surgical Mask 01, Small and Large, under an Umbrella EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) during the pandemic should provide additional momentum for the segment as we go deeper into the crucial holiday quarter.

Source: New York Times

As such, Hanesbrands is likely to have witnessed elevated sales of PPE products during the early part of the third quarter in the United States, when daily infection rates started increasing in the second wave. The company has guided for a modest $150 million in additional revenue from PPE sales for the entire second half of the fiscal year 2020 but the actual figure could be significantly higher. In addition, As we enter the third wave in the U.S. as well as the second wave in key markets across Europe, Hanesbrands can expect to benefit even further from the sales of masks and gowns in the fourth quarter, which could effectively offset the continued declines in other product segments.

How Are the Other Apparel Segments Faring?

For Q2, the company reported segment results that were "meaningfully ahead of our base case scenario in each of our three main segments: U.S. Innerwear, U.S. Activewear and international," indicating sequential growth in POS trends. However, a closer look reveals that strong positive growth is yet to be achieved across the board. A few sub-segments, such as the Champion unit, did show improving growth rates. Per outgoing CEO Gerald Evans:

In U.S. Innerwear, point-of-sale trends accelerated through the quarter. Moving from down 29% in April to up 8% in May and up 11% in June. Within our Intimates business, point-of-sale returned to essentially flat in June and improved to up 3% in July. In the quarter, Champion point-of-sale accelerated from down 14% in April to up nearly 40% in May and up more than 70% in June as consumers continued to actively seek out the brand, particularly within the online channel.

However, the Apparel segment excluding PPE sales was down 40%, driven by core U.S. Innerwear sales declining by 27%, U.S. Activewear declining by 52%, and International adjusted for PPE sales down 20% over the prior period. Several subsegments are showing positive sales growth trends, but the overall picture still points to a fairly long path to recovery from here on out.

The online business has predictably grown stronger over the past two quarters as the economy struggled with mass shutdowns and depressed traffic after the reopening of retail businesses. During Q2, Hanesbrands' online business grew 70% over the prior period. In Apparel, excluding PPE, online represented nearly a third of net segment sales.

Overall, the management was positive about the POS trends for the Apparel segment, but there are still signs of weakness that may be exacerbated by the worsening of the COVID-19 situation in the United States as well as key markets in Europe and other regions. This is a risk that cannot be ignored, especially at a time when several sub-segments, as I said, are only now showing signs of recovery and online sales continue to put additional pressure on the company's bottom line.

Despite that pressure, however, the company managed to post a 4.3% increase in the adjusted operating margin and a 58% increase in adjusted earnings per share over the prior period. The cost reduction initiatives implemented during the second quarter and high sales in PPE and core innerwear primarily contributed to these increases.

Financial Position

The liquidity position of $1.8 billion at the end of the second quarter gives the company adequate flexibility to address sales declines and further leverage the demand for PPE products over the next two quarters on the retail side. However, the debt load has increased by a significant amount; long-term debt stood nearly 10% higher for Q2 over the prior period. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $683 million, with the remaining liquidity coming from trade receivables, a significant portion of which will come from government contract fulfillment. The current ratio for the quarter stands at 2.01, indicating adequate liquidity for the time being.

It must, however, be noted that the company amended its Senior Secured Credit Facility in April to avoid any potential covenant violations. As of June 27, 2020, the company was in full compliance with all financial covenants pertaining to its revolving credit facilities and other outstanding debt. Nevertheless, Hanesbrands' ability to maintain covenant compliance is based on earnings and cash flows recovering. Considering the state of the economy and the fact that sales in key product segments are still under pressure, it could force the company to obtain additional amendments over the course of the next few quarters.

The reason that's an important consideration is because of the current state of cash flows. For the June quarter, the company reported operating cash flow of $65 million, which compares favorably with the negative operating cash flow reported in Q1 but is down by more than 50% from the year-ago period. If pandemic-related headwinds in retail persist through the holiday quarter and beyond, we could be looking at more than a couple of quarters of depressed cash flows. It's not overly worrisome because the company has managed to keep its interest expenses at below 3% of overall revenue since June of last year; additionally, the company has bolstered its liquidity position over the past quarter. However, we could see some additional pressure over Q3 and Q4 if the positive POS trends seen in Q2 don't hold for the rest of the fiscal year 2020.

Another risk area is the effective tax rate, which increased from 14.5% to 17.3% between Q2-19 and Q2-20. This was primarily driven by a skew toward PPE sales in the U.S. as well as "better-than-expected performance in U.S. Innerwear." We could see higher tax expenses in Q3 as a result of this, and Q4 as well, as key European markets implement broad lockdowns in Q4 to arrest the rapid surge in COVID-19 infection rates.

What to Look for in Q3-20

For the third quarter, investors are advised to look at the ongoing sales declines in Apparel; specifically, to see if Hanesbrands has been able to arrest the sharp declines across key reportable segments. The sequential figures might be more meaningful, but YoY data will still serve to indicate a recovery to positive top-line growth.

On that front, U.S. Innerwear excluding PPE sales, which declined 27% during Q2-20, should ideally show a smaller decline in Q3-20. Over the Q2 period, the company reported a 29% decline in April, followed by a sequential 8% increase from there in May, and a further 11% increase from that point in the final month of the quarter. That growth reversal was primarily driven by the Basics and Intimates businesses. If that momentum holds, we should essentially see a much lower decline in Q3-20 on a YoY basis.

U.S. PPE sales are now included in the Innerwear segment, so a disaggregation of segment revenues is not possible without management specifying the extent of recovery or decline in their prepared remarks at the Q3-20 earnings call. However, what we're looking for is an indication of the rate at which revenue momentum is recovering. As such, a 10% decline over Q3-19 for the segment would be optimistic.

The decline in Activewear was much steeper in Q2-20, at about 52%. At the earnings call, management merely spoke of "improving revenue trends going forward" and "accelerating point-of-sale trends through the quarter and a continued POS strength in July." As such, I'm more conservative about the outlook for this segment. A 40% to 45% decline over Q3-19 would indeed be an achievement in its own right considering that no additional marketing spend went toward the Champion business in Q2-20. However, Champion still seems to be driving growth for the segment, per management comments quoted above. If we're optimistic and allow for a reasonable acceleration of sales trends on a sequential basis, we're looking at a 20% YoY decline.

For the International segment, the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in major European markets began as early as the middle of August, when infection rates in key markets like France and Spain were already hitting 3000 to 5000 cases per day. The second wave in France and Germany followed shortly after. While this would logically point to lower traffic, it wasn't recognized as a second wave until late September to early October, when governments started imposing curfews and other restrictions. If we see a significant improvement in segment revenue decline for International, it will be a definite positive. Again, taking the glass-half-full view, it's reasonable to assume a YoY decline of only 20% due to the fact that sales will have surged in the third quarter after retail opened up.

Putting it together, in an optimistic scenario, we're looking at Q3-20 showing YoY declines of 10%, 20%, and 20% in Innerwear, Activewear, and International, respectively. Adding in PPE and Other revenue estimates, we're looking at revenues of around $1.59 billion. Analyst estimates for Q3-20 are more optimistic at $1.66 billion, and that could partially be attributed to expectations of higher-than-expected PPE retail sales, which is a reasonable assumption.

To summarize, if we see Q3 revenues at or above $1.6 billion, it indicates healthy growth momentum for the short term. Unfortunately, it doesn't bolster the case to invest in HBI because it still represents a YoY decline, which could have a knock-on effect on cash flows, debt, dividend health, and other areas.

Investor's Angle

Considering the short-term risks in terms of sales performance, cash flows, debt position, and how they're all inextricably intertwined with the volatile state of the apparel retail market over Q3 and Q4, it's hard to build a strong investment case for HBI.

Despite the positives, such as the relatively low valuation multiples compared to peer companies in the apparel space, the promise of strong PPE sales, the 4% yield, and significant momentum in revenues from online channels, the various risk factors discussed above cannot be ignored.

We should get a clearer picture of the situation when the company announced its third-quarter results on November 5, 2020. Until then, I would recommend standing on the sidelines and watching the metrics discussed in this article. Specifically, I will be looking for any incremental upward momentum in POS performance across Apparel segments, as well as PPE sales for the quarter, which will help offset declines in other segments. I will also be looking at the debt and tax situation as it stood at the end of Q3-20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.