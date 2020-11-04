Introduction

The Bank of Marin (BMRC) is a small local bank in the San Francisco Bay area focusing on just seven counties in the area. There are 22 branches servicing its territory, and despite the very local focus, the bank has approximately $2.98B in assets on its balance sheet. Bank of Marin continued to pay its $0.23 quarterly dividend throughout the quarter, has now restarted the share buyback program and has enough fire power to repurchase just 5% of its outstanding shares.

A lower, but still elevated loan loss provision results in decent net income

In the third quarter of this year, the Bank of Marin saw its interest income increase by 0.5% to $25.2M compared to the second quarter of the year, and as the interest expenses decreased by 3% to $0.6M, the net interest income of almost $24.6M was approximately 1% higher than the net interest income in the second quarter.

The bank also recorded $1.8M in non-interest income as well as $15.2M in non-interest expenses for a total non-interest expense of approximately $13.4M. This means the pre-tax and pre-loan loss provision income in Q3 was approximately $11.2M.

Bank of Marin recorded a $1.25M loan loss provision (down from $2M in Q2 and $2.2M in Q1), resulting in a taxable income of $9.9M and a net income of $7.5M. Based on the share count of almost 13.6M shares, the EPS came in at $0.55. Note: The average share count during Q3 (which was used to calculate the EPS) was 13.54M shares but the bank ended the quarter with 13.61M shares outstanding. Using the 13.61M shares does not have a meaningful impact on the EPS, which remains unchanged at $0.55.

In the first nine months of the year, the EPS came in at $1.64 (compared to $1.84 in 9M 2019) and the $3M lower net income could easily be explained by the $5M increase in the loan loss provisions.

I’m encouraged to see the update on the deferred loans. Back in the first half of the year, Bank of Marin allowed $388.5M of its loan book payment relief. In the past few months, the majority of the borrowers (236 borrowers out of 264) have restarted payments while five paid off their loan in its entirety. This means there’s a remaining 23 borrowers for a total of approximately $47.2M that have requested payment relief. This represents just over 2% of the total $2.09B loan book, and as you can see below the average LTV ratios are relatively low so I’m not too worried.

The company hasn’t filed a 10-Q with the SEC yet, but looking at the Q2 overview, the majority of the loans was related to commercial real estate ($1.25B) and commercial loans only accounted for around 25% of the total loan book.

Shareholder rewards are ongoing: The dividend is safe and the buyback program has restarted

Thanks to relatively strong financial results, Bank of Marin continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. This results in an annual dividend of $0.92 per share for a yield of approximately 3%. This isn’t the highest yield on the street but considering the 23 cent per quarter vs. the 55 cents in quarterly EPS recently, the payout ratio of just around 42% (including the elevated loan loss provisions) makes the dividend sustainable.

As Bank of Marin got through the third quarter without any issues, the board of directors has allowed the share repurchase program to restart. As part of the program, the bank already has repurchased almost 60,000 shares for $1.8M (at an average price of around $30/share). This means there’s approximately $23.2M left under the current buyback program and this should allow the bank to repurchase roughly 700,000 shares at the current share price. This would reduce the share count to just below 13M shares.

A buyback will have a positive impact on the EPS from here on, but will have a negative impact on the tangible book value per share as the current share price is trading at a premium to the tangible book value. The tangible book value (equity value minus goodwill, intangibles and right of use assets) is just under $22/share at this point. Despite this, I think a buyback is a good move if it happens in a rational way (i.e. buying back more stock on weakness instead of buying back shares at any price).

Investment thesis

I admit I wasn’t sure about a bank focusing on the San Francisco Bay area, but I also have to admit it looks like Bank of Marin is getting through the COVID-19 pandemic in a great shape. About 20% of its loans were put on a deferred payment schedule in 2020 and in excess of 85% of those loans have resumed making payments. Additional deferrals were agreed with customers representing just over $47M of loans. The average LTV of those loans is just 42% which means the collateral for those loans is in excess of $100M so I’m not too worried about those loans. Even if there’s a fire sale and the assets are sold at a 50% discount, Bank of Marin would still recoup its money.

I currently have no position in Bank of Marin but I'm quite impressed with how the local bank has been able to handle this crisis. The combination of a dividend and a share repurchase program is a good decision and will create shareholder value down the road.

