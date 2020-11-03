Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) CEO Tom Civik On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 3, 2020 4:20 PM ET

Operator

[00:00:03] Welcome to the Five Prime Therapeutics our Twenty twenty earnings call

Martin Forrest

[00:00:21] Thank you, sir. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. A press release with the company's third quarter twenty twenty financial results was issued earlier today and can be found on the company's website. Joining me today are Tom Savic, our president and chief executive officer, Dr Helen Collinge, chief medical officer, and David Smith, our chief financial officer. Andy Renkin, our VP of research, will join us for the Q&A portion of the call today. Today's conference call will include forward looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our research and development programs and financial outlook. Actual results may differ from those indicated by these forward looking statements due to numerous factors, including those discussed in the respective section of our SEC filings. Our expectations and assumptions could change. While we may elect to update these forward looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. Even if our views change on now. Turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Civik

[00:01:21] Thanks, Martin. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for our third quarter Twenty twenty conference call at 5:00 Prime, we're working to develop new treatment options with large and lasting benefit for people with cancer. Our focus remains on discovering new biological pathways that have the potential to deliver truly novel breakthrough treatments for cancers that require new treatment options. This is hard but important work that we pursue with optimism and courage. I'm proud to say that the five prime team has responded well to so many challenges this year with an unwavering focus on advancing our pipeline. I'm also proud to report that because of the team's hard work, our programs remain on track. In my remarks today, I will provide an update on the timing of the topline data for the fight trial. A brief update on the progress we are making on the one five five program and an introduction to our newest preclinical program, one five seven. Helen will provide updates on our clinical and preclinical programs. David will discuss the quarterly financial results and the Nandy Rincón. Our head of research will join us during Q&A. Starting with Bhima. I'm pleased to report that we will announce top line data for the first trial before the end of the year as a reminder, fight is a global trial with 15 countries represented that is evaluating bema in combination with modified FOLFOX and gastric cancer patients whose tumors are found to be positive and her too negative. This is the first randomized frontline study evaluating FGF to be positive for two negative gastric tumors. And we are hopeful that the results of the first trial will reveal a clear path forward for this important potential therapy. Gastric cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death globally and retrospective analysis so that patients with gastric cancer whose tumors overexpressed FGF are to be have an even worse prognosis. Unfortunately, the two hundred thousand global gastric cancer patients whose tumors overexpressed that TFR to be have only had chemotherapy to fight their disease. If the fight is successful, we believe that we will have a clear path forward to developing a new targeted therapy for Frontline FGF are to be positive. Her two negative gastric cancer. We are inspired by this type of challenging work, developing therapies for patients who desperately need new treatment options that leverage our scientific and clinical expertize and allow us to collaborate globally. We look forward to sharing the topline results for the fight trial with you before the end of the year. Moving on to one five five are creating a fusion protein. The one five five program remains on track. We've been enrolling patients with warm and hot tumors at the five hundred and sixty milligram monotherapy dose over the past few months.

[00:04:19] And we expect to have enough data by year end to inform next steps for this program. This novel, first in class created fusion protein was developed at five prime and as a result of its two complementary mechanisms of action, direct stimulation of T cells and Lakeport for checkpoint inhibition, we believe that the one that one fifty five might have significant potential across many tumor types and lines of therapy. Here's where we are today with the one five five program. For monotherapy, we have completed 11 safety dose cohort and are at the five hundred and sixty milligram flatboat and we are now enrolling additional patients with warm and hot tumors in an exploratory cohort at five hundred and sixty milligrams where we would expect to see clinical activity. Early in the third quarter, we began enrolling non small cell lung cancer patients in a dose escalation of one five five in combination with Pembrolizumab. We cleared the first dose escalation cohort and are now enrolling patients in the second. We continue to make progress with this important program, and I'm proud to report that the program remains on track. We remain hopeful that this unique science will lead to meaningful patient outcomes. Now to our preclinical program. One five seven is a novel antibody directed to screen. This is a promising immuno oncology target that is expressed by a highly immunosuppressive population of t regulatory cells, specifically within tumor. The one five seven antibody is engineered to eliminate these cells and lift the restraints they impose on the entire tumor immunity. So wind development is underway, one five seven is advancing through A&E, enabling studies, and we expect to submit an A&E for this program in the first half of twenty twenty two. And yesterday, we announced that we will be presenting a poster on one five seven Tsitsi next week. We also continue to advance to other novel research programs, and I expect to disclose details about one of these programs in early twenty twenty one on my remarks with an update on Kaskade, we again raised our year end cash guidance from the 80 to 85 million dollar range to the one hundred to one hundred and five million dollars in the increase in our cash position will allow us to continue investing in our pipeline before turning over the call to Helen and David, I'd like to thank the fine print for the significant progress this year. I join the team six months ago and I'm very proud to work with this capable and committed team and a very important time for the company. And it gives me great pleasure to share their work and accomplishments with you today. I'll now turn it over to Helen to provide more detail on our clinical and preclinical program. Helen?

Helen Collins

[00:07:09] Thank you, Tom. Let's begin with an update on them rituximab, or Bema, as we call it, our effort to be monoclonal antibody that's under evaluation and if hard to be positive, her two negative gastric cancers. As Tom mentioned, we expect to report top line efficacy and safety results from the trial before the end of this year. The first trial is a randomized phase to double blind study, evaluating the benefit of adding BEMA to standard modified FOLFOX chemo and front line FTF. Hard to be positive for two negative event stage gastric and gastro esophageal cancer. Gastric cancer is a poor prognosis with the median survival in the US and only 10 to 12 months. Front line chemo hasn't changed in over 10 years and only provides a progression free survival of approximately five to seven months. FGF, or Fibroblast Growth Factor, simulate multiple pathways that are important for cancer cells, survival and growth. DEMA is a first in class antibody that blocks a variant of the FGF receptor. Two If you are to be in gastric cancer overexpression, that you to be bone cancer cells is associated with the word survival. In conducting the Phase two fight, well over nine hundred patients were screened in 15 countries and we found approximately 30 percent of advanced age. Her two negative gastric cancer in the frontline setting over Express's FGF are to be. This frequency of overexpression was similar across Asia, the US and Europe. I is the only company with an antibody directed against EGFR TB patients with gastric cancer. The mechanism of action is different than that of the FGF are oral tyrosine kinase inhibitors, which target mutations in genes. It's exciting that the results of this novel approach to treating gastric cancer will be available before the end of the year, and I would like to take a minute to thank the patients, their families, the investigators, the five Pontin design labs and all our clinical trial partners whose contributions have brought us to this milestone in the program. I would now like to turn to one five five, our first in class fusion protein fitty one five five stimulates the immune system to destroy cancer cells. It does this in two ways by binding directly to S.V. 28 and directly stimulating effect for T cells. And secondly, by binding to see for walking its inhibitory signal and thereby also acting as a checkpoint inhibitor. During the past quarter, we continue to enroll patients with warm and hot tumors at the five hundred sixty milligram monotherapy dose. We also completed enrollment of the first cohort in the dose escalation of the combination of that one five, five and pembrolizumab in patients with non small cell lung cancer. The trial remains on track and we expect to have enough preliminary data by the end of the year to guide our decisions regarding the next steps in this program.

[00:10:14] Turning to our preclinical program, as Tom announced, we continue to make progress on our three wholly owned preclinical candidates and we are excited to announce that one of those programs at one five seven is an anti CCRA antibody FDA one 167. Seven originated from an in-house bioinformatics screen that sought to identify extracellular targets preferentially expressed by CD4. Positive regulatory t cells that reside within the tumor are in vivo, mirroring studies confirm that selective depletion of secret expressing into tumult cells elicits a strong antitumor response. One five seven offers a unique approach to eliminate a key cellular mediator of immunosuppression in tumors. Our plan is to move through Ayanda enabling studies and into the clinic in the first half of twenty twenty two. We will be presenting more details about this program in a poster presentation this next week. As Tom mentioned earlier, there have been no shortage of challenges this year, and I'm proud of five prime teams, has done an exceptional work to keep our preclinical and clinical programs on track. We're on the cusp of having meaningful and actionable data for to potentially novel cancer therapy. The next one, five five. And we look forward to sharing these results with patients, investigators and you very soon. I will now turn the call over to David.

David Smith

[00:11:37] Thanks, Helen. Details regarding our financial results can be found in the press release that we issued this afternoon. Turning to our cash position, we finished the quarter with a strong balance sheet. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled one hundred and twelve point nine million as of September 30 at Twenty twenty, compared to one hundred and fifty seven point nine million as of December 31st, 2019. This decrease was primarily attributed to quarterly operating expenses that exceeded quarterly revenues, collaboration and license revenue for the third quarter of Twenty twenty decrease by five point nine million or thirty one percent to two million from two point nine million for the third quarter of twenty nineteen. The decrease was essentially due to a reduction in revenue pursuant to the company's performance obligation under the November twenty fourteen capitalism collaboration with BMS that was partially offset by an increase in collaboration revenue with lab that resulted from our decision to amend the fight trial from the Phase three to a Phase two design research and development expenses for the third quarter of twenty twenty decrease by five point five million or twenty percent to twenty one point four million from twenty six point nine million for the third quarter of twenty nineteen. The decrease was primarily due to lower compensation costs resulting from the October twenty nineteen restructuring, lower clinical trial expense and manufacturing costs along with lower our allocated costs, bio analytics, a central lab costs and a decrease in costs related to preclinical programs. These reductions were partially offset by impairment charges related to the sublease of a portion of our facility, as well as an increase in companion diagnostic costs related to BEMA general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of twenty twenty increased five point five million or four percent, the thirteen point seven million from thirteen point two million for the third quarter of twenty nineteen. The decrease was primarily due to impairment charges related to the subleases. A portion of our facility and allocated costs were offset by lower compensation, depreciation and other miscellaneous and general administrative costs. Net loss for the third quarter of twenty twenty was twenty six point four million or seventy four cents per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of thirty six point one million for one dollar and three cents per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of twenty nineteen. Looking ahead, we expect full year Twenty twenty net cash used in operating activities to be between 70 and seventy five million, an estimate ending Twenty twenty with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities between one hundred and one hundred and five million. This represents an increase in our year end cash guidance that reflects our continued financial discipline, a tax refund under the Carers Act and the use of our ATM. The increase in our cash position will allow us to continue investing in our pipeline and extend our cash runway into Twenty twenty two. I now like to turn the call back over to the operator for the Q&A portion of the call.

[00:15:12] Great, thanks for taking the question

Unidentified Analyst

[00:15:12] Great, thanks for taking the question, just wanted to know if there's anything we can infer from the timing of the data as far as the pace of events, some of the drugs versus control, or maybe how sort of the control arm performed relative to historical data on this outcome generally? That's one thing. And I have a follow up.

Tom Civik

[00:15:37] Sir, it's time here. Why don't I get started and then Helen can can fill in some gaps, so just walk back to sort of what we've what we've shared over the last couple of quarters. We plug the program back in November of last year with about one hundred and fifty or exactly hundred and fifty five patients in the program. And I think, as you heard in Helen's comment, progression free survival for this patient population is just not very good. It averages somewhere between six and seven months. The the overall survival is, on average, a little bit less than a year for for the same patient population. And some some retrospective analysis all point to the fact that it's probably less than a year for patients whose tumors overexpressed FGF out to be. So we the data that we that that is available on the trial right now is all completely blinded. So we don't have any analysis that's been complete on any of the information yet on the site trial. Helen, I don't know if there's anything else you'd like to add to that.

Helen Collins

[00:16:41] No, no, I mean, I think that, as you heard us say, we've been guiding to saying the end of this year, beginning of next year, and I think, you know, we're sort of falling right into the middle of that. So I think things have gone along as we predicted. And again, the team just did a great job over this and making sure the data came along the way. And so that's going to be exciting.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:17:05] Great. Thanks for that. And just one quick follow up, I guess with one five five, if you can give us any sense of sort of know the number of patients, the different tumor types that we may see on sort of the the next update here for for the one five five program. Thanks.

Tom Civik

[00:17:24] Sure. So we as we announced, we've been enrolling patients with warm and hot tumors at the 560 milligram monotherapy dose. And those warm and hot tumors are the type of tumors that you would expect, long melanoma, head, neck. And so we're we're selecting those patients right now at the dose that we think we should be seeing clinical efficacy. And then we also announced that we just completed our first dose cohort of the combination trial. That is one five five plus pembrolizumab, and that's exclusively lung cancer patients. So we we expect that we should have enough patients in hand in-house before the end of the year to inform the next steps on the program.

Unidentified Analyst

Operator
Our next question comes from Jonathan Chiang with SVB Leerink

Jonathan Chiang

[00:18:23] Hi, guys, thanks for taking my questions. First question at a high level, how should we be thinking about positioning of one five five and the treatment landscape relative to where your voice is used?

Tom Civik

[00:18:41] Helen do you want to you want to get started on this one?

Helen Collins

[00:18:44] Yeah, I mean, I think you're right, and one of the mechanisms of action is to inhibit people for so I think that people sometimes make that comparison to say to your boy. Right. I mean, obviously, because this drug also directly stimulates the T cell, it doesn't require the T cells be activated. So it's going to work on naïf as well, as, you know, already activated T cells. So we think, you know, the rationale should be that this will work. Essentially, as you talked about, any tumor that's got T cells there, sunny, warm or hot tumor. And and the idea would be that we would expect it to be better than your voice. And I think that's what makes in terms of saying that we think by the end of the year we'll have the data that by going into the patient population, you know, this range of from non small cell yesterday for melanoma, renal cell bladder or head neck, et cetera, all these patients have been seeing a PD one prior. And except for melanoma, you really would not expect to have any response to your boy alone. So I think that that's what's going to allow us to see are we seeing something different or at least do we have a signal of potentially different? That helped him down.

Tom Civik

[00:19:53] I think maybe just to add to that, I think that that's why we're so excited about this potential program, is that it really does have broad applicability against many different tumors and multiple different lines of therapy.And as we continue to interrogate the data that we'll have announced before the end of the year, I think the next steps for the program will will be clear.

Jonathan Chiang

[00:20:17] Got it. Thank you, second question also on one five five, can you provide more granular guidance on when and where investors should expect to see clinical data from the program? Should investors expect to see data by year end?

Tom Civik

[00:20:35] Yeah, I think we've been very intentional in our communication on this topic and and just to to reiterate it, what we've been saying is that we will have enough information in-house before the end of the year to inform the next steps on the one five five program. We have not yet made a decision on where, what, when and how we'll share that information. But we do believe we'll have enough patients in-house before the end of the year to inform next step.

Jonathan Chiang

[00:21:06] Got it. And just one last question for me, you've indicated before that you believe one five five is dosing at therapeutically active levels. Can you remind me what the reasons are for that view? Thank you.

Tom Civik

[00:21:22] When you want to take down.

Helen Collins

[00:21:24] Yeah, so it's based on no correlation between our preclinical data where, you know, using the expected receptor occurences, the pharmacokinetics, and then when we went into the clinic where we started to see a dose dependent increase in the proliferation of T cells at the dose that we would have predicted based on that modeling. And so that's that's the evidence that we've been saying, OK, no, this this should be in a dose range now where we think that the efficacy is there to be had. We will see it. So I would say it's a combination of some of the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics based on the modeling from the precolonial to the clinical.

Jonathan Chiang

Operator
Our next question comes from the line of force with talent

Unidentified Analyst

[00:22:24] My first question is just in the current environment. I'm just curious if you could comment on the data completeness in the trial. Specifically, you have data on if and how many follow up scans patients may have skipped or delayed due to covid.

Tom Civik

[00:22:40] Yeah, maybe let me start with this one and then I'll let Helen and Helen mentioned this in her comments, but I want to reiterate that this was just extraordinary work that our team did with all the challenges that are going on across the globe. As we mentioned, this is, you know, 15 different countries were in the fight trial and all of them being impacted by covid in a different way. So the reason we were guiding to such a range of Q4 to Q1 was we wanted to make sure that we we we could really tighten up and ensure that the data was going to be clean and measurable so that we could we could pivot off the information with confidence once once we turn over the cards. And I don't know if there's much you can share about the specificity of anything that we've we've learned about the impact on covid to the question of that.

Helen Collins

[00:23:35] No, I mean, I think we've mentioned before back in the spring when I think, of course, maybe it's worse now, but at least back then, people weren't sure as much how to handle it, that we did have some patients who couldn't get into their particular clinic to get a scan but were able to go elsewhere to get scanned. So and again, that was very small number of patients. We said we stopped enrolling last November. It is a global trial. And, you know, and most of the world is not their medical care has not been impacted as much as maybe one third in the US and also for cancer patients. This is the first line, gastric cancer. So patients that are getting treated, they still got in to get their treatment and get their scans. And so we did not have much impact. I shouldn't say zero, but very little and certainly nothing that in any way makes us think we'll affect the ability of the data. We feel very confident about how quickly the data is.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:24:27] And that includes monitoring and then my second question is just curious in terms of the bar you're setting for it for the first trial, what kind of hazard ratio do you think we need to see in this study to justify going into a Phase three trial ultimately?

Helen Collins

[00:24:45] Now, we did exactly I'm sorry, yes. So, you know, you go hell and this is the the the challenges of all of us being across the country telling me what I'm supposed to wait for, Tom. Ok, but that I'm an impatient person and I'm impatient for the status quo. But so, you know, the I mean, I think, you know, we're looking to you know, many things have failed in front line gastric cancer. And and usually when they fail, the hazard ratio you'll see in the past is someone the point eight range. You know, the few that's been successful had been closer to point seven. So, you know that that's that's the area that we're looking at. Right. But we will be looking at response rate in the West. And so, you know, we would expect if this drug is doing what we think, that we will see no benefits across the board to all three endpoints, although our primary. So I think maybe just that maybe just to add to that, I think it's important to note that this is the first time anyone on a front line study in gastric cancer patients that overexpressed FGF are to be and so is the patient population with a really significant need. And the prognosis for these patients is quite bad. So without a new drug being approved, targeted drug in the last 10 years, we feel like it's the five trials positive.

Tom Civik

[00:26:02] There's a path forward for us to have some really important conversations as we advance the program.

Unidentified Analyst

Operator
Our next question I asked Tony Butler with Ralph Capital

Tony Butler

[00:26:24] Good afternoon. Thanks very much, Helen. On one five five. Could you maybe characterize your view of the case of Enron? And it's kind of because I posed the question, and has that case increased or stayed roughly the same? That's point one, if I may. And number two, when you provide that update later this year on the monotherapy, we would also include the first dose cohort with the combination and then have one follow up.

Helen Collins

[00:27:02] Well, I'll answer your second first, because I just want to reiterate as well, we have not we try to be clear that we will we may not necessarily be saying something publicly at the end of the year about the one five five data. So what we're saying is that we will have internally enough data that we believe we can say what our next steps are. So so I can't promise that there'll be some public announcement in terms of enrollment. We've been really quite steady. I mean, the trial, as you may recall, is being conducted in Australia and South Korea. So, you know, and in general, then they've done they've been able to manage taking care of cancer patients and managing covid relatively well. So we're on track. I mean, we get anxious now. Suddenly there'll be a week where maybe nobody will roll or something. And but but month by month, when we look at our average Comverse.

Tony Butler

[00:27:57] Thank you. The last question is on one seven for the CCRA, so there are others, not necessarily the marketplace, but certainly that have demonstrated some preclinical data on campus, as you know, and then and then one from chance that was recently licensed to Chiliad. And I'm just curious if I mean, these may have obviously some utility in those refractory patients. In combination with other agents, but I'm curious if there's anything unique that you could say about your program versus any others to the extent that you have, I'm sure you do have some intelligence on what's going on with the other programs. Thank you.

Tom Civik

[00:28:43] Why don't I get started and I'd love to introduce you to Andy Rankin, who heads up our research team. We're really excited to be announcing one five seven hour program targeting CCRA. We've been we've been working on this for quite some time. And the team that works with Andy here just done some exceptional work. It's a it's a tricky target. And we we had to leverage all of our technical expertize to bring forward this program. And so we're quite excited about the science behind it, but also the complexity of what we were able to build and excited to move it forward very quickly as our next steps go. So, Andy, maybe maybe you can fill in some gaps here.

Andy Rankin

[00:29:29] Yeah, definitely. Thanks, Tom. Yeah, Tony. Now, there are other programs that are out there targeting CCRA, and I think that speaks volumes to the interest in the excitement around this targets. We're aware that there are other programs out there. There are similar early stage like ours. And so the kind of information that's available is fairly limited right now. What I can say is that, you know, we're moving full steam ahead. We're really excited about the program and we have a poster that we're going to be presenting at 16 next week. And, you know, there will be additional information about the program there. And we're looking forward to sharing more after that poster presentation as well.

Tony Butler

Operator
Our next question comes from the line of Jim Birchenough with security.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:30:31] Good afternoon. It may come, Jim, this afternoon. First question is on Bema, and maybe you can let us know what you've been doing in the background as we've been waiting for the BEMA data mature to mature over the last quarter. And then there is a statistically clinically significant increase in this. So what should we expect in terms of detail and timing of next steps in future plans on VEMA?

Tom Civik

[00:31:03] Helen, why don't you take the first one and then I'll follow up with the second one.

Helen Collins

[00:31:10] Well, I think I mean, you know, that the nice thing about how we designed this study is being double blind, placebo controlled, you know, selected patient population. As you know, we've done all the work with Ventana and PGD actually have really to have seediest is ready to go that should this trial read out positively, we will be able to move very quickly and we've got our top design down. So I think that kind of answer your question.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:31:40] I mean, I think one of one of the points you've made is that, you know, in all likelihood, you move ahead with a partner and is, you know, manufactured product that would be ready to go into the clinic. And you need to extend the shelf life of the product to be just the sort of nuts and bolts of all ticking the boxes to make this as attractive as possible to a partner.

Tom Civik

[00:32:01] Yes, I mean, I could yeah, I think, as you've heard me say multiple times, we'll be ready to pivot quickly once we see the data and we feel really well prepared to advance the program quickly. Helen started to mention it and I'll reinforce that the fight trial was designed and executed up until November of last year of the Phase three trial. And we were very confident in the design. Obviously, we've learned a lot about the investigators and the sites across the world as well. And so we would be leveraging that information quickly as we think about next steps for the program. You know, you've heard us mention many times there's about 200000 patients globally that overexpressed that TFR to be in the front line, gastric cancer. And a lot of them are outside the United States. When we when we get to commercialization of this product, are fortunate enough to be there, clearly will need a partner for that program in the short term after we see the results of the phase two. And if it's positive, I think we we will have options in front of us and we're fully prepared to explore multiple different options once we see the data.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:33:15] Ok, thanks. And then moving to one side side, and it's certainly not lost on me. You have one hundred and fifty five patients and payment program that's also called one hundred and fifty two cases, you know. So, you know, I think I'm a little puzzled by getting a mechanistic cross over with Yervoy and yet orders of magnitude higher doses. And can you remind us why we should not expect to see excessive autoimmune events with one five five?

Helen Collins

[00:33:50] So now so so some of it in terms of to have to answer sort of the mechanistic one that we we believe that has to do with the pharmacokinetic. So this has a shorter half life than your Yervoy. And in general, one thinks of inhibitory molecules, is requiring a certain troughed level has to be kept. And whereas for an organism or activation, it's going to be more the schematics or the peak level. And so we think that there may be a potential advantage with our drugs, certainly in the preclinical. There is that of how this drug is Dosso given every three weeks, but that you get this the higher dose, you can get this high peak to stimulate some twenty eight and then have you use five hundred six milligrams, which is maybe somewhere around eight, makes the kid four to make sure that you hit the EPS trough constant throughout the whole three weeks. And say to your second question, I'm looking and then the second question is really just about how, you know, how are you avoiding the essentials?

Tom Civik

[00:35:03] I mean, I think, you know, so yeah.

Helen Collins

[00:35:06] So we would expect still to get to some extent. Right. I mean, I think any time you're stimulating T cells, when you're doing it by inhibiting titillates or stimulating to twenty eight would expect to get some, you know, toxicity. So so I think the question of whether however the therapeutic window is going to be superior because of this, if you will, sort of intermittent stimulation. The TSA received 28. I think you heard see, the analogy before is a little bit like, you know, kicking the ball, right. So if you have that's how we think of the organism that you give it a quick kick and then the ball is rolling and then you by using that additional mechanism, enlarging that therapeutic window.

Tom Civik

[00:35:48] And then for the combo, can you say how many patients were those to 70 milligrams and how many you intend to dose of 140 milligrams. And right now, it's the standard three by three. Thanks a lot.

Unidentified Analyst

Operator
Our next question comes from the line of Eric Schlosser with J.P. Morgan.

Eric Joseph

[00:36:15] Thanks for taking the questions. Just a couple. Well, one clarification on the update with fight. Does advancing the program hinge on seeing a big benefit on either PFS or OS? And it's not? Can you talk a bit about what type of trend do you think would be compelling enough to warrant advancing the program for further in a larger study? And then I have a follow up one on one with.

Tom Civik

[00:36:45] Yeah, thanks for the question. You know, I think this is this gets right back to, again, the main driver behind us converting this to a Phase two trial will we'll be able to see the results much sooner than we would have before. That's water under the bridge at this point. But the benefit of really being able to interrogate this data before the end of the year will allow us to determine next steps. And, you know, I think we're we're all really hopeful that it's very clear and very large patient population. But the benefits here of converting it to a phase two trial and we'll be able to to look for all sorts of different subgroups that they do exist that might inform next step. Important to note, though, one of the big changes that we made was converting the primary endpoint to pass OS is still there. We obviously are still tracking that as well as response rate. And so that that will inform where we go.

Eric Joseph

[00:37:45] And then one fifty five, just to follow up on an earlier question about how 560 was selected as an exploratory dose, was there anything in the way of adverse events that sort of predicted or anticipated to correspond with biologic activity, perhaps GI symptoms based on what we know about the tolerability, tolerability profile of your boy? And do you see any headroom to in terms of safety in order to further dose escalate beyond 55, 60, if need be?

Tom Civik

[00:38:25] How long do you want to take down?

Helen Collins

[00:38:29] Yeah, I mean, as you said before, the dose of five 60 has more to do with the with the markers that we've seen in the circulating t cells that we've seen in patients. And and we have not commented on adverse events. We certainly may still consider going to higher doses. And that's. I mean, I'm just trying to er just trying to say to what we said before.

Eric Joseph

Operator
There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the clock back to civics for closing comments.

Tom Civik

[00:39:11] All right, well, thank you. Thanks for all the questions and for joining us today. I'll close today by thanking the firefighting team for their unwavering focus on our clinical and preclinical programs despite this year's challenges. Today, we're on track to report topline data from the first trial before the end of the year. The one five five program remains on track, and we've been enrolling patients with warm and heart tumors at the five hundred and sixty milligram monotherapy dose over the last few months. And we expect that we will have enough data to inform next steps for this program by the end of the year. We introduce one five seven, a novel antibody directed at Secret. This is our newest preclinical program and we expect to provide details on another preclinical that very soon. And finally, we raised our urine carskadon to one hundred to one hundred and five million dollars range. This reflects our continued focus on financial discipline and extends our cash runway into twenty, twenty two. I'm proud of the work we've done to advance our pipeline, and I'm hopeful that our novel science translates into meaningful patient outcomes in the very near future. So with that, I just want to say thanks for joining us today and I hope you all stay safe. Take care.

