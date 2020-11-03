Investment Thesis

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) has key differentiators within its operating segments that insulate it from Covid-19 exposure and provide a competitive bastion from peers. We view IRTC as an ideal holding for longer-term investors who want exposure to telehealth and cardiovascular emergency. The recent rally since August supports our thesis that investors view recent conversions are a plus for the company coming out of 2020. We believe IRTC is well positioned to deliver double-digit top line earnings growth from the end of FY2020, and therefore IRTC sits near the head of our growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) portfolio segment.

IRTC also has sustainable competitive advantages within their operating segments, namely for patients at risk for cardiac arrhythmia. Covid-19 has highlighted IRTC's telehealth exposure, that looks set to benefit the current service delivery narrative, and divorces from the current consultation model. Expanding on this, we see the company adding strength to its flywheel via its Zio XT segment, where greater utilisation and uptake on the back of new current procedure terminology ((CPT-1)) codes are likely. There are also differentials within this segment that enhance the company's bastion from peer threats. Further, the company's Zio ECG Utilisation Service System (ZUES), which uses AI to interpret cardiac events from an ECG, is a key differentiator that further insulates the company from peers and thus is a key competitive advantage to capture market share.

Data by YCharts

Shareholders have enjoyed +210% in price returns over the single-year period to date, with the majority of upside realised from July/August this year. This supports our thesis that a new narrative has been drawn for the company, where bearish sentiment and short-interest have inverted. Since the Centres of Medicare and Medicaid Services released dates for the company's new CPT-1 codes in early August, shares have rallied +70.16% to today's trading of $211. The new codes, effective January 2021, will relieve provider reimbursement pressure. Investors should also realise, that this area formed the underscore of the previous short-thesis of many analysts. A final rate cut is set to be published around December.

On the charts, shares were trending sideways from April to July, until a large uptick in August on the back of the CPT-1 news. Investors immediately saw over 30% upside in a matter of days. From there, the stock has continued north in an ascending channel, with a sawtooth-like formation, where it formed support around the $210-$215 mark up until October. The upper resistance bar was not breached, but the overall trend was bullish. Since the beginning of October, shares have reverted back and broken that floor of support, with a new level drawn at today's trading of $211. We see further upside likely over the coming periods, and believe that the market is well aware fo IRTC's story at the present. Therefore, should shares rebound from the current level of support, longer-term investors may consider a point of entry in the defined ranges on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

The shares had recently breached the oversold mark from the RSI 70 line during the start of October. From there, we saw the retracement back towards today's trading. An interesting correlation has been drawn from around September to November, in RSI ranges and price returns for IRTC, although causation is questionable. Therefore, we encourage long-term investors, and those holding IRTC in portfolios, to consider the RSI ranges on their decision making, or rebalancing and allocation rules. Should the shares breach the lower RSI ranges at the RSI 30 line, we feel that there exists an exciting point of entry at that point, or chance for tactical allocation to lower cost-averages for the upcoming periods.

We can see this relationship between price returns and the RSI ranges on the charts below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

From these pricing movements, volatility to the downside has remained low. This presents as excellent news for investors, who are seeking exposure to this segment, but also aiming to de-risk or reduce volatility exposure. We can see the upside ratio on the chart below, indicated by the volume and height of the blue bars. We feel this chart represents the additional upside that must be priced into valuation and our price target over the coming periods. It also demonstrates how IRTC shares hold up in a large rally that occurs on the back of a change in narrative. We view it will continue to hold the upside, and therefore longer-term investors and portfolio holders, should keep a close eye on this for the most informed decision making on entry and reallocation scale.

Data Source: Trading View IRTC

Catalysts for price change

The first upcoming catalyst for IRTC is the final 2021 physician fee schedule, which is expected in December, as mentioned above. We envision the company to reach profitability by 2021, and see free cash expansion alongside this growth. IRTC is the only entity in possession of robust clinical data and evidenced based practice that shows clear superiority of its monitors. Peers have attempted similar trials against traditional Holter monitors, and against IRTC's Zio XT monitor, but the volume and quality of data just doesn't compare. IRTC has over 30 peer-reviewed, high quality clinical trials under their belt, which is backed by collaborations with large organisations, such as Janssen and Kaiser Permanente. In respect to the Centre of Medicare and Medicaid Service's recent decision, this wealth of clinical data was a key driver to upgrade the company's CPT-1 codes. Extending from this, we believe that IRTC's monitor encompass 2 skews, one being as a service and the other as device/product. Therefore the Zio XT segment should in fact be reimbursed in this light. The multi-criteria decision analysis that had been performed previously, fails to take this into consideration, instead it looked only at the costs associated with the device and software. IRTC's service and device model enables far greater applicability, that extends to both patients and professionals, by using AI data analytics and software differentiators from the competition.

This new physician fee schedule also removes a large overhang that formed the crux of short theses many analysts held for the company up until recently. On the back of this, the new fee schedule that has been proposed and set for final release in December, should be a tailwind to increase revenue volumes for IRTC. This aligns with our thesis that the company has key conversions within their model, that will contribute to top-line earnings growth over the coming years.

We also believe that the ZUES algorithm, developed with the Stanford Machine Learning Group, is a key driver for ongoing revenue volume in the years to come. The collaboration developed a network akin to a neural network, that is able to accurately diagnose arrhythmias from a single-lead ECG, with 99% correlation to a cardiologists examination. This clearly differentiates IRTC from competitors, as the company performs this analysis on their own using the AI software, which we feel is beyond competition in the market. Studies have confirmed our thesis here, including the Stanford study, that showed a higher F1 score from the software compared to a large set of cardiologists in the sample. The added value is around time saving for otherwise time-poor clinicians, who spend hours per patient on interpreting studies taken from traditional monitor readings. The amount of time saving is difficult to quantify at this stage, however with further integration into the patient model, it's clear the Zio XT and ZUES platform offer a higher value compared to inferior alternatives.

Upcoming data for the mSToPs clinical trial, which is expected later this year, will also be a catalyst for price change in our view. The mSToPs trial is evaluating an ECG monitoring patch for the undiagnosed detection of atrial fibrillation. Positive data for the trial will likely result in a further uptick on today's trading.

We foresee revenue growth at a CAGR of ~45% over the coming 2-year period, with the company reaching profitability by FY2021 end. This forms our base case, to which we are slightly more bullish vs the Street. We also see gross margin expansion of around 3% over this period, and alleviation from margin pressure through greater reimbursement from the updated physician fee schedule. We also see 2-year FCF growth of over 114% from this period, again slightly more bullish than consensus. We also see the company generating incremental value for shareholders via the key differentials in the Zio XT and ZUES segments, for years to come. The integration of this software creates longer-tailed asset returns than previous, as the company benefits on the back of the dual-service model of delivery. In our view, it would not be a surprise to see the Zio XT segment, become the gold-standard in patient-centred ECG monitoring over the coming 5 to 10 year period.

Key Financials & Forecasts (Annual), Base Case:

Data Source: IRTC SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Key Financials & Forecasts (Qrtly), Base Case:

Data Source: IRTC SEC Filings, Author's Calculations

Data Source: IRTC SEC Filings, Author's Calculations

Valuation

On a multiples basis, we've observed key ratios increase over the recent periods, in line with the growth narrative. We also see exceptionally high P/Book of almost 50x, which signals high value creation for shareholders, although at a premium relative to peers. We foresee P/Sales and EV/Revenue figures to come down over the coming periods, which signals a correction in valuation from our view. The company has -$2.22 in free cash per share, and is trading well over 100x FCF, due to negative values recorded over the last few years. FCF yield is currently -1.9%, therefore, the value may not be at today's prices. However, we expect FCF to reach profitability by the end of FY2020, which will provide a suitable comparative analysis for investors over this time period.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Relative to peers, we see IRTC trading at a premium at this point in time. We anticipate some correction in these values over the years to come, but the valuation seems expensive to other names. Backing IRTC's growth story, we do believe that you are getting what you pay for at this stage, as we foresee high double-digit growth in return on capital and shareholder returns over the coming few years, plus shares continuing on the current trajectory.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal, Author's Calculations

Assigning a 2x premium to the median EV/EBITDA of the peer group and applying the multiple to our 2022 EPS estimate, we set a price target on growth trajectory of $270.72, over the coming 2-years. We look forward to revising the figure as time progresses. The 2x multiple on the median EV/EBITDA, represents the expected growth we foresee for IRTC over this coming period. We also see IRTC growing faster than peers, alongside additional market capture over this time frame. Our price target represents around 28% upside from today's trading, and we feel this represents our base case, should the company continue on its planned guidance.

Investors can view the range of price values that are expected should shares continue along the current level of support, on the chart below. This is beneficial for longer-term investors in their investment reasoning over the coming 2 quarters.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Credit Summary

The company has managed debt well over recent periods, with the total debt figure reducing ~3% YoY. Due to lack of profitability, interest coverage is not well splayed, at -49x coverage from EBITDA level earnings. The company has high total debt/equity measures, and a total debt ratio on the higher side of ~46%. Further, total debt to total capital is ~52% from the Q2 exit. We feel these figures will improve, as top-line earnings growth will offset the total debt load. On a short-term solvency basis, the company has over 3x coverage on short-term liabilities from liquid assets, and has reasonable liquidity should inventory remain unsold. The Altman Z-score is over 10, limiting the chances of insolvency on that basis also. The company also has an available line of credit of ~$15 million per quarter, aiding in liquidity needs should the opportunity present. With higher reimbursement from operating segments and top-line earnings growth priced in, we believe that the company will continue to see improvement in its credit structure over the coming periods.

Data Source: IRTC SEC Filings, Author's Calculations

Conclusion

We view double-digit revenue growth for IRTC over the coming years, on the back of key conversions and advancements within their operating segment. The company has generated exceptional shareholder value YTD, which will generate long-tailed returns over the coming 2-year period at least, in our view. The new guidance on CPT-1 rules and reimbursements, are key catalysts that will continue to drive sales volume and shareholder value over this period. Additionally, the valuation reflects this sentiment, where the stock is currently trading at a premium to peers and the market, however we feel you are getting what you pay for with IRTC. Consequently, IRTC is one of the most promising holdings in our GARP segment. Put simply, there is no meaningful competitors to IRTC's operations, which have expanded to a dual-service model, notwithstanding the wealth of clinical evidence backing the company on its monitors and AI software. The AI software ZUES is also a key differentiator to the market, and insulates the company further from competitors, whilst also highlighting its exposure to telehealth from the pandemic. Their model fits the new patient/physician narrative, where data is permeated across software networks, saving on consultation times and specialist examination time. There are risks involved, on this basis, that are centred around execution risk and competition risks. We also see an additional equity offering as a risk to current shareholders, especially considering the company's current capital structure and debt makeup. Nonetheless, we hold a bullish long-term outlook for IRTC, and set a price target of $270.72 over the coming 2-year period. We look forward to providing additional coverage over the next few periods.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.