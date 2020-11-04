Superficially, paying just $30 billion market cap appears cheap for this social media platform. But, when we dig further, there's not enough here to substantiate an investment in Twitter.

Twitter is likely to finish 2020 generating close to $1 billion in cash flows from operations.

Investment Thesis

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) appears to be very cheap on traditional metrics. But, as we broaden our thought process and think ahead, the bullishness of the underlying thesis here starts to lose its footing.

I lay out a balanced argument of the pros and cons of investing in Twitter but ultimately struggle to find a compelling reason to go long this investment.

Revenue Growth Is Failing to Gain Traction

Source: author's calculations

I have been so bullish on Twitter, but never took a position. Why? Because I simply can't see a path to where Twitter is able to consistently grow its intrinsic value.

While Pinterest (PINS) and Snap (SNAP) appear to be plowing ahead, Twitter appears to be struggling.

And you could be right to point out that Twitter's Q3 2020 adjusted EBITDA reached $294 million, which is multiples higher than Pinterest's $93 million, and Snap's $56 million, for the same period.

So, Why Is There Such a Large Disconnect?

Why is Twitter priced at approximately $30 billion market cap, whereas the other two peers are much more expensive?

I believe that boils down to pricing power that advertisers are willing to pay for the platforms. Let's take a step back to give readers clarity:

Source: author's calculations

Consider this, Twitter makes 55% of its revenues from the US. Accordingly, Twitter needs to gain strong traction in the US, if it is to resonate with advertisers.

Twitter's US revenue stream was only up 10% y/y in Q3 2020. And while I understand that, during the April-March period, the whole ad market closed up, there's been ample evidence of the ad market reopening back up, with both Snap and Pinterest reporting strong pricing.

For instance, Snap's US user pricing was up 46% y/y during Q3, whereas Pinterest's APRU was up 31%.

Although Twitter does not report ARPUs, some back of the envelope calculations by the author put Twitter's ARPUs at just 1%-3% increase y/y.

What's more, Twitter is the older social media platform of the three, so you would expect them to have by now fully improved their ad format and measurement tools. Yet, here we are.

Most investors are proclaiming that Twitter's lackluster mDAUs figure being up 29% y/y is unimpressive. However, I do not believe that investors have got this one correct. I believe that investors are looking beyond its mDAU numbers and towards pricing power.

Valuation - Unquestionably Cheap, But There's More Here Than Meets The Eye

Now, here's the thing. Common sense would tell you that Twitter is cheaply valued. But here's the caveat. It's only cheap in the trailing mirror. Because, as we look ahead, Twitter could go either way.

Both Pinterest and Snap are priced at approximately at 24x forward sales, whereas Twitter is priced for less than 9x forward sales.

But the problem with investing is that it's not good enough to point out that Twitter makes strong cash flows from operations, and that the other two peers don't make much tangible cash. That's not the right way to think about this investment. What matters is thinking ahead, which business has the bigger opportunity ahead?

Even if we declare that Twitter is likely to finish 2020 with close to $1 billion in cash flows from operations, this is not enough to build a strong bullish thesis.

Twitter needs to report strong and consistent revenue growth, and until it does so, the market will not reward the company with a suitable multiple. Period.

The Bottom Line

The problem with investing is that just because something starts off cheap, it doesn't mean it can't get cheaper. The next problem with investing is that there are many times where things could work out, or should work out, yet ultimately don't work out - and this is how I feel about Twitter.

I contend that the management team is strong, and that they are switched on and motivated. But their platform ultimately struggles to align users' experience with ad load. And until it solves this critical issue, I believe that investors would do well to look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.