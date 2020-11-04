Since they currently offer a high dividend yield near 10% that is sustainable, I believe that maintaining my very bullish rating is appropriate.

Their largely failed Juul investment has caused their debt to equity to soar, but thankfully, their broader leverage is only moderate, and their liquidity has improved.

Unlike many companies, their operating cash flow actually increased around 10% year on year during the first nine months of 2020 and thus supports their dividends.

Whilst this has destroyed billions of dollars of shareholder value, at least if nothing else, it has not endangered their cherished dividends.

When Altria released their results for the third quarter of 2020, they once again disappointed shareholders with yet another Juul impairment.

Introduction

When releasing their results for the third quarter of 2020, the tobacco giant Altria (MO) was once again forced to scar what would have otherwise been strong financial results with yet another multibillion-dollar impairment for Juul (JUUL). Although this feels like Déjà vu, thankfully, the same can still be said for their cherished dividends that currently offer a high yield of almost 10% and remain well supported as they continue defying this economic downturn.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criterion that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When looking at their performance, it can quickly be seen that their operating cash flow has more than just remained strong despite the economic hardship faced by millions of people, lockdowns, isolation and heightened cardiovascular health conscientiousness from COVID-19. During the first nine months of 2019, their operating cash flow was $5.274b, but this increased 10.81% year on year to $5.844b for 2020. It is always important to check that these results are not simply being skewed by temporary working capital movements, and thankfully, in this situation, that is not the case, with their operating cash flow still increasing 8.15% year on year after removing their impacts.

Given their very low capital expenditure requirements, it has seen their free cash flow easily cover their dividend payments at a strong 121.15%. This means that whilst their share price has trended down over the years, it has not stemmed from their dividends but largely their poorly timed Juul investment as well as the current broader equity market pressure from this downturn against many high-yielding income companies.

It appears that this strong performance is set to continue further into the future since not even this pandemic and an economic downturn could cause their cigarette volumes to plunge. Over the years, there has been fear arising at times that the steady decline in cigarette volumes will get out of control, and thus, their strong price elasticity will be insufficient to compensate, thereby hurting their earnings. It is only my personal opinion. However, I would have thought that, if anything was going to cause their cigarette volumes to plunge, it would have been the combination of a pandemic that attacks the cardiovascular system and an economic downturn, but this has not eventuated, as the graphs included below display.

Image Source: Altria Third Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

Perhaps, this will change in the future, but for the time being, it largely remains business as usual. So, even though their new Juul impairment has been disappointing for shareholders, it is important for new readers and investors to understand that it does not necessarily impact their ability to sustain their current dividends providing it has not overleveraged their financial position.

Image Source: Author.

The most visible way to witness the impacts from the Juul investment is via their capital structure, which as seen net debt soar since the end of 2017 whilst their equity has plunged. This is never an ideal situation and does technically indicate that their leverage has increased, however, like many aspects to investing, there are more considerations.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing these financial metrics there is a degree of a mixed picture being visible, given the changes to their capital structure. On one hand, their debt to equity has soared from only 1.81 to an almost off the charts 13.42, if this were simply all that mattered, then they would likely be in serious financial trouble. Whereas on the other hand, their other financial metrics such as net debt-to-EBITDA and interest coverage that assesses their leverage relative to their earnings are not nearly as impacted and still only showing moderate leverage at 2.35 and 8.78, respectively.

Each investor is entitled to their own views. However, I strongly feel that assessing leverage relative to earnings is considerably more important for this type of asset-light company. This confirms that, whilst their Juul investment has destroyed considerable shareholder value and weighed down the share price, it has not endangered their cherished dividends.

Image Source: Author.

One aspect that has been a slight concern of mine for years has been their liquidity with their current ratio often only sitting around 0.51 and 0.59 during 2018-2019. Whilst this was not a crisis, it was still not ideal, but thankfully, they have recently materially boosted their cash balance as evidenced by their cash ratio now sitting at 0.50. This helps push their liquidity from only just adequate to firmly into the strong territory. Given their large size, strong financial position, and supportive monetary policy, it seems very unlikely that they cannot find support in the debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any upcoming debt maturities when required.

Conclusion

Despite seeing yet another impairment against their Juul investment, their dividend is still safe and sustainable, which thankfully sits at the center of virtually all investment theses. Since their financial performance has remained strong and they offer a sustainable dividend yield of almost 10%, it seems reasonable to maintain my very bullish rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria’s Q3 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.