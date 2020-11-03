It's been a rough couple of months for the junior gold sector (GDXJ) as several names have slid more than 40% from their highs following the recent sharp correction in metals prices. Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) is one name that's taken a beating since its 52-week high set on August 18th, even though the company continues to report impressive intercepts from the Berry Zone at its Newfoundland Project. Based on current valuations, the stock is trading below the average paid for Tier-1 gold ounces, especially if we include resource upside at Berry. Therefore, I believe that any sharp pullbacks to US$1.55 would provide low-risk buying opportunities, as top takeover targets rarely stay on sale for long. All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Marathon Gold has had a busy year thus far, and we've finally begun to see the newly discovered Berry Zone take shape, with a 650-meter strike defined to date, with grades that are similar to what we've seen from the two main deposits (Valentine & Leprechaun). For those unfamiliar, Marathon has been focusing on proving up the economics of two million-ounce gold deposits at separate ends of a roughly 16-kilometer strike, which is part of a larger 20-kilometer plus strike length on the Valentine Lake Gold Project. The Berry Zone (shown below) is the first real evidence that there's mineralization between these two well-endowed deposits, except Sprite, a very small deposit with just ~49,000 ounces. This is a massive game-changer for Marathon because a third deposit at similar grades could extend the mine life and improve the economics given Berry's location relative to the proposed mill. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation, Author's Notes)

The most recent round of drill assays delivered an impressive intercept of 85 meters at 2.61 grams per tonne gold from the heart of the Main Zone at Berry, and this hit was well above the average resource grade of ~1.80 grams per tonne gold at Valentine Lake. It's worth noting that this hole (VL-20-873) started from less than 10 meters below the surface, making it even more impressive. In addition to the most recent intercept (VL-20-873), highlight holes continue to suggest that the average grade at Berry should come in anywhere between 1.50 and 2.00 grams per tonne gold. We can take a look at a few of the highlight holes below:

(Source: Company News Release)

Thick Intervals

VL-20-823: 120 meters at 3.33 grams per tonne gold

VL-20-824: 36 meters at 3.37 grams per tonne gold

VL-20-835: 111 meters at 1.47 grams per tonne gold

VL-20-799: 55 meters at 2.24 grams per tonne gold

VL-19-786: 47 meters at 2.96 grams per tonne gold

VL-20-873: 85 meters at 2.61 grams per tonne gold

Narrower High-Grade Intervals

VL-19-778: 6 meters at 7.94 grams per tonne gold

VL-19-779: 13 meters at 3.82 grams per tonne gold

VL-19-769: 9 meters at 4.33 grams per tonne gold

VL-19-776: 5 meters at 10.43 grams per tonne gold

VL-20-875: 10 meters at 3.44 grams per tonne gold

As we can see from the above intercepts, we have a nice mix of narrow high-grade intervals ranging from 3.30 grams per tonne gold to 10.50 grams per tonne gold, as well several 30 meter plus intercepts coming in at 1.40 grams per tonne gold to 3.30 grams per tonne gold. It's important to note that these are what I'd consider highlight holes, so there's no reason to expect the average grade of this deposit to come in above 2.25 grams per tonne gold. However, it doesn't need to in order to be economical. In fact, even a mineable deposit of 350,000 - 600,000 ounces of gold here above 1.50 grams per tonne gold would be a game-changer for Marathon. This is because it would add another two to three years to the mine life and improve the economics, given how close the Berry Zone is to the proposed mill (see figure 3).

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the maps above and below, drilling has focused on a 650-meter strike between section 13350 and section 14000. The company is currently working on 25-meter drill spacing to prepare for a resource estimate before Q2 of next year, and I believe there's the potential to prove up between 325,000 and 550,000 ounces here in the maiden resource estimate. Over the long term, and with another year of drilling, I would not rule out a resource here of up to 700,000 ounces or more. Assuming the company is successful and my estimates are correct, this would push Marathon's total resource closer to the rare five million-ounce mark, a feat that most juniors rarely reach in the junior gold space.

(Source: Company News Release)

Some investors might argue that there are a ton of 3 million to 4 million ounce gold deposits out there and point out that Marathon's current 4 million ounce resource is nothing special. While this is true, it's important to note that Marathon differs from most open-pittable gold projects for one large reason: grades. As the scatter plot below shows, even though there are several 3.5 million-ounce plus gold deposits in Canada, few come in above 1.50 grams per tonne gold. The white boxes I've highlighted below show the only three currently, with them being Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF) Eskay Creek in British Columbia, Sabina Gold (OTCQX:SGSVF) in Nunavut, and Marathon (ex-Berry) + "Marathon + Berry" being the other. To avoid confusion, "MGDPF" in the chart refers to Marathon's current resource, while "MGDPF + Berry" refers to Marathon plus my estimate of 500,000 added ounces at Berry.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see, there are only three deposits like Marathon's Valentine Lake currently in Canada, and Valentine Lake currently has the lowest projected upfront capex at $205 million. This compares favorably to Skeena's Eskay Creek at $233 million and Sabina's Back River at $315 million, given the latter's remote location in Nunavut. The encouraging thing about this low initial capex is that Marathon can fund this project independently and does not need a partner to go into production. While Skeena and Sabina should have no problem funding their projects either, the very low capex at Valentine Lake suggests that Marathon can fund the construction through a mix of debt and shares and without any severe dilution to shareholders.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at Marathon's current resource vs. Marathon plus Berry, we can see that the addition of 500,000 ounces per my estimate at Berry moves Marathon closer to Skeena's Eskay Creek as one of the largest high-grade gold deposits in Canada. Meanwhile, it also drops Marathon's enterprise value per ounce from $79.26/oz to $69.68/oz with the larger resource. This is a very reasonable valuation for an open-pit deposit with well above average grades in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, and it's quite a bit below the 4-year average paid for Tier-1 jurisdiction gold ounces.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the table below, we can see that there have been 11 gold explorers acquired in Tier-1 jurisdictions since 2016, and the average price paid per ounce has come in at $90.86, with the median being $79.40. The median resource size in these acquisitions has been 1.76 million ounces, and the average grade has been 2.20 grams per tonne gold. Currently, Marathon has a grade that's more than double the median (4.0 million ounces vs. 1.76 million ounces), and a grade that's only marginally below the median grade (1.80 grams per tonne gold vs. 2.20 grams per tonne gold). This suggests that the company should command a price paid per ounce similar to these prior acquisitions. This is especially true if we factor in that the average gold (GLD) at the time of these acquisitions was below $1,500/oz since most of these acquisitions took place in 2019 or earlier.

(Source: Author's Chart)

In summary, while Marathon might look like it's getting expensive after a 40% advance this year, it's still trading more than 10% below the median price paid per ounce ($79.40) on a 4-year average and more than 20% below the average ($90.86/oz). This suggests that there's still upside here and that any dips should provide low-risk buying opportunities. Fortunately, this is corroborated by the fact that Marathon has one of the best looking charts in the sector currently, as it broke out of a 10-year base this year and is set for its first yearly close above this base. It's quite rare for multi-year breakouts to stop at a 20% gain, and I would argue that this breakout area is likely to be the new floor for the stock (US$1.40). It's encouraging as well that the breakout occurred on well above average quarterly volume.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on Marathon's continued drilling success, strong cash position of over $35 million, and potential for over 500,000 ounces at the Berry Zone, I continue to maintain my new price target of US$2.00. There are simply not enough low-capex 4.5 million-ounce gold projects left in Tier-1 jurisdictions, and I would not be surprised to see a suitor looking to beef up its production profile pay a premium for Marathon in the next nine months. Therefore, I believe that any dips to US$1.55 would provide low-risk buying opportunities, and I continue to rate the stock a top takeover target within my list of top 12 takeover targets currently.

