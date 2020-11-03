LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) Interim CEO Steve Fife On Q1 2021 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 3, 2020 4:20 PM ET

Steve Fife - Interim President & CEO and CFO

Justin Rose - Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Doug Lane - Lane Research

[00:00:04] Hey, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss LifeVantage first fiscal quarter of Twenty twenty one financial result at this time. All participants are now listen only mode. Following the formal remarks, we will conduct a question and answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up. Hosting today's conference will be Scott Van Winkle with ICR. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. And now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Van Winkle. Please go ahead, sir.

[00:00:37] Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Life Managers Corporations conference call to discuss results for the first fiscal quarter of Twenty twenty one on the call today from my vantage with prepared remarks for 35 interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer and Justin Rose, chief sales and marketing officer. By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release, which went out this afternoon at approximately 4:00 or 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. If you do not if you have not received the release, it is available on the investor relations portion of like Pantages website at WWW.YOUTUBE.COM. This call is being webcast and a replay will be available on the company's website as well. Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that their prepared remarks contain certain forward looking statements and management may make additional forward looking statements in response to your question. These statements do not guarantee future performance and therefore undue reliance should not be placed upon them. These statements are based on current expectations of the company's management and involve inherent risk and uncertainty, including those identified and the risk factors section of life managers most recently filed forms 10K and 10 Q. Please note that during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including results in an adjusted basis. Management believes these financial measures can facilitate a more complete analysis and greater transparency in the Life Pantages ongoing results of operations, particularly when comparing underlying operating results from period to period. We've included a reconciliation of these doget measures with today's release. This call also contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, November 3rd, Twenty twenty Life, Stanage assumes no obligation to update any forward looking projection that may be made in today's release or call. Now over, turn the call over to the company's interim CEO Steve Fife.

[00:02:40] Thanks, Scott, and good afternoon, everyone. I hope you're all doing well and continuing to stay safe and healthy. It is my pleasure to join you today and I am equally pleased to introduce our investors to Justin Rose, our chief sales and marketing officer, who has been with the company for over five years and has over 30 years of experience in the industry. Justin is joining me today with prepared comments and will participate in the Q&A. We have been busy during the first quarter with some leadership changes in our continuing to adapt to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Our business continues to perform well with year over year growth in distributor and driving increased engagement across our member base. We delivered fifty four point eight dollars million of revenue, a modest decline of 2.5 percent compared to the prior year period, primarily reflecting the fact that we did not hold an elite academy event during this year's first quarter, as we did in the prior year. However, we generated forty two point five percent growth in adjusted EBITDA and nearly doubled adjusted earnings per share. These gains reflect the leverage on past investment and reduced event expenses. We believe we are in a strong position to drive continued earnings growth and of course we continue to focus on driving revenue growth. During the first quarter, we opened for business in Singapore and expanded our NASCAR offerings into Malaysia, although the timing of the launches did not contribute significantly to the Q1 results.

[00:04:30] We recently expanded our Accio product Clavering offerings at our virtual convention, and our team is working diligently on expanding our online and video tools to accelerate our efforts to grow our active account base. Justin will speak about our new deliverables momentarily. I remain incredibly proud of our entire organization, employees and distributors at adapting to the challenging environment. We all continue to work remotely and are seeing strong levels of productivity and success. In January, we will move into our new corporate offices, providing further capacity to support our growth and enhance our distributor and customer support capability. Our entire team is energized, as evidenced by the reaction to our recent virtual convention. Additionally, I've had the privilege to spend countless hours on the phone with our field leadership. I am overwhelmed by their passion for life, Stanage and their desire to grow the business and broadcast our story. I'm excited for the opportunity that lies ahead. Before I turn to a discussion of the first quarter results, let me turn the call over to Justin Rose, our chief sales and marketing officer, to discuss our recent activities and the successes of our first ever virtual global convention. Justin?

[00:06:00] Thank you, Steve. It's an honor to join you today and a pleasure to speak to all of our valued shareholders and stakeholders. As Steve just mentioned, we just completed our global convention in which we had 13000 unique visitors who tuned in and participated in our event. And with multiple household viewers and small gatherings, we estimate expanded participation at around 20000 individuals from over 18 different countries. The overall excitement and optimism about the future of likely events is as high right now as any time since I've been here in the last five plus years. The highlight of the event was launching a unified global system filled with app integration for its health system, which stands for invite, tool and team. This includes the first touch video as the invite and overview video that is recommended for the first tool that they share and then followed up with third party validation from a team member, which is usually in a three way call format. This is the first time that we've had full alignment on how to do and how to teach customer and distributor acquisition. We gain full support from our top leadership with the I.T. system. We spoke clearly and often about the importance of following the system and how being fully aligned now enables the company to better support the field with complementary programs and promotions. The videos can be shared both directly through the app or through an individual's replicated website, providing the ability to connect the viewer to the person who actually shared the video. Videos can be watched that w w w dot like Spanish dot com forward slash flip for the first touch and WWI WWII Spanish dot com board slash learn for the overview.

[00:07:52] To drive these efforts, we introduced Operation 25 EITE as our call to action for the event, allowing participants to start putting the system into action by contacting a minimum of 25 people in the month of November. We launched the Operation 25 IT program and challenge during the convention with a goal of achieving our biggest monthly enrollment in company history during the month of November. This combined goal with the company in the field will be tracked on our distributor tools throughout the month. We also introduced our friends and family Sheraton Gittin program. This global program now gives our customers the ability to receive a ten dollar credit each time they share the products with someone new who places an order. The new customer will also get a ten dollar discount on their first order. The program goes live November 4th. Our initial results and feedback have exceeded our expectations during a pilot test in Australia in New Zealand earlier this fiscal year. The program is designed to engage our large customer base and incentivize them to share the products they have come to love. For the first time, we now have provided an opportunity for 100 and 4000 plus active customers to share their life and his experience with others without having to become a distributor. That convention, we launched a new platinum enrollment pact, which also provides both a beautiful display opportunity and a great consumer experience as the packaging is unfolded.

[00:09:25] We've also enhanced the sustainability of our kit with reusable and recycled packaging, addressing a key focus of our distributors and aligned with our corporate values. The new kit efficiently organizes and displays our key product categories, and the launch at conventions sold out to existing distributors within the first hour. It is also available to brand new distributors who enroll with our top platinum package. We have introduced six new limited time accio flavors, including black licorice, tropical twist, strawberry splash, candied apple, purple grape and orange cream. We saw a great response from our field and we believe we have many opportunities to provide several types of product experiences throughout this particular category. Our distributors and customers often respond positively to our accio innovation, including having twice knocked out our Internet provider offline as a result of overwhelming interest in this new product launch. We have worked diligently on these programs for over a year and I could not be more excited about now having integrated into our bill. Our programs are focused on driving both distributor and customer enrollment. We are seeing many leaders step up and reengage at this time, actively taking part in helping teach and train our new I.T. system to the masses. We are very encouraged by the initial results, which we believe can and will have a dramatic positive effect on our enrollment and our overall revenue. Now, let me turn the call back over to Steve to run through the first quarter financial results.

[00:11:04] Thank you, Justin. Before I review the financials, let me reiterate the strong positioning of light damage and not only today's environment, but in any environment, our business model, where 70 percent of sales are on a subscription, provides recurring revenue and limited volatility during times of external disruption, as we have seen over this year. We are positioned to be highly effective by working remotely and are leveraging technology across our organization. Of course, most important, we provide healthy solutions to a global population that is increasingly focused on health. We believe we have the team, the products, the business model and a healthy financial position to achieve our goals as we proceed through fiscal twenty twenty one, we will continue to be focused on the key metrics that drive our business, including one enrollment to attrition, three average revenue per account and four net promoter score. We will also continue to drive innovation to further supplement our leading product offering and open new markets to expand our reach. I want to thank each and every one of our life, Stanage team members, for their continued focus and commitment. And I reiterate my confidence in our future. Now, let me walk you through our first quarter results in more detail. Please note that I will be discussing our nongay adjusted results. You can refer to the gap to non-GAAP reconciliation in today's press release for additional detail, first quarter revenue with fifty four point eight million down 2.5 percent on a year over year basis.

[00:13:09] Revenue in the Americas declined three point seven percent to thirty eight point seven million, largely due to not conducting or the academy this year for revenue in Asia Pacific and Europe increased point seven percent to sixteen point two dollars million both year over year. Growth in the Asia-Pacific and Europe region reflected a four point eight percent increase in the number of active independent distributor accounts, with strong performance in Taiwan, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, it is worth noting that we saw a growth return to Europe as markets began to reopen during the quarter from earlier covid-19 the closure of. Gross margin was eighty two point nine percent, compared to eighty three point seven percent for the prior year period, the decrease in gross margin was driven primarily by lower defense related revenue. Gross margin continues to be in line with our longer term target conditions and incentive expenses as a percent of revenue decreased 90 basis points year over year to forty six point eight percent. Distributer commissions as a percentage of commission of all revenue continues to hold constant on a year over year basis. As a reminder, the commissions and incentive expense rates will fluctuate quarter to quarter based on the timing and magnitude of promotions and incentive programs, as well as the inherent fluctuation in red carpet expenditures. Adjusting to estimates as a percent of revenue is twenty six point eight percent, compared to 31 percent for the prior year period.

[00:15:01] The decrease in adjusted estimates as a percentage of revenue primarily reflect lower event expenses, as no major event was held during the quarter, as well as lower stock compensation and reduced travel expenditure. Adjusted operating income was five point one million dollars, or nine point three percent of revenue, compared with 2.8 million or five percent of revenue in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was three point fifty six dollars million, or 25 cents per fully diluted share, compared to one point nine million or thirteen point forty dollars a share for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased forty two point five percent to six point seven dollars million, compared to four point seven dollars million in the prior year period. Please note that all of the adjustments from gas to non gas I discussed today are reconciled in our earnings press release issued this afternoon. We ended the first quarter with a strong financial position. With 18 million dollars of cash and no debt, having repaid the balance of our term loan during the third quarter of fiscal twenty twenty, in addition, we continue to maintain five dollars million of availability under our revolving line of credit. We used two million dollars of cash during the quarter by fiscal 2021 to repurchase approximately one hundred and thirty six thousand common shares under our share repurchase authorization. During the quarter, our board of directors approved an increase of 20 million dollars in our share repurchase authorization. As of September 30th, there remains twenty one point four million dollars available under the expanded authorization. We expect to continue to be active with our share repurchase efforts in the future. We invested one dollars million in capital expenditures during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and continue to anticipate capex of approximately three million during the current fiscal year, which will be primarily spent on building out our new office space. We anticipated occupying our new space in January 2021, which we have configured to better support our employees and distributor. In addition, we are investing in further development of our technology. Turning to our fiscal twenty twenty one outlook, we are reiterating our guidance previously provided on our fourth quarter call, we expect to generate revenue in the range of 240 to 250, one million dollars, an adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA in the range of 25 to 27 million, with adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of 87 to 91 per. On a year over year basis, we expect that an increase in our expected tax rate will have an 11 percent negative impact on our year over year earnings per share growth. Now, let me turn the call back to the operator to facilitate question. Operator.

[00:18:32] At this time, we will be conducting a question and answer session, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star two. If you would like to remove your question from the queue for participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before question Taki. One moment, please, while we poll for questions. And our first question is from Doug Lane with Lane Research. Please proceed with your question.

[00:19:07] All right, good afternoon, everybody. First question to Steve in the adjustments you have leasehold abandonment and some lease items. Is that the transition from your corporate headquarters or what exactly are those items?

Steve Fife

[00:19:34] Sorry about that, I was. I was on you back. Yeah, that's that's exactly what it is that we've made the decision that we're not going back into our current office space. So we accelerated depreciation and can leasehold improvement of those things as we start to build our new office that will take occupancy in January.

[00:20:01] Ok, and shifting gears to you mentioned not having the elite academy where there are other events in physical twenty twenty in the second, third and fourth quarter we should know about, that won't likely be repeated this year. That might impact the sales line.

Steve Fife

[00:20:18] Yeah, so so we had regional events in Q1 of last year as well. It wasn't just an elite academy. So the overall event impact was about two thirds of that revenue shortfall and primarily the elite academy. But some other regional events, you know, we So, had a very successful virtual convention in October. And as of right now, we are planning kind of a normal event cadence for the remainder of our fiscal Q3 and Q4, where we're currently planning on those being live, but are also, you know, having contingencies in place for them to So, be virtual, you know, depending on what the circumstances are, you know, at the time of. So no significant change from our normal cadence. But, you know, that'll be determined based on what the local requirements are at the time.

[00:21:32] Right. And where are they geographically? Just so we kind of have an idea what regions you're So, holding these events and all of them or. I'm just.

Steve Fife

[00:21:44] It is. We plan on having an elite academy in Salt Lake City in March. And then there are series of regional events throughout most So, of our international markets.

[00:22:00] Ok, that makes sense, and then looking at the distributor number where, you know, you ended the June quarter and last fiscal year with a really nice boost in that number, and then it kind of decelerated over the summer. And I wondered what you're seeing as far as the tail off in the distributor growth. I would have thought that it would have continued. It seems like a lot of selling nutrition companies have seen a little tailwind here coming out of the spring. And I was just wondering with, like, Vantage, what was going on in the September quarter there.

Steve Fife

[00:22:34] Yeah, so we you know, there is, you know, some definite seasonality to our business with our fiscal Q1 being a lower overall enrollment quarter for us, you know, our distributor count was actually up about almost five percent year over year. So that growth trend, you know, we were pleased with that. And I think then, you know, going into our convention, we we've put in place even prior to that some incentives and promotions. But, you know, coming out of what was announced at our convention, we're we're really excited about both our opportunity to to to get onto a standard system, as well as the friends and family referral program that Justin talked about. You know, we think that that's really going to be a catalyst for us to leverage our distributor growth that we experienced this quarter and translate that into new enrollments, both of distributors and as customer, but then really create a higher sense of loyalty with our customer base.

[00:23:56] Ok, thanks, Steve.

[00:23:57] Thank you, Doug.

[00:24:05] And again, as a reminder, if anyone has any questions, you may press star one on your telephone keypad. And our next question is from Jim Galloway, the private investor. Please proceed with your question.

[00:24:40] Gentlemen, congratulations on your convention that's outstanding to have that quantity of people there, so that sounds good and so does the system. Can you give me some sort of a breakdown as to the 11000 customers that were lost in the Americas as to if there was a certain product that. Was related to most of them, or is it not product specific?

Steve Fife

[00:25:10] You know, I don't think, Jim, that its products to say quite what we've actually seen over the last year or so is and especially with covid is is actually an increase in our overall product mix tilted towards our Cotan Crittenden family product. And and candidly, we we attribute that, you know, to to people being more well aware of health and wellness needs driven by covid. And we also think that they're, you know, placing a higher priority or making a choice of of our Potanin product or maybe some of our other product lines that might be a little bit more discretionary, like our our true science skin care line. So I don't know that we attribute the customer decline to to our products. I think it's more a matter of, you know, with like I said, we have seen growth in our year over year distributor base as people think more around around the business opportunity rather than just being, you know, consumers of our products.

[00:26:34] And one last question is. How much is being spent on R&D, new tandem products?

Steve Fife

[00:26:45] Specifically on new PORTANOVA products, we you know, we introduced ANADA last year at our our convention and it was a big success when we launched it. It does not have the same level of of science behind it as our NRF too. So we we continue to conduct studies and and are working with institutions of providing kind of a more science based background to that product. You know, for for those that are kind of in the know, they understand what the benefits of NAFTA are, but where we continue to do research in that area so that we can help to educate the general population.

[00:27:42] Ok, thank you. Have a great quarter.

[00:27:47] Thanks, Joe.

[00:27:52] And that is the end of our question and answer session. Now, now, turn the call back over to Steve for closing remarks.

[00:28:00] Thank you for joining us today. We remain confident in our business model and are working hard to ensure we are able to continue to deliver the life Tanach products to our customers. We hope that you all stay safe and healthy and look forward to updating you on our next call. Thanks. And have a great day.

[00:28:29] And this concludes our conference, you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you and have a great day.