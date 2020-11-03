A Short-Term Bottom Might Be In (Technically Speaking For 11/3)

The latest Markit PMIs are out. Overall, the data is positive. Of the Asian countries that I regularly track (China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Indonesia), four have PMIs over 50. Those that are below the expansionary reading are still printing numbers in the upper 40s. New orders and production are generally rising. Exports and employment are mixed. The PMIs for the EU and its four largest economies (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) are all positive. New orders, production, and exports are generally rising. Employment is the one area that is weak. The general tone of all the reports is that manufacturing has rebounded fairly quickly.

The RBA lowered rates and began several new policies:

a reduction in the cash rate target to 0.1 percent

a reduction in the target for the yield on the 3-year Australian Government bond to around 0.1 percent

a reduction in the interest rate on new drawings under the Term Funding Facility to 0.1 percent

a reduction in the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances to zero

the purchase of $100 billion of government bonds of maturities of around 5 to 10 years over the next six months

Globally, central banks are pulling out all the policy stops to support their respective economies. The RBA has been a bit slower, but that's due to the relative strength of Australia's economy - remember, it didn't experience a recession for 18 years.

Here's the latest chart from the NY Fed's high-frequency GDP page:

This Fed index tracks and compiles 10 different data points. Also, consider this post from Calculated Risk that tracks eight different high-frequency indicators. While most of CR's data has rebounded, it has also leveled off at levels below pre-pandemic levels.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

That's a great looking table. Smaller-cap indexes have solid gains - the worst-performer was the IJH, and it gained 2.29%. Larger caps also did well. There was a modest drop in the treasury market.

The reason smaller-cap stocks did so well is the above table: industrials and financials led the way higher. Notice that healthcare and utilities are near the bottom.

As the title says, it's possible the markets are reversing. Small-caps are big reason why:

IWM 1-day

Today, the IWM gapped higher at the open and then consolidated gains through the early afternoon. Prices rallied into the close, with the exception of the end-of-the-day sell-off on higher volume.

IWM 30-day

It's possible that the IWM printed a reverse head and shoulders last week. The problem is that it's not the cleanest of examples. But the SPY has a similar print:

SPY 2-week

Like the IWM, the SPY chart is very messy. But it generally adheres to the head and shoulders format: three troughs with the middle one having a lower low.

SPY 30-day

The 30-day SPY chart is a bit clearer.

The QQQ has the best bottom:

QQQ 30-day

That's a solid double bottom.

Right now, the new environment is so cloudy that it's difficult to feel comfortable with any interpretation. So, take everything with a grain of salt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.